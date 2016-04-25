Ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, to run for president in 2019

Former Governor Sule Lamido, Jigawa State Governor

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa on Monday said he would contest for presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Mr. Lamido made this known to newsmen in his village – Bamaina – in Birnin-kudu Local Government Area of the State.

He, however, said a party’s ticket was not given to anybody on the platter of gold, adding that a candidate must earn it.

“If my party finds me worthy of the party’s presidential ticket to serve Nigeria, I will thank God and oblige,” Mr. Lamido said.

“Although there are issues in the party that we are all working to resolve, we hope to have success soon and come out united.

“As I’m talking to you now, we are working silently to resolve our differences and bring back to our fold those that left the party for APC.”

The former governor said the internal crisis in the PDP was the reason for its defeat in 2015 general elections.

He said the party has the capacity to rule the country again but the members must work hard to achieve that.

Mr. Lamido denied any rift between him and his successor, Governor Muhammad Badaru of the All Progressives Congress.

He said both of them had mutual respect for each other and he had no differences with him other than political ideologies.

Mr. Lamido and his sons are currently being prosecuted for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

(NAN)

  • amazing2012

    God willing you will serve as the president of any prison you will be lodged in 2019 !

  • Kepson

    wishful thinking. The second coming of EFCC

  • Dr.Dan

    Expect the EFCC.

  • Shahokaya

    This shameless guy spearheaded the looting of his state by his children , and if he becomes the president I don’t know what he would turn the nation ‘s resources to.

  • Artful ºDodger

    But the job is no longer available for cats, demons and evil spirits just like igbo(of miscreant, nuisance and latrine values) vote and that of your household alone will not be enough to guarantee you victory. But you can try after all you are supposed to be a Nigerian too.

  • FreeNigeria

    Lamido will be in jail by 2019 with his son

  • Chuks

    A coward can never rule Nigeria again. Lamido is a coward and corrupt fellow who was settled by Ebelemi. God forbid a president Lamido.

    • GreenNature

      Says who? This is Nigeria and anything is possible…

  • Arabakpura

    Lamido has cases in courts and some jointly with his children! What they are trying to do now is to say the presidential candidate of the PDP is being witch hunted by APC government!

  • Meastro

    ONLY IN NIGERIA..!

  • Zulahatu Julatu Muhammad

    Jigawa and all nigerians must stand against this evil man called sule lamido. next time don’t wear aso ebi to court to support this thief. Looting Jigawa state means he has made children turn to boko haram and many people poor in the state. this is why he is routing for his boys like Dr. Nuruddeeen Muhammad who he made minister of foreign affairs to be deputy governor in Jigawa state so that he can continue sealing in Jigawa through his boys. Jigawa people should rise up and fight this thief. shame on you and your family sule lamido

  • Lukuti

    Politicians are super tacticians, they use different formulae to gain sympathy and attention. Lamido is simply trying to use this formula to gain attention of gullible Nigerians to assume/believe that all effort to recover the stolen wealth from him is a political persecution, it seems like an anticipatory effort because its very possible he has realized that there is no place to run as the evidence are filtering out.

  • Ahmed Isah

    he would fail woefully right from his home state. That is the end of PDP in Nigeria until dooms day.

  • N Plus N Lamido

    and