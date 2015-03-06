Jonathan politicizing Boko Haram, Chibok girls’ abduction — Senator

Abdullahi Adamu

The Senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Abdullahi Adamu, has accused President Goodluck Jonathan of playing politics with the lives of over 300 Chibok school girls abducted by Boko Haram nearly a year ago.

Speaking inn Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Adamu said that the federal government should put more effort at ensuring the release of the Chibok girls alive rather than dramatize the arrest of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, for the purpose of the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Adamu said the federal government’s effort to divert the issue of the whereabouts of the Chibok girls has always hit the bricks because Nigerians refused to let it go.

“The issue of Chibok girls is just diversionary; they are taking the issue of Chibok girls as another thing Nigerians will forget. They think Nigerians will just forget, I am happy this is one thing they will not be able to bury because any attempt to bury it, it re -surfaces we want Chibok girls alive,” the lawmaker said.​

“The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is taking Nigerians for granted too much. The same federal government and the service chiefs whom Jonathan is the commander-in-chief told us not once or twice that Shekau has been killed”.
“Nobody has come back to tell us Shekau is alive, but from nowhere now they want Shekau alive”.

Mr. Adamu claimed that the purported ploy to get Mr. Shekau alive by federal government is a diversionary plan to manufacture a fake Mr. Shekau that will be assembled by the Peoples Democratic Party led federal government to score a cheap popularity and try to associate him with the All Progressives Congress and its leaders.

“You see all along they have been trying to associate the APC leadership with Shekau and Boko Haram even though Boko Haram started in 2003 while the APC came into being in 2013. They are not ashamed to associate the APC, a completely new party for a new Nigeria with Shekau and Boko Haram just to give a dog a bad in other to hang it, this one two will also not fly”.

He said that federal government has been economical with the truth over the military operations in the fight against Boko Haram.
“The issue of bringing Shekau alive is only one of the many deceptive activities of the ruling party PDP”.

“Shekau is one person but we are talking of over 300 girls that were captured at different times because life is a valuable asset, my life, your life is the same and the only one greater, is the one that fears God.

  • Let Us Pray

    In November 2012,Islamic sect Boko Haram opted for dialogue with the Federal
    Government, picking former military leader Gen. Muhammadu Buhari as mediator.

    On march 2012, Buhari said, If what happened in 2011 should again
    happen in 2015, by the grace of God, the dog and the baboon would all be soaked
    in blood. In 2013 Maj-Gen. Mohammadu Buhari,
    described the war against the Boko Haram sect as injustice against the North.on
    Hausa programme of Liberty Radio, Kaduna

  • Let Us Pray

    The move by Nigeria to join the Organization of Islamic Conference (O.I.C), initiated by Buhari and amplified by Babangida,
    also almost tore the nation apart. General Babangida, whose regime was welcomed because of his restoration of the freedom
    of speech after the days of Buhari/Idiagbon, shocked many Nigerians with this development. It was ironic that many of the
    key members of his government who were Christians claimed to be ignorant of such move

  • Let Us Pray

    It was Buhar who i said that he would make the country ungovernable if the 2011 presidential election did not favour him.
    **during the campaign, he said that if he lost, people should go for blood.
    **if there were those to be blamed for the insecurity in the country, the name of Buhari should top the list.
    **He doesn’t have any other interest in Nigeria but his ambition to rule.

  • Let Us Pray

    Although Babangida took the rap for Nigeria’s sneaky upgrade to full
    membership of the Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC), according to
    a study on Nigeria funded by the US Defense Department in the early
    1990s, it was actually Buhari who without any regard whatsoever for the
    sensibilities of Nigerians of other faiths, submitted the application to
    upgrade Nigeria’s membership from the observer status it had enjoyed
    since the Gowon regime to full membership. The OIC’s review of the
    application was concluded after Babangida’s palace coup. Rather than
    reverse Buhari’s action, Babangida quietly allowed Nigeria’s new status
    as a full-fledged member of the OIC to stand. Buhari’s OIC action
    exposed him as a religious zealot, who will have no qualms in rousing
    and ginning up Sharia issues, quiescent for several years now, following
    its aggressive unveiling in Zamfara, where Buba Bello Jangebe’s wrist
    was amputated for stealing a cow, and Safiya Husseini was sentenced to
    die by stoning for adultery while her co-participant in the act was not
    prosecuted because he was male.

    -Matthew Uzukwu, Ph.D.

  • Let Us Pray

    In the run up to the 2011 general elections Buhari categorically said that Muslims should not vote for Christians and
    that Northerners should not vote for a Southerner

  • Let Us Pray

    Buhari is national leader of antagonists of Nigeria. This man could not
    be trusted with the affairs of the country. Always scheming, deceiving,
    talking from both sides of his mouth. It’s obvious he is the greatest
    supporter of Boko Haram and a major sponsor. Is Nigeria presidency his
    birthright? Sai Buhari, you would never become the president of this
    country again. Nigerians are wiser and was the reason you failed in your
    comeback bid. You will fail again and again and again. No wonder Boko
    Haram couldn’t surface for amnesty.

