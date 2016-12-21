Kidnapped two-year-old, pregnant woman released after ransom payment

Related News

Fareeda, the two-year-old daughter of a slain broadcaster, who was abducted by gunmen in Ikorodu area of Lagos State, has been released.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria that the abductors released the little girl and a friend of her mother on Monday evening at Ikorodu.

They were released after the husband of the deceased broadcaster parted with an undisclosed ransom.

NAN learnt that the two-year-old girl has reunited with her father and other family members.

It was gathered that the abductors had taken Fareeda and her mother’s friend to a deserted area and handed over transportation fare to the pregnant woman.

The kidnappers got in touch with the father, who later gave them some money.

“The girl’s father was instructed to go and wait for them at a particular place but the gunmen dropped the girl and the woman at another place.

”The suspected kidnappers gave the woman some money for transportation to take the little girl home,” a source said.

The Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmos, confirmed the release of the little girl and her mother’s friend.

“Yes I can confirm that they have been released, but I don’t have any information on when they were released,” Ms. Badmos said.

Meanwhile, Kebbi State Police Command has commenced investigation into the alleged kidnap and murder of a teenager, Zara’u Bello, in Kimba, Jega Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner of Police, Kabiru Ibrahim, confirmed the commencement of the investigation.

He said that some suspects had been arrested and the case transferred from Jega Divisional Office to the State Criminal Investigation Department for thorough investigation.

Mr. Ibrahim said that some of the suspects were still at large.

He gave the assurance that the command would do its possible best to bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, the father of the 17-year-old teenager, Bello Kimba, told NAN that the body of his daughter was discovered in the bush three days after her sudden disappearance last Wednesday.

Mr. Kimba said that the deceased was going to her sister’s house between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. when she disappeared.

(NAN)