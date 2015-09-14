Cancer is killing this 64-year old woman; She’s decaying alive, and needs urgent help

Related News

Amoke Falade, 64, a breast cancer patient, is appealing for help to save her life from the body-ravaging and deadly cancer, which has already decayed her entire left breast and is fast ravaging other parts of her body.

With her left breast completely gone and decaying, the cancer is already reaching upward eating away from under her armpit. Initially, the cancer wound on her left breast was suspected to be common boil which was treated and healed only for the wound to re-emerge at the same spot some months later.

Then doctors at the State General Hospital in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, referred her to the University College Hospital (UCH) , Ibadan, for further investigations.

After series of tests at the UCH, the doctors confirmed she had cancer.

Her situation was made worse by the prolonged medical doctors’ strike of 2014 till early 2015, which made the cancer growth to fester. She was placed on chemotherapy drugs to bring the cancer cells together for surgical excision of the affected breast. The cost of the chemotherapy drugs, which ranged from N34,000 to N40,000 every three weeks was far from the reach of the poor woman and her struggling children who have been managing the cancer treatment since she was diagnosed.

By May 2015, the cost of the chemotherapy drugs had been reviewed upward by the oncologist doctors at the UCH, which now required the sum of N90,000 per session of the drug every three week.

According to her doctor, she would require six sessions of the pre-operative chemotherapy treatment, totaling N540,000, before further decisions could be made on her case.

Now, Mrs. Falade is decaying at home. Stale putrid blood flowed from the wounds in her breast and from under her armpit.

In excruciating pains from the cancer growth, she once wished for death to take her away.

But since the almighty God holds the exclusive decision about life and death, Mrs. Falade continues to languish in pains, hoping for help to come her way. Her family has written, to the State Ogun State Government for assistance of the government.

Family members say they are still waiting for feedback to their appeal. They are hopeful that the government and good spirited Nigerians won’t allow Mrs. Falade die without care.

Mrs. Falade is appealing to well-meaning Nigerians to come to her aid as the malignant cancer is fast growing to other parts of her body.

Her son could be contacted on 08055607731 for inquiries or suggestions.

Financial aid could be sent to: Falade Olufemi, GTB, 0050165800.

“The Almighty God will bless you all as you help us from this distressful situation,” Olufemi said.