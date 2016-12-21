Nigerian Govt declares December 26, 27, January 2 as public holidays

Christmas

The Federal Government has declared Monday, December 26, and Tuesday December 27 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day.

The government also declared Monday, January 2, 2017 as public holiday to mark the New Year

The Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, made the declaration in a statement released in Abuja on Wednesday.

In the statement signed by the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Muhammadu Maccido, the minister called for peace and unity in the country.

He‎ enjoined all Christian faithful and Nigerians in general to remain committed and supportive of the Government of President Muhammadu Buhari in his sustained efforts toward building a peaceful, united and prosperous nation.

‎Mr. Dambazau, a retired lieutenant general, also urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for peace, unity and peaceful co-existence across the country.

The minister wished all Nigerians at home and abroad a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year 2017.

(NAN)

  • aboki

    My Best Xmas wishes to all and sundry with Happy and Prosperous 2017 in advance!
    Nigeria we hail thee!
    Otile my e se u with otazi leafs kar ka man ta INGBO AKWENO