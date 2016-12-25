Fire at Nigerian Breweries headquarters as two die in police building collapse

Related News

There was a fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Nigerian Breweries in Iganmu, Lagos, on Sunday morning.

No casualties were recorded after the fire was put out, according to Ibrahim Farinloye, south-west spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA.

Largely owned by Dutch beer maker, Heineken, Nigerian Breweries is one of the largest producers of beer in the West African country with popular brands such as Star larger.

The fire at the beer headquarters occurred same day two people died after a staircase in a two-storey building collapsed at the Highway Quarters of the Lagos Police Barracks.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

Dolapo Badmus, the Lagos Police Spokesperson, confirmed the deaths to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr. Farinloye said the “partial building collapse” affected the bathroom of the building.

“Efforts are on to bring down the remaining part of the structure,” he said in a text message.