Chief medical director, lawyer, arraigned for offering bribe to EFCC operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, has arraigned the Chief Medical Director of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, Olufemi Omotosho, and his counsel, Ayodele Owoka, before Justice Lateef Lawal Akapo of the Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja, on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy to offer gratification to a public officer, destruction of evidence and giving of false information.

Mr. Owoka was arrested on February 27 at the EFCC’s office in Ikoyi, Lagos, where he had reportedly gone to bribe a team of operatives investigating a case of contract inflation, abuse of office, stealing, embezzlement and misappropriation of funds at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State.

The lawyer confessed after his arrest that he offered the operatives, N1,200,000.00( One Million, Two Hundred Thousand Naira ), which was allegedly given to him by Dr. Omotosho, to bribe the team to soft pedal on their investigations.

Mr. Owoka said he was offered a total sum of N1,500,000.00 (One Million, Five Hundred Thousand Naira only) but withheld N300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Naira ) for his personal use.

When the charges were read to the two accused persons, they pleaded not guilty.

One of the charge reads: “That you Ayodele Owoka and Dr Olufemi Omotosho on or about the 27th day of February, 2014 at Lagos within the Ikeja Judiciary Division conspired to commit felony by offering gratification to a public officer to wit: Usman Zakari and the investigating team of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in order that they refrain from acting in the exercise of their official duties regarding the investigation of the petition against you for fraud at the Federal Medical Centre Owo.”

In view of the plea of the defendants, prosecution counsel, Oyedepo Rotimi, asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the accused persons in prison custody.

But the counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, E.C Eshieawene and O. Wahab were opposed to the move to remand the defendants in prison custody. They prayed the court to use discretion and remand them at the EFCC custody.

Justice Lawal Akapo, having considered the plea of counsels to the defendants, ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody and the matter was adjourned to March 12 for argument on bail application.

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    I hope they throw away the keys.

    What will the NBA do about Mr. Owoka?

    • D1

      And the Medical Council about Dr Omotosho Olosha?

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Fair point, I almost forgot him.

        Think he’ll swing for the other doctor he “took out!” if the law runs its due course.

        • umunnem

          That is the sorry state of the Nation…corruption, corruption, corruption every which way you turn. Both the high and the low. Even the disciples in the Temple of Justice. I cry for my beloved country. Who can save us from this impending doom??? Sad, sad, sad.

          • _Proudly Niger Delta

            The greater corruption of all is using my resources from the Niger Delta without consent to develop other parts of Nigeria. This illegal exploitation of the resources of a people is the mother of all corruption….that Nigeria is operated as a country rather than the continent that it truly is, is the greatest corruption.

          • Jika

            Really Sad.But then, we all can do something by first of all holding ourselves to highest ethical standards and demanding same from our leaders.God bless.

  • According to the CinC, these are small fries with regards to corruption.

  • _Proudly Niger Deltan

    This is complete N ONSENSE!…The EFCC should immediately set these honest Nigerians free…why should Farouk Liwan & Otedola walk free and these two are prosecuted? …why should that small boy hardened criminal called Bank-Ole walk free investing his loot here and there and then you prosecute these two innocent ‘struggling’ Nigerians? N1.2m bribe na money? …is EFCC unaware of the bribe value involved in the Haliburton scandal? …did EFCC prosecute OBJ or any of his proxies?…this is despite some of his aides confessing to the crime….EFCC or whatever they call themselves, should immediately let this harmless Nigerians go free. …

    …..Farouk was caught on tape stuffing cash beneath his cap and underneath his broukous. What has EFCC done about that? Sanusi was caught doing ‘short time’ but he is on the throne with ‘immunity’….whereas, Dominique who was caught doing some ‘short time’ in a NY hotel has been prosecuted, sacked and stripped of almost all benefits, prestige and honour he ever had…but a sack of Sanusi in Nigeria was politicised and viewed with ethnic lens as though some Nigerians are above the law….

    If all those I mentioned above are free, then this ‘hardworking’ lawyer should be set free before I get angrier.

    • Simon

      What about Diezani that has stolen over $67 billion and is still flying private jets all around the world? This EFCC sef.

  • SOVIA

    Both of them should go and join PDP and EFCC would be called to order.

  • Africa

    Thieves everywhere! What a country….

  • Kekedu

    Yam and Goat

