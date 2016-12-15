Magu will be there whether they like it or not – Itse Sagay

prof-itse-sagay-1

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee on Corruption, Professor Itse Sagay, has said Ibrahim Magu’s appointment will be renewed whether he is confirmed or not.

Mr. Magu is the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The Senate on Thursday refused to confirm his appointment after leaving the matter pending for five months.

In a wide-ranging interview published in the current edition of The Interview, Mr. Sagay said, “whether they like it or not, he (Magu) will be there. His chairmanship will keep on being renewed.

“Since Nuhu Ribadu left, we have not had a man with such sterling qualities as Ibrahim Magu and whether they like it or not, Magu will be there until he completes his term under the law.”

The EFCC chairman has a four-year tenure. From the EFCC Act, non-confirmation does not impair his duties.

A statement by the MD/Editor-In-Chief, Azu Ishiekwene, described the edition as “arguably the best kept secret in the anti-corruption war.”

The Senate said it would not confirm Mr. Magu based on “security reports.”

No details were given.

In the interview conducted before Thursday’s confirmation hearing, Mr. Sagay said Mr. Magu’s delayed confirmation was “corruption fighting back.”

Also speaking on corruption in the judiciary, he said what retiring chief justices collect off the books is “frightening and totally unrelated to what the judiciary is entitled to.”

The National Judicial Council recently suspended seven justices of the Supreme Court on allegations of corruption and two of them have so far been arraigned.

Investigations by The Interview, which Mr. Sagay neither confirmed nor denied, indicated that the NJC pays retiring justices up to N800m in cash and provides a house valued at N500m, off the books.

The practice started around 2010 and virtually all retired CJs have benefited from it.

“Something very serious is happening there,” Sagay said. “Those rumours have some basis.”

He also spoke on the acting appointment of the current Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen; the perpetual injunction from arrest or investigation granted to former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili; his relationship with Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi; and President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption.

In the edition also, the Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Crimes, Kayode Oladele, said the wrong public perception of lawmakers was based on insufficient information, saying there were victims of public ignorance.

He spoke on the future of the fight against corruption and the efforts of his committee to restore Nigeria as a full member of the Financial Action Task Force.

The end-of-year edition also contained some of the inside story in the making of Daily Trust newspapers by its former Managing Director, Isiaq Ajibola, and an interview with the current African champion of table tennis, Funke Oshonaike.

  • FuzzyLogic

    Governor Wike was right about this man who pretends to be a lawyer. If the confirmation of Senate is irrelevant, then why did they send him there? Now it turned out the way they don’t like this sycophant is threatening to upend the Constitution. Only in Nigeria. This man out to have been eased out of his job if Nigeria were a country of laws.

    • sunny

      you are a corrupt buffoon

      • FuzzyLogic

        Name calling is the last refuge of intellectually challenged morons.

        • Charlico D’ Roma

          Mr Man! yr reasoning is outdated as far as present day Africans are concern. Say no to corruption

          • Oyi

            Present day Africans? and we have a president who is half educated, not current with this generation, using the 1980’s model to govern in this present era.

          • FuzzyLogic

            I have no patience for corrupt individuals. But corruption must be fought by institutions not strong men and under due process. This will de-personize the war and make it endure for eternity. But when you make it personal as Buhari is doing, the campaign will fizzle out as soon as the person(s) leaves the stage. Nigeria needs strong institutions not strong men.

      • FuzzyLogic

        Magu is now under investigation for corruption. You are now looking like the real buffoon. Boy pretending to be a man.

    • ogechi

      U r a shameless ibo taut

      • FuzzyLogic

        Name calling is the last refuge of intellectually challenged tribalists. What is your rebuttal? Easy to throw insults than engage in the ‘complicated’ process of intellectual argument.

      • Osborn Alex

        And you are shameless zoogerian

      • Wahab Raimi

        Not only shameless, but embarrassment to his family.

        • FuzzyLogic

          Wahabism is the bane of modern civilization.

      • FuzzyLogic

        Name calling is the last resort of charlatans devoid of any ideas. Insults are not arguments.

      • FuzzyLogic

        Magu is now on the run for corruption. You are now looking more like the real tout. Moron

  • amazing2012

    What are the security reports ? Are the senate police ? Shameless corrupt old fools! Corruption fighting back !!

    • Oyi

      They are corrupt, but what did EFCC under Magu do to those corrupt members? but they are busy harassing opposition states governors and some judges.

      • amazing2012

        Agreed, the problem is that you are talking about one sin and the senate are talking about another. Did the senate says he is corrupt ?

        • Oyi

          They said “he(Magu) was indicted by DSS security reports”

  • KBE

    Impunity and dictatorship written all over that statement ‘whether they like it or not’. The senate represent an arm of government with the power to agree or disagree but the dictators will have none of that. They don’t like to be checked but only to have their way. That sycophant just dismissed the entire senate of the Republic.

    • WJasper

      The President can overrule the Senate. It is in our laws.

    • Wahab Raimi

      You call the old man sycophant, because he expressed his view ?
      I’m sorry for this generation.

  • Sanssouci

    This guy get personal issues with some senators no doubt but this kind of outburst is reminiscent of pedestrian gists not by a man of his position and calibre

  • Otile

    For how long will the people suffer this brand of brash tyranny? So Imam Mohamed has made up his mind that whether Nigerians want Alhaji Magu or not, whether he is corrupt or not Magu must serve. These incompetent fellows handpicked by Buhari brought with them recession, starvation, joblessness, and hopelessness in the land, yet they must stay to serve because Buhari wants them there. If Imam can harken to reason, and remove Rotimi and Fashola half the problem will be solved before a full blown depression sets in next year.

    • WJasper

      Which Nigerians are you referring to?
      I can’t see any sane Nigerian with PDP or APC or neutral orientations supporting the rejection of Magu by the corruption stinking Senate!

  • Nkem

    Mr. Sagay, I do like you, I don’t care for your views, but on this one I agree with you 100 and ten percent. In fact Nigerians should mobilise to go and shut that place down permanently. In fact it would be better to burn the place down completely.

    • Benny

      The DSS has a security report that indicted Magu. You guys just tar everyone with this your online judge and jury rhetoric.

      • Sufiano Alhassan

        Please educate us on the security report.

  • FirecloudOFGOD

    Are the present Senate members, by their very action of delay tactics and underhand manipulation of our system in not confirming Magu, are clearly telling Nigerians and the world that they are afraid of him? It is not a hidden fact that majority of them have skeletons in their cupboards and are really afraid that they will be exposed.

    As long as Magu continues to enjoy the full benefits of being the EFCC boss, who cares if these recalcitrant, unashamed and wicked Senate members led by one genetically corrupt and notorious political prostitute, refuse to confirm him. They can get away because Nigerians have allowed them to. Their day shall surely come and Nigerians will laugh last! Magu should never compromise, otherwise, he fails himself, Nigerians and God.

    • Oyi

      And what did EFCC under Magu do to those corrupt members of senate and house of rep?

      • FirecloudOFGOD

        You have a point. Nigeria as a whole, is in a deep quagmire of corruption. Should Magu not be confirmed so as to allow him exercise real authority to bring those people to book?

  • Mr Sagay is talking nonsense. Non confirmation of Magu means he’s unfit. We call on Magu to vacate his office asap for a more qualified Nigerian who can uphold equitable justice for all regardless of party affiliation. Magu is compromised and partisan who has brought disrepute to his office. We applaud NASS for a job well done.

  • Oyi

    Well, if as we agreed that senate and the house of reps are corrupt, and Magu did nothing to arrest or investigate them as he has done to judges, many other opposition parties, etc, that should be enough and sufficient evidence for his rejection apart from the DSS security report they said that indicted him. By the way, the EFCC chairman should be given to an Igbo person to help purge Nigeria before the leave for Biafra, if possible.

  • Decimator

    And here we have Prof. Itse Sagay, who should be a professor of law preaching and practicing Anarchy. What a contradiction? Sorry

  • azu ralph

    “‘Whether they like it or not”” Mr Sagay ?. Professor and SAN, so with your position now Our CONSTITUTION MATTERS NO MORE. Remember what goes up comes down and what goes round comes around

  • Frank Bassey

    Let Magu go and head your family estate, since he is more than 170 million Nigerians.