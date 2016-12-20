New universities established by Jonathan face probe

The federal government will probe all projects executed by the nine new universities set up by President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Rasheed Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He spoke as a representative of President Muhammadu Buhari at the maiden convocation of one of the universities, the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

According to him, the probe is towards eliminating wastage and ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

He warned that his administration will not condone corruption in the federal universities.

Mr. Abubakar said universities must set example in good governance and financial management.

“No room for corruption in the academic sector. Very soon, we will tour all projects executed by our new federal universities to ensure that funds allocated to them are judiciously utilized,” he said.

“Our universities must be example in good governance and financial management. So, no room for corruption in the academic sector.”

  • Nuhu

    Mumu Buhari, why not improve on the laudable achievements of your predecessor. 2019 is by the corner.. Discerning Nigerians will democratically chase u away from Aso Rock because your reign is hardship upon confusion

    • Mufu Ola

      Which laudable achievements?

      • Mosley

        Yes, they are not only laudable, but very, very laudable chievements, if you like go jump in the ocean. Your APC govt has only achieved condemnable recession. To continuously undo what others have done is sign of gross incompetence.

  • Mosley

    This gov will not do their own, they keep traveling backwards. Jakande established LASU and LASPOTHEC in 1983, he was mocked but today both institutions are doing well. The Open University established by Shagari was closed by same Buhari in 1984. The institution was reactivated by Obasanjo PDP govt, and the institution is also doing well. The Maritime university will be reopened by another govt to the shame of those who closed it. This govt had better start their own project instead of wasting time looking backwsrds and seeking who to blame or property to seize.