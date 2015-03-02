PDP, APC trade blame over fuel scarcity

FILE PHOTO: Fuel Queue
FILE PHOTO: Fuel Queue

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation (PDPPCO) yesterday attributed the sudden fuel scarcity in many parts of the country to sabotage by the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), which has infiltrated the ranks of the fuel marketers.

Director of Media and Publicity of the PDPPCO, Femi Fani-Kayode, said in a statement in Abuja that the fuel marketers have taken a sub-contract from the opposition to frustrate supplies of petrol to fuel stations as part of a grand plan to create tension in the polity.

According to Mr. Fani-Kayode, “We know who the fuel marketers are. We know the relationship that exists between one of the biggest fuel marketers and a national leader of the APC. These unconscionable opposition elements infiltrated the ranks of the fuel marketers, whom they have contracted, in a calculated attempt to frustrate the good efforts of government.

“Why have they taken this time when all hands are on deck for the March 28 elections to cause this artificial fuel scarcity? The situation is so bad that they are not importing the product. They are even threatening tank farmers not to release any fuel in their depot in order to sustain the shortage. We are aware that the tank farmers have reported the threat to the Police and other security agencies.

“This shows how desperate and wicked the opposition APC can be in their quest for presidential power. Must they make Nigerians suffer simply because they want to rule? They must desist from this act of sabotage.
“The opposition should not take delight in celebrating over the pains and sufferings of Nigerians as they have continued to do with the Boko Haram attacks on our people and nation.

“The APC’s penchant to diminish the gallantry of our Armed Forces in the battle to defeat insurgency in the northeast zone whilst mocking the government whenever the insurgents bomb and take over villages in the zone, must be condemned by well-meaning Nigerians.

“This predilection exposes and portrays the APC and its leaders as forces of retrogression with a devilish mindset to unleash the worst form of anarchy on the nation before, during and after the March 28 presidential election because they know their party and presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari will be dealt a crushing blow by President Goodluck Jonathan at the polls.

“The PDPPCO also wishes to use this medium to alert the nation on the lingering plot by the opposition elements who have been sponsoring their agents of destruction in the power sector to vandalise critical infrastructure in order to reduce the megawatts of electricity that is being generated and reverse the gains that government is making in the sector.”

APC responds

The APC issued a statement immediately denying the claims made by the PDP.

The statement, signed by the party’s spokesperson, Lai Mohammed, said “It is totally unconscionable, and indeed an admission of failure, for a sitting government and ruling party to blame the opposition for their failings. These guys have simply abdicated their responsibility to the people. ‎They can as well throw in the towel and head home.

“The questions to ask are: who runs the NNPC? Who pays subsidy to fuel marketers? Who has used federal resources to bribe individuals and groups to such a level that there is no money to run the government, not to talk of paying subsidies?

The moment a ruling party starts transferring its responsibilities to the opposition, it is clear that the market is over.”

  • Ola

    This PDP won’t stop amazing me. Must you blame everything on opposition? When you have headache it us APC even when their wives cheats on them,it is APC. A real failed government.

  • Akanji92

    APC why cause fuel scarcity again. The wife of Olisa Metuh had concussion yesterday, our investigation revealed that APC caused it. Today, Femi Fani-Kayode had flat tire on the way to Apo legislative quarters, Merlyn Ogah just revealed that APC caused it. Kashamu was caught smoking Indian Hemp in Ijebu Igbo, AIT crack reporters reported that Tinubu gave him the Igbo to blackmail him.

    George Udom wrote:

    If Buhari can make a man that is not serious in 6 years to be serious in 6 weeks, then 1 week of Buhari as president will be a great blessing!

  • Akanji92

    George Udom wrote:

If Buhari can make a man that is not serious in 6 years to be serious in 6 weeks, then 1 week of Buhari as president will be a great blessing!

    George Udom wrote:

    If Buhari can make a man that is not serious in 6 years to be serious in 6 weeks, then 1 week of Buhari as president will be a great blessing!

    • Etang Chris

      It seems ur mother tried to abort u when she was pregnant, ur comments suggest someone whose dementia started from womb.

      • Sams

        I love it when you can’t hide your frustration and anger…

        • Adeyi

          Sams, you just hit the nail on the head. Briliant comment.

      • SAM .A

        U are indeed the person with dementia, u can’t think, u can’t celebrate , all u can do is going into tantrum ,convulse & abuse people

  • Etang Chris

    I advice that FG should withdraw their licenses immediately, and possibly arrest all of them.

    • abc

      just because somebody who you are owing ask you to pay him b4 you continue the business, then you are thinking of arresting him?? are you taking wiwi together with FFK.

      • Tunji Olarewaju

        Yes, of course, he is

  • segun

    defination of a failed goverment

  • Nuga A

    Wonder will never end.Hear the government passing blame on the opposition for their clueless and vision-less administration,they are never ready to take responsibility always looking for who to blame for the misfortune.Ebola hit Lagos and River state the state govt curtail it but the federal govt quickly comes out to claim the victory for itself and PDP but when it comes to any crisis facing the country they will pass the blame to the opposition.This PDP govt is a total failure and have no clue whatsoever to govern a country.

  • Guguru

    PDP and Jonathan are on crack.

  • Guguru

    I saw some ants on the sugar can in my pantry. PDP sent the ants to invade and sabotage my pantry. Such wickedness !

  • BoT

    May God continue to use FFK to sink the remains of the PDP until it goes into oblivion completely.

    • Onike24

      Amen!

    • John

      Amen! And so shall it be.

  • omo oba

    Honestly,FFK needs deliverance. He is seriously sick. Somebody told me the guy is sick. I said NO. But I think my friend who said is right. This guy needs help. Even if we believe all he has said about the APC, this is the most ridiculous allegations. Its a shame on PDPigs who is control of government apparatus to say that APC caused fuel scarcity. Its indeed a clueless government. And they expect us to hand over our lives to them in another four urs. God forbid ooooo

  • sanetalk

    FFK’s case is bordering on lunacy now and it will be in the best interests of PDP to quickly get him help before he completely destroys what remains of their electoral prospects. How on earth can a sane person make these infantile and senseless claims

  • Gidi

    PDP claim is so comical…what else is there for GEJ to run on? A government that cannot tackle Boko Haram, provide security for its people, employment for jobless youth and adequate fuel supply (in the midst of plenty) is not worthy of election.

    Now, for PDP to blame fuel scarcity on the opposition is not only laughable, but an insult on our collective intelligence. Who controls NNPC? Is it APC that control Ministry of Petroleum and NNPC?

    Again, March 28 cannot come soon enough to fashion a new direction for this country and sack the massive incompetence at the Federal level. In the history of Nigeria, we have not seen this level of incompetence before, even when Nigeria was under sanction, it wasn’t this bad.

  • tom

    it seems that fani-kayode has lost his sense of logic, anyways the more i read about this lame duck government, mischievous tactics from sudden boko haram victory to free gift and employment to nysc graduates. and everything within it, the more am persuaded to get rid of this government, if ebele jonathan think that he is making waves.. he is dead wrong. and by the special grace of God he will never return to office, this is our time to elect a government that is accountable and sincere, for the general good of the peoples of this country and not a few bigots, we must not lose it.

  • Olu Ade

    It was a slip of tongue by Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK meant to say that APC and his members have drank all Petrol in Nigeria like water after they ate pounded yam Lunch

  • abc

    Guys. the man is giving us a prelude of what will happen next, BLACK OUT. don’t you hear him saying power generation will drop “courtesy of APC”. Oh my God, being a Nigerian its self, i believe is one killer disease far more than HIV, if scientific research would have been undertaken.

  • SAM .A

    This is the mess the ruling party has found itself. When u select a dope head with psycho trait like paranoia as spokesman . He will never allow u to identify the cause of problem & solve it , rather he will associate it to his opposition . When he can’t sleep, unirate , it is opposition , blackout, fuel scarcity , it is opposite .
    Before FFK bury PDP with his paranoia on 28/3 , they should ease him out and check him to Aro – Abeokuta.

    • Arabakpura

      He is a mercenary and doing his work of making noise. He does not have a God even though he is quick to mouth that there is god!

  • Ogom

    “Who has used federal resources to bribe individuals and groups to such a level that there is no money to run the government, not to talk of paying subsidies?”

    • Arabakpura

      PDP led federal government!

  • Ez

    FFK and crack….may the good Lord deliver you, Amen

  • chi boss

    I thought so too, this is what they call GAMES THEORY, the recent fuel scarcity is as a result of the artificial hoarding of fuel bt oil Marketers, The APC could have a hand in it as the big oil markerters are friends with the APC leader, is this what will happen when GMB becomes president. Nigerians say no to this form of wickedness. #NO2BUHARI

    • Guguru

      Have you checked into a psychiatric clinic lately? You really need to do so.

      • kkk

        I guess you need it more urgently

        • Guguru

          How? Who sent you?

    • Arabakpura

      PDP should be ashamed of themselves. Let them pay fuel marketers their money and stop this dance of the absurd. They have now become the opposition while APC is the ruling party. Sai Buhari!

    • tundemash

      Yeah right! APC is also hoarding electricity, bitumen and Dumbo’s balls !

  • Guguru

    PDP is waiting for the ultimate show to wow Nigerians and disgrace FFK—–FFK running around the streets of Abuja sadly naked while talking to himself and his invisible friend.

    • Arewabetter

      Do you think your women can withstand a horse-size DICK? People call me DURI SCATTER (Hausa word for female genital destroyer). If your response is yes, kindly contact me via the drug addict called Femi Fani-Kayode. Most Nigerians know him, but I don’t think you have the slightest clue about this guy. Just in case, below are the features and characteristics of Femi Fani-Kayode. Please, do not hesitate to contact him on my own behalf.

  • Arabakpura

    They should have used the 7 billion Naira paid to pastors to settle the fuel subsidy. To show that the 10 Naira reduction in petrol was a fluke, why was nothing removed from diesel which are both products of crude oil refining? They have made another mistake of early campaign gimmicks. 3 weeks is a long time!

  • Most Honestly

    If Buhari can make a clueless man called our president that is not serious in 6 years to be serious in 6 weeks, then 1 week of Buhari as president will be a great blessing!

  • Ette

    What a less than kindergarten thinking by wicked PDP. They have stolen all the money which should have been used to fix refineries or pay their importers and without shame now blame someone else. Compare with GMB who claimed responsibility for his government as a competent and resourceful leader he is, clueless GEJ is blaming others for his wicked actions. Total rejection at the poll for wicked PDP.

  • nsikak

    very soon patient will refuse having sex with GEJ, APC still the cause

  • nsikak

    same on PDP. they r indirectly campaigning for GMB n thet r making GMB more popular.

  • Titi

    the hallucinated boy is blaming APC, Ngo is blaming dollars; which one now

  • Yusuf

    people should continue to sleep while PDP match with impunity, very soon they can not pay salary, and when the chips are down we will realize we are all victims

  • SHASHI

    PDP,PDP,PDP WE ARE DISAPPOINTED IN YOUR GOVERNANCE. IF YOU CREATE ANY NEGATIVE ACTION YOU WILL HANG IT ON APC MAY GOD PUNISH YOU PEOPLE IF YOU HAVE LOST SENSE OF GOVERNANCE PLEASE LEAVE NOW EVEN BEFORE 28TH MARCH.

  • usman kadijat

    The APC’s Desperation to attain power by any possible means has become the blossoming in worsening the political class quotient of irresponsibility. this is just to frustrate the effort of GEJ in running the up coming election come 28th march.

    • 9ja4life

      with the kind of people like you and FFK, that why we need change,
      because you cant give what you don’t have

    • yinka

      if according to you an opposition party not in power had the power to cause fuel scarcity, I assume the government in power is a very weak one and does not deserve to rule our great country

  • usman kadijat

    Am not surprised about the accusation because the APC I know will go the extra mile to rubbish the name of GEJ all because they want to be favored in the forth coming election…hard times they say doesn’t last we will still stand by PDP despite all their strategies

    • 9ja4life

      You are still dreaming, please wake-up

  • usman kadijat

    PDP is a brand name already, the APC are just looking 4 a way to incite Nigerians as a pre-election tactics….fuel scarcity is a normal trend that happens 2 any government. sabotaging the gorvernments efforts will do them no good and wont make the change they claim no realizable.

    • Omababa

      How naive you are. You don’t know the role of NNPC and their controllers that is why think fuel scarcity is a normal thing in Nigeria. U will see a change in that when d coming Chang happen on d 29th of May

    • Cincinnatus

      Kadijat, I pray you never know what poverty is. I don’t support either political party but i know people are suffering. They are suffering so bad, they don’t know they are suffering; and please don’t give us bogus figures of poverty rate being spewed out. Believe me, $2 a day in cheaper cities is no longer enough to keep people out of it even prior to the currency wars, yet demand for private jet chatter are sky rocketing. All these GDP figures are in the hands of a few. It is disgusting considering the population-resource ratio. And don’t forget our leaders are probably the highest paid civil servants in the world. i’m sorry, I’ll rather find an alternative.

    • Henry Shiwe

      I can see you are another confused Nigerian coming out with “fuel scarcity is a normal trend that happens 2 any government. where did you get that? the point of the matter is the naira is now worthless and this is affecting payment of importation of refined oil. Letters of credit are now being turned down by the international community as it has lost its value. If you are smart you will join the thousands of people asking for the pdp government to be voted out.

      • usman kadijat

        You are the confused person here

  • Audu Victor

