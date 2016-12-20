Nigerian Army to set up cattle ranches nationwide

The Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said that the Nigerian Army would be raising up cattle ranches in almost all the divisions and brigades.

Mr. Buratai, who was represented by the Chief of Army Logistics, Patrick Akem, said this on Tuesday at the Commissioning of Mogadishu Cantonment New Mammy Market (former Abacha Barracks), Abuja.

The Army Chief said in keeping up with modern cattle rearing tradition, he sent officers to Argentina to look at how cattle were reared.

“Argentina has a population of 41 million people, but it feeds about 400 million people around the world with its beef.

“To take it to the next level, we want to adopt a system where the cattle are not just free ranging coming from Sokoto to Port Harcourt, thereby making their meat tough to eat, the products will soon be coming from our own farms and ranches,” he said.

He said he created the Barrack Investment Initiative as a platform that affords Army family members the opportunity of raising up fishing ponds, vegetable gardens, fruits, livestock, chicken and their eggs.

According to him, the intention of the Nigerian Army was not just to secure the country, but to contribute in growing the economy of the nation.

He added: “We want to tell our wives that they can live beyond the salaries of their husbands, so we are trying to empower the women in the barracks to be able to form co-operatives, so as to access loans and to a large extent be able to fend for themselves and their families, even without the salaries of their husbands.

Meanwhile, the Commander Army Headquarters Garrison, John Malu, said the shopping edifice had over 2000 shops, 27 warehouses and a printing press owned by the Nigerian Navy.

He added that the services of a reputable private security firm was contracted to handle the security of the market.

  • B. Messi

    Nice one! Tell them! Tell them sir!
    I urge our military men to take this buratai brainwave serious!
    Never despise the days of small beginnings. Who knows..one day they might own houses in Abuja..or erm..erm..Dubai!
    A-fee-C! CHAINS!!
    Ahahahahaha!!!!

    • Iskacountryman

      the days of kwashiorkor are over…every one would eat subisidised ngwo ngwo….

  • Decimator

    With that, the Nigerian Army will indeed become professional and apolitical!

    Is that the way of maneuvering the Grazing reserve Bill and stamping out cattle rustling for a quick industrialization and diversification of the oil mono-economy?

    Since the Fulani dominated military has cantonments almost in every state of the federation, allocating the military lands in disguise of establishment of ranches and grazing reserves for the military personal turned Ranchers with public funds of course, will then automatically ensure the Fulani herdsmen access to their Fulani dominated military Grazing reserves and ranches as well as provide maximum protection for them and their cattle.

    This I presume is absolutely necessary since all other preoccupations of the military officers has been adequately attended to. And if not quickly converted to Ranchers, the supposedly combat ready, professional military force, will be lying idle and unutilized in their cantonments and the economy will not be industrialized or rather not be diversified.

    Unbelievable!!!

    • Iskacountryman

      after this project, they would move into sambisa forest for an export programme…

  • Otile

    Najeriya, Najeriya whether people like it or not cattle Fulanis must enforce their will on every nook and cranny of Nigeria, by force, by hooks and crooks. Wallahi, the Fulani hegemony is once more rearing its ugly head up. Where in the world do the military delve into cattle rearing to feed themselves? How much is this ponzu scheme going to cost us in oil money? Thief Buratai and his fellow Islamists will seize the opportunity to lnfilterate every part of SS SE to carry out jihad. God save us.

  • victor

    So the army was not able to arrest one herdsmen that destroyed lives and properties on innocent citizens. All they can do now is to set up ranches for grazing. Nigeria is doomed.

  • Factsay

    Sorry. U wan to turn soldiers to cattle rearers ?

    • I did it 4 Love

      Burutai well done our proxy military president. We are watching and Nigerians are sitting like a lame duck. I am in shock with this development.

    • Lanre

      The idea is coming from Buhari, Rufai, Daura, Jibrin, Funtua, Kyari. These are the northerners ruling Nigeria. Cattle will be reared in Benin and Ibadan on Army property and there is nothing Southerners can do about it.

      • Gary

        There is a lot we can do about it. The defense budget will only be passed with the stipulation they not a kobo of appropriated funds shall be spent on any agricultural or non-military activity. That will be followed by states opposed to this activity banning the use of any land in their territory from being converted for cattle rearing without approval or license from the government.
        Then let’s see if Buhari-Buratai will stage a coup to torpedo the Fourth Republic in their bid to seize public lands for their Fulani herdsmen kindred they have allowed to invade Nigeria in search of grazing land.

        We cannot have a government that treats the rest of the country as conquered territory on behalf of the Fulani. There are Fulani all over West Africa but it is only in Nigeria that they insist on dominating everyone. And they are only 8% of the population without the Hausas.
        It’s time to stop the nonsense of imposing their will on everybody. The states that want can give up land for grazing but we must resist making it a national policy or imposition against the rest of us.

        • Nwankwo

          When OBJ a Christian President was in power, pst Tunder Bakare couldn’t give him a space to govern but attached him both left and right until his tenure elapsed. When Yaradua a Muslim president came up, Tunde Bakare was no where to be seen. He supported Yaradua. Now it was the turn of a Christian president Jonathan, Tunde Bakare resurfaced and started attaching him from every angle to the point that he was ousted. Now Buhari is here with his Islamization agenda on the process committing all sort of atrocities, now he wants to grab people’s land for his Fulani kinsmen. The so called man of god is no where to be seen, he is even supporting him. Muslim preachers in Christian robe. Believe me, Tunde Bakare has a lot of questions to answer before the LORD on that great day.

  • I did it 4 Love

    Burutai well done our proxy military president. We are watching and Nigerians are sitting like a lame duck. I am in shock with this development. No more comment. I thought that 1d10t Burutai will be more interested in helping our military to develop 21st century military hardware but no they want to be cattle rearers, joke of the century. he must be re1ated to Keu4success.

  • Remi

    Why particularly, cattle?
    Why not arms, ammunitions and military technologies; marketable and money
    spinning commodities whose paucity our army is ever so wont to complain about? Why
    not horses and mules, animals which are useful in military logistics? Or, probably,
    better still, snake farms, a business that Burutai is well known for?

    For an army that is currently struggling to fulfil its main constitutional
    role of maintaining the integrity of the nation’s borders; seeking to engage in
    the unrelated and diversionary occupation of cattle rearing, Is quite
    suspicious. Given the recent controversies around cattle grazing reserves, I
    can only hope that this is not another initiative, by one party to surreptitiously
    steal behind their backs, land belonging to a second party, with the intention of
    handing it over to a third party? Furthermore, in countries where the army has
    engaged in business, especially those not directly related to their core
    constitutional roles, the outcome have been quite negative on their
    professionalism, national politics and ethos. If you doubt me, check out
    Pakistan and the place and role of the army in that country.

    • Iskacountryman

      we will import arms from pakistan…but every eboe man must eat cheap ngwo ngwo…

  • Gary

    Una dey see backdoor way to force grazing reserves on the whole country using military might?

    Hope Nigerians now see why Buhari has stuck with Buratai despite his blood soaked hands and Dubai mansions.

    The NASS must defend the sovereign rights of the people against the creeping militarization of Nigeria by the Buhari-Buratai duo. This is an assault on our democracy and must not stand. The Army does not operate outside the laws of the land and so cannot claim sovereign rule over its barracks.
    Nigerians wake up.

    • Jolade Jolade

      hmmmmnah wah

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    SSDD: Same Shit Different Day

    • Gary

      My brother, I tire. In the midst of Magu drama, here comes Buratai with his own joker.
      These people still take us for fools in 2016.

      • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

        dont mind them. the rubbish ideas they come up with and release outta their crumb catchers (mouths). na wa oh

  • dami

    Wa shey ray!
    Let’s see anyone challenge nigeria army ranches…internet army cowards…

    • OSHIOMHOLE_UGLY_APE

      This is what “DEMOCRACY” is all about.
      Useless people with no common sense.
      Is Nigeria under Military rule again?

  • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

    So when will he set up Chancre Mechanic’s? for those who dont know, those are military Medical officer who checks service members for venereal diseases. BOHICA (Bend Over Here It Comes Again!), Army and cattle ranches? GOFO “grasp of the fucking obvious”

  • Dele Awogbeoba

    You can try what ever you want. States simply need to ban movement of cattle between states unless if they are in a truck. State law should pass laws precluding army, naval or airforce from carrying out grazing activity outside of designated areas. None of those areas will be required to be in an army contonment.

    • VERITAS_ the rock of ages_

      “”””Army is subject to state and federal law.””””. You are right. But that only applies to well governed states and the 1st world. But in Nigeria, The Nigerian Army are above the law and constitution. They answer to no one but the chief of Army staff and defence chief if he is from the Army.

      • Gary

        God did not endow the First World people with a different brain. The people took charge of their lives and destiny to forge the societies they aspired to live in.
        Buratai killed hundreds of Shiites but the rest are still around and pressing for their rights. He and his mentors have not wiped out Shiism in Nigerty if that was their goal.

        Buratai and his goons cannot subjugate all the peoples of the South and the Midfle Belt, no matter how hard he tries and how many people they kill before the troops and the world turn against him and his master. The era of military oppression in Nigeria is gone and no soldier will succeed in cowing us into submission to take our lands and give to the Fulani.
        Every every Nigerian ethnicity has a population in Diaspora who are citizens of other countries. The Yorubas are in Benin, Togo, Ghana, Sierra Leone and as far away as Brazil and Cuba, thanks to the slave trade.
        The peoples of the South East and South South have descendants too in the subregion and all over the Caribbean from Grenada to Barbados.
        So Buhari cannot use his presidency to open Nigeria’s borders and territory to accommodate only the Fulani Diaspora at the expense of the citizens and other ethnicities of the country.
        That is tribalism at it’s worst.

  • OSHIOMHOLE_UGLY_APE

    THE ZOO.
    When did Nigerian Army replace Nigeria’s Law makers in a democracy?
    ISLAMISATION OF THE ZOO CONTINUES.

  • Assoc Middlebelt Ethnicnationa

    Nigeria has been turned into a theatre of comedies by some. Buhari, Sen. Zainab Kure and others have tried three times in the last 8 yrs to secure legislation to steal land from each of the 36 States and give same to Fulanis in the name of grazing reserves but have failed. Everybody told the Fulanis that the way to go about their cattle rearing business is via ranching but they rejected it. Every non-Fulani who has ranched cattle in Plateau State has been attacked by ‘unknown’ armed men. Now some military jokers claim they have gone Agentina and plan to start ranching businesses with their wives. Why is this idea not being sold to MACBAN? Oh! We almost forgot that the Commander In chief of the Nigerian armed forces is a Fulani. That explains it. God will deliver hapless Nigerians.

    • Rufus

      abeg, no be you i see dey chop suya for yahuza yesterday? make we hear word abeg……. i’m sure you will be buying beef for christmas….. and i believe go will throw it down form heaven,

      • Decimator

        If he will
        be buying beef, will he not be paying your Mallam for it? Does your Mallam give
        the money from the sale of their cattle to the federal or state governments or
        anybody else back? But you want to rear your cattle at the expense of the state
        and collect the profit for yourself. What an obnoxious entitlement mentality?

        One drama after the other and that is what you call governance? Sorry

        • Rufus

          If you hate the mallam, better hate his beef also… don’t eat and complain like an imbecile. Those who have rejected biafrans have rejected the same products they sell everywhere. But if business is mutually beneficial, why not sit and talk about it? Did the fulanis state grazing in the east today? No… then when and how did the crisis start? All we need to do is monitor and tax the cows. It’s done elsewhere it can be done here….

  • Jolade Jolade

    I now know that this country Nigeria will surely break!

  • jamin

    This is absolute madness…NA abandoning their constitutional duties of security to rare cows, wahala dey ooo!!! All in the name of empowering the wives of it soldiers.

  • Kunle

    Anybody who says that Buhari means well for Nigeria is insane. I regret voting for the ode.

    • Nwankwo

      You came late my bros.

  • Sarah

    An army whose men at the battle-front are complaining of lack of food, water and proper fighting equipment ACTUALLY has spare resources to invest in Cattle Rearing.
    There is certainly a problem with your priorities. The lives of our soldiers mean nothing to you. When they protest you accuse them of mutiny and sentence them to death.
    Many days for the thief and one day…….

    • paul irumundomon

      They are all liars

  • Babrutus

    We need to eat in order to live abeg!

  • paul irumundomon

    Army have enough barrack spaces to spare. Give them you space, the army want to set up surveillance every where, these herdsmen are extension of Boko haram and the Nigeria army.

  • Naija is not One

    This only confirms what some of us have been saying that these brutal herdsmen with AK47 are connected or related to military personnel. Military officers gave these herdsmen guns to kill anybody who dares to challenge them for destroying his farm. Whare are the cows of Mr. President? in the ranch?