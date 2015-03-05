LMC cancel League match involving Kano Pillars after robbery attack

Related News

The League Management Company has expressed shock at the news of the armed robbery attack on Kano Pillars football club contingent along the Abuja-Lokoja Road and consequently ordered an indefinite postponement of their Match Day 1 fixture in Owerri against Heartland FC.

Chief Operating Officer of LMC, Salihu Abubakar, said the league body had been in touch with officials of Kano Pillars, monitoring the progress of the injured players and doing everything possible to stabilise the team.

He said all other fixtures of the Glo Premier League Match Day 1 will hold as scheduled but that the star match will now be a double-header in Port Harcourt between Dolphins FC and Kwara United and between Sharks and Sunshine Stars.

“Whilst we sympathize with the Club and strongly condemn this crime, Clubs are advised that the Match Day 1 fixtures will hold as scheduled except the matches in Port Harcourt which will now serve as a double-header and will be televised live on Saturday,” Abubakar said.