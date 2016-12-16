MMM Nigeria top guider, Chuddy Ugorji, finally reacts to frozen accounts

chuddy-ugorji

MMM Nigeria’s number one guider, Chuddy Ugorji, has finally reacted to the Ponzi scheme’s decision to pause withdrawals for one month.

Mr. Ugorji, who is quite active on social media, addressed several controversies and allegations leveled against him in a lengthy Facebook post on Friday.

A graduate of Karnataka State Open University in India, he is listed as the number one guider of the Ponzi scheme in Nigeria.

His wife, Amaka, had earlier calmed frayed nerves in a Facebook message she posted on Wednesday.

The pair tied the knot on November 12 in Lagos and their wedding was a certified “MMM” affair with the scheme’s logo and colours prominently displayed all through the festivities.

Many Nigerian socialites and celebrities including 5 Star Music act, Kcee, graced their wedding.

Further findings reveal that he joined MMM Global in 2015 and in 2016 played a major role in disseminating the Ponzi scheme’s gospel in Nigeria.

In his post, he said, just like every other MMM member in Nigeria, he woke up on Tuesday and saw the news that accounts have been frozen for a month and that he didn’t have any prior knowledge about it.

While debunking widespread claims that he is an admin on the MMM Nigerian site, Mr. Ugorji explained that he has always encouraged members to provide help only with their spare money and also get help at the end of 30 days.

In his parting note, he encouraged all ‘Mavrodians’ not to panic as the ban on their monies will soon be lifted on January 14, 2017 and everything will be back to normal in no time.

Read his Facebook post below:

This week has not been easy for all of us due to the news update on our POs. As we all know, the media has been a tool used by anti-MMMites and pessimists to fight against the growth of MMM Nigeria. Unfortunately some ignorant Nigerians who don’t understand what MMM is all about have been brainwashed by the information broadcasted by the media and social networks

Regarding the frozen mavro.

It is clearly stated on the news section on the website

Confirmed Mavro will be frozen for A MONTH .

The reason for this measure is evident. The system needs to prevent any problems that might arise during this festive season and this measure will be cancelled once the festive season comes to an end

Frozen of mavros does not mean MMM has stopped operations or crashed rather the system has adopted this measure to avoid any mishaps. The support system are working on issues to enhance the effectiveness of the community.

Also let’s note that contrary to what has been published by cheap bloggers, Am not the Admin of MMM but one of the top guiders of this great community. And non of us has access to the site, I woke up on Tuesdayand saw the News on my PO like every other person,

The MMM website is been managed in Russia by their control and supervisory team .They are responsible for every decision made,like pairing of participants to provide help and get help,resolving issues on the platform etc.

I have always been passionate about tutoring members and guiders about the ideology of MMM , the rules and the risk; I have encouraged members to provide help only with their SPARE MONEY and also get help at the end of 30 days. The reason members have to continue in this pattern of provide help and get help process is to ensure the sustainability of the system, because the platform is a peer to peer system, members knows that they own the system and pay only to themselves, There is no CENTRAL ACCOUNT.

Regarding getting help,every guider in the MMM community has a limit to withdrawal and I have never made withdrawals above my limit ,rather have always helped to ensure the growth of MMM Nigeria community.

Instead I have given more to the community through charity works and teaching of the ideology of MMM.

Bloggers who get paid for promoting rumour, when ignorant Nigerians click on their blogs, Google Ad sense pays them per click. Hence they seized this opportunity to enrich themselves even when most of them are participants and have taken more from the community, many of them are involved in uploading Fake Pop’s and multiple accounts all in the bid to frustrate the programme of the community and that is part of what is been looked into and it would be stop so that we have a healthy and stronger MMM NIGERIA in 2017

MMM founder is a Russian Sergey Mavrodi not a Philippines .I have never been to Philippines, the stories about going to the Philippines are untrue.

I stand for the true ideology of MMM which is anchored on providing and getting help willingly.

Let’s hope the best and STOP the PANIC! We shall overcome by God’s grace.

  • Mamman Bako

    “Let’s hope the best and STOP the PANIC! We shall overcome by God’s grace.”
    When want to cheat or cheat, they rub it in with “by God’s grace”. Only in Nigeria!

    • princegab

      30% interest for doing nothing, is that honest?

      • Julius

        Only 30% ? In biafraud , its 60% lolz

        • Rosemary

          hey if u wanna know and u don’t know there is MMM Canada, MMM Phillippines, MMM Brazil, MMM China, MMM Bangladesh, MMM U.S.A, MMM Italy etc. Now Mr., what do you say about the citizens of such countries where even in ur dreams u’d love to visit but have never visited in reality???

          • Julius

            I live in the U S, been to Canada and Brazil , the rest of you list I do not wanna visit . There is MMM in the US really ? Can you post the link , website ?.smh, you think the United State government will let that fraud happen ?

      • Charles

        it is called business, you let your money work for you and not the reverse.

        • princegab

          Whether it’s your money working or you are physically at the job, the results of gunning for 30% profit, especially when you are busy doing nothing is what they got bro. Mmm and mavrodi, adieu.

          • Follow

            Prince, hope you know that their re some rich men. Who just sit at home and invest their cash and it comes bck with huge interest?

  • Akangbe A.

    Mayogun fanish the mods here

  • Julius

    “Chuddy Ugorji”…Lmaooooooooo, what else is new and who do y’all expect ? . Smart and hard working ooo !!

    • Kupsyiti

      Do not mind these shortsighted people. They fail to understand that even in life it is the younger generations that do care for the aging ones. We are lose things in life for the good of other things or people. We are all in life to balance this life. Stop killing MMM.

      • Julius

        ???. MMM is evil, its killing people.

  • OGK

    This crook was only being clever by half. Hr said Mavrodi was not a Filipino, neither was he from Philippines, but he failed to tell us that Mavrodi was an ex-convict jailed in Russia for financial scheme.

  • St

    Dis one dey wash people wen leave dirty for their head…. Ole buruku supporter…. even if it can come back it can never be a legitimate transaction and I sti don’t understand why the government can’t ban Nigerians from visiting that ponzi website and allow SMS to even go through sef or the tech is not there to prohibit it????

  • Nnamdi Ugwuadu

    There is nothing like the grace of God in covetousness. By your explanations, you have no iota of idea why the management of MMM decided to take that step. Just pray to God for forgiveness because you have succeeded in leading many souls to hell fire. Equally pray that those covetous Nigerians who embarked on this unholy project should get back their money if not……………….Collecting from peter to pay Paul and from Paul to pay James is not a good business ideology. I am just a concern citizen. I cannot play gamble and will never think of investing on such irrational business ideology..

    • Rosemary

      yes ooo!!! they lack knowledge in areas like this. they don’t even know there are bigger ones than MMM like cryptocurrencies which they can’t even fathom. MMM dem dey talk, if dem come hear SwissCoin, OneBillionCoinz,The Billion Coins etc wetin dem go do? Them go faint #hahahaha# i wave MMM banner high up in the sky. I love doing businesses. I’ve been into many since 2011.

  • Shahokaya

    When I learnt of this wishi washi scheme I told my friends that a biafrund must be behind it. lo and behold.

    • Julius

      lolz.

  • princegab

    Read between the lines boys, mmm is not coming back. It’s good bye to players. Ugorji was used to impoverished you.

  • chuks

    chronic pessimist, cowards and never do well fellows,who are obviously suffering from poverty of the mind,you always sit at the corners lazing about,you neither make effort to better your lots nor have courage to participate in any thing.when some persons have made some steps and are making it,you lazy ones will start envying.As far as i am concern all the persons making negative comments on the freezing of marvos in mmm scheme are lazy fellows who obviously do not know what to do with their time.if you people have something meaningful to do with your time you will rather be productive somewhere rather than puck nosing into what you know nothing about.everybody is free to invest their money or give their money to anybody it is not worth you people troubling your head with another mans problem.i want to encourage morvovians to remain positive,the scheme will bounce back.

    • Paul Young

      A man who sits at home drinking beer all day and invests his money in a ponzi scheme hoping to continue making 30% every month from now till Jesus comes is calling other people lazy. People who have genuine businesses and go out everyday to work hard for their money are the lazy ones, while you who sits home drinking orijin, waiting to receive ‘help’ at the end of the month are the hard working one. Na wa for your brain oh my brother. Anyway sorry but your money is gone

      • Kingsley Emah

        bro the guy is not in is right sense

      • Sonia

        U can never be rich until u make money while sleeping. That u jump out every morning to do business, doesn’t guarantee u a hardworking person. If success is greatly dependent on hardwork then we both know the only people to be successfully.

    • Iyobosa Iy

      @disqus_802i8YCrM0:disqus Na wa o. See ur definition of lazy fellows. Are u sure u are literate?

      • Kingsley Emah

        no mind that guy na frustration make him brain dey work upside down

    • Godwin111

      Na mama born dis one so!

    • “Scheme” meaning = make plans, especially in a devious way or with intent to do something illegal or wrong.

    • Kingsley Emah

      u need to visit a real man of God to pray for you cos u re already loosing ur mind by posting this….sorry, i understand.

  • thusspokez

    His wife, Amaka, had earlier calmed frayed nerves in a Facebook message she posted on Wednesday

    Facebook this, Facebook that! (kiss teeth!) I thought MMM mumu clients are majority illiterates. Do they all do Facebook?

  • Alcindo Satori

    Au revoir MMM!!

  • “Chuddy Ugorji” another igbo-biafra fraudster

    Good boys.

  • BGG

    I laugh in my language..FRAUD ALERT !!!!!!!!!!!

  • “How do Ponzi schemes work?

    Ponzi schemes are quite basic but can be extraordinarily powerful. The steps are as follows:

    Convince a few investors to place money into the investment.

    After the specified time, return the investment money to the investors plus the specified interest rate or return.

    Use success of earlier investors to convince more investors to place
    their money into the system. Typically, the vast majority of the
    earlier investors will return.

    Repeat steps 1 through 3 a number of times. During step 2 at one of
    the cycles, break the pattern. Instead of returning the investment money
    and paying the promised return, escape with the money and start a new
    life.”

    WHAT DO PEOPLE NOT UNDERSTAND?

  • Pastor Stephen

