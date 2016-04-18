Angry constituents stone Senator for “supporting Saraki against Buhari”

Related News

A Senator, Isah Misau, who represents Bauchi Central district, came under attack by irate youth on Saturday in Ningi, part of his constituency, two persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident told PREMIUM TIMES.

The two sources said Mr. Misau was in Ningi for a social function when he came under attack.

It was at the social function that the Senator was pelted with stones and bottles, the witnesses said.

One of them, Isa Sa’ad said Mr. Misau was attacked because of his support for the embattled Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is under public pressure to resign because of his ongoing corruption trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Mr. Sa’ad also said Ningi youth considered the Senate President as opposing President Muhammadu Buhari and that “anybody supporting Saraki is anti-Buhari”.

“You are aware Isah Hammah Misau is supporting Saraki who is corrupt and against the change agenda of President Buhari,” Mr. Misau said.

“And you see, Misau was sent to the Senate because we wanted him to support Buhari. But after getting to the Senate, he has teamed up with other people to support Saraki. Anybody supporting Saraki is anti-Buhari.

“That’s why people were throwing stones and bottles at him. He brought four cars but left with the smallest because others were damaged.

“He left his cap and shoe while trying to escape.”

“I was in Ningi but not attacked – Senator Misau.

This report was delayed for 24 hours as we were unable to get through to Mr. Misau for his reaction.

PREMIUM TIMES was able to talk to him eventually Monday morning.

He said it was true that he was in Ningi “as part of my constituency tour” on Saturday.

Besides political reaaon, he said he was in Ningi to condole with one Captain Ningi who is bereaved.

He, however, said he was not attacked.

“You know when we go like that, we give people money,” the senator said. “So it may be that the violence started after I left when they were trying to share money.

“But there is nothing like that (that he was attacked). I am not aware myself. I read the report online too.”