Two killed as female suicide bombers attack Maiduguri cattle market

Two female suicide bombers on Monday caused heavy explosion outside the gate of Maiduguri cattle market leading to the death of one of them.

The second was lynched and eventually died, witnesses and an official said.

The deafening explosion thundered across Maiduguri causing panic among residents.

The blast was heard at about 8.40 a.m. when two young girls, in their teens, tried to invade the usually crowded cattle market.

The Borno police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, confirmed the incident via a WhatsApp message.

“At about 0840hrs today, explosion by two female suicide bombers occurred at kasuwa shanu market Maiduguri.

“One of the bombers was instantly killed in the explosion, while the second was lynched by irate mob in the vicinity. EOD team and other security forces mobilized to the scene and detonated the unexploded IED.

“Normalcy restored to the area while security has been beefed up within the area and other parts of the city!”

One other person was injured from the blast.

Sunday’s suicide attempt occurred a day after President Muhammadu Buhari announced that the Nigeria Army had liberated Sambisa Forest, the former stronghold of the Boko Haram insurgents.

The army also warned that fleeing Boko Haram members were escaping the forest to civilian territories around Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states.