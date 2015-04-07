We’re already preparing for 2019 presidential election – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress of planning to stifle opposition in Nigeria.

The PDP presidential candidate, Goodluck Jonathan, lost to APC’s Muhammadu Buhari in the election held on March 28.

The spokesperson of the PDP, Olisa Metuh, who addressed a press conference at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday said the APC “rather than concentrate on how to manage the mandate they now hold, they have resorted to seeking ways to stifle opposition and impose a one-party system and complete totalitarian rule in our country”.

Mr. Metuh said the PDP has received reports across the country that the APC has been desperately seeking ways to destabilize its ranks and weaken its formations by approaching some senior members of its National Executive Committee “with phantom promises and threats ostensibly to use them to inject crisis in our fold and pave way for our elected members to cross over to APC”.

He also said part of the agenda of the APC is to intimidate and harass PDP members especially officials who served under Mr. Jonathan.

“Our nation and its citizens are facing a serious threat. We are at the verge of a quick slide into dictatorship and the personal freedom we all enjoy today is about to be obliterated,” he said.

We will not be cowed

The PDP spokesperson however maintained that the party would not be intimidated.

He said any attempt by the APC to witch-hunt officials who served in various capacities under the party “will be met with stiff resistance within the ambits of the principles of democracy”.

“We will do everything humanly possible within the rules to defend democratic principles and ethics, which we have successfully nourished in the past 16 years,” he said.

Mr. Metuh said Nigeria’s democracy got this far because of the open space that the party gave to all political players including the APC, adding, “We will not, even in the role of opposition watch our nation slide into dictatorship”.

He said the PDP will only be in opposition for four years.

He argued that the party has already started the process of rebuilding the party ahead the next presidential election.

Mr. Metuh said the APC has already begun showing its true colours by the way it is promoting impunity in Ekiti and Lagos states.

He also repeated the party’s strong exception to remarks credited to the Oba of Lagos, threatening Igbos against voting for the state’s PDP candidate in Saturday’s governorship election.

“The unfortunate outburst and death threats by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, a supposedly apolitical royal father against non-indigenes should they vote for the PDP candidate is clearly part of the plot by the APC to use all means within its reach to intimidate and cow Nigerians to submission,” Mr. Metuh said.
“The onus is on the Oba to prove to Nigerians, especially Lagosians that his actions did not fall short of expectation of the royal institution through which his ancestors fostered justice, unity and harmonious living, making Lagos the most cosmopolitan city in Africa.”

PDP said by dragging a royal father into a partisan contest, the APC had further exposed its bigger heinous agenda to destroy the revered traditional institutions apparently to compromise and bring them under its control.

“We strongly believe that the Oba deliberately imported ethnicity and tribalism into the Lagos governorship election,” he said. “However, unknown to him most Yorubas are also solidly behind our candidate.
“What is at stake on Saturday is not ethnicity and tribe but the candidates can foster unity and harmonious living in Lagos state.”

  • Jones P.

    @PDP:

    As you plan for 2019 election do NOT involve that troika in your plans.
    The troika of Pastor Adeboye, Pastor Kumuyi, and, Pastor Oyedepo
    is an an axis of evil in Christianity inside Nigeria.

    • Kabiru Bala Indabo

      Trash!!!!!!!! Mr. Man

  • Kabiru Bala Indabo

    If Muteh has so quickly forgotten the kind of treatment their party and their government gave to the citizens of this country, Nigerians were not that shallow minded and brain like Muteh and all the cohorts in the party and the government of PDP that will so quickly forget a recent past.

  • Victor Gee

    I am happy that PDP, has picked itself up and starts preparations for 2019.

    • tundemash

      Yeah right …. just as they were leading in 23 states in the Presiential elelctions and actually sent a congratulatory message to Dumbo .

      How many times do you need to be deceived before you come of age ?

  • Maitama Tambari

    Olisa Metuh, you are always a dreamer. PDP cannot revive until all the rascals like you and others leave PDP for good. We are PDP. We were NPN. Our parents were NPC. NPC is the seed for these parties. Those that encroached and held the party with impunity, we believe, the party is over and the genuine PDP members would come back to rebuild it. But all those in Wadada House should vacate it.

  • Jack

    METUH IS ON HIS OWN,GEJ HAS BACKED OFF POLITICS,HE SAID HES SICK OF POLITICS. EKITI HAS BEEN AN ISSUE FOR A WHILE NOW,FAYOSE BEAT UP THE CHIEF JUSTICE AND SUPPORTED 7 LEGISLATORS AS AGAINST 19. FAYOSE CAN MOBILISE THE WHOLE EKITI, BUT THE LAW MUST TAKE ITS DUE COURSE TO SERVE AS A DETERRENT TO OTHER GOVERNORS WHO MAY WANT TO BEHAVE LIKE FAYOSE, EITHER PDP OR APC. FAYOSE CAN NOT GOVERN EKITI, ITS NOT ALL ABOUT ELECTION BUT PERSONAL CONDUCT. FAYOSE IS A DISGRACE! METUH TALKING ABOUT IMPUNITY, THE IMPUNITY THAT STARTED IN ADAMAWA, TO EKITI TO NASARRAWA TO EBOYIN AND OTHERS, LOOK WHO IS TALKING, WHO ELSE? THE DAFT METUH

  • Man_Enough

    before the inauguration, more than half of pdp members will decamp.

  • tundemash

    Looks like Metuh is already scared of being measured by same yardstick they used for others; Ole Metuh, you , Fayose , FFK and others better get used to it. If you have done the crime, be prepared to do the time.

  • Chris1408

    We’ve not finished with 2015 yet, the man is day dreaming about 2019. At this rate, PDP will be non existent in 2019. Where will you be Olisa Metun?

  • sammyctu ode

    Before the end of 2015 you will have only scanty members of pdp. These are useless stuffs you have been saying all these years that made Nigerians consign jonathan and pdp into the dustbin of history.

  • Du Covenant

    Yeye people…they took Nigerians for granted for the past 6 yrs and think they will be given another chance. Smart cards are here to stay and we shall see by God’s grace!. I am sure APC will not exhibit the arrogance PDP showed us. Nigerians have spoken and will continue to speak from now on thanks to technology…

  • Preco01

    Look at this thug Methu, you did not prepare to govern all these years you are now preparing for what? extinction?

  • Ernesto Che Guevara

    Olisa Metuh or whatever his name is needs a mental check. PDP will be long gone before 2019. Nigerians have had enough of the People Delusional Party. PDP is dead and buried forever.

  • Abdulazeez Oyibo

    By all means please prepare. We don’t want a one party state so will await your resurrection from the dead, after 3 decades!

  • True Nigerian

    These guys (PDP) don’t even understand how much Nigerians hate them. They also now seem to believe their own lies that they have 12 million followers in Nigeria despite the fact that more than half of the votes that were credited to Jonathan on 28 January were falsehood and mindless robbery. the truth is that PDP currently doesn’t have up to 6.5 million voters currently. At that rate, the dream of winning the presidency again is mission impossible until the party rebuilds itself in credibility by allowing credible people to lead it.
    What Olisa Metuh does not know is that if PDP will ever have a chance of winning election in Nigeria again, that chance will not materialise until Nigerians stop seeing the faces of fellows like Olisah Metuh, Fani-Kayode, Okupe, Uba, Stella Odua, Obanikoro, Bode George, and many of the other thieves parading themselves as leaders of the PDP.

    • NigeriaNeedsPeace

      Permit me to add more names to your list of “must go” if the PDP wants to ever stand a chance in Nigeria again
      1. Adamu Muazu 2. Edwin Clark 3. Ahmadu Ali 4. Anenih 5. Most of the present PDP governors (Akpabio, Yuguda, Babangida Aliyu, Jang, Fayose, Lamido, Suswam, Dankwambo). Unfortunately a broom will not be strong enough to sweep them out. They need to SCRUB that party clean with strong iron brush, detergent and bleach to remove the strong STENCH of rot!

  • TRUTH MASTER

    Olisa Metuh, opposition is no fun, trust me. Your lamentations have come a little too early, yet you ain’t see nothing yet. For you and your likes, who are used to riding on the gravy train, it is time to hop into a bolekaja bus without windows! It is too early to start panicking. It is going to be a long, cold night all the way for the next four years. Ask the APC guys how it’s been. Welcome to the real world, the world to which you have consigned hapless Nigerians in the past 16 years.

    • Joe

      I can assure you that PDP government is going to be better than APC government. APC will destroy the fabrics of Nigeria because of desperation. Look, APC cajoled Lamido sanusi of Kano into politics as well as the Oba of Lagos and these institutions are supposed to be father to all politicians irrespective of party, tribe, geographical lineage. Today, both emir of kano and Oba of lagos are not only card carrying members of APC, but campaign managers. As I make this comment, I will benefit beyond measure in APC government, but APC is a bad offer to Nigerian masses.

      • TRUTH MASTER

        You said more than this before the elections, and Nigerians still voted for the APC. That means they repudiated all that you stood – and still stands – for. Liars never win. The folks you mentioned may have sympathy for the APC, but they can’t be card carrying members of the APC. Good that you admitted you ll benefit ‘beyond measure’. That shows that you are a two-faced Janus!

  • blueeyedkitten

    see him janjaweed head! enjoy your life as the national publicity secretary of the LARGEST opposition party in africa. wawa kawai!!

