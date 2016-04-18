Angry constituents stone Senator for “supporting Saraki against Buhari”

Photo: apc.com.ng
Photo: apc.com.ng

A Senator, Isah Misau, who represents Bauchi Central district, came under attack by irate youth on Saturday in Ningi, part of his constituency, two persons who claimed to have witnessed the incident told PREMIUM TIMES.

The two sources said Mr. Misau was in Ningi for a social function when he came under attack.

It was at the social function that the Senator was pelted with stones and bottles, the witnesses said.

One of them, Isa Sa’ad said Mr. Misau was attacked because of his support for the embattled Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who is under public pressure to resign because of his ongoing corruption trial at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.

Mr. Sa’ad also said Ningi youth considered the Senate President as opposing President Muhammadu Buhari and that “anybody supporting Saraki is anti-Buhari”.

“You are aware Isah Hammah Misau is supporting Saraki who is corrupt and against the change agenda of President Buhari,” Mr. Misau said.

“And you see, Misau was sent to the Senate because we wanted him to support Buhari. But after getting to the Senate, he has teamed up with other people to support Saraki. Anybody supporting Saraki is anti-Buhari.

“That’s why people were throwing stones and bottles at him. He brought four cars but left with the smallest because others were damaged.

“He left his cap and shoe while trying to escape.”

I was in Ningi but not attacked – Senator Misau.

This report was delayed for 24 hours as we were unable to get through to Mr. Misau for his reaction.

PREMIUM TIMES was able to talk to him eventually Monday morning.

He said it was true that he was in Ningi “as part of my constituency tour” on Saturday.

Besides political reaaon, he said he was in Ningi to condole with one Captain Ningi who is bereaved.

He, however, said he was not attacked.

“You know when we go like that, we give people money,” the senator said. “So it may be that the violence started after I left when they were trying to share money.

“But there is nothing like that (that he was attacked). I am not aware myself. I read the report online too.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Apostel

    Hahahahahahahahahahahaha…

  • Abu Zahrah

    Bravo to the Ningi youth for stoning the agent of corruption

    • donMe$$i

      But he is an agent of change.
      What kind of people elect rogues as ‘change agents’??

  • braining01

    Nice one Ningians

  • There is a video evidence on facebook

    • new republic

      More of this,to these follow follow senators,we are waiting for our own to come for visit ,if he is lucky he will go back alive.

  • “.. You know when we go like that, we give people money,” the senator said. “So it may be that the violence started after I left when they were trying to share money…”

    This is the talk of a senator of the federal Republic of Nigeria! What a crude senator!

    • Maria

      Absolute disgrace. The job of senators is sharing money to the electorates…what a “cuntry”!

      • Höly Wähala

        …instead of using the monies to carry out their Constituency Projects which will have long-term benefits to the people. What a disgrace indeed, what a shame… @Maria, I have to agree with you there albeit, your newfound hatred for me. Lolz!

      • Otile

        Maria, see how cunning you are becoming nowadays. You are now using the word “cuntry” instead of country. You want to remind people of cunt. O ga o.

  • persona

    The revolution must begin at every constituency. Let them come and meet the same people who stood in the sun, rain and powered generators to have a successful election that ushered them in. When they come, they will be RATED by either stones, bottles or embrace depending on what is happening at the NASS. The era of take a bow is gone, saboteurs will be so treated, a word is enough for the wise.

    • new republic

      You are correct.

  • Spoken word

    Lol.next time he might be lynched.

  • Seun

    And he’s happy to open his mouth and say when we go we give money… Says a lot about the calibre of senators we have in Nigeria.

    • Kabiru J.

      Don’t mind those APC senators.
      They are terrible!

      • Contact Point

        Madness is disturbing you

  • donMe$$i

    Anyone for Saraki is for corruption..and anyone for Tinubu is for what?
    Hahaha! Story for the gods!
    What really does buhari stand for when he has not uttered A WORD on the FRAUDULENT AND KWAROPT employment of his nephew and kids other cabinet members at CBN WITHOUT adverts??
    Why is he silent on the BILLIONS withheld by NNPC since may 29th..considering his position as ‘minister for petroleum’??

    However, while PT distracts the gullible with wishy washy tales like these, family and friends back home tell me Naijas are wailing and gnashing their teeth from APC’S feat of generating something BELOW ZERO MEGAWATTS!

    Madness!

    • Contact Point

      So you are not even around and you are commenting on issues that actually happened here with eye witnessed given accurate narration of what transpired? Then you must be a buffoon for taken part in analyzing an issue that should be for those within

      • donMe$$i

        But our distinguished APC SENATOR also gave his own ‘eye witnessed accurate narration of what transpired’?

        What part of my comment dey pain you? The Tinubu part..abi buhari’s silence..abi the SUB-ZERO MEGAWATTS?

    • Ukpaka

      Deal with the truth and stop looking for excuses. Saraki is on trial not Tinubu. After all that have been revealed in court against Saraki, you’re too blind to even be outraged by the revelation. For people like you, it’s always looking for a way to discredit the president. Saraki (APC…senate president) is being tried in court…the first ever and you still talking about Tinubu.
      What has this article have to do with Buhari’s nephew being hired?…even so, did Buhari hire his nephew?. Buhari is the president and his job is not to go around Nigeria separating fights if that’s what you’re looking for. GEJ lost an election and has moved on…but clueless people like you are so bitter you’ll continue to come to this forum to whine about every move the president makes. Before you have a heart attack, change is here to stay and Buhari will run his administration the way he chooses. You’ll always be so irrelevant.

    • Henry_Itopa

      You do realize the 0 megawatt incident was only for 3 hours and they have been back online since. Maybe you should come back home from Togo and see things for yourself.

    • new republic

      Tinubu in the 8th assemble?

  • Watch man

    Next time they may need to give him a conspicuous wound or even lynch him as someone has suggested here as evidence to show that his people are not happy with his support for corruption and lootocracy.

  • Watch man

    Next time they may need to give him a conspicuous wound or even lynch him as someone has suggested here as evidence to show that his people are not happy with his support for corruption and lootocracy.

  • Abdul ‘dan Azare’

    @premium Times,

    Please what is the update on the light and fuel situation?
    Is it true the V.P said Nigerians must suffer till may before getting light..like kachikwu (on behalf of his boss) said about fuel?

    THIS IS DEFINITELY NOT THE CHANGE WE VOTED FOR HERE IN BAUCHI!

    • donMe$$i

      Well spoken!

      Nagode aboki na dan Azare..

      • +Truth -Lie

        donMe$$i = Abdul ‘dan Azare’
        I just they laugh. Why you dey duplicate yourself? Okporoko is the same thing as stockfish

    • SAPOS

      I AM SURE YOU ARE NOT FROM AZARE .OR YOU MUST BE ONE OF THE REMAINING PDPIGS…….IN BAUCHI

  • gboyegaa

    A shameless senator said
    “You know when we go like that, we give people money,” the senator said. “So it may be that the violence started after I left when they were trying to share money.”
    What money did he give them, money from his pocket or part of the money earmarked for community development? As we know that majority of these rogue senators distribute a small fraction of the money for their community development projects to their people as community development.
    A very daft senator. One of the ones that have taken the senate as a social club.

    • Efemena Edafiok

      Very shameless Sinator.

    • new republic

      Na sooooo

    • Man_Enough

      Very low mentality indeed. Imagine the statement. Instead of carrying out activities that will touch the generality of his constituency he is bribing a few with money he probably stole.

    • abodes_124

      I am afraid that is the quality of most of the senators and the other ruling us currently. From most of the brutish comments on this thread I think we probably deserve them.

  • The Truth

    Saraki has never been convicted by any court as being corrupt so he is innocent until proven guilty. PT and its Lagos ACN ogas that are trying to do their own media trial and judgment of Saraki are quite shameful. Thats how they started with Fasola when they were not happy with him, then when they “settled”,all of a sudden since then we don’t hear Fasola is corrupt again.PT or Sahara has not written even a tiny story again of how Fasola built web site with millions. Over heating Nigeria and endangering our democracy because Tinubu did not get his way and lost to a majority vote in the National Assembly. You can see how this people have now spoilt INEC, because they can never agree when they lose election. This is why CCT bill must pass , so that the CCT will not be controlled by any set of hateful and vindictive politicians like this present government. Since this government came almost 1 year ago, no peace or progress in Nigeria. Just fight fight. Fighting with past government. Fighting with Judiciary. Fighting with national assembly.Fighting with there own APC members. Fighting with former militants. Fighting Ibo’s, Fighting Shiites, Fighting petroleum importers. Fighting about budget.How can we ever progress with this fighting President?

    • javscong javscong

      Another paid Saraki apologist. Your man’s wrap-sheet is as long as Eko bridge and dates back to SGBN. What we are reading thus far has not even touched on that aspect of his career in looting. Keep deluding yourself that “he is innocent until proven guilty”. You and your man are lucky that it is Nigeria and that is why amidst all Saraki’s malfeasance, people still believe in wasting our scarce resources taking him to court. In China he would have been executed and long forgotten.

      • AFRICANER

        In China, Buhari would have executed too for overthrowing a legitimately elected democratic government and for so many other crimes.

        • SAM .A

          Go back to Primary school and learn English. You cannot even express what is in your mind .

  • Arabakpura

    These Bauchi people must be expert stone throwers; the same way stoned Jonathan and the PDP entourage on the podium in Bauchi!

    • nelson

      Their religion injuction in that part of Nigeria, instruct them to stone the devil and every agent of the devil, which Jonathan and PDP represents

  • donMe$$i (evangelist Iraq)

    Please let’s pray for buhari and APC.
    They seem confused.
    The spirit of fighting is also in their midst.
    Pray…pray….pray!

  • Folahan

    I just finished watching the Stoning viedo on youtube and i must say that i oooh the chaps there bottles of wine for a job well done. Its high time that these legislooters remember that they are supposed to be representing us and not their fellow theives

    • 9ja needs a new ruler

      The hand of Buhari chasing the life of these almajiris—-from Chad in and Mali in Bauchi——————-if they were not sponsored by the Apes in APC to humiliate him-then was it Jonathan—————–They are all Fulanis-in that place-is Buhari not Fulani cowhand also?

  • Atunde Adeola Yusuf

    FOR CCTV INSTALLATION,TRAINING, ACCESS CONTROL, INVERTER, SOLAR PANELS ALARM SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC/REMOTE GATES /DOORS,ELECTRIC FENCING, NETWORK SOLUTIONS HAND SCANNERS AND METAL DETECTORS,SMART HOME, AUTOMATED SLIDING DOORS AUTOMATED BARRIERS ELEVATORS AND ESCALATORS ETC CALL08186948992 or 08091173506 or 08062699441jjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjjj

  • Izon Redeemer again?

    The Insincerity and Hypocrisy of Osinbajo and APC

    The lying Maschine of the Apes in APC Alhaji- Lai Muhammed and other APC chieftains joined the chorus to urge Saraki to appear before the Code of Conduct Tribunal to clear his name. People may be fooled into believing that these APC men mean business. But do they? Na lie a bunch of 419ners that is what they are!

    When ex-CBN Governor Sanusi Lamido Sanusi was indicted for fraud by Financial Reporting Council in March 2014, instead of telling him to respond to the allegation, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Kanyinsola Ajayi and Kola Awodien approached the court in April 2014 to restrain the FRC, FG and other security agencies from investigating and prosecuting Sanusi. Their prayers were granted by FHC Judge John Tshoho on May 13, 2014. In the words of the Judge…

    “The plaintiff submitting himself for investigation (by FRCN) is like the cockroach finding itself in the midst of fowls. Such a cockroach cannot be innocent,”—The Apes in APC shielded Sanusi and NEVER asked him to defend his allegations. Today Sanusi is a monarch installed by Tinubu in Kano.

    When Atiku Abubakar was indicted by the Senate and the government of Obasanjo on allegation of financial misappropriation of PTDF fund in 2006/2007, didn’t Lai Muhammed the spokesman of AC(as at 2006) defend him and cried witch-hunt while forgeting issues? Didn’t they go ahead to give Atiku the AC flag for 2007 Presidential election? Was Garba Shehu not Atiku’s spokesman then? Why didn’t they tell him to face the allegation? Who is fooling who? The same Lai Muhammed as spokesman of ACN cried that the FG wanted to use the Code of Conduct Tribunal to silence Tinubu when they arraigned him in 2012. In fact, ALL ACN Governors then, abandoned governance in their states to accompany “Jagaban” to Abuja throughout the trial. When did these men turn anticorruption apostles or crusader–in May 29th 2015?

    Before Murtala Nyako was impeached in July 2014 on allegation of Corruption, APC Governors, Chieftains and even Chairman Oyegun did not talk about the offence but were accusing Jonathan of witch-hunt. In fact John Oyegun said this

    “What was Nyako impeached for? An Offences he allegedly committed five years ago. Those offences were not impeachable when he was in the Peoples Democratic Party. But the moment he defected to the APC, they became impeachable.” The Apes in APC are marketing Saraki for Aso in 2019-that is what the Apes are all doing-selling him cheap to the masses! with mumu Buhari ati tinubu as the arrow heads of the plot-animals……

    • shola stephen

      I no market for you, nobody interested in your falsehood.

  • nelson

    This should serve as a warning signal to all elected APC political office holders, that they should use their present tenure to work with PMB to succeed by all means, to achieve the change agenda of bringing the dividend of democracy to the average citizens of Nigeria. Because, majority of the elected APC members in govt today did not win based on their personal recognition or on the recognition of Saraki, but on the recognition of the high integrity value of PMB. If PMB fails, majority of the present APC elected public office holders will likewise go down. A word is enough for the wise

    • WakaPass

      I am not sure they (the legislooters) are thinking towards your thoughts. They are yet to believe they will fail even if they cross the carpet to another party.

  • blueeyedkitten

    disgraceful from you sen. misau. this is the problem: so many riff raffs rode on the popularity of buhari and got elected in 2015. but no qualms. we learn everyday, and we now know better. come 2019 inshaAllah, we’d take you rogues out. in retrospect, sen. ahmed ningi should have been re-elected instead of this buffoon.

  • Sir Demo

    May God multiple the punishments of the BH maniacs. Why cant they seek Nigerians forgiveness by SENDING A SUICIDE BOMBER TO THE NASS and save us the heart ache

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    It just confirms that majority of us Nigerians are animals. Pelting anyone with stones and bottles is the height of barbarism. It cannot be justified. Is the Buhari they are supporting not alleged to have committed more serious crimes of certificate forgery and perjury? SMDH.

    • new republic

      Crawl back to your hole,.

    • Abdul

      Jump into the lagoon you hooligan, those elected to the senate and house because of Buhari popularity cannot get there and now shift support to a man who is against Buhari. WE ARE WAITING FOR THEM AT HOME, WE SHALL SHOW THEM IF THEY DONT CHANGE AND SUPPORT BUHARI CHANGE AGENDA.

      WE SHALL NOT ALLOW ANY NORTHERN SENATOR OR HOUSE MEMBER MESS UP BUHARI, NEVER.

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        I am not surprised that you come across as a brainwashed and an unthinking idi*t.

      • abodes_124

        I believe you . I truly do. your mindset and that of those who share it id frightening.

    • Uzoma John

      Stealing money in your custody you think is not barbaric. Moral hazard.

    • deansmart

      Stop your rubish comments prime minister in UK has been smashed with eggs many timeds even though they perform better than our politician.If you are benefiting from corrupt politician your days are numbered

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        Name one PM of Britain who has been pelted with eggs, please. And when? Even if your assertion was true, is being pelted with eggs the same as being pelted with stones and bottles? Think, sod. Think.

        • Burbank

          “Name one PM of Britain who has been pelted with eggs, please. And when?
          Tony Blair, September 4, 2010.

          Besides eggs, shoes were thrown at him too. (There was no loose rocks in the streets of London!)

          www telegraph co uk/news/politics/tony-blair/7981878/Shoes-and-eggs-thrown-at-Tony-Blair-as-he-attends-book-signing.html

    • Joe Joe

      You are definitely out of place!

      • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

        Your opinion o.

      • Burbank

        He’s out of IQ!

  • Jacky

    Most Senators cannot be said to be safe in their constituencies. Even the villagers are now aware that the Legislators constitute a huge part of our problems in Nigeria. But God will punish them one after the other.

  • New Nigerian

    They had better learn, and fast!
    These senators who refuse to truly represent their constituencies would ‘hear it” all over the land – It is a steep learning curve for them but learn they must. Saraki was stoned at Eid in Ilorin, now this man is stoned….

  • Paul Young

    Not in support of stoning anybody but these senators must learn to start respecting their constituents and working hard for them. In places like america you can walk to your senators office and request appointment to see him, as long as you have a reasonable thing to discuss you will be given audience. Even Nigerians in America are taking advantage of that

    • abodes_124

      That’s a relief . Thanks for not supporting violence against those you disagree with.

  • MI

    Go back to proof you are not stoned…..

    • Prophet

      lol

  • Adam A

    Very good one. We will deal with u one by one; traitors.we are waiting for Danjuma Goje in Gombe and Abdulmumin Jibrin in Kano.

  • shola stephen

    But why do we have liers as honorable? The video I just watched now on Facebook where your jeep was battered with stones and your driver was able drove out with those people armed with stick, stones, pursued your vehicle as if they were running after a thief. Haba senator

  • Man_Enough

    This simpleton has confessed openly that he bribes to buy his people’s support.

  • honesty NO1

    Nigeria is DOOMED. This senator admitted openly that any time the senators go to their constituency they share the money This is why after they bribe their way in they lock the people OUT ! ! ! This senator must be invited to explain how this money sharing works. LET US SCRAP THE SENATE! ! ! ! ! !

  • Shahokaya

    I also watched the clip on YouTube ‘ senator visits his constituency ‘ senator Misau you have missed road finish.

  • aye

    The prejudice is wrong; whoever that supports ” the all saint Mohamed mosque”- buhari is right and the contrary if the opposite. No one knows which touchstone was used to arrive at such conclusion. This is quite uncultured and boorish an attitude of anyone to think in a manner like this. Evidently, there can be no time the various nationalities in Nigeria will have a perfect cohesion for harmonious living even though historians have long argued that intergroup relations in forms of trade, marriage and the like have already formed the background for workable assimilation before the unholy marriage in 1914. Whether there are federal character policy, nysc and similar agencies toward this direction, the obsession for stereotypical disposition will always throw us more apart from each other. . .

  • Sikky Ashafa

    I support this jungle justice against the senator who takes his constituents for granted…it is a form of showing them that they just can’t take Nigerians for granted by protecting or shielding those corrupt officials…I salute the people of Ningi

    • abodes_124

      The term ‘jungle’ is telling and says it all .

  • I sigh

    The say the case is not between Saraki and Buhari but between the senator and the government, now ask yourself why someone supporting Saraki is against Buhari to them?

    • Ibrahim rilwanu sidi

      They are supporting Saraki not because of anything but because they are corrupt, they need his support when need arise

  • Burbank

    It seems the people of Kwara had started a revolution in Nigeria since Sallah!
    Bravo to the people of Kwara and Bauchi!
    Now how about similar, if not worst, treatment in Kogi for Dino Melaye and in Ogun East for Kashamu Buruji?

    • abodes_124

      So all those who do not sing Buhari’s praises should be stoned and perhaps killed ? Our propensity for violence as an answer most issues is truly frightening .

      • soyo

        Ambode124, u don come again?

  • Taiwo Oduola-oladipo

    The other senators too will be dealt with in there various constituency one day as they will face many questions from the Nigerians

  • favourtalk

    That is good for democracy, it will teach others lesson

  • jd

    This is just a warning to others.It will not be business as usual.