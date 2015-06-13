South Africans, others, celebrate TB JOSHUA as he marks birthday

Ihechukwu Njoku

On Friday 12th June 2015, thousands of Africans from more than 10 nations converged in South Africa to celebrate the birthday of controversial Nigerian Pastor T.B. Joshua.

The event, which was held at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, South Africa, was dubbed ‘A Celebration Of Love’, a reference to Joshua’s popular slogan ‘let love lead’.

It came just months after heated tensions between South Africa and several African countries over a spate of xenophobic violence against foreigners in the country.

Gospel artists VaShawn Mitchell, Loyiso Bala and opera singer Kimmy Skota entertained guests who were also treated to a buffet-style meal.

Relatives of the 84 South Africans who lost their lives in the infamous collapse of a guesthouse at Joshua’s church last year were among the organisers of the event, coupled with survivors of the tragic incident.

“We know what happened to the building,” insisted Thembelihle Mamafa speaking on behalf of family members of the “martyrs of faith” before cutting a huge cake in honour of the “prophet”.

“They tried to bring him down but TB Joshua – you with God are the majority. The more the attack, the greater your strength,” she stated, to the applause of the crowd.

Among those who paid tribute to Joshua was Victor Mditshwa, a Director at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

“What a timing of a celebration of a great man,” the South African government official stated.

“Yesterday, we were talking about xenophobia but today, we are talking about happiness. That can only happen when there are men of God in this world like TB Joshua.”

He also made reference to an alleged prophecy given by Joshua about the end of the violence.“Tomorrow, they will never talk about xenophobia in South Africa – it is gone because the man of God prophesied and spoke.”

Popular South African ‘Bishop’ Stephen Zondo from the ‘Rivers Of Living Waters Ministries’ also spoke of the unity the event had fostered within Africa.

“Tonight, your birthday, has just united all of us,” he stated.

“We had some tragedies and problems a few weeks ago but your birthday has done another miracle that the government and churches failed to do. Your birthday has brought us together!”

Representatives from the nations of Botswana, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, Tanzania, Kenya, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique and the Democratic Republic of Congo stood up to give birthday greetings to Joshua.

American Gospel artist VaShawn Mitchell, amidst his performance, thanked God for the Nigerian cleric’s life.

“I was able to go to Mexico City to the crusade,” he told the crowd, referring to Joshua’s crusade last month at the Aztec Stadium which had an estimated 150,000 in attendance.

“My life was changed through the ministry of Prophet Joshua. I saw healing, deliverance – people set free right before my very eyes.”

Several government officials, traditional leaders and media celebrities were present at the occasion. A biographical video clip of Joshua’s early life and ministry was shown.

The celebration was broadcast live on Christian television network Emmanuel TV, followed by a similar event in Mexico where Colombian Gospel artist David Angel performed.

  • Guguru

    This story is mind boggling. I have to give it up to TB Joshua for an excellent job in brainwashing people across Africa. Till this day, TB Joshua has refused to accept that the collapsed building was his fault. Many died as a result. Yet, these same people hail this man who has blood on his hands? LOL.

    • me

      Who are u to jugde anyone on this planet.

      • Guguru

        Who are you to question others about their opinions?

        • Jesse

          lol. Good one.

          We know them by their fruits which is scamming on the highest level. Who party at the expense of their own parishioners and profit from it.

    • shanaboi

      That is just to tell that there´s something extraordinary working for him that you don´t know about. The people you think are brainwashed are more educated, informed, civilized and open minded than you are. You better go and find out and start changing your evil ways of thinking. Prophet T. b Joshua stood the test of time against the wishes of all you haters of good and he will still be here at his peak until God take him away.

      • Guguru

        Shanaboi,

        Can you tell us what this extraordinary thing is? You crawled into the minds of the people and my mind to know they are they are more educated than I am, right? Evil? Rather than hold TB Joshua responsible for the deaths that occurred in his property, you resign your fate to suggesting that the devil did it, right? What test has TB Joshua stood? Define a hater? Of course with all that money to bribe whomever he will in Nigeria where everyone has a price, why would he not be there?

        http://dailypost(com)ng/2014/09/20/synagogue-church-collapse-t-b-joshua-allegedly-offered-journalists-n50000-bribe-alter-reports/

        And you know more than the professionals who have faulted his funny and deceptive aircraft theory, right? So, How much did TB Joshua pay you to make these funny assertions? LOL.

        https://www(dot)premiumtimesng(dot)com/news/168490-synagogue-building-collapse-professional-builders-fault-t-b-joshuas-strange-aircraft-theory.html#sthash.ZS38uZOf(dot)dpbs

        • shanaboi

          You just talk out of hatred. Even if P. T b Joshua gave bribe, did he use your money? Have you ever heard that he was into politics and involved in any form of corrupt practices seemly common of your leaders in government who openly misappropriate government funds, and people like you couldn’t stand up to them.

          The way you think in heart determines the kind of information you allow into it. You refuse to look at the philanthropic history of the prophet, you or anyone have failed to provide proof of any claim that he is not from God for over thirty years now. You watched a video of controlled demolition and that of a structural defected collapse and still want to look the other way of victimising him. I’m sure you have being craving for a day they would incarcerate the man of God for a much lesser incidence but your expectation was however cut short. Sorry!!!

          I live in Italy and got cured from Asthma (via Anointing water) that plagued me for 22 years. I have not seen him yet or go to the church for testimony not to speak of collecting bribe. Only God knows what could have happened to me if I was still in the misery of people like you.

          • Guguru

            Shanaboi,

            LOL. TB Joshua says he is doing God’s work, right? Have you ever read anywhere that Jesus or God tried to bribe anyone to get away from their problems? The fact that you will ignore the example set by Jesus and God only to stand by an evil TB Joshua shows that you are lost and no longer worthy to even see the heaven you claim you are working towards. You are dumb to think some water cured you of your asthma. If you stayed in your home and avoided any environment where there are too many particulates that can irritate your lungs, your asthma would be gone. You do not need some silly water for that. Please show me where Jesus and God bribed anyone to get away from their responsibilities?

          • Jesse

            Is it not peculiar that you say you have been healed by that so called “anointing water”. Why don’t you produce your evidence ? Because I don’t trust TB Joshua followers as far as I can throw them. For the same reason you can be just a big fat liar that wants us to believe that you were cured because you just were not sick in the first place. How come all the bottles of “anointed water” did do me nothing, nor did it my wife, nor did it my neighbour, nor did it to my friends, nor did it others that I know. These were all individual different people, nothing to do with me or anyone else than themselves. They all did not heal, got breakthrough and some of them just died and some even ended up in hospital as well some got afterwards Alzheimers. I know about a staff member who worked for him who was also so to speak healed from Asthma according to him due to TB Joshua and during a walk we did, I heard him still wheezing and sniffling. So what healing did take place then ? HIs wife still had to walk with walking stick because of a bad knee. Have you heard about Benny Hinn’s father in Law who died of cancer ? And his own mother who had complete knee replacement and hip replacement ? And about himself with recently a heart problem scare that landed him in hospital ? This is Benny Hinn, Who is the most known healing TV Evangelist in the world. Could not cure neither of them, nor himself. What are you thinking that we believe you as the thorough scam monkeys they are who are TB Joshua followers and workers for him.

        • Wetin Naija

          Guguru and others will never succeed in their evil plot against the prophet of God. Jesus went through the same attack

          • Guguru

            Wetin,

            Who told you anyone was even interested in working towards any evil plot against a con artist? You managed to crawl into our hearts to determine if we had an evil plots for TB Joshua? When did God make TB Joshua a prophet? Where you one of those God invited to witness the ordination of TB Joshua as a prophet? Are you now equating TB Joshua to Jesus Christ? Your heretical comments are very sad because unlike TB Joshua, there is no evidence showing that Jesus Christ ever bribed or tried to bribe journalist to hide an important story pertaining to his acts of irresponsibility which led to the untimely death of several people.

          • Jesse

            TB Joshua is not the same as Jesus. Jesus was prophesied for us to go through that walk. Whole different story, whole different application also. There is no way if you crucify TB Joshua and shed his blood on the ground that curses will be over and the sins of all the world are covered by it. Horrible scam artist, How dare you to compare a false private prophet to Jesus Christ, the Son of God.

    • shatta

      Be careful of what you say because you werent there and you are not in position to judge your fellow man.

      • Guguru

        If people die in your property, are you not responsible for their death? You feel you have to be there to make an assessment of the obvious? Or where did you suppose the people who died in his property died? Who is passing judgement? Below is an article showing what TB Joshua did. If he believes he is clean then why bribe Journalists?

        http://dailypost(com)ng/2014/09/20/synagogue-church-collapse-t-b-joshua-allegedly-offered-journalists-n50000-bribe-alter-reports/

        • Omotolaaraujo

          Joshua is a heretic and fake, and then there’s the building collapse tragedy that’s gone unresolved. Pitiful!

          • PolyGon2013

            Heresy is something else; fake, maybe.

          • Omotolaaraujo

            Seeing the future and healing people is Heresy to me. Those things are not ordained by God to mortals.

          • Wetin Naija

            You Omotolaaraujo and your fellow fools are wicked

          • Guguru

            Wetin,

            Be quiet. How is exposing lies and deceit wickedness? People like you are capable of being bribed not to reveal the truth. I bet you are always the first man in Church and yet your heart is as dirty as can be. It is you who is wicked to God by your silence and acquiescence to evil.

          • Guguru

            Omo,

            Very true.

          • pumpin

            What if it where a Redeem building..would you have called Adeboye a heretic? Just because a man of God appeal to u doesnt mean others are evil and doesnt mean they all good. Criticize issues not individual.

          • Omotolaaraujo

            You don’t know who sermons me. Joshua claims to see the future and heal people. He’s a money grubbing con-artist. Most of them are.

    • Onike24

      Completely brain washed people!

    • pumpin

      You should just shutup already..in your little mind you honestly think a man can have have so much followership without an iota of sincerity. Its unfortunate that christians are the greatest critics of this man and its the greatest hypocrisy of all. If u believe so much in a man u never saw or met alive and worship him this much and he said and you believed that we will do even much more as long we believe in him how much more a prophet like TB Joshua who is still alive and other Men of God. I dont know why you are all trying so hard to bring him down.

      • Guguru

        pumpin,

        Shut up too. The world is filled with a lot of very stup!d people. Less than 1% of the population of this planet crates and produces the outstanding things that make this life worthwhile. I provided evidence that TB Joshu tried to bribe journalists to drop the story and I provided evidence that those in the construction industry faulted TB Joshua’s building, and you have not refuted any of them because you appear to be one of those who refuse to use your head to see what is going on. Your brain is a decoration on your head, right? Presenting facts is bringing TB Joshua down? If someone stole your wallet and we decide to produce evidence to put the thief in jail, you are saying that presenting evidence is bringing the thief down? LOL. What planet do you live on? I am surprised at the mental laziness of those who are willing to allow an irresponsible TB Joshua to go scot-free with death that occurred inside his property.

      • Jesse

        @ Pumpin,

        You like to degrade people with your opening sentence and being condescending right. Yes you can have fellowship without and iota of sincerity. Check out the Davidians, Hitler, Stalin, Lenin, Putin, Pol Pot, Mao Ze Dong, Reverend Moon, the Buddhists, the Hindu’s, the Scientology church and so forth. Very sincere to their followers, but detrimental to the rest of their non followers and murderers of innocent people. Look around more and see what actually is taking place. Mr Blinker man. Believe what you want, don’t complain when you are going off the rock deep end in the end because of your choices. Follow no man, Follow Jesus and that is an Command from God. Not mine.

  • Gwongworo

    LAGOS IS A NO MAN’S LAND. OIL FROM NIGER DELTA REGION WAS A NO MAN’S OIL USED TO DEVELOP NIGERIA. YARIBAS STILL GO TO ABUJA TO COLLECT NO MAN’S OIL MONEY.

    YARIBAS CAN START AN INSURGENCY, DECLARE ODUDUWA, OR SHAAAARAAAP!!

  • PolyGon2013

    This is shocking to me. Wow, TB Joshua must have captivated these people.

    • onyema22ohaka

      Just another version of the yoruba juju at work like jesus of onyigbo.He is representing the yoruba nation very well like those two yoruba jihadists who killed the soldier Rigbey in London last year.Very soon another uncompleted building will fall down and kill a couple of hundred to make next round of voodoo.Or what do you think?

      • bikky

        Including you, ode.

      • Wetin Naija

        Prophet TB Joshua is a true great man of God. Happy Birthday Prophet TB Joshua, greet from Dallas, USA

  • Faruk Al-amin

    I have never seen a pastor that is soo good at brainwashing people, honestly this guy is good

  • Wetin Naija

    Prophet TB Joshua is a true great man of God. Happy Birthday Prophet TB Joshua, greeting from Dallas, USA. We love you

    • Jesse

      Another profiteer of money from others. TB Joshua is millionaire because of you all give it to him. Are you all yourself millionaires because of it ?

      • Haley

        THANK YOU VOOKE ,TBJW AND JUSTWONDER TO PUT CRIPPLE TROLL JESSE ON HIS PLACE BWAHAHAH

  • John John

    I wish the man in the synaguogu Snr.prophet TB Joshua Happy birthday.

  • Guguru

    This is T.B. Joshua, one of the best-known preachers in Africa and among the most profitable in Nigeria, the go-to faith healer and spiritual guide for leaders such as the late Ghanaian president John Atta Mills, Malawian president Joyce Banda and former Zimbabwean prime minister Morgan Tsvangirai. Joshua’s Synagogue, Church of All Nations has branches around the world, and a recent YouTube video even credits him with predicting the disappearance of Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370.

    Yet critics say this wildly popular televangelist hinders efforts to curtail the spread of HIV and tuberculosis with testimonies by
    church-goers that faith and his holy water can cure both. He is also accused of taking advantage of his followers and tightly controlling those closest to him, who call him “Daddy.”

    His church, however, has become controversial for showing on its website people with testimonies of being healed of HIV. They hold up a required before and after certificate, allegedly signed by a doctor, stating that their HIV-positive status has transformed to negative. UNAIDS notes that there is no available cure for HIV, and any interruptions to medical treatment can have serious health implications and infect others.

    “We strongly advise people not to waste their money on T.B. Joshua and his false cures,” said Marcus Low, head of policy at the South Africa-based Treatment Action Campaign, which advocates for increased access to treatment and support services for people living with HIV. “Supposed faith healers often lead people to forego effective treatments in the mistaken belief that they have been cured. They exploit the desperation that many sick people feel and use this desperation to enrich themselves.”

    When asked if he advises followers to forego HIV/AIDS medication for his “anointing water,” Joshua responded: “Let me tell you, I am a medium. In the same way, doctors are mediums to bring treatment.”

    http://news(dot)yahoo(dot)com/nigeria-preacher-healer-controversial-leader-145503592(dot)html

    • Truthseeker

      It is unfortunate that many who attend churches today are not Christians. Christianity is a way of life patterned after Christ’s life model. Christianity cannot be likened to attending a social function.
      True Christians must study the word of God to know the will of God. It is only then they will be free from the gullibility and stupidity of many who we see in churches today being manipulated by so – called men of God.
      Now let’s go into the scriptures. Many of TB Joshua’s believers confirm the genuineness of his anointing because of his powerful miracles. Matthew 7:21-23 says that many will come to Jesus on the last day (judgement ) and claim to have performed many powerful works and expelled demons in Christ’s name. Then our Lord Jesus Christ will tell them ” I do not know you, you workers of iniquity, get away from me “. That means not all miracle workers have God’s approval.
      Now, how do you know a true man of God. First, he must be a Christian. Secondly he must be a Christian and lastly he must be a Christian. Meaning he must live the pattern or model left by Christ and follow the word of God the bible to the letter.
      Joshua claims to be a medium. Read the following passages from the bible about mediums who foretell events and those who go to them. Leviticus 20:27; Deuteronomy 18:10-13; Leviticus 19:31.
      The fortune telling girl mentioned in Acts 16:16 was described as demon-possessed and brought great gain to her owner. That is what many are getting today (great wealth) from their soothsaying.
      I encourage us all to read the scriptures regularly so as not to be gullible.
      Lastly I encourage you all to read 1John4: 1 which says we should test every inspired expressions if they originate with God because many deceivers have gone into the world.

    • Haley

      amen

    • i-priest

      The Bible says, “My people perish for the lack of knowledge. Therefore, hell has opened wide it’s mouth! ” TB Joshua is not known as man of God in Heaven. On the Last Day, surprises galore.

  • Cynthia Nickky

