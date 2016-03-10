Ex-Nigerian Head Of State, Gowon, Accepts 48-Year-Old Son After DNA Test

Yakubu Gowon
Yakubu Gowon

Nigeria’s former military head of state, Yakubu Gowon, has confirmed his paternity of a 48-year-old man recently deported from the United States.

Mr. Gowon announced Wednesday that a DNA test had proven Musa Jack Ngodadi is his biological son.

Musa Gowon, who had been in jail in the U.S. for 22 years, was pardoned by President Barrack Obama in 2015, cutting short the 40-year prison term he was to serve for alleged drug related crime of which he was found guilty on November 18, 1992.

Musa, a striking lookalike of the former head of state, returned to Nigeria on January 1, 2016, after the U.S. Immigration officials deported him.

He was the product of a romance in the 1960s between General Gowon, then a military head of state, and one Igbo damsel, Edith Ike-Okongu, who was said to have ended her love affairs with the ex-military ruler over the Nigerian Civil War and how it was being prosecuted under Gowon’s watch.

Edith was said to have protested the manner Nigerian troops had maimed and killed her fellow Igbos, under a government of a man she was in love with.

Conflicting reports say she left Nigeria with a pregnancy or with the child their romance had produced to settle in the U.S., while the then young bachelor, Gowon, got married to his present wife, Victoria.

Edith is said to have later returned to Nigeria after decades in the U.S., leaving behind Musa Gowon who allegedly got involved with some Colombian drug dealers resulting in his arrest and jailing in 1992.

Though he strongly denied being guilty of the crime as he insisted that he was framed up, Musa was sent to a correctional facility to serve a 40-year jail term.

The Igbo Mandate Congress, IMC, which made the return of Gowon Junior a big socio-political event, said Musa suffered the abandonment that later led him imprisonment for 22 years because his mother stood as a patriot of the Igbo nation by severing her relationship with Mr. Gowon in protest of the killing of her kin during the Civil War.

“Musa Gowon was borne out of a courtship gone awry between former Head of State Yakubu Gowon, then a Lieutenant Colonel and an Igbo Girl by name Edith Ike-Okongwu while he was still a bachelor,” said IMC, Director-General, Rev Obinna Akukwe.

“This relationship between Gowon and Edith Ike ended in the heat of the civil war. It is widely believed that the relationship broke off after Federal Troops bombed Aba General Hospital with NAF Napalm Bomb on July 14, 1968 killing more than 500 patients.

“Edith was said to have expressed disapproval with Gowon over the deliberate bombing of Biafran civilian soft targets and the romance was brought to an end. Prior to that, Edith Ike’s parents, though from Aro-Ndikelionwu in Orumba North Local Govt of Anambra State but lived in the north for over thirty years, relocated back to the East after the first wave of pogrom of 1966.”

Edith herself relocated to then West Germany on 30th June, 1967 after Gowon overruled her plans to relocate to either the US of UK.

“The relationship was said to have produced a handsome young man with full name Jack Musa Ngonadi Gowon in 1968. Due to Edith’s constant unease at the indiscriminate murder of civilians, the relationship got frosty and ended towards the end of 1968. In 1969 Gowon married Miss Victoria Zakari, a nurse by profession. Gowon reportedly denied paternity of Musa.”

****************
Mr. Gowon’s press statement

Musa Gowon

Following years of doubts and speculation, a DNA test was recently conducted to ascertain the paternity of Musa Gowon who recently returned to the country.

The results of the tests were conclusive and they confirm his paternity.

We, the family, are working to assist in his rehabilitation following a very difficult period in his life.

As we look forward to the future with faith in God, we request that our privacy be respected.

Thank you.

General Dr Yakubu Gowon GCFR

  • Oluwole

    Truth crushed to the earth will surely rise again no longer how long it takes. We are all victims of history. What Yakubu Gowon has done should be commended and not condemned as we are answerable to our maker on the last day of judgement

    • MikeZen1

      Did you say “commended”??? For what?? For taking 48 YEARS to accept his own son, who happens to look exactly like him? For shame.

      • Mathew James Abugah

        He wrongs the woman and the child, but we all have faults and short-coming in life bro, thank God he reconcile his before he leaves this world in death to eternity, the worst part of life is to remain and never accept the mistakes of the past, living in deceit and claiming we are good and die in it, that’s the worst of all………….

        • Julius

          True and I hope his mother is still alive to see this. God bless her. Women goes thru a lot in life.

      • Julius

        Yes, thats what bugs me. He look exactly like him. That alone should have been enough to accept him before he ran into trouble. Maybe he would have stayed out of trouble.

  • Julius

    lolz. The man was imprisoned in the United States because his mother stood as a patriot for the Ibo nation. Lmaoooooooo !!. Chei. I hope everything works out for him and his father and enjoy a productive life.

    • Otile

      Dummy, are you now deviating from your broken record track, have you forgotten your cunning? Can't you remember your usual garbage consisting of your limited knowledge of English. Here they are_idiot: cannibal, cross dresser, fag, loser, peek-a boo, boyfriend, homo, pedo, mofo, oloshi, orishiririsi_fuck, damn_fuck, and faggot.

      • Julius

        Faggot, I know you wish you were in the same cell with him. I can see you licking ur lips. lolz

        • Otile

          Progress, you base instinct vocab is increasing. Here is your updated trash: cannibal, cross dresser, fag, licking, loser, peek-a boo, boyfriend, homo, pedo, mofo, oloshi, orishiririsi_fuck, damn_fuck, and faggot.

          • Julius

            Otile the fag. You are all of the above and your mother agreed !

          • Otile

            So, your mother is confirming that you parrot all of the above daily.

          • Julius

            Naaa, na you and your mother dey call each other names after sharing a pot of human meat soup. Cannibal !

  • ABDLLAHI

    commended for what? for fucking a damsel outside wedlock and full her belly with a baby and yet denied the baby for over 40 years . only when technology came to the rescue. you cant eat your cake and have it. The man is claiming man of God but he is a crooked of the highest order.

  • Bimbola

    Pervert!

  • Okwuchukwu Ezeanyika

    It does not take 48 years to undertake DNA. The truth and the only truth is that Gowon is being economical with the facts. He rejected the boy for 48 years, his only look-alike on earth. You do not have to undertake any DNA to know he’s the father. Pity, his inability to live up to his fatherly responsibilities publicly, led to the man’s travails and the stress that caused Edith breast cancer. And the man prays, what type of prayers, we will never know!

    • Abiboss

      Don’t you read very well? The guy was sent to prison in 1992.

      • Otile

        Where was Gowon’s fatherly responsibilities all those years? Does Gowon not have any conscience?

    • Julius

      Was there DNA test 48 years ago ?. At any rate, he should have reach out to his son before he ran into trouble in the U S. Hope they make up and carry on as father as son.

  • Dan

    I hope this is not another forceful abduction, ‘marriage’ and later abandonment in the 60’s but this time around by a northern Christian. Where are the Civil Society Organisations, Human Rights activist and women and child protectors? Shouldn’t there be compensation for the mother and her parents for traumatising her. Wait a minute is the farther not a prayer warrior now criss crossing the nation in the name of ………What a nation and its leaders full of hypocrisy.

    • Otile

      Gowon has been a big hypocrite all his life.

    • New Nigerian

      The lady was born and raised in the North by her parents leaving in the North. There were many people like this, Azikiwe was one and many many many more igbo folks in the North before independence.

      • Factsay

        Y hausas dont travel and live outside their zones?

      • Julius

        hahahahahaha, dont mind them. Born into slavery folks ! They hate the truth.Na wa oo !!

  • Saydo Shan

    I have read the comments below. But people should please be mindful that the elder statesman has craved that he want’s his family privacy be respected. I don’t think he is asking for too much. That is all.

    • Otile

      Yes, destroy the families of tribe and then protect his own family my foot. To hell with the hypocrite.

      • I Hate Sycophant Truly

        Why you’re crying and wailing on the net, Gowon and his lovely son is sipping cold tea and gisting about life. You better don’t die young because of ethnic issue, you better die for Christ sake. No tribe is worth dying for because you will go and the tribe still remain till the coming of Christ. Ojukwu fought and fought because of Biafra but after he died, he was buried with Nigerian flag. I don’t think the guy even bleep about the tribe of his mum that stood by him during trying times but already fixed himself up with his biological father while only you ranting up and down here. You better don’t have ache and heart attack.

        • Otile

          How do you know what hypocrite Gowon is doing right now? If Ojukwu did not fight the reptiles would have eliminate Igbo from the surface of the earth. Presently, if we play dead as you want us to do the reptiles will rear their ugly heads again and try another pogrom. Buhari is already making feeble attempt at a fresh pogrom.

          • I Hate Sycophant

            You just fixated to this issue of tribe and ethnic bias. I hope you’ve written to your parents about the possible vices that may take your life. From the news, Ojukwu asked me and you to stare clear of his family but you feel you can poke your nose and intrude your tribal wahala into it. If America have the same mindset like yours, Obama will not be American President today. Tribal war lead to ruin, ask South Sudan

  • David Adeniran

    Premium Times, why didn’t you put the son’s picture side by side with his father? That would have shown either the REASONABLENESS or the UNREASONABLENESS of a request for DNA!

    • Otile

      What is your point? Hypocrite Gowon accepted his fooling belatedly.

  • MikeZen1

    It’s really a shame to not accept your own son – who was born by no fault of his own – for 48 whole years. Despite the fact that he is your carbon copy lookalike. If I were Musa, I would have long ago changed my surname to my mother’s maiden name (Ike-Okongwu) and happily moved on with my life. Who needs a “father” like that anyway??

    • Tunsj

      I understand what you are saying but it is not to late to forgive.

      • Otile

        Forgive my foot. Behold a quick repenter. See how quickly he repented after my murder.

        • Tunsj

          What is wrong with forgiveness?

          • Otile

            Forgiving a hypocrite is of no value, for he will always remain a hypocrite secretly doing the same evil again and again until he ends up in hell.

  • patoski Lester

    Gowon should be tried in the ICC for the senseless massacre of the Igbo and others in Eastern Nigeria. The murder of civilians and bombing of a general hospital in Aba where an estimated 500 patients were killed is a shame. Accepting Musa his son belatedly and claims of rehabilitating him is a merely a palliative measure and no genuine approach at addressing the mess he has created. Well its up to Musa to accept or deny Gowon. Gowon goodluck to you.

    • Dap Sijuwade

      Should be prosecuted for what ? War is killed or be killed. Don`t go to war if u can`t feed yourself or don`t want to die. War rules 1, you don`t feed the enemy so he can grow strong and fight harder. Gowan offered food corridor, but it was refused, because Ojukwu wanted food flown into Biafra, so he can smuggle in guns. This would have extended the war and led to more loss of lives. The fed side refused, hence the issue of starvation. Blame OJUKWU FOR THE DEATH of the innocent Igbos, all wasted because of his person ambition. Today we have Nnamdi Kanu doing the same thing, making hate speech against other ethnic groups and calling for Biafra, without thinking or caring how these can endanger the lives and property of millions of Igbos, who have made all the four corners of Nigeria their home.

  • Myson

    We are talking of former Head of state of Nigeria. What type of hatred can a father have for a son that it will it take about 47 years for a father to accept his son who did not have any opportunity to choose who was his father. His son feel rejected by the father for doing nothing to him. No wonder these leaders run Nigeria to ground.

    • Like Gowon like Ojukwu! What a way to treat their first fruit!!

  • New Nigerian

    Happy re-union and assimilation of Musa to the Gowon Family. Hope Gowon Jr. picked up some useful skills while in prison that would get him ready for life in the real world.

  • Dr.Dan

    Why wait for so long to conduct a DNA test. If the test was done when he was 18 he may not have ended up in prison. How do you rehabilitate a 48 old ex convict ?.

  • Factsay

    All of them love igbo girls.
    Y? Bcoz they get class

    • Julius

      maybe Bcoz they are easy ! lolz.

      • Wale

        They also gives good head.

        • Julius

          Hahahahahahaha, You need Jesus !. But, yes, you are correct !

      • Factsay

        Easy keh?
        Can u afford?

        • Julius

          Yes and yes. lolz..u dey craze ooo. Respect !

  • Engr IfeanyiChris Igwilo

    MR GOWON ,WITH ALL YOUR EDUCATION ,,,YOU WERE NOT ABLE TO CONDUCT A DNA TEST IN ORDER TO EASE
    THE YOUNG MANS (MR MUSA) NIGHTMARE
    YOU ARE ALIVE TODAY BY THE GRACE OF GOD, SO THAT THE SOULS OF MILLION PLUS LITTLE CHILDREN YOU SENT TO THEIR EARLY GRAVE. THROUGH STARVATION WILL HUNT YOU…. .MR GOWON, YOU WILL LEAVE WITH TEARS FOR THE REST OF YOUR LIFE..FROM TODAY, AS YOU WATCH YOUR ABANDONED FIRST CHILD( MR MUSA) RECOVER FROM YOUR ILLS.. UNSEEN PAIN,EVERY DAY IN TEARS AND HEARTACHE WILL LEAD YOU HOME….. I AM NOT JUDGING YOU ,THIS IS WHO YOU ARE AND WHAT IS COMING
    MAY GOD HAVE MERCY ON YOU

  • Very depressing to note that Musa’s mother is no more to witness this day. General Gowon’s case is similar to that of Ojukwu. Did the two meet to take this decision on their first fruit? Musa is said to be a chip off the blocks and so with Ojukwu’s first son! DNA is therefore not a prerequisite to decide such paternity. May God forgive us all of our sins. Musa Jack should embrace his father and forgive him since he(Gowon) is a mere mortal and so fallible.