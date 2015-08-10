WAEC releases 2015 results, withholds 118,101 results over exam malpractices

Related News

The West African Examinations Council has released the May/June 2015 Senior School Certificate Examination results.

Speaking at a press conference, the head of WAEC National Office, Charles Eguridu, said the council withheld results of 118, 101 candidates who engaged in examination malpractices.

He added that the candidates from public schools in the 13 states may not get their results unless their state governments either pay up their registration fees or produce bank guarantees committing them to paying the debt.

Mr. Eguridu said out of 1,593,442 candidates who sat for the examinations, only 616,370 candidates came out with credits in five subjects and above, including English Language and mathematics.

In 2013, total candidates who obtained five credits in English and Mathematics were 639,760, while in 2014, 529,425 candidates obtained five credits in English and Mathematics