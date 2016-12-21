Why some Nigerian civil servants have not received November salary – Finance Minister

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO

The Nigerian government said staff of some federal agencies are yet to receive their salaries for November because the agencies have exhausted their budgetary allocations.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

Some agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, have not paid their staff November salary.

“All the agencies affected have exhausted their budgetary allocations and the system has shut them down,” she said while speaking with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

Ms. Adeosun, however, said the shortfall was included in the virement recently approved by the National Assembly.

She said her Ministry “only received the advice on the virement on Monday” and that it was being loaded to the system after which the agencies will get back online on the payment portal.

Giving further reasons on why the agencies ran out of funds, Ms. Adeosun said some of the agencies employed additional staff without updating the Finance Ministry on time.

“Agencies should tell us in time so that necessary measures will be taken,” she said.

  • u-best

    You people asked for it enjoy it.

    • paul irumundomon

      We did not know him like this, idiagbon was the man we knew. Bias man at 80.

      • Julius

        You did not answer @Ernet , I wonder why . Laaoooooo.

        • wahab

          The problem with us is that 1. The govt doesn’t give sincere, open prompt and comprehensive information. 2. Most of us Nigerians are sentimental either cos of tribe, religion, or others and we are gullible. We celebrate ignorance, mediocrity. That’s why we welcome thieves with open hands as far as they appeal to our sentiment

  • arewethishopeless

    Absolute bumkum. Is it only FRSC that salaries have not been paid because they have run out of money? What about federal pensioners that have not received their pensions for 3 months now? Very unserious and irresponsible attitude to people rights.
    And to think your boss Mr President was a pensioner …

    • iyaree

      Making take am easy oh.

    • wahab

      I also work @ the bursary department in my MDA n I understand that we exhausted our budgetary allocation. A lot of things are not open to many Nigerians. There are many changes to the fraudulent ways things were done in the past. If 144,00,000 is allocated to u taking into consideration all factors + or – for example, we received 12,000,000 this month, next month govt posted 24,000,000 into our account we thought it’s a windfall. By November we have already taken 144,000,000. Go and ask all those in charge of the bursary. Granted some shortfalls arose as a result more employment than projected without promptly informing the necessary ministry. The Fed Govt has no blame

      • SteveOMarcus

        Tell them my brother. Jaundiced sentiments is what is killing most Nigerians. Jonathan had already set the stage ready for Nigeria’s crash before God chased him out. Truth is that what we are passing through now was caused by that Government.

  • Uwaoma, Chigozie

    I am not disappointment with Buhari and co because I knew it.
    Buhari and co are just bunch of failures

    • SteveOMarcus

      Your English shows you are total failure. No wonder you dont know what failure means.

      • paul irumundomon

        So to disagree with a president who is bias, you need to have a school cirtificate. How many ministers are not paid. And others can go hungry, what a change, what a sarcasm. English was never our language, we all went to school to learn it.

        • Ernest

          how many months the formal president did not pay, now that is only one month which the minister explain why, yet you did not see the change, in addition, in 2015 around this time people slept in filling stations just to get fuel but now filling stations are almost empty yet you have not seen the change, may be u need to wash your eyes so you can see well.

          • Julius

            Tell/remind the moron again.

          • paul irumundomon

            What was the price of fuel when jonathan was in power, what was the price of rice, garri and many other food items. Buhari is careless, if it goes as far as high heavens, he can afford to send his children back to london.
            You will be left behind. They, buhari and tinubu almost slept ojota, to stop jonathan from increasing the price of petrol, what is the cost today. How much was the cost of transoport, from lagos to abuja. How much is it today, buhari enjoyed the payment of his daughters school fees, during jonathan, today, he denies other parents from enjoying what he enjoyed.
            Do you feel bothered at his double standard. I know you can’t afford to send your children to study abroad if and when you are able to marry and have children of your own, what about those that can, why stop them just because buhari kids are done in school and every one else should kiss his black ass. This is where I differ.

          • Julius

            Sir, You never read me saying that everything is okay rather, I said we will make things right soon. At least that’s my hope. Look, if everything was so good before Buhari got there why are we in a mess that we are now. The bogus statistics that Jonathan and his thieves were dolling out on a daily basis were wrong , Everything weren’t okay or working well . Look at the monumental fraud, looting and the outright stealing that went on under him. I honestly believe that 4 more years of Jonathan would have been the end of the country. That’s my view.

          • paul irumundomon

            You will probably wash your eyes with bleach, to see the exact amount on gas pulps. Tinubu and buhari, almost slept ojota, in lagos when they spent millions, that flow into nigeria from Saudi arabia, they bribed every one present to prevent jonathan from increasing the price of this same fuel, they feel, they have their fake God given right.
            If the price is now doubled how many people can afford it. What was the price of transport from lagos to abuja under jonathan, what is the price today. What was the price of a bag of rice this time last year, tell me the price of the same bag of rice today. Make sure you use bleach or acid, before you reply. How many apc members are locked up today, I dont know any, except those who played a role in the coup, that threw buhari out of office. Tell me some. Some of you have decided to become babies or slaves to apc politicians and apc agenda of divisions and bias.

          • Apex

            See there are two tribes in Nigeria. The rich and the poor. Such disagreements and anger is found in one of the tribes. The elite obviously can’t abuse themselves like this. They just give una work to do. Una weldone.

      • evidence

        Yet you voted and support an illiterate quota system relic from the stone age.
        You do not have any right to question anyone’s education or lack of.
        Fulani asswipe.

        • SteveOMarcus

          The illiterate I voted for is performing far better than the clueless doctorate graduate that left the country in such a shamble. Thank God he was voted out so woefully he had no choice but throw in the towel before the final count.

          • evidence

            Performing by turning an economy CNNMoney predicted will be the third largest economy in the world to a recessed economy.
            You are a mindless Fulani cow dung.

          • Julius

            hahahahahah, CNN Money predicted !!. Did the CNN also predicted the collapse of the U S economy when it happened ? I told you, you are a moron that knows nothing, an illiterate calling other people illiterate. Shut da hell up..monkey !

          • evidence

            I expect nothing less from a compound illiterate, that is why you don’t know CNN MONEY is one of the tools used by businesses and foreign investors. 
            Brainless fulani asswipe ‎

          • Samuel ‘Wumi Ojo

            Which CNN money you are talking about? You’ve got no economic sense. If Nigeria want to become 5th or 10th economic, that potential has been lost by your Otuoke PhD as he messed up by fucking out the excesses we had which he supposed to have used to build ultra modern infrastructures like Chinese, Indian and even Dubai did. But instead Ibori brother opened the CBN for his kinsmen to loot in order to help him secure his 2nd term by all means. So, shut up if you have no knowledge. Your CNN predicted Clinton winning the last US election, what come out of that?

            If you can’t engage in intellectual discussion I’m not ready for mediocrity engagement.

          • evidence

            Another illiterate fulani slave on the loose. CNN is not the only media that wrongly predicted Clinton’s victory, moron.
            It was Jonathan economic blueprint that made Nigeria the one in FDI and the largest in Africa. 
            Where and What is Buhari’s blueprint? 
            Buhari has been there for two years and has continued to blame everybody but himself and you have refused to use your brain. 
            Moronic Zombie.‎

          • Samuel ‘Wumi Ojo

            You seems to have the same brain and qualifications like your Jonathan as you belief the so called falsified biggest economic in Africa. How many industries your kindred opened in South Africa then or now and how many industries South African companies or entrepreneurs have in Nigeria? Where’s the infrastructure your clueless man built out of all the monies made during his tenure? The people you called illiterate produced the richest African after Abiola’s demise and that’s one of the achievements your man accorded himself as success. With the kind of population size Nigeria commands and the amount of money made within Jonathan’s tenure, should we be competing with South Africa and not India, Brazil, Italy, France, even U.K. or Germany?

            I’ve got no time with uninformed fellow like you. You need to be tutored as you based your argument on what you watch on TV. Even CNN questioned the validity of the data you based your opinion on. Good day!!!

          • evidence

            Illiterate fulani asswipe. 
            All credible financial institutions and all economic indices supported it, even your brainless God Buhari keeps saying Nigeria will continue to be the largest in Africa. ‎
            Go and do your research and stop displaying your stupidity. 
            We overtook SA to be number one in Africa and CNNMoney predicted we would be number 3 in the world by 2015, we all know how Buhari has changed that. 
            Idiot.‎

          • SteveOMarcus

            It’s a pity that you chose the path of jaundiced sentiment to becloud your sense of reasoning. I wont call you names because I was not raised up that way but know that Nigeria is where it is now because your ‘hero’ was so spineless that he messed up the country. Now we have somebody who is righting the wrongs and you lots wont let him be.

          • henry

            He is performing my guy,my MDA exhausted her money since August and we have not be paid since then,Nigeria will learn how to do things right by force,I am feeling the pain but I believe my MDA will not repeat it again.There must be order,there must be accountability.No more business as usual. The waillers can be wailling but Nigeria is going forward.

          • paul irumundomon

            That is what people with matured mind do, and not incite people from the musques, to carry arms and begin killing 5 years old and pregnant women, and post the video on youtube.

        • Julius

          I’m sure that you a Phd holder but, you are online calling a PRESIDENT of a country an illiterate. You Ibos are a bunch of funny frustrated morons.

          • evidence

            At least we’re better than your treacherous Judas tribe. It is now you know insulting ones president is bad but you conveniently forgot when you vilified the previous one.
            Moron.

          • Julius

            Treacherous because we didn’t follow you on a suicide mission ? See, I don’t know how fucking old you are but, it doesn’t matter because you morons were fed lies upon lies. That’s what your elders do. They tell you story from the middle or the end but, forgets the beginning . Bastard, you can never use us like you used the Hausa/Fulanis till they woke up and slaughtered your barbaric, vulture killer cannibals. I wonder what they told you why the Hausas did that. Lets hear it.

          • evidence

            Judas Iscariot scion. 
            You decided to follow Tinubu and now he has been used and dumped the way your fulani masters used and dumped Awolowo, Afonja, Akintola, and Abiola.
            Go and face your  Fulani masters that massacred your people at Ketu and Orile .
            Cowardly slave. ‎

      • Uwaoma, Chigozie

        SteveOMarcus, thanks for notifying me of the typographical error.
        Having wrote the above, I am oblige to inform you that you represent failure. You epitomize failure; and from all indications, you need to visit a rehab center.

        • SteveOMarcus

          I can deduce frustration based on hatred in your write up and am not surprised anyway. But I refuse to descend to your level, Uwaoma Chigozie

          • Uwaoma, Chigozie

            StevenOMarcus, I understand that you are still a toddler. I will allow you to continue basking in fruitless and baseless attacks. #yeye_dey_smell

      • Uwaoma, Chigozie

        More importantly, in your bid to notify me of the typographical error, you murdered the said English.
        You may need to review your truncated lines above…

  • ojays

    Let her tell the marines. This is absolute bunkum, I have never seen a situation where salary of federal government mda is exhausted before the end of the year. Its not possible bcos 1. Workers are placed on step 9 of their salary level in the budget. 2. People die, resign or retired and such are never indicated in the salary budget. 3. Provision is made for new staff yearly. NB. 1-3 above are illegal but nevertheless its the Nigerian thing. So how can a mda exhaust salary acct. It is either the minister is peaking from both sides of her mouth – govt is bankrupt or This is a new way of embezzlement. This calls for a probe by NASS and somebody should be imp….d for not executing the budget as passed.

  • thusspokez

    Some agencies such as the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, have not paid their staff November salary.

    Now Nigerians know, they mustn’t grumble when asked by a FRSC officer for bribe!

  • Hassan

    The thunder that will strike all those against this change is still warming up in Aso rock!

  • Arinzechukwu Anigbo

    I do not buy into this excuse at all. Sorry Mrs Finance Minister, somebody somewhere has not done his/her duty well and such a person should be investigated and charged for negligence accordingly. Workers are paid every month, so they have an idea of how much is being deducted by these agencies every month, so if by October the allocation is exhausted, they must have had an idea long before then and a solution would have been put in place before now. I won’t be surprised if they come up with another excuse tomorrow.

  • Uwaoma, Chigozie

    An accountant was sacked because he wasn’t getting it right. Another accountant employed to fix things, instead of fixing things as he assured the company, he (the newly employed accountant) keeps blaming the sacked accountant – accusing him(the sacked accountant) of being responsible for his(the newly employed accountant) failure.

    Truth remains truth irrespective of what one believes. Ones believe can NEVER change the truth.
    Buhari and co are bunch of failures. Go to heaven and hell Buhari and co are monumental failure.