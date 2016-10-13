Chibok girls release claim may be “propaganda” – Fayose

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has expressed doubts at the claims by the Federal Government that it has secured the release of 21 of the 219 girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 in Chibok, Borno state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Mr. Fayose said the claims could be another diversionary tactic of the Federal Government.

“Nigerians are no longer interested in the lies and make believes of the APC- led federal
government. Rather, Nigerians want the economy fixed and food on their tables,” he said.

He said Nigerians should wait to see the set of girls said to have been released before drawing any conclusion.

“As for me, I keep my fingers crossed on this reported release of 21 Chibok girls. This is because we were once told by this same government that one of the girls was released and the girl, who was supposed to be writing Physics WAEC examination then could not speak one sentence in English,” Mr. Fayose said.

“Again, it was reported yesterday that Boko Haram bombed Maiduguri, Borno State and killed more than 10 people. How the same Boko Haram insurgents that bombed Maiduguri yesterday could release 21 Chibok girls today is a question Nigerians must ask.

“Until proved otherwise, the story still appears like one of the diversionary tactics of the federal government.”

While alleging that the federal government was evading the hoopla created by the SSS arrest of judges by the Chibok girls story, the governor said the economy deserved better attention than propaganda.

“We have heard enough stories on corruption, the federal government should give Nigerians food. The people are suffering and their sufferings must be attended to by the federal government,” he said.

“Propaganda, cheap lies and diversionary tactics must give way for serious governance.”

  • Bakanridi

    Mr foul mouthed governor again. I doubt if he will ever believe PMB has won the 2015 election or today is Thursday. For “governor”doubting the authenticity of the released of these girls is akin to doubting he is the so called Governor of his State.

  • joelaw

    There are certain jokes reserved for imbeciles. This is one of them by the Mayor of Ado Ekiti.

  • Tersoo

    Your right Gov Fayose, you making more sense to me than the inept we have in Aso rock

    • sheyman

      Your IQ needs to be questioned if you believe fayose is making sense

      • Kudo

        Your IQ needs to be questioned too. Who has been feeding these girls 3x a day for 18 months. So boko haram is so rich to able to afford 3 squared meals to these children. Something is not right. What about accomadation? Nigerians are so gullible that they do not ask questions. We will ever remain third world country with this type of mentality and sentiment.

        • Sam

          They will also eat what BH is feeding on now. What kinda of question is that .

          • Kudo

            Of course they are eating what boko haram is eating, on whose expense. So boko is so rich that they can afford to feed 200 girls. This does not add up

        • FEMI A USA

          Always query the Authority and demand the right answers.

    • Contact Point

      of course, you can only be insane to read insanity of your fellow

    • Malik Isah

      Yes, cos that’s how idiots reason. They only have eno brain to believe fayose

  • paul irumundomon

    Buhari governmemt, is keeping their pictures secret because of security reasons (lia mohsmmrd). They have the yam and a cutlass, they have the right to cut it at any angle.

  • Remi

    Please do not blame Fayose. A man who asked Obasanjo a farmer to come and open a poultry with chickens that do not have droppings. Obasanjo then asked Fayose in 2016 how come this poultry does not have the smell of the normal droppings chicken pass. Lo and behold the chicken were hired by Fayose from another farm just for the opening. So such a man can never think people can do things honestly. Even if eclipse occurs he would accuse PMB of arranging it.

  • Tanimu Garba Mohammed

    I haven’t heard from this foul mouthed piece of shit called Fayose for a while. He has been a little bit quite since EFCC froze his account

    • Lakeside

      Now he has spoken. Go f*ck yasef.

      • Tanimu Garba Mohammed

        Go to school asshole!

  • Abimbola

    Should we pray that everyone including Fayose that makes light of Chibok girls and their parents plight experience the same very soon. What a sad event to be politicized.

  • Malik Isah

    God will punish this fayose man and his evil mouth organ

    • Lakeside

      Why the abuse? Why don’t you respond to Fayose’s observations? I hope that you had a good upbringing.

  • Mufu Ola

    Bad product from Ekiti.

    • Lakeside

      Says who? Are you from Ekiti? Leave our governor alone joor. Bad post from bad guy.

  • Dike

    So this book haram is so powerful that the government has to trade some prisoned terrorists in order to secure the release of only 21 out of over 200 abducted girls? I thought the government claimed they have crushed book haram so how come about this? It’s a pity! This government has succeeded to deceive light brain Nigerians. I sense foul play somewhere! So what about the remaining girls, where are they? Why only 21? I am sorry for any nation that negotiates with terrorist group! The doom is closer! Soon or letter it will blow! Nigeria sorry!!!

  • Dingo

    Fayose ought to be ashamed of himself. All honour and human value have deserted him. What a pity !

    • Lakeside

      How about you? Go take your drugs jare!

      • Ogbeni Leke Olowe

        Must u abuse people before u could be noticed? Why not make ur own point. If any of his families are among the abducted girls am sure his disposition will be different. All must not be politics there should be elements ofvhuman feeling.

  • KADALA MOSES RICHARD

    governor fayose just said his mind why d insult.

    • Wale Adegoke

      Why was ofice of the National Security Adviser not involved at any stage of this process?

      • FEMI A USA

        Because this Administration sometime is not on truth path.

      • Babso

        DSS is under NSA.

  • bright

    sometimes, I keep wondering why you people always comment to a drug addict Fayose’s articles or post. Check Fayose pocket or room and you will find different hard drugs like tramadol, codin, cocain even gum and etc. So, my people what ever he said, pls consider him as an insane man who has lost millions of cells in his brain.

    • Lakeside

      Yet you are commenting… go take your medicine joor. We don’t want you here.

    • jamajake

      You said it all

    • Opekete

      I concur.

  • Ayo Aiyelabola

    It is on record that Fayose once doubted that Chibok girls were ever abducted. So if he calls the story of the release of some of mere propaganda we should not be surprised. One thing is sure, reckoning day is coming soon for the likes of Fayose and Wike. Let both of them show their score sheet in the governance of their respective states.

  • Lanre

    Governor Fayose. You might be on to something. After all the negative press from arresting judges, Buhari – The magician who will turn $1 to =N= needs to pull another trick out of his hat. Otherwise, I found it quite interesting that all the girls released were Christians who are being persecuted in Sharia Northern Nigeria.

  • hassan

    Fayose keep saying the truth, whether they believe it or not, keep doing what you know how to do, nigeria a gulliable and will never accept the truth. what happened to the remaining girls, how can they only negiotiate with just 21 girls, nigerians please think.

    • item7

      My dear, read history of hostage taking and acquaint yourself with what Is called proof of life and confidence building. The other party Nigeria reciprocate by offering to meet part of the bargain. Refer FACE of Columba. Release of hostages are always in batches.

  • Arabakpura

    This guy Ayo Fayose can go to hell and remain there permanently!

    • Night Crawler

      I wish one of his extended family was among, I will like yo see the look on his face, fayose the cow rearer

      • daygea

        Well said.

  • Arc_Deji_Alabi

    We never see Fayose in the news for commissioning projects in Ekiti or giving social welfare. I really feel sorry for Ekiti people.

    • rhad

      He commissioned 1km road. nonsense

      • Arc_Deji_Alabi

        LOL!!!

  • Tunde

    Moron!

  • GbemigaO

    You talked too fast. There is wisdom in thinking first , mr Fayose

  • Adekunle Akindude

    Mr fayose pay your civil servants their salaries and leave the Fed Govt business alone You talk too much and make very careless comments How far with your bank accounts now?

    • Richard

      Your state gov have paid abi

      • adekunle akindude

        I will never defend any state Governor who will be heartless to pay suffering civil servants salaries for months I condemn all of them regardless of what party they belong ok?

    • woman leader1

      Abi oo

  • Ken

    Buhari and Apc are liars. The whole show is a scam.

    • Night Crawler

      To you because hatred has taking over your medulla oblongata

    • daygea

      You must be sick and totally blind because Buhari is really doing this country a great service. APC is the way.

    • woman leader1

      I pray they kidnap your child or parents, then you will know how it feels to be kidnapped..

      • Ken

        It is a scam by the North and Apc to get power. Now they can’t make use of the power. They have dragged Nigeria into an unnecessary Stagflationary Recession. We are watching. Many Nigerians are fooled by Buhari and Apc. We are wiser than that.Even Aisha has started to shout. Shenanigans

        • woman leader1

          Trash!

          • Ken

            That is exactly what you are enjoying from the Dullard called Buhari

    • dpfrank

      The bombs and killings of innocent people in the north too are scam to you abi? I wish your daughter was kidnapped

    • dele20

      Trash

  • Olayinka Taofiq Raji

    This particular Governor is supposed to be an elder statesman with considerable resources to at least verify any claim by the Federal Government before making any assertions or releasing a whole press release and doubting the veracity of the statement. Even if fayose wants to be an opposition, at least he should do it in a responsible and humane way possible. He has never being in the news for any developmental project in the state he governs and yet he still doubt and make unnecessary press release on those trying to make an efforts degrading there efforts, these girls were kidnapped under the watch of your so called party in government and nothing could be done about it, you even said on record that there kidnap was a ruse, pls Gov fayose, you are becoming a laughing stock in Nigerian political space, cos dere are governors working and making an impact in there state without so much noise. Pls make an impact on Ekiti state before you can have the moral standing to comment on the Federal Government

    • Sam

      God bless you brother. The governor is very insensitive

      • John

        I pray what befall the parents of these kidnapped children will visit your family in the near future.

        • Sam

          Unfortunately, God does not answer that kinds of prayer and Satan has lost all battles over my life. So, save your prayers for your family.

          By the way, read my comment and you will see how irrelevant your prayer is.

          Enjoy your weekend.

          Jesus Loves You

          • Night Crawler

            Good reply… You hit the nail on the head

          • woman leader1

            Correct!

          • Babso

            I am sure John didn’t intend that prayer for you but to Fayose.

          • woman leader1

            So you know it is real, why can’t you say amen.
            Mtsheweeeee

        • Ogbeni Leke Olowe

          I say amen…… for him and lere olayinka.

          • woman leader1

            Lol

        • Richard

          Mr GOD don’t answer dishonest prayers. We all have children, junior brothers and sisters , a girl writing WAEC can’t say a word in English there is something missing. This my personal opinion

        • woman leader1

          Amen

    • Night Crawler

      Fayose his just spreading false news and wasting ekiti resources on propaganda just to discredit this administration… That’s bad, his days are numbered as a governor

      • dele20

        Let fayoshame continue displaying his trash, who cares?

    • daygea

      Well said, the useless governor cannot even affect the lives of Ekiti people positively yet he is trying so hard to undermine the efforts of the federal government who is so committed in rescuing the captured girls and making Nigeria a better place for us all.

  • Ahmad

    I just realized that I grossly under estimated Fayoshe’s foolishness.

    • Night Crawler

      The most senseless governor ever produced in the history of ekiti

      • woman leader1

        You are right.

    • Arabakpura

      You can now upgrade your estimation of him to that of a VIP; A Vagabond in Power!

    • woman leader1

      Ekiti state don enter one chance.

      • dele20

        Abi na, fayoshame is a disgrace to the people of Ekiti State

        • woman leader1

          He his a disgrace to entire Nigeria.

          • dele20

            You are right

  • Kenechi Casmir

    Enemy of progress talkative fayose

    • Night Crawler

      Fayose, the kpomo cutting governor and cow rearer…

      • woman leader1

        Lol

      • front man

        Naso

      • dele20

        And also beans(ewa agoin) seller

    • daygea

      Ever constituting nuisance governor.

    • woman leader1

      He his so shameless.

    • front man

      Well said

  • Arabakpura

    Fayose is a real VIP: Vagabond in Power!

    • front man

      Fayose is a useful governor

  • daygea

    Fayose at it again with his nonsense rants.

    • dele20

      Fayoshame, the trash displayers

  • Gatsby

    May fayose’s, lere olayinka’s wives, daughters, sisters, aunts, mothers, be kidnapped by God’s Grace. In Jesus Name.

    • woman leader1

      Amen and they will know how it feels to be kidnapped.

    • front man

      Amen

    • dele20

      Yes ooooo

  • Ogbeni Leke Olowe

    How I wish Fayose daughters are part of the abducted chibok girls, then I believe he will know how to address sensitive issues the bother the mind of the abducted girls parents. Must everything be politicise? Anyway I’m not surprise.

    • front man

      Honestly

  • Simon Tor Gideon

    This man seriously needs the attention of a psychiatrist because I strongly believe that he has a very serious mental case.Here was a man who described the abduction of these girls as a ruse,now that the reality of his misguided utterances are dawning at him,he is coming out with another thrash.Fayose is supposed to be a statesman despite his being in opposition,but his actions totally portrays him as a vagabond.

    • Sincere-Voice

      A big fat vagabond my bro. He’s a shame to his state.

    • progressive

      He must be suffering from mental problem I won’t blame him a man who is busy going after cow does that not show that he is one of the lunatic governor we have in the country

      • front man

        You have said it all

    • front man

      Well said

  • woman leader1

    Fayose and his nonsense talk.

    • dele20

      I wonder ooooo

  • woman leader1

    How I wise they kidnap one of his family member, the fatsos will know how it feels to be kidnapped.

    • Sincere-Voice

      The man needs urgent help

      • progressive

        He need it indeed

      • woman leader1

        Sure!

      • front man

        Honestly

      • dele20

        That is true

  • LagosBoy

    This tout washed up governor who has his head in the sand will always want to be relevant with air spilling out of his mouth. He should wary about paying up his state workers and also sorting out his issue with Zenith and Skye bank before his state people start emigrating to another state. He needs the attention of a psychiatrist and should be placed on compulsory remand home.
    God bless Nigeria and God bless us all.

    • front man

      Don’t mind that psycho

      • dele20

        Fayoshame

  • front man

    Psycho fayose is out again flaunting his madness, everything is scam according to fayose

    • dele20

      Fayoshame’s maddening display is no longer strange to the entire Nigerians

  • front man

    I’m very sure parents would be celebrating about the release of the chibok Girls

    • dele20

      Of course, being longest time they saw their children, kudos to PMB

  • Big Apple

    Gov Ayo Fayose, a voice of the speechless people. A vibrant opposition leader, the only Gov in Nigeria who tackles Buhari led federal govt head-on. The only Gov in Nigeria who speaks sense, who tells the truth and common sense.

    Your haters all the mentally under developed and misled APC members who talk rubbish against you, shall all be put to shame.

    Gov Ayo Fayose, I concur with you, please continue your goodwork.

    • dele20

      Fayoshame is not tackling PMB but only displaying trash, you better wake up

      • Ken

        He is tackling the tyrant and Dictator. Buhari has ruined the economy of Nigeria. Fayose is on track. All the lies from Apc have repercussions for them.

        • dele20

          So you can be easily deceived by pdp’s lies in a political strategies, GEJ /PDP ruined the economy

          • Ken

            Under GEJ the economy was booming. Forget the blatant lies by Buhari and Apc. Inflation was less than 9%. Prices of things were still ok. Is it GEJ that made prices to go up or the unworkable and vision less policies under Buhari. Truth is bitter but must be told.

          • dele20

            Stop deceiving yourself, GEJ really sucked Nigeria dry, everybody knows that

      • Big Apple

        How mañy times will Buhari Lair Muhammed APC deceive you before you can realisr that you beind deceived? We were told that Chibok girls went to write physics in WAEC before their kidnap.

        Now they claimed that 21 of them have been release by a faction of boko haram. Can’t they at least have one of them talk to us in english about their odeal in captivity with boko haram.

        Have you not ask yourself, why are they shielding them from talking to Nigerian.

        Na you suppose wake up.

        • dele20

          Are you programmed as a Nigerian enemy of progress? Why are you against good things emanating from this competent administration? Fayoshame is your master, you are just deceiving yourself

          • Big Apple

            Did I hear you say competent administration? Is that not a shame that you are sucked in into Buhari APC deceit.

          • dele20

            You are the one deceived by PDP

  • dpfrank

    No sane man can talk like Fayose, Someone should please tell Fayose that the release of these girls is a huge relief to their immediate families

    • dele20

      Of course, the release of the girls is not only relief to their families but also to this administration for fulfilling the promises

    • Mosley

      The release story is a hoax to cover the bombing in Maiduguri.

  • dele20

    Fayoshame is saying trash,

    • Mosley

      You must be among those predators or cabal, Madam Buhari say have hijacked the govt. They issue misleading press releases and defend the indefensibles.

  • mamaT

    some people won’t jst blv anytyn in their life…atleast be happy for those girls and their parents instead of creating new problems biko

    • Mosley

      Let the girls be interviewed by the BBC and CNN for the world to see and hear them.

  • sunny

    #istandwithfayose.Diversionary tactics.Those girls may even be impostors.They should be interviewed.

  • Rommel

    What has been the results of previous WAEC exams from that part of Nigeria and quality of students? that will serve as a guide to know the capacity of these girls to speak English,again,we all know having seen physical evidence that there is a government girls secondary school Chibok that was burnt down and ransacked,if Fayose still has doubts,where then are the students of that school?