JAMB to re-distribute candidates with lower scores to other universities

File Photo: JAMB examination in a centre in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has said it will re-distribute candidates who scored above 280 but whose scores are less than cut-off-marks of their first choice universities to needy institutions .

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity of the board, Fabian Benjamin, and made available to journalists on Sunday in Lagos.

It said that the recent admission policy witnessed at the University of Lagos was aimed at ensuring that Nigerian universities admit only the top-best as was done globally.

It would be recalled that candidates and their parents had on Wednesday, July 22, staged a peaceful protest at the University of Lagos gate over the high cut-off marks for 2015/2016 post-UTME screening.

“Sequel to this development, the board has redistributed the other candidates with cut-off marks less than what their first choice required to needy institutions.

“The board, equally, urges candidates and their parents to check its website from Friday, July 31, 2015 for their names and institutions they are placed in,’’ the statement said.

According to the statement, universities are centres of excellence anywhere in the world and that of Nigeria should not be an exception.

It said that JAMB was working round the clock to ensure that Nigerian universities were among the best in Africa and perhaps the world in the next ranking.

The statement explained that the board was also cautious about utilizing the available spaces in admitting more candidates bearing in mind the admission criteria of various needy institutions.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated that the national cut-off marks of 180 for universities.

“We also have 150 for Polytechnics, Colleges of Education and Innovative Enterprise institutions in the 2015 UTME as a bench mark to set the tone for 2015 admission exercise.

“The decision to have a national accepted cut-off mark at the policy meeting was to serve as a guide and pruning mechanism.

“It will also give the tertiary institutions qualitative and manageable candidates to choose from a pool of candidates desirous of tertiary education.

“However, universities and other levels of tertiary institutions are at liberty to go higher, but not lower, depending on their peculiarities and the performance of candidates that choose them,’’ it explained.

The statement added that the board wished to state that no candidate would be denied any right to aspire to tertiary education.

According to the statement, the board is equally aware that some universities have their own admission cut-off marks acceptable by the board for the various courses they offered.

“Please be informed that the board will always ensure that these institutions apply this cut-off marks uniformly across all candidates without discrimination.

“The decision of the board on the print-out for this year exercise was done in good faith and not to jeopardize the right of candidates due to individual cut-off set by some Nigerian tertiary institutions.

“Those candidates who do not meet the cut-off marks of such institutions will be placed in needy institutions within their geo-political zone depending on available spaces in such institutions.

“The board’s aim is to accommodate as many candidates as possible instead of just pushing them to schools we know abinitio does not have the carrying capacity to admit all,’’ the statement said

The statement asked that if UNILAG, with a carrying capacity of about 9,000 candidates, has over 60,000 applying to it, what happens to the over 50,000 others?

It said that in such occasion, the board would ensure that there was balance by ensuring that those remaining candidates who were not too fortunate to meet the cut-off marks were also placed in other needy institutions.

According to the statement, candidates are to note that the policy is only meant to ensure that every candidate with a reasonable score of 180 and above is placed somewhere.

It added that Nigerians were also urged to believe in the board as it continually strives to give the entire education system the best.

“We are not comfortable with the large number of candidates that sits for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), year in year out without gaining admission.

“It is the belief of the board that this policy will address the shortfall and accommodate more,” the statement said.

(NAN)

  • Mariama, Colonel(rtd)

    This is worse than Bantu education. If they are not qualified by failing to meet the set standard then they are not university materials in the first damn place. I understand it is important to accommodate candidates from the Northern part of the country, but this watered down admission does the system no good. You either have what the hell it takes or you don’t.That is where I personally draw the line.We cannot continue to slouch to nowhere in particular.

    • Hassan

      JAMB,WAEC,NECO, POST UME.All for an aspiring candidate for university!!
      Nigeria’s illiteracy rate will continue to grow if we do not change this mentality!
      Nigerian Universities should have their automonomy to reduce admision stress resulting from corruption in the above bodies.

  • McAlfred Uta

    JAMB is really being mischievous on the issue of 180/400 being adjudged cut off for placement in the University and 150/400 for Polytechnics and Colleges of Education. Talk of the much talked about parity between University and Polytechnic graduates. Pray how can Nigerian graduates really compete with graduates of other “developing countries” not to talk of the industrialized countries with this skewed and faulty process.

  • Nkpoikana Sampson

    It is only in Nigeria that fundamental Human rights are not respected.How can JAMB imposed universities on Nigerians? Biafra must come.

  • Lanre Olaniyan

    Concerning the recent University admissions procedure being followed by JAMB.
    Please find below the mandate of JAMB concerning admissions and find that JAMB has violated sections C(ii) and C(iii) of the laws setting it up.
    THE JOINT ADMISSIONS AND MATRICULATION BOARD is established by Nigerian laws viz. Decree No. 2 of 1978 (amended by Decree No. 33 of 1989) The decree empowered the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board with the mandate to:
    (a) Conduct Matriculation Examination for entry into all Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education (by whatever name called) in Nigeria
    (b) Appoint Examiners, Moderators, Invigilators, members of > the Subject Panels and committees and other persons with respect to matriculation examinations and any other matters incidental thereto or connected therewith.
    (c) Place suitably qualified candidates in the tertiary institutions after having taken into account:
    (i) The vacancies available in each tertiary institution
    (ii) The guidelines approved for each tertiary institution by its proprietors or other competent authorities
    (iii) The preference expressed or otherwise indicated by the candidates for certain tertiary institutions and courses
    (iv) Such other matters as the Board may be directed by the Honourable Minister to consider or the Board itself may consider appropriate in the circumstances.
    (d) Collate and disseminate information on all matters > relating to admissions into tertiary institutions or any other matter relevant to the discharge of functions of the board.
    (e) Carry out other activities as are necessary or expedient for the full discharge of all or any of the functions conferred on it under or pursuant to this Decree.

    Why will JAMB violate the laws of Nigeria go against its own mandate as specified by Nigerian laws?

    • Akin Babalola

      If this mandate is correct then JAMB is violating the law because section (c) (iv) of the decree is lacking, presently there is no minister of education to direct JAMB. JAMB has capitalized on the President’s delay in appointing ministers to man ministries. See how the destinies of our children are been tampered with. Is it now that JAMB is waking up to address the problems in the admission process? Experience has revealed many students scoring 250 marks and above in JAMB exams scoring 0 in post JAMB exams. Why would JAMB not allow candidates to choose Universities they want to attend? Why should JAMB force candidates on universities? this is unfair. I hope something will be done quickly to address this problem. God bless Nigeria.

