Jonathan politicizing Boko Haram, Chibok girls’ abduction — Senator

The Senator representing Nasarawa West senatorial district, Abdullahi Adamu, has accused President Goodluck Jonathan of playing politics with the lives of over 300 Chibok school girls abducted by Boko Haram nearly a year ago.

Speaking inn Keffi local government area of Nasarawa State, Mr. Adamu said that the federal government should put more effort at ensuring the release of the Chibok girls alive rather than dramatize the arrest of the leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, for the purpose of the 2015 general elections.

Mr. Adamu said the federal government’s effort to divert the issue of the whereabouts of the Chibok girls has always hit the bricks because Nigerians refused to let it go.

“The issue of Chibok girls is just diversionary; they are taking the issue of Chibok girls as another thing Nigerians will forget. They think Nigerians will just forget, I am happy this is one thing they will not be able to bury because any attempt to bury it, it re -surfaces we want Chibok girls alive,” the lawmaker said.​

“The president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, is taking Nigerians for granted too much. The same federal government and the service chiefs whom Jonathan is the commander-in-chief told us not once or twice that Shekau has been killed”.

“Nobody has come back to tell us Shekau is alive, but from nowhere now they want Shekau alive”.

Mr. Adamu claimed that the purported ploy to get Mr. Shekau alive by federal government is a diversionary plan to manufacture a fake Mr. Shekau that will be assembled by the Peoples Democratic Party led federal government to score a cheap popularity and try to associate him with the All Progressives Congress and its leaders.

“You see all along they have been trying to associate the APC leadership with Shekau and Boko Haram even though Boko Haram started in 2003 while the APC came into being in 2013. They are not ashamed to associate the APC, a completely new party for a new Nigeria with Shekau and Boko Haram just to give a dog a bad in other to hang it, this one two will also not fly”.

He said that federal government has been economical with the truth over the military operations in the fight against Boko Haram.

“The issue of bringing Shekau alive is only one of the many deceptive activities of the ruling party PDP”.

“Shekau is one person but we are talking of over 300 girls that were captured at different times because life is a valuable asset, my life, your life is the same and the only one greater, is the one that fears God.