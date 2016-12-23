Nigeria policeman kills colleague, student over disagreement on money

Related News

A mobile police officer attached to Zenith Bank, Zaria, on Friday killed his colleague attached to the same bank following disagreement over monthly stipends being given them by the bank.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that quarrel between the police officers, Mathew Joshua, a corporal, and Aliyu Kamilu, a sergeant, ensued following discovery that the sergeant had been short-changing the corporal.

When Mr. Joshua confronted Mr. Kamilu on the issue, they started shouting at each other and “the corporal, who is holding-on to his rifle shot at the sergeant in his stomach.

“After shooting the sergeant, Joshua started shouting and shooting sporadically, which eventually led to the killing of a university student,” a witness told NAN.

The witness said that four customers of the bank also sustained bullet wounds.

“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of police officers was immediately mobilised to the area.

“The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.

“One of them succeeded in shooting Joshua on the leg, which gave people around the opportunity to descend on him with stones.”

He said Mr. Joshua, the corpses of Mr. Kamilu and the student were rushed to Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria.

A correspondent who visited ABUTH reports that the hospital authority also confirmed the death of the student and Mr. Kamilu.

A source at the Police Area Command, Zaria, also confirmed the death of Mr. Joshua at ABUTH.

“The Nigeria Police has no case because the two policemen gave-up the ghost.

“Information coming to us now is that the affected policemen have died, therefore, we have no case.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Police Command, Kaduna, DSP Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that he was yet to get details on the matter.

(NAN)