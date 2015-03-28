I’m hopeful of victory – Jonathan

PIC. 1. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION IN OTUOKE, BAYELSA

President Goodluck Jonathan has expressed confidence he will win today’s presidential election.

Mr. Jonathan is seeking re-election as the Presidential Candidate of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party.

Addressing journalists after voting at unit 13, Otuoke, Bayelsa State, about 3.15 p.m, Mr. Jonathan said, “I am hopeful, very hopeful” when asked if he expected to win.

Speaking against the background of challenges being experienced in some areas in respect of the use of the card readers, the President urged Nigerians not to condemn the Independent National Electoral Commission.

He said INEC wanted to use the card readers to make Nigeria elections more credible and transparent. He added that Nigerians should “sympathise” with INEC.

The president said even though he received field reports from all over the country, he would not reveal the information he got, saying it is only “Jega (the INEC Chairperson) that can speak for INEC”.

He said the Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, had called him to express worry over the card reader problem in the South-East State. He said the governor was “boiling”, but that he told him to calm down.

He also dismissed insinuations that the card readers were only not working in the PDP-controlled States.

Mr. Jonathan, his wife, Patience and mother, Eunice arrived the polling units to vote around 3.03 pm. Even though he came two hours after voting ought to start, he was allowed to vote first, just like he did during the accreditation process.

256 voters were accredited at Mr. Jonathan’s unit.

  • kate

    Wake up Mr dreamer. Can’t you fill the wind of change? Eyahhhhhhhhh. Oh! Hmmmm mm

    • Mo

      Change from where? Buhari is your change? You seem to have amnesia!
      Do a very good soul searching if you voted for mr. Buhari. Who are the members
      of your beloved APC that will bring the change? It’s pathetic the level of understanding
      some of you have. You might be the bigger dreamer. Just look in the mirror as you as
      you blindly follow those you call your leaders.

      • Aminulahi Aminu

        Change from dark 2 light, sai buhari.

        • Mo

          And Buhari is your light? hahahaha It’s more than laughable. What has he achieved in Nigeria that makes him light as you seem to believe? Could you educate me please?

          • Dumbo

            Sharappp!!!!! And shut-up

          • Tonnero

            No one has time to educate someone who is unteachable.

      • Tope

        Ah aah ah!!! Goodluck has lost in Aso Rock. Beginning of an end!!!! yah ahh!!!

      • kate

        God will surprise you Mr. Can’t you see how God rejected your pay master? Ask Rev. Father Mbaka. Thank you.

  • Abdulazeez Oyibo

    I must admit Mr President conducted himself properly. I’m impressed with his enthusiasm and candour today. His body language exuded patience and one willing to accept his fate and date with destiny.

  • Dozie Nzewi

    It should be easy to slow down reception from any particular card reader or card readers from any particular polling booth or region at the INEC headquarters. Not saying that is the case. Good that Buhari has already accepted the process as satisfactory. So no going to court this time.

  • Maitama Tambari

    President JONATHAN is still dreaming in his sleep not knowing that the FREEDOM TRAIN of Nigerians from his Administration has already left the station with the winning crowd.

  • Tope

    In his dream. Jonathan is not getting it, we are sick of you and it’s time to go. You have offended the wrong people, spraying money does not fix it. Apart from all these, you are congenitally incompetent.

  • Yakubu Ochefu

