Senate orders newspaper probe over “anti-Buhari” report

Senate president, Bukola Saraki
Twenty senators of the Northern caucus of the All Progressives Congress in the Senate, who with 59 others co-sponsored the confidence vote passed on the leadership of the legislative body, Thursday, denied working against the interest and agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Nation had published a report, alleging that the Northern senators aligned with their Peoples Democratic Party counterparts to team up “with the opposition to work against President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party”.

However, at a press briefing on Thursday, the Chairman, Senate ad hoc committee on Media and Publicity, Dino Melaye, dismissed the allegation on behalf of his colleagues.

Mr. Melaye said the report which dubbed the 22 senators “Anti – Buhari”, “was wicked, satanic and unacceptable because all of them actually worked for Buhari’s victory at the poll and had determined to ensure the success of his administration”.

He also alleged that the sponsors of the publication were “actually the real enemies of the president because their action was capable of causing disunity between the South and the North.”

He added that the publication was a great disservice to the nation, stressing the commitment of the members and leadership of the 8th senate to the efforts of ensuring the success of Mr. Buhari’s agenda of moving the country forward.

Mohammed Shittu, Jigawa State, recited Quranic verses and rained curses on the writers and sponsors of the publication, describing them as enemies of Nigeria.

He held that those who invited APC senators to the International Conference Centre for a purported meeting with the President on the day of the inauguration, were the real enemies of Mr. Buhari.

Binta Garba, Adamawa State, added that there was no way she could be part of any agenda working against Mr. Buhari, when the North East zone from where she hails relies on the president to defeat Boko Haram.

Earlier at the plenary, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ruling on a point of order by the Senate Leader, Ali Ndume, on the matter, asked its committee on Ethics and privileges, to investigate the publication, the publisher, and the writer to ascertain the intention and submit its report within a week.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ndume’s claim that the publisher of the Nation newspapers was behind the report apparently hit a raw nerve in Oluremi Tinubu, from Lagos State, who protested the claim.

  • Proud Yoruba

    When is God going to rid us of this senate of thieves, rapists, pedophiles, thugs, terrorists, and druggies? We pay them money for this crap?

    • Benny

      Lol. all these adjectives cos the face behind the masquerade is being revealed. As the Senators said, the Narcissist is digging his own grave as the searchlight will soon beam on him.

  • Dumbo

    Nigerians should learn to shun this mischief makers in the senate when invited. What is good for the goose is good for the gander. They have demonstrated that they don’t have any respect for the electorate who voted for change by resurrecting the pdp that was dead and ready for burial so Nigerians must also pay them back in their own coins.

  • Tunde Fawole

    This so-called Senate Leadership must be an un-serious one indeed- they are ever ready to waste our time while they earn their salaries from public purse, our sweat and taxes. Why? This Senate leadership ought to know that the party in a liberal democracy is the vehicle through which the people
    give their mandate. The APC is the party through which the Nigerian
    people gave their mandate to President Buhari and others. Abubakar
    Olubukola Saraki collaborated with the PDP -who Nigerians did not give
    their mandate to- to sabotage the party -APC-Nigerians gave their
    mandate to. Therefore Abubakar Olubukola Saraki stands in direct
    opposition to the Change Mandate Nigerian people gave to Buhari and APC.
    Whoever collaborates with Abubakar Olubukola Saraki as a result of
    pecuniary gains to be committee chair persons and members of so -called
    committees in the Senate is in direct opposition to the Change Mandate
    Nigerians gave to APC and President Buhari. That is the bottom line.
    When a person like Saraki talks ethics, I laugh-big laughter! Saraki and
    ethics? Oh my God! So Saraki, you can go ahead and constitute your
    useless Senate committee on so called “ethics” and “privileges” to
    investigate anything. You can even make Dino Melaye your PDP co-
    conspirator who has been following your accused wife in and out of EFCC
    to be a member of your so-called committee on “ethics” and
    “privilege”, that will not save you from the imminent challenge Nigerian
    people will give you and your Senate which now stands accused of
    forgery. We Nigerian people will challenge you and your PDP
    co-conspirators all the way from now for the next four years. Abubakar
    Olubukola Saraki gird your loins for the major battle against you by
    the Nigerian people for the next four years has started. This is the
    first shot. We wait for your so-called investigation by a Committee on “Ethics” and “Privileges” of a stinking and an un-ethical Senate under Abubakar Olubukola Saraki. And Nigerian people will take you every inch of the way. The people are bigger than any of the arms of government-Executive, Judiciary and Legislature. The Senate cannot claim any immunity from the people who elect them-not possible. The people are sovereign and NOT THIS SENATE and its corrupt leadership.

    • REDEEM

      • Tunde Fawole

        You are free to pretend to think through your tribal anus.

      • AIYEKOTO

        Factually, the 360 members of the House of Representatives in 2011 were shared among the political class thus : PDP 203; ACN 69; CPC 38; ANPP 28; Labour Party 8; APGA 7; Accord Party 5; DPP 1; and PPN 1. In fact, 342 members took part in the election of the Speaker whereby Tanbuwal scored 252 votes against 90 for Mulikat Akande Adeola. From the above facts there is no way ACN, with its 69 members could have influenced the election of the Speaker when other parties in opposition together had 88 members. Therefore, stop peddling myth!!

    • share Idea

      Did your Nigerians only voted for Buhari to change Nigeria. Are other elected people not voted by Nigerians. Nigeria we hail thee

      • Tunde Fawole

        I think you need to first correct your grammar. You wrote “Did your Nigerians only voted for Buhari to change Nigeria” You do not say “Did….voted…” It is grammatically wrong. So please correct yourself.
        Second and more substantively, Nigerians voted for APC to lead the Change Mission. Nigerians did not vote so that the PDP agents will conspire against the Change Mission as Abubakar Olubukola Saraki/Deno Melaye (who pretend to be in APC) are doing. Does that help you? But kindly correct your grammar and think properly before you rush to reply.

        • share Idea

          Thanks for proof reading my comment. I never knew that APC your Nigerians voted have different meanings and membership to gullible people like you that you can castigate some of your members because they have different opinions from you. Nigeria we hail thee.

          • Tunde Fawole

            If Abubakar Olubukola Saraki is truly APC he will NOT conspire with the party-PDP-(as he did) which Nigerians rejected to RE-INSTALL PDP LEADERSHIP IN THE SENATE. Since he-Abubakar Olubukola Saraki conspired with PDP to RE-INSTALL PDP in the Senate leadership, then Saraki is PDP, and Saraki and members of his cohort are PDP and hence against Change we fought for. Does that help you? And thanks for being mindful of your grammar in a civilised context such as PT-okay? Next time think and re-read your write -up- before you post it

        • okenwa

          You and apc has failled to understand the meaning of “change”

          • Tunde Fawole

            I guess for you “Change” means to go back to the dead PDP days!

    • shasha

      This man who has time to read this story? I do hope you learnt summary in secondary school. When next you want to comment on national issue try to be precise and straight to point.

      • Tunde Fawole

        I am so happy you read it. Thanks so much.

  • SurveyConcepts Online

    E don set! Northern APC versus SW APC. I have always known that the north will always pitch tent with their son while the SW are in it for what they will get. Affront on the lion of ……..

  • REDEEM

    Yorubas ARE TRAITORS WITH NO BRAIN–THEY HAVE LOST ALL THE RESPECT i HAVE FOR THEM—-DID ACN UNDER TINUBU NOT ALIGN WITH THE FULANIS TO DENY THE Yorubas THE POST OF SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE?–WAS A MEMBER OF PDP TAMBUWAL NOT INSTALLED AS SPEAKER—? ONLY GOD KNOWS THE TYPE OF BRAIN HE ENDOWED U THE YORUBAS WITH–ITS A SHAME–THAT HE BLESSED U PEOPLE WITH AN ERASABLE MEMORY

  • Otile

    Hajiya Binta should watch her mouth otherwise Boko Haram will capture her and rape her numb, front and back.

    • One Nigeria

      See what ur mind has thought of mortal man…. Do u still have a conscience??

    • funso

      Omo ale

  • FactsandFigures

    By my calc, If you discount the “22 APC senators from the north”, 49 senators from PDP, there are still about 10 senators left who voted to retain Saraki/Ekweremadu. So the question is why would the nation single out only the northern senators? It is too deliberate a ploy to further widen the tension between north and south.

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    Permit us to repeat our previous statement again, Democracy is not a form of Government any developing nation should adopt. It only maintains the status quo!
    Look at all the developed countries in the world and you will notice that at some point in their history, they had a single individual as leader whose orders were not subject to debate.

    A single leader for life is absolutely necessary for the development of a state. We understand it is almost impossible to have one king ruling over Nigeria. There is another way around this and that is if Nigeria will adopt a system like Russia where we have a president and a prime minister.

    As a prime minister that was previously president, the leader will ensure that all programs he/she started are followed thru to their conclusion.

  • Omo Akin

    Does this Senate imagine that the Newspaper is a government department. May be none of them ever heard about the case between Tony Momoh and the NPN Senate when Tony Momoh was the editor of Daily Times.
    Apart from the fact that the Senate does not have the powers it is ignorantly arrogating to itself, for this daft Senate leadership to take on the press this early in its life is to create a formidable enemy that has the capacity to bring it down. If the press will collectively do a deep investigation on members of the Senate leadership, I am sure what would be unearthed will not only rattle them but it will make them candidates for the EFCC cell. Don’t forget that Buhari will maintain his position of non-interference.
    It is morning yet.

  • True Nigerian

    This is exactly what a senate headed by corrupt Saraki will continue to look like – a house that majors on minors and minors on majors; a house that will fight everything and anything that looks like transparency; a house that fights anything and anything that seems to be against secrecy of corrupt schemes; a house that will continue to pass resolutions to hinder or frustrate any attempts to shed light on its activities; a house that will perpetually fight against any exposure of corruption; a house that is hell-bent on shielding people who are currupt; a house that will perpetually portray the investigation and prosecution of corruption as an agenda of “enemies of the senate”. Saraki has to go! No country can have a suceessful legislature if the legislature is headed by a thief as corrupt and as guilty as Saraki. Saraki’s hands are too dirty to engage in the business of cleaning.

    • Issei

      The lion of bourdilon will fail because the earlier he realise that all his investment on buhari project is lost the better for him. We all know PMB is not corrupt.

      • tycoon

        I keep hearing that PMB isn’t corrupt, not only from you but also from alot of people.It’s a good thing for Nigeria if he is what you say but before I join in singing his(PMB) praise let me ask you. How well do you PMB to know that he isn’t corrupt? Do you really mean it when you sing his praises or are you being sentimental? You do not know what he’s worth in asset as he didn’t declare to the public, infact he finds it difficult to show the people his material possession . It’s fanatical to vouch for someone you hadly know

        • Patriotique

          If pdp could admit that PMB is not corrupt, what more proof would u need? Or u didn’t think that if the pdp had found any corruption on PMB, it would have been used against him in the election campaigns, instead of aimlessly spreading propaganda on AIT and NTA? Think about it.

          • okenwa

            Dont misqoute pdp. pdp said on this democratic dispensation, buhari never hold any office and therefore free from corruption. please go and read it again.

  • tycoon

    Talk of probe and corruption,can someone tell Boo Boo and Yemi Osibanjo to make asset declaration public?

    • Kolawole

      Can you tell us the relevance of your post to the story?

      • tycoon

        Tired of the NASS saga……its very important that I know the president and his vice very well that’s the only way to trust and true support.I hate to be fooled

        • Kolawole

          hm hm hm You still have not shown us the relevance of your post to the story. Does it mean you are trying to divert people’s attention from the story? Just asking tycoon.

          • tycoon

            Pardon me if I tried to deviate but Buhari / Osibanjo’s refusal to make asset declaration public does not go in line with the personality / character they claim. Sincerely speaking I feel left out and not in tune with the accolade given especially to Mr President. It baffles me how he managed to appear so good and clean in the eyes of many.

          • Kolawole

            hm hm hm so you agree that you consciously DEVIATED from the story so as to sell us a dummy. And your dummy and deviation will make readers forget the story and start to talk about your dummy! No sir, face the story. Contend with it.

          • tycoon

            Kolawole what is there to talk about? The 8th Assembly is in shambles, the APC is in criss and Lai Mohammed, Oyegun, Buhari, Tinubu have said they’ll settle their irreconcilable differences the APC way. What else do you want me to say? I dont have to start crying foul, those who made there bed should sleep well on it. If a woman takes in after being raped, what you worry about id the paternity of her child. The APC household didnt consider the consequencehen the strange bed fellows merged in alliance for the gains pf political power/control

          • Kolawole

            I see. You just confirmed that you deviated for a purpose. Okay Catch ya!

          • tycoon

            Ok

          • okenwa

            Omo ale.

          • Kolawole

            okenwa omo ale

          • okenwa

            kola, omo ale

  • Public Tribune

    Bola Ahmed Tinubu as example of greed and naivety

    BOLA AHMED TINUBU IS TOO DAFT TO UNDERSTAND THE LOGIC OF CONSEQUENCES.
    HIS GREED TO BE VICE PRESIDENT MISLED HIM BY THE NOSE INTO A WRONG ALLIANCE.
    HE’S LOST HIS VICE PRESIDENT GAMBIT AND LOST ALL OTHER PARLIAMENTARY POSTS.

    NOW HE’S SET TO LOSE HIS FREEDOM IN PRISON ON THE BACK OF CORRUPTION PROBE.
    AS FIRST PRINCIPLE, A CORRUPT PERSON MUST NEVER FORM ALLIANCE WITH A PROBER.
    BOLA TINUBU DOES NOT KNOW THAT FIRST PRINCIPLE OF POLITICS AS MERE APPRENTICE.
    TOO LATE, HE SCRAMBLES IN DEFENCE OF HIS ILLICIT WEALTH TO FIGHT BUHARI BY PROXY.

    • Kolawole

      hm hm hm what has your post got to do with the story in this news? Just asking.

      • Public Tribune

        @Kolawole,

        The Nation wrote to sow dissension in APC northern ranks;
        thereby attempting to weaken Buhari’s support base in the Senate
        for the upcoming anti-corruption probe which will touch Bola Tinubu,
        Raji Fashola and the swathe of thieves in Lagos state government.

        • Kolawole

          People are wondering the relevance of your post to the story. Are you trying to divert the attention of the readers from the story?

  • Lemmuel Odjay

    APC North (made up of former PDP members) rallied behind Buhari for just one purpose: to produce a northern president. Having been frustrated and abandoned in Nigeria’s political wilderness for 14 years, the North could not bear to pass through another 4 years in the cold while Jonathan remained in power until 2019. Having been used to power and its trappings, any candidate from the North, even Buhari, would do. And so, they abandoned the party they had together set up and nurtured to embrace the APC as to have him become the President though very few of them shared his philosophy and style of governance. Following their departure the PDP which was usually so thronged shrivelled and became desolate leaving behind members from the South South and a few South Easterners to warm the benches at Wadata Plaza.

    It is to be expected that there would be more shoving and pushing within the APC as its former PDP members, used to the sharing formular of the PDP, continue to contend for their share of the national cake. Should Buhari refuse to bulge, they would consider the option of impeachment which would be strongly resisted by Nigerians. In frustration they would move en mass from the APC to another party midway between 2015 and 2019, by which time PDP would be so unattractive these perennial turncoats would prefer to form and belong in a new political party instead. Their failure at the 2019 elections would position Nigeria among the great economies of the world, if Christ tarries…

    • tycoon

      LOL! Perhaps from APC to Accord party

    • Otile

      I thought you were a good Arewa Muslim, why are you talking about Christ tarrying?

      • funso

      • Lemmuel Odjay

        You have deliberately failed to understand me. I am a Nigerian and I believe that whatever one’s creed, we all share the same fate in the end…

  • bissyshobbo74@gmail.com

    Since Ali Ndume knows who’s behind the publication let him and his co-travellers summon him to their chamber of shame for questioning if they born their papa well.

    • mustapha Shehu

      Thank you very much.

  • tycoon

    BREAKING NEWS:Anambra State increase works salary by 16% inspite of the so called economic melt down abi dwindling economy. I hope Aregbesola Rauf, Adams Na Thief Ole (Oshoimole) and co are watching.

    • Buhari4Ever

      Deri Orbuka, How many Igbos are in the civil service? Do you know that Edo State is more than four times the size of Anambra State? And by the way, Oshiomhole is not owing any civil servant.

  • tycoon

    While Edo, Osun & co are looking for bail out to pay workers,Anambra state yesterday increased workers salary by 16% despite a relatively poor monthly allocation of 3 billion naira from federal government and an IGR of 1.1 billion naira.Adams Oshoimole can now leave Ngozi Okonjo Iweala in peace now that it has become clear to everyone that he lavished Edo state resources on wooing his beautiful wife.

    • Kolawole

      hmhm hm hm hm sorry o tycoon. Thanks for the deviation. dis tory no go sell. And to your sister Ngozi iweala, If Ngozi Iweala stole our money, she should be investigated like Toyin Saraki is being investigated, and if any case is established against her, she should face the courts. And she will be given the chance to defend herself. Did she not demand for the bogus post-Coordinating Minister for the economy. Did she not ask that she should be paid in dollars? So let her face the court and let her defend herself-period.

      • tycoon

        You should bother your head on the incompetence of the prodigal governors,OSHIOMOLE and Rauf Aregbesola who are owing 1 year workers salary while their Anambra counterpart is not owing and has extended the lead to a 16% salary increase.The situation in Anambra state is a proof that the economy actually thrived under Madam Ngozi’watch.

        • Kolawole

          hm hm hm is this the story? Thanks for the deviation. But it will not work.

      • Tijani

        Which Nigeria money did Toyin Saraki steal? Did she hold any government position? Despite Efcc attacking Saraki’s wife politically and disgracefully, they have not been able to claim the woman stole even 1 kobo.

    • Alamu

      If you are envious of Oshiomole because his wife is prettier than yours, please let us know.
      Edo is not owing workers.

      • tycoon

        Are you for real?

        • Alamu

          Yes I am.
          Are you not attacking Oshiomole because he has exposed NOI?

  • Wonders

    Betrayers they thought they are smart. You selfish senators brought down PDP and Jonathan administration and u think you can gang up against the vision of PMB to fight corruption. There is God, is a matter of time your wickedness will fnd you out.

  • Patriotique

    useless Saraki, useless conspirators planning to spoil the good plans of PMB. Just imagine, e be like say them no get work for Senate house.

  • Yaudagobe Jiya

    We know who are protecting PMB interest and those going against PMH interst. PMH. PMH had made it clear that party supremacy is above all. So Denamalaye and others judge yourself. We are all watching you. Please if mistake were made then work toward collecting it. Thank you

    • poppins

      where is democracy if one person is forced on others? they should just let sleeping dogs lie and move the country forward.

  • george

    The end of TINUBU has come ==== FUNSHO WILLIAMS BLOOD IS CRYING FOR VENGEANCE.

    The House of Representatives passed a
    resolution on Thursday asking the Federal Government to reopen
    investigations into several unresolved high-profile killings in the
    country.

    Lawmakers also called on the
    Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Solomon Arase, to take decisive actions
    against kidnapping, which they said had assumed an “embarrassing
    dimension” in Nigeria lately.

    Among those on the list of victims of
    unresolved killings were a former Attorney-General of the Federation and
    Minister of Justice, late Chief Bola Ige; Pa Alfred Rewane; Chief
    Funsho Williams; Chief Harry Marshall; Dele Giwa and Chief A.K. Dikibo.
    The
    list also included Dr. Ayo Daramola, Chukwuma Ogbuefi, the ‘Apo Six’
    and the deaths resulting from attacks on communities in Delta State,
    Zaki-Biam in Benue State as well as Odi in Bayelsa State.

    The House noted that those behind the criminal acts were still moving freely.

    The motion on the issue was sponsored by a member from Rivers State, Mr. Kingsley Chinda.

    • Progress CT

      Tinubu killed funso Williams and his wife run away from PDP to join ACN.

      • tycoon

        So as not to be killed like her husband.That’s South West politics, if you cant beat them you join them….as they say , same ni “any which way na way”

      • Emmanuel Maluba

        Do you expect any truth from wailing wailers? Every information spawned at pepper soup joint comes to this place.

    • anwari

      So which of these people you listed here did Tinubu kill?

  • Progress CT

    U can plot with PDPigs against ur own party, asked 20 or so traitors to shun the ICC meeting, to have the number needed to install a traitor as SP and PDPig as deputy, and think any sane person will ever trust u again. Yes! It s an anti Buhari plot

    • John Matthew

      Is Buhari a saint, remember he used forged certificate. All APC members are certificate forgers.

      • tycoon

        And has refused to make asset declaration public

      • Alamu

        Since when did a “statement of result” become a “certificate”?

      • Progress CT

        Season of wailing and howling indeed!

      • Cool Jonny

        Goodness me!!! Are u an illiterate?

      • Sege of London

        Wailing wailer, how market? I hope the money still dey drop from Reno? Ha!ha!ha! Ode!!

    • KellyMan

      When did saraki turn to a traitor? Guess the moment he said he wanted to be a senate president abi?..I think the major and sincere question sholud be;who actually invited senators to ICC?Are you telling me that Mr president wrote a letter to the clerk of the house to swear in senators and still invited them for a meeting at the same time?the only reasonable answer to that is that the APC crowned group knew they couldn’t have won even if they were complete on the floor of the senate and wanted a way of cajoling members..Am not a saraki’s fan but let the truth be said,the constitution clearly said members shall select from amongest themselves a senate president and deputy senate president,it didn’t say the must come from the majority party but common sense means that majority party members will likely present these two if they candidates are acceptable…..if lawan was so popular in the senate how come he couldn’t even be selected as senate leader by his caucus? And is only naive thinking an opposition party won’t take advantage of lapses in a ruling party abi APC didn’t do same with tambulawa?

      • Progress CT

        U have not succeeded in disproving the fact that Saraki not only went against the party directive but held nocturnal meeting with DEFEATED ENEMIES PDPigs to become SP. If election was held and he won like DoNgara, and a PDPig has not become DSP, the whole issue could be reduced to over-ambition. He is a TRAITOR

  • MI

    Unfortunate for Nigeria, we have bunch do nothings and selfish individuals except for a very few, in the upper chambers of our supposed parliament. Wasting our time and resources on personal issues rather than anything national . These folks hardly sat 5 times but all they work for is their personal interest and being committee heads. It’s a shame! Who are they not be accused of whatever that was written, if they have any respect for Buhari they would not align with the fraud saraki and his cohorts did. How could he negotiate the deputy speakership to pdp via forgery of senate order. How selfish and wicked of saraki. For him he’s done with his ambition and his being on the seat is matter of time God willing. And By extension all those being “bought” by whatever means, now affirm to the forgery done and are now part of a group working to whittle PMB’s programme of change. But we Nigerians who worked hard for this change will not allow any moron to jeopardize our hope and dreams put into Buhari’s hands. After all, 90% of the not new senators have engaged in short changing Nigeria through allowances, contract, and some cases outright stealing and corruption. They are all too rich and wicked to let go. But they must whether they like it or not.

    • KellyMan

      If according to you 90% are already corrupt then why bother who become senate principle officers in the senate since they are all birds of the same weather….Lets stop deceiving ourselves,this has nothing to do with teaming up to work against buhari,its all about personal interest,who takes control of the party before 2019…Are these APC senators progressive at all? Have you ever heard any of them saying that their allowances should be reviewed downwards?

      • MI

        Thank you for your response. I respect your view strongly and agree on the essentials of your points, but, I would not like to lump all of the senators together since some are just in for the first time. Hence, my reference of 90% was to old group of senators. Left to me the lower chambers with reduced membership is enough while the senate should be replaced by appointment of eminent personalities maximum 50 persons through a clearly defined criteria and structure. My thoughts, is that the senate achievement if any is below average, can’t really feel them or see what they have differently.

  • poppins

    where is B. Messi?

  • Omotolaaraujo

    The Senate is a worthless body of government. Security, jobs, corruption, and the economy should fill their days.

  • JSA1

    WHAT MANNER OF SENATORS ARE THESE?. NO ONE IS EVEN EXPECTING ANYTHING GOOD FROM A SENATE LED BY SARAKI & FORGER EKWEREMADU. THIS PRESENT SENATE LEADERSHIP ARE THE WORST SINCE INDEPENDENCE. THE NATION NEWSPAPERS HAVE WRITTEN THE CORRECT REPORT ABOUT THE 20-22 NORTHERN SENATORS WHO ARE ALWAYS COLLECTING MONEY FROM ATIKU ABUBAKAR PREPARATORY TO 2019. THESE SENATORS IN QUESTION ARE JUST WORKING FOR THEIR MASTER ATIKU ABUBAKAR AND OTHER PDP THIEFS THAT HAVE STOLEN NIGERIA BLIND UNDER JONATHAN THEREBY STAGNATING THE GOVERNMENT OF PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI. THEY WILL FAIL BY GOD’S GRACE. NIGERIANS ARE WISER. LETS SEE HOW THEY WILL ENJOY THEIR LOOT AT THE SENATE UNDER PMB. HOW CAN PDP BE DEPUTY SENATE PRESIDENT IN A CHAMBER CONTROLLED BY APC? IT IS A DEVILISH PLAN TO STOP OR UNWITTINGLY WATER DOWN VERY CRITICAL BILLS THAT PRESIDENT BUHARI WILL SEND TO THE SENATE IN LINE WITH THE CHANGE MANIFESTOS OF APC THAT MAY BE AGAINST CORRUPTION. BUNCH OF THIEFS!

  • Uncle Gaga (Bruce Wayne)

    Can Nigerians STOP using the word “probe” instead of ‘investigate”???

    While ‘probe’ can sometimes stand in for ‘investigate’ in certain situations. its use by Nigerians in this capacity is idiotic!
    No one outside the medical and pure science field has any reason to use the word probe.
    Again, it is nonsensical and idiotic! it does not make you sound sophisticated, it makes you look and sound like a moron!

    • titanium

      PT wanted to sensationalise the headline so someone in Lagos know they are working.‎

  • titanium

    I support the “investigation”. Calling the 22 senators who fought against imposition anti-buhari is not journalism, it is cheap blackmail. The dictate of the true enermies of democracy. PT should also be careful, otherwise you will be next in line with this your crappy reporting.

  • MushinSpeaks

    Shameless lawmakers working against their party for their selfish interest. If you not anti Buhari, why the collaboration with PDPigs lawmakers to disregard the party’s directive. Same Dino, is supporting Saraki who was alleged to have called the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo a mere commissioner. Nemesis will catch up on them all.