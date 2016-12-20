New universities established by Jonathan face probe

Related News

The federal government will probe all projects executed by the nine new universities set up by President Goodluck Jonathan.

The Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC), Rasheed Abubakar, disclosed this on Tuesday.

He spoke as a representative of President Muhammadu Buhari at the maiden convocation of one of the universities, the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

According to him, the probe is towards eliminating wastage and ensuring transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

He warned that his administration will not condone corruption in the federal universities.

Mr. Abubakar said universities must set example in good governance and financial management.

“No room for corruption in the academic sector. Very soon, we will tour all projects executed by our new federal universities to ensure that funds allocated to them are judiciously utilized,” he said.

