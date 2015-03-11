JAMB releases candidates’ results 24 hours after computer-based exams

Related News

Less than 24 hours after the commencement of 2015 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination organized by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, candidates who sat for the exams have received their results.

This year’s, JAMB conducted its exams via its programme- the Computer Based Test.

While monitoring the conduct of the examination at the Board’s Computer Based Centre in Bwari Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Dibu Ojerinde, revealed that 97,400 candidates who sat for the examination on the first day already got their results through test messages.

Mr. Ojerinde explained that CBT was introduced because of insecurity and high cost of producing writing materials hitherto used for the Paper Pencil Test, as well as transporting the materials across the country.

He noted that though the CBT process being deployed by the board for the conduct of the examination was capital intensive, stating that Nigerians stand to benefit more from the system in a few years’ time.

He said as at Monday, the first day of the examination, candidates got their result less than two hours after the exams were concluded.

“In the final analysis, it is cost effective, it is going to be cheaper with time but to start it, it is capital intensive. Once we have all the computer systems now, in the next 10 to 15 years nobody would be complaining,” he said.

Also speaking at the monitoring exercise, JAMB’s Board Chairman, Peter Eze, said the CBT can be adjudged as 90 per cent successful. Mr. Eze said the proposed general election now scheduled for March 28 and April 11 affected preparations for the examination and made the board to fix the examinations within 14 days before the elections.

A candidate, Samanja James, who applied for Mass Communications at the University of Jos said, “the new examination method has made student all over the country to be computer literate.

“The system is faster and I can tell you that before now, many of us did not know how to operate a system. But with the new CBT, candidates have no choice than to learn it as fast as possible since there is no alternative means of writing the exams,” she said.

Another candidate, Chris Enejo, who applied to study mathematics at University of Lagos, said JAMB should improve in subsequent examinations. He said the system is faster for people who can use computers.