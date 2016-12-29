Suspected bomber plotting ‘devastating’ attack on Lagos arrested

img_20161229_074232

The Nigerian police said they have arrested a man plotting, with some other people at large, to bomb the pivotal Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The suspected bomber was identified as Abiodun Amos alias SENTI.

In a statement, the police described him as the leader of a militant gang planning to bomb the 3rd Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

He was arrested on November 2 in a hideout at the bank of Majidun River in Ikorodu area of Lagos State and two AK 47 rifles recovered from his possession, police said.

”The principal suspect is an Ijaw man and a Native of Ese Odo LGA of Ondo State. He is an explosives expert who specializes in assembling and modifying large scale Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) for terrorist act.

”The suspect also volunteered confessional statement to the Police and named other members of the militant group that are still at large.

“In the course of further investigation into the case, one of the suspects at large mentioned to the Police by the principal suspect as the person in possession of their explosive devices and the detonators was trailed by the Police (IRT) Operatives on the 26th December, 2016 while conveying in a Toyota Camry Car, two (2) Cartons of Galantine Dynamite Explosives and Hundred and twenty five (125) Detonators in the boot of the Car in a location in Ikorodu area of Lagos state on his way to link up with the other members of the militant gang to blow up the 3rd mainland bridge.

‘The Suspect, on sighting the Intelligence Response Team Operatives jumped out of the car and escaped into the nearby bush. The explosive devices and the detonators were recovered by the Police IRT operatives and the Explosive Ordinance Department, and the attack that would have been a major devastating and colossus damage to Lagos state and Nigeria was averted.”

The police in s statement by deputy commissioner of police, Don Awunah, said further investigation is being intensified to arrest all the other members of the militant gang still at large.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • HAMZA

    …………..Boko Haram could be having different faces and disguises….kudos to the security men….AND the public should also be very vigilant!!!

  • Dán-gote Cément factory

    BuyCement
    Direct From The Factory For A Promo Price Of 1200Naira Per Bag And,
    300Naira To Deliver Per Bag,
    Buyers Can Order A Minimum Of 100Bags And Above,
    Trailer Load Of 600Bags,
    Trailer Load Of 900Bags And Above,
    Contact The Sales Manager Mr Oare Ojekere on (070-6538-3208) or assistant Mrs Mary on (081320-66217) For Inquiry.

  • Mike Onokan

    Sometimes, the account of events as narrated by our police defer logic. They leave too many open ended details that could be very suspicious of the sincerity of our police. Hear them – “On sighting the intelligence response team operatives, jumped out of the car and escaped into the nearby bush”. In short, the suspect slipped through their fingers. These types of situations casts doubts about the truthfulness of the police account. It’s too obvious the police is hiding too much from the Nigerian public. “ONE” SUSPECT ONLY, ESCAPING INTO THE BUSH ON FOOT ON SIGHTING OUR IRTO, SOUNDS VERY RIDICULOUS. God help my beloved country Nigeria.

  • Right Minded

    Nigerian police wont cease to amaze me. The person that came up with this story must be a good historian who definitely must be in charge of forming victory stories for the Nigerian police. All these are just to show to the President and people of Nigeria that the police is working and all the money budgeted to the force is not being embezzled but used judiciously. Am sure this person they parade as a member of a group planning to bomb the Third mainland bridge is a fake person, and this story is just to extort more money from the Lagos State government and the FG. You are trailing someone and the person jumped out of a moving vehicle and escaped without being shot at? continue deceiving yourselves. only fools like Pat Kolawole Awosan, Rommel, Keu4Success, HAMZA and other APC e-rats will believe such story.