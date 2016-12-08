Discrimination exists among Buhari’s security details, NOPRIN alleges

Buhari going to London 6

The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria has written to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, alleging discrimination against different sections of the presidential security guard.

The group said a discriminatory practice has left the victims with several months in unpaid salaries and allowances, a crisis it said is capable of causing disharmony amongst personnel.

NOPRIN said Mr. Monguno should “intervene and ensure a just treatment and resolution of the complaints and grumblings among many State House (Presidential Vila) security staff over their suspicion of diversion and consequent non-payment of arrears of their risk caution allowance which was approved by the president for all State House security.”

Mr. Monguno could not be reached for comments.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, said he had no knowledge of the allegations.

NOPRIN said it received a list detailing the nine different issues the officials raised before writing the petition.

The issues are as follows:

1. That the security staff members affected are those whose primary responsibility is to cover any presidential movement within the South West, South-South and South East, including the Vice President and visiting Presidents of foreign countries.

2. That arrears of one year and three months were approved for all the State House Security Staff and payment commenced in October 2016.

3. That all the Presidential Villa security staff were given forms from the office of the NSA to fill for this allowance, and they all filled the Presidential Villa security staff personal data form in January and again in November 2016.

4. That, however, while those at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, have been receiving alerts for their paid allowance since October, their counterparts at the Lagos Unit 239, Dodan Barracks, Lagos – 63 in all- are yet to receive any payment.

5. That the office of the NSA is in charge of this fund, and that the affected security staff have made representations to his office without any respite.

6. That even for those paid in Abuja, not all of them of the same rank received the same amount; for example, while some received as high as N1.67 million each, others received as low as N75,000 each.

7. That however, some of the superior officers who were initially underpaid were later paid their full allowance after they protested, but not the same for junior officers who cannot openly complain.

8. That some of the security staff also complain of being discriminated against by being labelled ‘PDP Police’.

9. That Squadron Commander PMF 24 Villa Abuja, Abdullahi Ibrahim (CSP) has threatened the affected security staff with transfer if they continued to complain.

The group, therefore, demanded an “investigation into the reason behind the apparently dubious and discriminatory payment, underpayment and withholding of allowances meant for the Presidential Vila security staff.”

  • onyearmy

    The hausa fulani agenda continues.

    • Otile

      One Nigeria for the benefit of Hausa Fulani.

  • CEO

    Garba Shehu, Buhari’s media adviser, had reacted nonchalantly to this issue a few weeks ago when reporters asked him about it. He stated categorically that the members of the villa guard who are entitled to the allowance were the ones always around Buhari, and not just every member of the presidential guard(some guards are more equal). Now Femi Adesina(Garba’s errand boy) claims he is unaware of any complaints(as he may be suffering from amnesia). And this is a guy who was once the editor of a national daily newspaper.

  • Intrepid

    The centre will never hold in Nigeria. Too much nepotism everywhere. Those who preach a non negotiable Nigeria, are big time Hypocrites.

    • St

      Believe cos Nigeria has come a long way … its only going to get better if we all look forward to the success and not the dark sides of living…..

      • Otile

        Ore mi, don’t justify discrimination, naked discrimination is injustice.

  • paul irumundomon

    Discrimination and bias, is in his blood. At 80 years old, that is the type of life in black and dark continent , where everything goes, injustices and oppressors for the poor and the opposition

  • Ajike Ole

    There is nothing this people will not do. Buhari claims to be a security expert but discriminating against security. Creating room for mutiny.

    • Julius

      Dont forget that the same Buhari was the one that approved those payments. Dont bring him into this.

      • Ajike Ole

        Then why the discriminatory approval. For approving some and leaving some is discrimination as it is within Buhari’s power to approve all without discrimination.

        • Julius

          I thought he approved it for all of them. Now, the implementations might be something else. I stand to be corrected if I got it all wrong.They shouldn’t play with security, period !

    • Otile

      Buhari is there to take care of his people first. He is paying the rest a bare minimum so that they can buy food, eat and be alive to come back to work the next day. Discrimination against other people is no big deal to him.

  • Muhammad

    This is unfortunate and unbecoming of basic administration by the office assigned to cater for them .

  • thusspokez

    The Network on Police Reform in Nigeria has written to the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, alleging discrimination against different sections of the presidential security guard.

    This is a serious matter and a national security issue in its own right. The NSA can’t afford to have even one disaffected guard, let alone guards in the presidential security team. This might put the president’s security in danger. Indira Gandhi was killed by her two disaffected guards.

  • Julius

    For just security reasons, this should be one urgently. Pay them !!

  • Titus

    Nobody can stop corruption in this country.

  • Luther Jens-Uwe Nigeria Lagos

    Let’s say so we expect a helicopter of the President in
    U.S. $ dollars from the pay in naira.
    Ranks are subject to other payments, tied is the same value now
    There maybe exceptions in the service age, by experience or
    Recognition.
    Test is one anyway, in both cases.
    I did not say the we, or rather I the Hutschrauber
    hereby resolves would purely by the cost of this would be to imagine
    but one is not my idea anti – democracy also.

    I wish you much pleasure in the clarification and hope that you
    Despite this resentment it their service to the President for serious take.

    In respect Sir, s DHQ Nigeria, AU (PC) Luther Jens-Uwe 08.12.2016
    God save the nation

  • Otile

    Why are they complaining now? They said nothing to Buhari when he said that nepotism is not corruption. I’m surprised he is doing it to the people of SW too, these are the people who put him in power. Although the Yorubas will attack me for saying this, but I must say that separation is the answer.

  • Bashkano

    This man who hides under the anonymous name Otile is a chicken-livered pessimist. A cynic who does not see anything good in others but from his myopic perceptions. Ever since he started using this social media he posted only garbage, abusing and scolding innocent people. People should watch him carefully and see if I am wrong.