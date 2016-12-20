How Boko Haram caused fertiliser scarcity, price increase – Nigerian Govt

Fertiliser bags

The current scarcity and subsequent hike in price of fertiliser is as a result of security concerns as Boko Haram insurgents using its components to make bombs and other explosives.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Audu Ogbe, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja at a Special Town Hall Meeting for Youth organised by the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The minister said that fertiliser being sold for N10,000 per bag was because the security agencies placed hold on its distribution.

“Fertiliser came late this year due to security challenges.

“We started moving fertiliser in February to meet up with the farming season but the national security agency stopped us from moving it.

“Over 400 trailer loads of fertilisers were held down in Lokoja for two months because Boko Haram were converting urea among other fertilizer component to make bombs.

“It took two and half months to get arrangement from security agencies to escort fertilisers from the factories to the farms.

“We were cut between security problems and food security for the people,” he said.

The minister said that the delay in accessibility of the product led to hike in price.

He, however, assured farmers that the price will reduce to less than N5,000 in the next planting season as arrangements were being made for transportation by rail.

Mr. Ogbe said that the federal government has also signed agreement with the Moroccan government for supply of phosphate and potassium for fertilizer production.

He said the agreement would assist in further reducing the prices of fertilisers to the barest minimum.

(NAN)

  • thusspokez

    Mr Audu Ogbe’s comes through as unintelligible. I should ask: when did the aforementioned security agency become God? What right has it got to stop economic activities? And why did Mr Audu Ogbe’s department even take orders from the security agency? Is he not aware that ONLY his boss, the President can give him orders? The headline is a lie! That is to say, It was the security agency — not Boko Haram — that caused the fertiliser scarcity and price increase.

  • Razorblade007

    So the only solution your govt could think of was to ground fertilizer, when your govt itself had warned earlier that famine is looming in 2017. You could not think of a way of getting the fertilizer to farmers without getting to bh for 2 months. Oniranu gba is this govt

    • Iskacountryman

      na tinubu cause am…always blame the yaribas…

  • Iskacountryman

    so it is no more pdp…please boko haram has no business with fertiliser…

  • John

    Blaming every ineptitude on past PDP government. Now it’s on boko haram. After stealing fertilizers meant for farmers. God please help us.