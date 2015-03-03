U.S. lawmakers warn Nigerian government against further shift of elections

US House of Representatives
US House of Representatives

The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has passed a unanimously bipartisan legislation to condemn the activities of the insurgent group in Nigeria, Boko Haram.

The Committee, chaired by U.S. Representative, Ed Royce, lambasted the group over its bloody attacks, which has left thousands of citizens dead, while several hundreds of thousands of others have been displaced from their homes.

The Committee also highlighted the significance of Nigeria’s forthcoming elections, stressing the dire consequences of any further shift in the schedule.

Specifically, the legislation introduced by a Representative, Robin Kelly, condemned Boko Haram, describing its series of attacks on innocent men, women, and children in northeastern Nigeria as ‘cowardly’.

In spite of the activities of Boko Haram, which has posed serious security concerns and threat to the elections, the lawmakers urged the Nigerian government to do everything to ensure it held a safe and credible election without further delay.

In addition, the legislation applauded the efforts of the African Union to raise a standing regional force to combat Boko Haram and expresses support for a robust security assistance to the new force.

After the resolution was passed, the Committee Chairman said: “It’s no wonder that Boko Haram is being called the ISIS of Africa.”

He recalled that in January, Boko Haram had launched one of its worst attacks, which saw thousands of innocent citizens killed, adding that the Committee resolution condemned in its entirety those brutal attacks.

The lawmakers encouraged the Nigerian government to continue to work with the United States and the neighbouring countries of Chad, Niger and Cameroun to defeat the bloody group, pointing out that the government needed to ensure that the new coalition forces authorized by the African Union has the tools needs to get the job done.

This resolution also urged the Nigerian government to avoid further shift in the election schedule and adhere to the new election time table of March 28 for presidential and National Assembly elections.

The elections for the governors and the members of the various state legislatures is scheduled for April 11.

Besides, the lawmakers also called on all the candidates of the various political parties to uphold their commitments to prevent political violence, which they noted was not “uncommon in Nigeria.”

Last year, the Committee, during a hearing entitled, “Boko Haram: The Growing Threat to Schoolgirls, Nigeria, and Beyond”, critically examined the President Goodluck Jonathan administration’s response to the insurgent activities of Boko Haram.”

Prior to the hearing, the Chairman met with Deborah Peter, a 15-year-old girl from Chibok community, where nearly about 234 schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram.

Ms. Peter was the first female survivor of a Boko Haram attack to visit Washington, D.C.

  • Island man

    No Election shift,Jega must finish what he has started……………….God bless Nigeria.

  • Dominic Price

    For GEJ is the Game is Over, Unless if GEJ want to play Gbagbo!

  • Bin Fodio

    It’s a shame that outside need to lecture our government before they do the needful. What a shame. What a shame!

  • Ayo Odunsi

    OBAMA IS A HUGE FRAUD …… so they think all Presidents are like Obama.

  • Abdulsalam Asanbe

  • Mr. Abdin

    Thank God as other countries like the US are calling for elections to take place in Nigeria so that we can have the change that we have been yearning for God bless Nigeria amen.

  • Duduosun

    There is no point shifting the March 28 election. Jonathan has no opposition.
    The March 28th election is a coronation of Jonathan. APC has itself to blame.

    • Election Watch 2015

      APC HAS NO PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE FOR MARCH 28 ELECTION

      The Army makes the following facts very clear by now; viz:

      • Muhammadu Buhari did NOT sit for school certificate WAEC exam.
      • Muhammadu Buhari did NOT complete secondary school education.
      • Muhammadu Buhari applied to the Army in 1961 based on a personal letter.
      • That personal letter was signed by a person purporting to be School Principal.
      • The Principal did NOT write to say Muhammadu Buhari has a school certificate.
      • All the Principal stated is that Buhari should pass school cert exam if he took it.
      • There is no proof whatsoever that Buhari later took the WASC examination.
      • That letter was accepted by the Army in 1961 for Buhari’s admission as an officer.
      • By 1999 Constitution the Principal’s letter is NOT equivalent to a school certificate.

      • August January

        The principal’s letter was also what the Nigerian army used in sending him to the US War College to study, because the College is like one of the backyard colleges in Nigeria that would admit someone without the requisite academic requirements! Mumu!!!

      • Man_Enough

        i would rather have an illitrare president and sleep with my 2 eyes closed than a bookworm president who befriends crime and criminals.

        • eddy

          Bookworm president??? He is a confirm PHD dropout!

    • jozzy

      I don’t understand why GEJ should be afraid.

      • truthisbitter

        You are not intelligent if you do not know why GEJ is afraid.

  • Wähala

    While US lawmakers condemn the activities of Boko Haram, I’m yet to recall any resolutions by Nigerian lawmakers condemning the brutal attacks by the terrorist group, nor a statement of consolation from our drunkard to the bereaved families of the February massacre in Baga this year. An assault that even South African youth leader berated Dumbo for rushing to unite with the French instead of his people during trying times. The timing of this US lawmakers’ resolution is a clear warning (in diplomatic terms) to the Otuoke thief not to fcuk with the elections date again or face stiff arms from the US and her allies. Didinrin. Let him keep listening to the likes of Ayo Fayose, Fani-Kayode, Mimiko ati Doyin Okupe… The Yankees know JoDumbo is behind this Boko Harm insurgency and are only waiting for the elections to be over before swooping him to The Hague for diligent prosecution, while those who deceived him will bolt into caves and cover. Dumbo’s last option for a soft landing is to behave himself and handover power on May 29th, 2015… the world is simply tired of his evil deeds. Shikena!

  • Jamoh

    The US should learn to respect other countries sovereignty and should stop seeing Nigeria as

    Colony. They refused to proscribe Boko Haram as a terrorist organisation later they refused to sell arms to us. They have never hidden their hatred for President Jonathan and Nigerians; how can they now claim to love Nigeria more than Nigerians. No one should complain if the elections are shifted again but can complain only when it is done contrary to the Nigerian constitution(beyond April 28) the constitution is very clear on the matter.

  • Shehu Monguno

    The U.S is passing a resolution. Do resolutions fight terrorism?

    • Wähala

      Mugu Monguno,
      Resolutions permit the US to participate in fighting terrorism. It’s an organized country where rule of law is stridently followed, unlike in your jungle where Dumbo can just order the Army/Police to invade the National Assembly looking to uproot an elected Speaker of the House. Now, crawl back into your cave and leave civilized discussion to civilized people. Aborigine clown hiding under Aboki name… idyiotu!

      • Shehu Monguno

        Wahala, United States refused to supply heavy weapons to Nigeria heavy weapon sighting the Leahy Law passed by both Houses in Congress in 1997. The Leahy amendment is a U.S. human rights law that prohibits the U.S. Department of State and Department of Defense from providing military assistance to foreign military units that violate human rights with impunity. To be able to participate in the fight against Boko Haram by supplying the heavy weapons the Nigeria Military needs the Leahy Law must be repealed and amended. This is done by introducing an amendment bill in both Houses of the United States congress not by Passing resolutions. Resolutions do not repeal or amend laws so your claim that resolutions permit the US to participate in fighting terrorism in the case of Boko Haram does not hold water

        • Wähala

          I know about the Leahy amendment, I’m miles ahead of you. They cited the Leahy out of decorum, their real reasons include discovering that the Otuoke Chimp is actually behind the insurgency. Remember the multi-national efforts to find our missing Chibok virgins? Well, they came, they saw… and they left because the NA were sabotaging efforts to release the girls. I refer you to a Punch article of yesterday where they outlined the British reasons for not releasing info about those missing girls… simply put, the Brits claim doing so would endanger their relations with the Nigerian Govt. at this time. So, back to my origie comment: Everybody is waiting for the elections to be over before unraveling the BH mystery and towing perpetrators to The Hague for appropriate legal sanctions. Too deep for you maybe, but don’t worry… Dumbo will either die trying to remain President or rot in jail where he belongs. Oloshi ni!

          • Shehu Monguno

            Wahala, I am not in a race so if you are millions of miles ahead, I say congratulation. You know the U.S real reason? Really? did Obama discuss the real reason with you over tea or did Obama invite you for lunch and discussed the real reason with you? I duff my hat for you. Ihave never met Obama let alone have the privilege of having tea and lunch with him as he did with you. Did President Obama also tell you “Dumbo” was the reason why the West refused to sell arms to Nigeria during the Nigerian civil war.

            The Punch article about endangering the UK relationship with the Nigerian Government, did the British prime Minister also discuss what “damaging their relationship with Nigeria” means over lunch?

          • umolu

            Listen up,Wahala,Americans cannot love Africans more than Africans themselves. How much do they care about African Americans, less Africans? The west have never been our friends, from the French to the British to Americans. And they still think we are in those stone age where they can dictate at will. They merely are taking advantage of our divided house!!!.

          • Wähala

            Glad you said they’re merely taking advantage of your divided house… Did they divide your house in 2015? Pal, grow out of your colo-mentality of self pity, the white man is not your problem… Africans would still be feasting on each other without oyinbo and you know it. Aren’t you ashamed to say someone is dictating to your from across the ocean? Abegi, gulp odeku and go to sleep!

          • MegaMoneyMan

            @Wähala Is this true that GEJ has some hand in this whole BH thing or we are just being political here? That’s a serious one that he obviously can’t get out of if there’s credence in the story. Wahala de ba niyen!

          • Wähala

            He’s definitely behind it and I can piece together all the pieces for the whole picture to become clearer even to a blind. Trust me, Dumbo runs the Boko Haram!

  • Frank Bassey

    This is absolute nonsense. US refused to support Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram; the election was shifted for security reasons. So, on what basis is the US “warning” against further shift in election date?

  • Onyedikachi122014

    “The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee has passed a unanimously bipartisan legislation to condemn the activities of the insurgent group in Nigeria, Boko Haram.”
    Was it a legislation they passed or a resolution?

    • MegaMoneyMan

      Obviously, the author of the article got it backwards – it would’ve been a resolution.

  • Bonaventure Mela

    The US should go to hell. We cannot be stampeded by any foreign government. Our elections would hold as re-scheduled but not because of threat by US. The US should go and clean up the mess it has created in Syria, Egypt, Libya and Ukraine and other countries of the world

    • Uzoma John

      After your ranting, your Jona will still go and bow for them asking for favour. Nonsense

      • Mannix

        LOL! Exactly!

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    JONOTHING GOODLUCK WILL BEGIN DRINKING WAHALA. GBAGBO NURIYEGA PANAM PRESIDENT CHARLES TAYLOR SADDAM GADDAFI BIN LADEN ZARQAWI SHEKAU BAGHDADI SHABAB +GOODLUCK JONATHAN 2015.

  • Tina

    For the past 51yrs now, I have refused to get angry. It’s been a personal decision. But the useless so called US lawmakers should not provoke me to reneging on that resolve.

    Only hours ago, an unarmed homeless LA resident was gunned down. Yet again by the assassins in police uniform in that country called US. This is about the 4th Black shot dead in a spate of 6 months…..and expectedly, the LA Police Dept-LAPD has technically absolved the officers of guilt. Why must the white police shoot to kill? Can’t they shoot to incapacitate rather than so called shoot to kill? Which is easier? To shoot in the head or to shoot in the thighs? …and these folks in their moment of madnessss refused to sell arms to Nigeria to fight terrorists bcos they alleged human rights issues. What human rights does a suicide bomber has? …is there human rights in Guantanamo? ….or they think we do not know how US handled and still handles terror suspects? ….But Nigeria is a country with a lot of dunces. So, you will not be surprised to see people come out in support of US and their shameless arrogance.

    These so called lawmakers should go and concentrate on how to stop killing blacks in America. As it is now, the US police is more prolific in killing its victims than Ebola which has killed only 2 people as against about 5 persons by the police within the same period.

    Nigeria is not a puppet of US, neither is it a colony of US. How come then that some yeye busy body lawmakers elected by probably less than 75,000 people will now be ‘warning’ a country with a president elected by over 75m voters? …The US lawmakers shud shut up their mouths.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    The Constitution of Nigeria permits a further postponement of the polls till April 28, 2015. U.S can’t dictate to Nigeria. As a matter of fact, the Jonathan Administration needs to warn Uncle Sam to stop poke-nosing. I don’t understand what America stands to gain if Nigeria rushes the elections and disenfranchises millions of eligible voters. America should be told in plain terms that March 28 and April 11 are not set in stone. If exigencies so dictate, the polls will be shifted again.

    • Arabakpura

      You are quoting Jonathan’s constitution and not that of Nigeria!

  • Etomi

    Tell them to talk to Obama the antichrist to get boots on the ground and expel ISIS, which he is funding and equipping through the Free Syrian Army!
    Tell the US Congress that Jonathan is winning the war against terror; but the US after creating the problem in Iraq has abdicated its responsibility to ISIS; so let them rather focus on their own issues..
    Tell them to redeem the besmeared image of Obama among Americans who now are taking their frustration over Obama on innocent black Americans, by wantonly mauling not a few of them on account of Obama’s incompetence!

    • Uzoma John

      You think is coming here to rant. Americans are more advanced. An illiterate Amreican is more enlightened than you and you Jonathan. You don’t need to tell them what to do if this rubbish you are spewing is true. You think America is Nigeria, where the blind is leading some blind people like you.

  • Uzoma John

    African peacekeeping force and ordinary Nigerian soldiers are fighting while GEJ and his pot-bellied Generals are claiming success. Who no like better thing. Thesame GEJ that allowed BH to kill over 20000 Nigerians is claiming success over BH. The only success would have been a situation where these unnecessary killings were nipped in the bud ab initio. GEJ is a failure. He is no longer accusing the opposition for BH. He now realised he is defeating criminals he and his evil party PDP planted. Nonsense.

  • Modibbo Adamu

    The Jonah government is as good as rigging the election if comity of nations forced Jonah not to shift the election any longer, after all the peace keeping forces that comprises of Cameroun, chad and Niger have opened Nigerians eyes the more to know who are behind Boko Haram

  • Modibbo Adamu

    If Jonah should made any attempt in postponing these forth coming election, Nigerians will welcome sanctions from U.S. and its strong allies.against Jonathan corrupt government

  • Dawood

    I did not see the “warning”. Moreover, this resolution was mainly about the boko haram insurgency.

  • Usar Thomas

    The struggle for a better Nigeria cannot be achieved if we as citizens do not stand up to do that which is right. Nigeria needs a revolution engineered by the masses of the oppressed. until the elites have their children killed, they wont know innocent nigerians are dying. we need to take our country back from the looters and old cargoes who have forgotten that governance is about the people