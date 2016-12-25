Ekiti APC slams Pastor Adeboye over support for Fayose, alleges bribery

Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor E.A. Adeboye

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State has frowned at the comment made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Enoch Adeboye, yesterday commending the state governor, Ayodele Fayose, for what he called the governor’s courage and willingness to defend his people and the cause of the common man in the country.

The party said it was alarmed that a cleric of Mr. Adeboye’s standing could praise Governor Fayose for his persistent insults and abuses on President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that the cleric should be seen as speaking for himself and his comment must not be seen as representing that of the entire members of the RCCG.

In a release issued in Ado Ekiti on Sunday and signed by the state chairman of the party, Jide Awe, the party alleged that Mr. Fayose could have bribed Mr. Adeboye with huge amount of money to get such endorsement, which is not being circulated.

Pastor Adeboye had during his tour of the country to the state as part of the church’s annual ‘Let’s Go A Fishing” programme, said to Mr. Fayose: “We thank God for your courage, for your boldness, we thank God for your being willing to take risks so that your people can be protected. You have been a governor who knows when to say enough is enough in defence of his people. And I’m sure you know what I’m talking about and I am sure the world knows. I don’t want to say more than that but be assured that we are praying for you and you will succeed in Jesus name.”

Mr. Awe said Governor Fayose is a man that can bribe even angel of God to endorse the devil, warning Mr. Adeboye to avoid what will make the people of Ekiti rise against him.

The APC said that Mr. Adeboye even chose this period of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ to embark on praise singing of a character like Mr. Fayose is to say the least, preposterous.

The party chairman called on members of the RCCG, especially families of the founder, Josiah Akindayomi, to call Mr. Adeboye to order before he destroys the church with his involvement in politics.

He said the pastor must not be allowed to destroy the legacies of the founder of the Redeemed Church and the entire members of the church.

Mr. Awe said Mr. Adeboye should be reminded that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is a staunch member of the RCCG and what is expected of the cleric was support for members of his church, not praise singing of Mr. Fayose.

  • Spoken word

    Adeboye is a cash and carry pastor

    • Tunsj

      I couldn’t agree more.

      • Martins

        Get some sense, it’s almost the end of the year. You can’t continue like this next year please.

        • Say the truth

          You don’t need to caution this irritant. He is a jihadist and is happy to attack ‘unbelievers’.

  • Martins

    APC is a party full of charlatans. Pastor Adeboye was simply commending the Governor for his ability to pass a law that criminalizes unguarded and open cattle grazing in Ekiti state. This has ensured the state is free from dangerous fulani heardsmen. Just imagine the killings going on now in Southern Kaduna while El-Rufai and Buhari sit down and do nothing.

  • Essien Essien

    When people say in “Jesus Name”, it is left to be known which Jesus they are referring to. Of course, there are many Jesus but not “Christ”.

  • Henry Ohakwe

    APC is certainly desperately mad now. Did APC also bride Pastor Kumuyi to make hos comment for Buhari? The idea that men of God are not allowed to air their respected views when those views are perceived to be against APC is lunatic desperation.

    • ubong

      It goes to show how the north shrewdly blinded some of our southern brothers and sisters in the name of belonging to alphabet APC. You either support whatever suits they are doing to be seen as saints or you must be put on the cross of shrewd northern political strategies for them to be happy

    • nikoroorire

      People should be sincere and honest with themselves. Be bold enough to say the truth. A pastor who talking glowingly of a tout. Who killed Omojola in Ekiti some years back. There is God ooo!

  • justin

    Useless politicians, how do you open your rotten mouth to say bad of Pa Adeboye.Good you called him the general overseer of the church, and if you don’t know, he has spoken the minds of common men. Fayose is the governor to emulate and should be commended for his courage.

  • Engr. Raphael (AKA Deguvnor)

    In as much as I have strong reservation on the alleged comment made by Pastor Adeboye about Gov. Fayose, however I take exception to Ekiti APC’s bribery allegation against Pastor Adeboye.

    • ubong

      It goes to show how blinded and greedy and selfish and politcal naivety of some Ekiti APC so called members. What suffering Nigerians want is not APC or PDP but people with conscience for the poor and suffering masses. We are living witnesses to poor pensioners and worker’s owed pensions and salary across so called party . So if pastor I support Fayose and wish God guide him to develop Ekiti state.

      • Mufu Ola

        Is Fayose not owing pensioners & workers? And is he not a contributing factor of the nation’s mess with the loot he collected from Dasuki?Mr engineer.

    • Omoba1

      Excuse me please – do you think those politicians are clueless about what goes on. They were in fact economical with the truth.

      During the 2015 elections, do you know the amount of money these god of men realized? Little wonder, the deeper life man is coming out of his quiet scene, wondering how come such amount of money passed me by.

      Please let’s stop living in denial

    • Maria

      The bribe is in form of offering and tithes…

      • Omoba1

        Please let him know. We are quick to cast aspersions to supporters of ill politicians, but want to pretend that the god of men are saints. Same crime, different clothes. A typical Nigerian issue – to ignore the crimes of their loved ones and heros

  • Obosi Warrior

    Who is pastor adeboye and who is fayose. Two people using two different ideologies to enslave the masses. One is religion other one is politics.
    What difference does his statement made.

    • nikoroorire

      The pastor to me is a religious Mercenary. He loves money so much. He worships the highest donor.

      • Omoba1

        Involvement in politics is the new strategy to generate income in the church now. Notice how these god of men are creeping slowly into politics by massaging the ego of politicians.

        Regardless of the intent of Adeboye, I’m infuriated by his comment. Fayose is a polarized figure, hence making such kind of statement regardless of the sum of money paid is insulting.

        In my own opinion, Adeboye is getting too thirsty for power and influence and this new strategy may destroy his goodwill and legacies. Someone should tell him to stay away from politics and focus on his circle of influence.

      • Obosi Warrior

        Adeboye can praise fayose, but you will never hear him speak against government stealing, corruption, or the masses not having money to send thier kids to school. Instead he will be collecting the little one they get, telling them thier reward is in heaven. Religion gbakwaa oku!

        • Michael

          The fault does not lie in religion or the Christian faith but in commen like Adeboye and the gullible who choose to follow them.

  • Bo Biz

    What a confused party ! What a shameless state party chairman ! When will these myopic politicians understand the difference between politics and governance? I hate almost everything about Ayodele Fayose’s brand of politics,but NOT when it comes to being courageous and standing up in defence of his people. Give it to Ayodele Fayose !
    Which other state governor or local government chairperson in the entire wasteland called Nigeria has the balls to challenge the barbaric,marauding fulani herdsmen? Fayose’s so called insults of Buhari ,and safeguarding the lives and property of Ekiti people from the fulani killers which is more important to the Ekiti APC? Is Buhari beyond criticism?

  • Opekete

    If Pastor Adeboye is commending Fayose for criminalizing Fulani’s violent incursion into his state, I have no problem with it. In all sincerity, I support Fayose on that policy although I may not support his politics. It has come to a point when we have to resist the rampaging Fulani herdsmen in the south. Until true federalism is established in Nigeria, there can be no lasting peace and that is the simple truth.

  • Abimbola

    We expect to read news and not comments from mad men. Jide AWE’s bribery allegation is the reasoning of a lunatic. Ayo Fayose is commended for protecting his people from killer Fulani herdsmen and what is this gutter boy talking about?

  • Maria

    Adeboye is a conman. Unfortunately only f00ls fall for his pranks.

    • Say the truth

      You are probably one the fools. Your statement confirms that you are. Your position on this issue is quite predictable. How dare you refer to those who made a choice fools. Learn to comment without allowing your emotions to take a good part of you next time.

  • dami

    This was something Adeboye had no business getting into…now he will be ridiculed and forced to clarify his comments…religion and politics don’t mix; at least publicly.

    • Omoba1

      The man Adeboye seems to amaze me with his close proximity with politicians. Surprisingly, We are not privileged to the discussion he has with these men, but whatever he has been saying, it appears the public is not included because these politicians continue in their old and usual ways.

      Adeboye do not denounce them rather he praises them and wish them well. Though I know it is critical to oppose these strongmen, but the influence Adeboye wedges is thick enough to create a change in this country.

      Adeboye must decide who he stands for – the poor masses or the political/power elities. Apparently, it appears he has chosen his path with his frequent visitations and hosting of power mongers and his sweet tongue moist with praises for them.

    • Factsay

      In Islam, u must mix religion and politics

    • AlBsure23

      Brainless! Tabula rasa.

  • sab

    Why condemn him? Did Rev. Mbaka not condemn even the former President and PDP never called for his head? Why this soft skin for criticism?

  • serubawon70

    Perhaps Adeboye should have been more specific. He said people know what he was talking about. But apparently parables and politics are of different polarities

    • AlBsure23

      If you did not understand what he was talking about, it meant he was not talking to you but Fayose.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    I do sincerely hope that Pastor Adeboye is speaking these words having heard from the Holy Spirit!

    On a secular level, I am sure Adeboye has been closely following the politics involved in the movement of funds between Lagos and Ekiti; under the direction Obanikoro. He should be also familiar with Fayose’s acidic comment on his head of state. Men and women of God have always played important roles in the politics of the day during biblical times. One common theme is that God chooses leaders for a purpose, and he said we should respect them; ‘give unto Caesers what is Caesers’. At his own time he makes and removes leaders – Saul/David, Nebuchadnezzar, Ehud/King Eglon. Buhari is the present leader of Nigeria. The apple of Adeboye’s eye has not been exemplary in respecting the position and authority of the Presidency. I do hope that both the praise singer and the praised will accept it when they are paid back in their own coins!

  • Dazmillion

    Adeboye is of no use to anyone spiritually.

    • Say the truth

      Just like you are of no value to any media outlet because you have no name. You jumped in now because ADEBOYE’s name puts food on the table of the creator of this headline. You have adopted your moniker because your family and generation have ‘no name’.

  • Arabakpura

    Blessings for sale!

  • Say the truth

    Having had the opportunity of reading the headlines of other news media on the same news l have come to a conclusion that the PT reporter deliberately twisted the statement to suit his headline and earn patronage and money. That purpose has been effectively achieved and they are smiling to the bank. It is a good thing that the name Adeboye sells. It is one name that evokes emotions depending on the side of pendulum you stand. The followership is also quite ziseable. Number one Adeboye is entitled to his opinion as a free citizen. Mr Jide Awe simply played to the gallery to attract cheap popularity to self and party. Adeboye did speak on the courage of the governor to devise means to defend his people against ‘insurgents’. If you are not malicious you will agree with the expressed personal opinion considering the menace of the herdsmen. Whether in Benue, Plataeu, Kaduna or Kogi, Enugu or Ogun these merchants of death leave behind a trail of sorrow. Every men of goodwill should condemn their activities devoid of politics. That has nothing to do with politics but addressing a national problem. Mr Awe’s appeal to the Akindayomis to call Adeboye to order amount to him overstepping his bounds by venturing into what does not concern him and stoking the ember of rebellion in the church. An Awe with good conscience would not fault the move of the governor to stop killer herdsmen. It is just that when it suits us we play politics with everything. But the actual beneficiary of the brouhaha is PT. It was their creation from outset to make money and that is my opinion. While I commend them when they get right I must say that this one is in bad taste.

  • KBE

    When Fayose promoted over 15000 workers there was no word from Awe or APC nor any statement from the mob of internet hyenas and e-rat like Maria, Dazmillion etc.

  • Otile

    The only two achievements Buhari has made since coming to power two years ago are: building a nice helipad in his village at Daura North, and marrying off his beautiful daughters to rich Northern Muslims. I don’t know if anyone can say that he did these noble acts for himself or for Nigeria at large.