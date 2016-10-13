Chibok girls release claim may be “propaganda” – Fayose

Related News

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has expressed doubts at the claims by the Federal Government that it has secured the release of 21 of the 219 girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 in Chibok, Borno state.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Mr. Fayose said the claims could be another diversionary tactic of the Federal Government.

“Nigerians are no longer interested in the lies and make believes of the APC- led federal

government. Rather, Nigerians want the economy fixed and food on their tables,” he said.

He said Nigerians should wait to see the set of girls said to have been released before drawing any conclusion.

“As for me, I keep my fingers crossed on this reported release of 21 Chibok girls. This is because we were once told by this same government that one of the girls was released and the girl, who was supposed to be writing Physics WAEC examination then could not speak one sentence in English,” Mr. Fayose said.

“Again, it was reported yesterday that Boko Haram bombed Maiduguri, Borno State and killed more than 10 people. How the same Boko Haram insurgents that bombed Maiduguri yesterday could release 21 Chibok girls today is a question Nigerians must ask.

“Until proved otherwise, the story still appears like one of the diversionary tactics of the federal government.”

While alleging that the federal government was evading the hoopla created by the SSS arrest of judges by the Chibok girls story, the governor said the economy deserved better attention than propaganda.

“We have heard enough stories on corruption, the federal government should give Nigerians food. The people are suffering and their sufferings must be attended to by the federal government,” he said.

“Propaganda, cheap lies and diversionary tactics must give way for serious governance.”