We’re happy our son, Ibori, is freed after jail term — Delta govt

James Ibori

Delta State Government says it has no case with former governor and convicted fraudster, James Ibori, and is very happy he has been released from the London prison.

The State Commissioner for Information, Patrick Ukah, stated this in Asaba while responding to questions after briefing journalists of the decisions at the last State Executive Council meeting for the year.

Mr. Ibori was on Wednesday released from prison after completing his sentence for fraud in a London prison.

According to Mr. Ukah, the close associate of the former governor and all those who knew him and loved him expressed joy at his release.

“We are all very happy that our son, our brother, former governor has been released. So, it is a thing of joy and the only expression as a state is that we are happy.

“I think for everybody, who has a personal relationship with him, will be very happy and I think that as a state we don’t have issues with our former governor and he is somebody that everybody loved,” he said.

He said at the last meeting, the state government had approved the award of more roads contracts and assured that ongoing roads construction would get a boost in April next year.

He said the roads approved for constructions and repairs include the construction of Abraka Township road in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state and Owa Alero-Ute Okpu road in Ika North East LGA.

Other are the construction of Agrarian community roads cutting across Issele-Uku, Onicha-Uku, Ugbodo, Okumnzu, Obumkpa-Idumogo Road in Aniocha LGA and the rehabilitation of Ozoro-Oleh Road in Isoko North and South LGAs.

Also, the construction of Burutu Township road in Burutu LGA, rehabilitation of Charles Street in Agbor, Ika South LGA among others.

The commissioner said that the Ughelli-Afizere roads construction about 8.5 kilometres road would be completed by April next year.

“Also on the roads construction in Okpanam, the contractor had gone on break and to resume work Jan. 5, and with the mandate to connect the drains. Work will run and receive appreciable impact before April, 2017,” he said. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Apostel

    The biggest idiots on earth are living in Niger Delta and most of them are the so-called politicians; In civilized countries these people are called criminals and put them to justice.

    • landaro

      That’s very true, and that’s why they say they have no case with him. Birds of same feather.

    • PolyGon2013

      Give them ogogoro and prostitutes, that is all they needed. Believe me, if you are.really educated and have a lot of money, and you needed slaves to worship you, relocate to Niger Delta.