Ex-Jigawa Governor, Sule Lamido, to run for president in 2019

Former Governor Sule Lamido of Jigawa on Monday said he would contest for presidency on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Mr. Lamido made this known to newsmen in his village – Bamaina – in Birnin-kudu Local Government Area of the State.

He, however, said a party’s ticket was not given to anybody on the platter of gold, adding that a candidate must earn it.

“If my party finds me worthy of the party’s presidential ticket to serve Nigeria, I will thank God and oblige,” Mr. Lamido said.

“Although there are issues in the party that we are all working to resolve, we hope to have success soon and come out united.

“As I’m talking to you now, we are working silently to resolve our differences and bring back to our fold those that left the party for APC.”

The former governor said the internal crisis in the PDP was the reason for its defeat in 2015 general elections.

He said the party has the capacity to rule the country again but the members must work hard to achieve that.

Mr. Lamido denied any rift between him and his successor, Governor Muhammad Badaru of the All Progressives Congress.

He said both of them had mutual respect for each other and he had no differences with him other than political ideologies.

Mr. Lamido and his sons are currently being prosecuted for corruption by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

(NAN)