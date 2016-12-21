Work towards producing Buhari’s successor, VON boss tells Igbos

Osita Okechukwu
Osita Okechukwu

The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has asked the people of the South East geo-political zone, to work towards producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

He stated this on Monday at a ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of the coronation of the traditional ruler of Olo in Enugu State, L.O.C. Agubuzu.

Mr. Okechukwu, who was the guest of honour at the event, called on the zone to support Mr. Buhari’s second term in office so that it would have the opportunity to produce the president of the country in 2023.

The zone comprises Enugu, Imo, Abia, Ebonyi and Anambra States. The people are generally known as Ndigbo.

In a speech he delivered which he sent to PREMIUM TIMES, the VON DG said since the Fourth Republic took off in 1999, the presidency had rotated between the north and the south with Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan and Mr. Buhari occupying the nation’s topmost political office.

He said nobody from the south east zone had been elected into the position, warning that should another northerner succeed Mr. Buhari, it would take the zone another eight years to wait before producing the president.

Mr. Okechukwu said Nigerians were now ready for Ndigbo because they admire their hard work and enterprise and were ready to vote for one of them as president.

“This is our golden opportunity to actualise our dream for president in 2023. This roadmap is the best option, which our support for President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, definitely will enhance. For after his eight years the president will go to south,” he said.

“If we embrace this government we stand to appeal for our South West and South-South brothers to give us the chance, based on equity and justice, especially when both had served their turn since our entry in 1999 into the 4th Republic.

“Methinks that planning to harvest presidency in 2023 is a better option and it can be faster and better achieved by supporting Buhari, for if any other Northerner becomes president in 2019, the person will naturally seek another 8 years,” he said.

Mr. Okechukwu asked the people of the zone to remember how Mr. Buhari extolled their virtues during a visit to the Presidential Villa and how he (president) recalled how he mobilized contractors for federal roads in the zone, which previous regimes deliberately abandoned.

He said despite supporting and voting overwhelmingly for the Proples Democratic Party in previous elections, the zone did not benefit from its three administrations.

He said, “Let’s not forget that our roads were abandoned, in spite of our overwhelmingly and consistent vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where our brothers and sisters got plumb jobs – SGF, finance minister, deputy senate president, chairman of works in the senate and house etc.

“Enugu Coal which Buhari has concluded plan to revamp and utilise to generate electricity, suffered the same fate with our roads in the hands of regimes which we so loved and which so loved Ndigbo, where at a stretch of five years two of our illustrious sons, professors for that matter were ministers of power, yet Enugu Coal remains idle.

Mr. Okechukwu condemned the renewed agitation for Biafra and asked those insisting that it should be attained by all means to respect the views of those who believed the Igbo should follow the route chartered by former Nigeria’s president, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

He said majority of Igbo want to remain in Nigeria and that he had personally discussed with members of MASSOB, IPOB and other agitators for Biafra and that going by his understanding they preferred democratic means to force.

“Let’s not forget before we insist on Biafra that we are not even united in our villages and towns. In my home town Eke for example, we are not united, a worrisome phenomenon show cased at the 1996 Abacha and 2014 Jonathan Constitutional Conferences, where Ebonyi and Enugu States voted against region. Voting against region is a signpost of division in house,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dazmillion

    I would rather all Nigerians work towards a pan Nigerian president for 2019. Nigeria cannot bear Buhari till 2023, by then he should be brain dead

    • DDDEALR

      YOUR FATHER IS ALREADY BRAIN DEAD AND YOU WILL SOON JOIN HIM IN HELL…..HATERS BUHARI WILL COMPLETE HIS 8YRS TENURE YOU LIKE IT OR NOT BECAUSE YOU DON’T HAVE THE CAPACITY TOP PRODUCE THE NEXT HEAD OF STATE…..MEAN WHILE YO CAN GO AND HANG..

      • Go point, but get off all caps!

      • gosgos

        The next 8 years? You wish !!!.
        What’s with caps?.With the way you are yelling,I hope don’t burst a vessel soon.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          lol…

        • Osas

          When he is sworn in 2019,i hope u don’t commit suicide. A lot of ur likes where heartbroken with severe depression when he won.U people are too insignificant to stop the man

    • Then kill yourself!

      • Dazmillion

        Dont worry, you will soon be gainfully employed milking Buhari’s 11 cows at Duara

    • Osas

      Is ur brain sharper than President Buharis Brain? If yes,what have u achieved in ur miserable life that equals half or even one tenth what he has achieved? If no, shut up ur crazy,stupid mouth.lunatic rat!

      • Dazmillion

        Dont worry, you will soon be gainly employed as a herdsman to tend Buhari’s 11 cows at Daura

  • B. Messi

    Lol! The heart of man is deceitful indeed. Who does this okechukwu think he is Deceiving?
    As a government official, okechukwu must have attended several functions with Buhari. DOES BUHARI APPEAR TO OSITA AS SOMEONE WHO WILL DARE ATTEMPT ANOTHER FOUR YEARS?? CAN’T HE SEE HOW FRAIL, SPENT, CLUELESS & HELPLESS THE MAN IS??
    If buhari’s govrnmnt has been hijacked by the cabal as Aisha said, it wil be worse by 2019 as buhari will be completely spent physically & mentally!
    For crying out loud, EVEN THE YORUBAS WHO GAVE THEIR ALL TO ENTHRONE THE ETHNIC CHAMPION ARE NOT SURE OF SUCCEEDING HIM. HOW MUCH MORE THE IGBOS?
    IS OSITA SO NAIVE NOT TO REALISE THE ‘DECIMATION’ OF TINUBU AND OTHER SHAMEFUL APC DRAMA ARE CONNECTED TO BUHARI’S SUCCESSOR IN 2019??
    UNA GO SEE DEADLY APC DRAMA BY 2019!
    I DEY LAFF OOOO!

    • Julius

      Hahahahahahaha, here we go. I knew some of you will abuse him, denounce him and say he doesn’t know what he is talking about. I bet if he had said HAIL BIAFRAUD you would have been jumping for joy. This is the problem with you people, you do not like the truth and it doesn’t matter who is telling you the truth. Facts, truth do matter in life, Unity also matters . Listen to him and take something positive from what he said. That is the only way out sir.

  • Truth is bitter

    You have said it all, we are not united. We are still practising “OSU (outcast) and Freeborn” in many communities in Igbo land. If, by 2023, an Igbo man has the opportunity to vie for presidency our people will begin to ask if he’s ” a Catholic or an Anglican.” We have a great problem of disunity.

    • Name a region that would give you their votes, you’re seen as criminal’s with greedy unsociable appetites. Other regions have come to see you as a treat to democracy, peace and the rule of law.

  • Dán-gote Cément factory

    BuyCement
    Direct From The Factory For A Promo Price Of 1000Naira Per Bag And,
    300Naira To Deliver Per Bag,
    Buyers Can Order A Minimum Of 100Bags And Above,
    Trailer Load Of 600Bags,
    Trailer Load Of 900Bags And Above,
    Contact The Sales Manager Mr Makoju Joseph on 2348O36909383 or assistant Mrs Grace on 2348O60478998 For Inquiry…

  • danarewa

    Can u pls define ur pan Nigerian President?I think we ought to be civil in our discussing the future of this country.
    The Braindead President remain the best option for this country for now.

  • Nicolas

    What value will the Igbo presidency add to the Igbo as a tirbe..The Yoruba’s held the presidency for 8 years, did it prevent them from crying marginalisation during GEJ govt. Will the Igbo presidency under 4 years change the quota system dominated in the various agencies in Nigeria,will the Igbo president fix all the deficit infrastructure abandoned decades behind. You accuse the Igbo of aligning themselves with PDP, should they have played the opposition.. If another party comes to power after Buhari’s party . You will also tell the Igbo’s to support the party at the centre just to have a shot at the presidency. You are really mistaken, the Igbo man grouse with Nigeria is not an opportunity for the top Job but a Nigeria where the system works. Where the peoples stake are regarded above religion. The Igbo does not need the presidency to thrive but a society where merit is the watchword.

    • Charles

      I agreed with you.

    • The igbo-biafra man is the leech on all the under regions, what this creature brings with him is nothing short of hell on hell until other region come together and root out this creature for good peace would continue to elude the them.

    • Julius

      “Yoruba’s held the presidency for 8 years, did it prevent them from crying marginalisation during GEJ govt”. Did you see us in the street fake protesting that we want to separate from Nigeria ? Did you see us selling some useless passport, telling whoever would listen that we are the only tribe in Nigeria that are smart, brave and hard working. Did you hear us telling other tribes that they do not matter to us that we must get our ways or else ? Did you hear, read us belittling others, calling them names just because we felt marginalized ? We waited, got our acts together and form a political party headed by Tinubu and you saw what happened . Think my friend.

  • Nicolas

    Please kindly explain to us the rational behind using state fund for pilgrimage? Pls tell us why Nigeria kids can’t have proper education at primary and high school levels. Nigeria is not working simple! All stakeholders should sit and discuss on how best to make Nigeria work..

    • Propaganda and innuendos; what state fund? uplifting people out of poverty and making religious travel possible is the core of your new imaginary problem.

      Kidnapping
      419
      Hawking

      Smuggling devalue the currency more than any order form … except of course looting with you humanoid sees and okay. So education worked under GEJ it only stopped working under PMB? education in a state issues mainly so go back to your state.

      As for the word stakeholder, you’re never considered a credible nor any important one.

      NEVER.

      • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

        From your comment above this is my own conclusion because you brought in GEJ which i know his supporters are of his tribe and those who insult him are from the other 4 regions. as you just hit him when he name wasnt mentioned in the report proves this, IGBO president? LOL. Not in the history of Nigeria or God’s lifetime will that happen. In that 2023 election it would be one Christian region versus four other Islamic and christain Minority regions that hate them. The reporter are people like Rochas are being delusional. An Igbo man can never be president of Nigeria for another 52 years or more. Highest Igbo’s would get to in political office is senate president and speaker.

        • kinsly

          Please keep quiet, untill then.

        • theowizzy

          you’re just typing trash, the hatred stated from your family, Ndigbo are marginalise but they are still doing good,president or no president we are still going to be Alright.

          • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

            Gbam!!!! well said. And i believe you all misunderstood me. I am from The SE/SS. I dont hate any tribes or religious groups. My best friend is one of Oba Akiolu’s sons. I have many hausa/fulani friends. one of my hausa/fulani friend owns a huge plaza close to my house with a mosque. I am there every evening after work with them after their prayers. We all sit together, discuss politics, science. we laugh together and take tea. There are other SS/SE boys who join us at the mosque to hangout. the enemies of Nigeria are the Buhari generation. The Biafra war generation and their paid E-rats supporters on sites like this making comments are the ones full of hate and wish for the opportunity to wipe out the IGBO’s if chanced. But i would just ask them all this question “””WHAT HAVE THE INNOCENT CHILDREN OF THE SE/SS DONE TO DESERVE THE HATE FROM LOTS OF PEOPLE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 25 TO 100 WHOM ARE FROM THE SW, NC, NE, NW? the SE adults who all took part in the coup and Biafra war are mostly dead. But you guys (commenter’s here) are preaching the hate on generations born half century after the war.””””. Anyway its time for me to go hangout by the mosque with SW, SE, NC, NE, NW Nigerians who love Nigeria.

        • I’m a PMB, Obasanjo’s supporter, so to that point i agree igbo-biafra man would and should never be allowed at the top of this nation.

          You need to re-read my post!

        • Osas

          You are so wrong my friend. It is exactly this inferiority and persecution complex that has been the bane of Igbo in national politics.I as a person abhor tribalism and racism in any form and many Nigerians do.But if u keep reminding every other tribe that u are different from them and crying wolf when there is none what do u expect?The south east is not even as marginalized as the Northeast or even south south in terms of development. Just adopt a positive and optimistic attitude like Osita Okechukwu.Network with other Nigerians by assuring them u wont preside over the division of this country which is the only thing which can cause another civil war and relate well with others and stop the propaganda that only ur tribe is blessed by God and the presidency will go to the southeast….Of course after Buharis two terms.Period!

          • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

            I am not a tribalist. I dont regard any Nigerian tribe with high esteem because the world isn’t speaking Nigerian languages as international Business and diplomatic language. To me our tribes are failures. And i am from the SE/SS. I always accept the truth no matter how hurting. We could all deny we dont see the divide and the hate for the Igbo’s because those dishing out the suffering would never admit to that evil act. In war only the victorious write the history. How many Nazi success stories and act of heroism are written down in today’s history? none because they NAZI’s lost the war. I just want to ask you all, WHAT HAVE THE INNOCENT CHILDREN OF THE SE/SS DONE TO DESERVE THE HATE FROM PEOPLE BETWEEN THE AGES OF 25 TO 100 WHOM ARE FROM THE SW, NC, NE, NW? the SE adults who all took part in the coup and Biafra war are mostly dead. But you guys are taking out the hate on generations born half century after the war. Many of you come here and insult other tribes forgetting there are children in those tribes. Before you all support injustice think of the innocent kids.

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    IGBO president? LOL. Not in the history of Nigeria or God’s lifetime will that happen. In that 2023 election it would be one Christian region versus four other Islamic regions that hate them. Stop being delusional Mr man. An Igbo man can never be president of Nigeria for another 52 years or more. Highest Igbo’s would get to in political office is senate president and speaker.

    • kinsly

      Keep dreaming. Our love for Naija will END if by 2023 all other parts of our beloved Naija refuses to support a President of Igbo extraction. It’s a faith accompli, 2023 is certain for the Ndigbo.

      • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

        Lets face the Fact, It will never happen. Go check your Armed forces for example. See how you Igbo’s are Marginalised. Igbo President will never happen. 4 outta the 6 Nigerian Regions hate Igbo’s and on daily basis pray and wish them all death even their innocent children. Even 50% of the SS people hate the Igbo’s too. I have come to terms with that fact and have become an inventor hoping to find my place in the Global community. there are over 7 billion potential users of my items globally so i concentrate there because After GEJ, as a SE/SS person, i see no hope in Rising to the top in Nigeria. Igbo’s have a long way to go before they are accepted by Nigeria.

        • Nigeria4u

          Igbos have contributed a lot in Nigeria, even if few percentage of Igbos are seeking to seperate, it does not give you or any any human right to have any single hatred for a TRIBE, it is not wise my brothers, it is evil, you are making things worse for Nigeria, those Igbos seeking to seperate are still Nigerians and can be persuaded to change their ways if Federal government do more than expected or even though few Igbo military organized a coup in the past, my brothers it is not wise to hate all Igbos for what few of them did wrong to Nigerian in the past, after all other tribes were also engaged in coup. We need to be preaching love to one another, not hatred, if Igbo Presidency can make all Nigerians to live as one and love one another. it is a very good Idea. Let us not allow evil, hatred, religious and tribal sentiments destroy the love, foundation and good dreams that our great fathers established for Nigeria.

          • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

            You are Right. But lets face the fact, Other Nigerian tribes wont listen to you or me and will continue to hate the Igbo’s, They will never vote an Igbo president even if he was proven to be sent by God. I dont hate any Nigerian tribe. I am friendly with everyone. I look at your intellectual capacity 1st, then science knowledge and finally your liberal views before i can call ye a friend. If you dont meet the criteria i wont hate you, Just that we wont really have intellectual conversation but rather just drinking buddies. I am on the side that wants the outlawing of our tradition and tribes and picking pigeon English as our Tradition language.

          • Smuggling
            Kidnapping
            Hawking
            419
            Uncontrolled birth
            The destruction of Ajegunle
            Prostitution
            ………..

  • Julius

    ” @ Tawanda and his co-delusional crowd….”He said majority of Igbo want to remain in Nigeria and that he had personally discussed with members of MASSOB, IPOB and other agitators for Biafra and that going by his understanding they preferred democratic means to force”.
    “Let’s not forget before we insist on Biafra that we are not even united in our villages and towns. In my home town Eke for example, we are not united, a worrisome phenomenon show cased at the 1996 Abacha and 2014 Jonathan Constitutional Conferences, where Ebonyi and Enugu States voted against region. Voting against region is a signpost of division in house,” he said… many of us in this forum has been saying the same thing for sometimes. I hope the scammers and the fraudulent touts listen to this man. Hopefully nobody will be ranting that he is not Igbo enough.

  • Sarah

    As a non-Igbo, I would he happy to have as President any of the following Igbos that have been tested and trusted at building bridges with the rest of Nigeria; Emeka Anyaoku, Chukwuma Soludo, Oby Ezekwesili, Ike Nwachukwu, Ngozi Iweala (but they sometimes push her to Delta), Arunma Oteh, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chris Ngige, and many more like them.

  • Stella Dominic

    THE NIGERIA CUSTOM AUCTIONING DIFFERENT TYPES OF CARS OUT, 2016 IMPOUNDED VEHICLES IS ON AGAIN ”’ YOU MAY CONTACT OUR OFFICE LINE CUSTOM STELLA ON ( 07035322790 ),

  • Nigeria4u

    VON Boss is a politician and has stated his own views, I think we all should be talking about one Nigeria first before tribe and religion. The national assembly and the executive should work on laws that will enforce Nigerian citizens to love one another despite their tribes, religion, behavior and so on.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      True. but we know that can never happen when Buhari’s civil war generation are still alive and are subconsciously and systematically still fighting a 1967 war in 2016. We should use the China model. Outlaw all our ancestral barbaric tribes connections and pick pigeon English as our traditional language and English as our 1st. Outlaw the question “State of Origin” from our constitution and form fillings, remove quota and zoning system and finally remove the relevance of the religious leaders like Emir of Kano, Sultan of sokoto, Ooni of Ife, Obi of Onitsha, Etsu Nupe, Sarkin fulani etc. i know the Emir of Kano and Sultan removal would be disputed by Nigerian Muslims but if we dont do these then we will forever remain where we are or even worse go back to warring tribes before colonization.

      • thusspokez

        Outlaw all our ancestral barbaric tribes connections and pick pigeon English as our traditional language and English as our 1st.

        Good idea. I wrote about this issue many years ago but my preference is for a simple but pure African languages, flexible and easy to learn — but NOT from any large or medium-size ethnic group, otherwise they will squabble for decades, and end up adopting more than one language or abandoning the idea.

        This language could come from any part of Africa and spoken by a pure African ethnic group. We will get African linguists, academia and experts to find one that meets a set of requirements. It is hoped that eventually, it would be spoken all over Africa and beyond.

        Further, to get rid of tribal names, every Nigerian would be required to translate their names to this African language or replace it with one in the language. The end result would be, no more Yoruba, Hausa, Ibo or English names. English would continue to be used as commercial language.

        African cultures and traditions will continue to thrive, with or without traditional leaders, so get rid of all traditional leaders, I would say. I don’t see what they contribute to their communities,. let alone their states.

        • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

          Gbam. That is the complete solution. God bless you my friend.

        • bbounce

          I really don’t see any need for the traditional leaders to be removed since they all can be part of this plan too by enforcing the people to learn the new language because people respect them more than government officials so no way in hell they would be dis-barned. There are lot of monarch is Europe and it does not have any power in the economy even though they own like 10% of the total land in their country legally. If not just because of security issues the emirs will make lot of money from tourist coming to their palace to see the wonderful architectural buildings in the palace.

  • thusspokez

    The Director General of the Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, has asked the people of the South East geo-political zone, to work towards producing President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in 2023.

    This man is assuming that Buhari will be a two-term president. I don’t think so, but that is a discussion for another day.

    Mr Okechukwu is kidding himself if he thinks that the neobiafrans will down tools and disappear. Also, that Ibos would have enough time to persuade the rest of Nigeria to trust them — enough to vote for an Ibo person as president?

    How could other Nigerians elect an Ibo person to be president when a very vocal minority of Ibo people keep reliving the 1967-civil war and violently campaigning for the break up of the country? I don’t see Ibo president happening too soon unless that Ibo presidential candidate is widely liked and has a long record of standing up to, and speaking against the Ibo separatists and secessionists, then such a person might have a chance, but it will still be very difficult.

    (Now I await the usual insults and abuse [aka ‘Nigerian argument]’ from the usual suspects)

    • Rommel

      Buhari will be a two term president

    • NwaIgbo

      Point of correction Mister, most Ibos reliving Biafra do not want separation but that the injustices and oppression that birth Biafra should be addressed.
      Ibos want to be seen as equal partners and players in the Nigerian project. Ibos have sacrificed much for one Nigeria and no other ethnic group has invested in all parts of Nigeria than the Ibos.
      No one wants to be treated as a third class citizen, remember the Ibos did not just wake up to declare Biafra, they have been slaughtered since 1957 which of course is still going on. What Ibos are asking is to give us what is rightly ours. Why is the south east the only region with only five states? Why is our census doctored to give Ibos a low population density? If Nigeria wants to truly know how many Ibos are in Nigeria, please include TRIBE in the next census.
      Stop being afraid and antagonistic towards the Ibos which will drive them further forwards Biafra.

      • thusspokez

        …but that the injustices and oppression that birth Biafra should be addressed.

        You have just inadvertently raised another contentious issue simmering just beneath the surface in the South.

        Why are Ibos only willing to talk about their own injustices and oppression but not the injustices and oppression inflicted by them on minorities in the then Eastern region? Many Ibos close their ears to the latter and often, in complete denial. This denial, selective amnesia and a refusal to come clean is a concern for many Nigerians.

        Ibos want to be seen as equal partners and players in the Nigerian project. Ibos have sacrificed much for one Nigeria and no other ethnic group has invested in all parts of Nigeria than the Ibos.

        Various Nigerian governments have bent over backward to bring Ibo back into the fold. For example, to this day, biafran soldiers even receive pension from the Nigerian government. Where else in the world have the victors in the war paid pension to soldier who once fought against the victors.

        It is Ibos who are refusing to be equal partners by reliving the biafra war, non-stop moaning about marginalisation, injustices and oppression. The Internet, particularly Nigerian websites are full of Ibo incessant whingers, and daily insults of non-Ibos. This was the reason I stopped visiting the among others, the Vanguard newspaper.

        The daily insults and the retaliation by other ethnic group can be unbearable for readers and one often wonders if some of these people have serious mental problems. How could anyone keep up that level of abuse and insult every day and on every topic is discussion.

        When are these neobiafrans going to stop threatening Nigeria or insulting the non-Ibos? And then, you expect these same non-Ibos to trust you and accept you with open hands?

        Stop being afraid and antagonistic towards the Ibos which will drive them further forwards Biafra.

        You don’t need anyone’s else to help Ibos accomplish this, the neobiafrans are doing it for you daily and so is the whole of your second paragraph.

  • Rommel

    The next president of Nigeria after PMB will be Igbo.

    • Give us the name of the regions that would support you? The igbo-biafra man is a fraudster with very bad reputation.

      • Rommel

        The three northern regions will support it in addition to south east making it four,I am not convinced of the south south

  • Man_Enough

    the last president was ibo: azikiwe ebele goodluck jonathan.

  • Arinzechukwu Anigbo

    Nice one from Mr. Osita Okechukwu. I like mostly the fact that he used his home town Eke to describe the disunity eating up the Ibo people. First things first, a house that is divided against itself can never stand, no matter how solid the foundation is. I want to be silent on his assumption that PMB will still be president after 2019, that will be a story for another day.