Fani-Kayode suffering from “substance abuse” — APC

Lai-Mohammed

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said contrary to the information being peddled by the spokesman of the Jonathan Campaign Organization, Femi Fani-Kayode, the party does not wish him any ill health, even though it is seriously concerned about his mental state.

“No, we have never and will never wish anyone any ill health. However, we are seriously concerned that Mr. Fani-Kayode may have unhinged, perhaps as a result of a relapse into an unhealthy lifestyle of substance abuse,” the party said in a statement issued in Dubai on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed.

“Our concern stems from the series of incoherent statements, outlandish claims and inconsistent behaviours exhibited by Mr. Fani-Kayode in recent times, which call into question his state of mental health.

“We wish Mr. Fani-Kayode well and call on him to tell Nigerians that he remains clean, despite the massive pressure of work, and that he will not do anything that will see him needing a prolonged reformation in a foreign land,” it said.

APC said it is only an unstable mind and someone who is teetering on the brink that will conjure up the kind of improbable scenarios that have been put out there in quick succession by Mr. Fani-Kayode, and still believe strongly that he is doing the right thing.

The party said the APC does not harbour the kind of disturbed personalities who abound in the PDP, and who will not hesitate to publicly wish fellow Nigerians ill or dead, as long as they believe such ill-will would endear them to their masters and guarantee their political survival.

  • Spoken word

    He surely has a relapse of his cocaine addiction.

    • Objective view

      Alhaji Lai Mohammed is not the worst of the APC execrable lot because
      Alhaji Raji Fashola is himself a disgrace to educated Nigerians for making
      official personnel decisions based on Islam. Even if he was failing and
      repeating in school, as he’d said, Fashola fell below the intelligence quotient
      of an average man without much education; but who’s merely possessed
      of clarity of thought on right and wrong.

      For mismanaging Lagos schools into producing 80% school certificate failure
      rate since the year he resumed office in Lagos in 2007, Raji Fashola’s
      incompetence has now almost destroyed the immediate future of Lagos
      state, besides the un-precedented debt of 3.7 billion dollars Raji
      Fashola has incurred as at today and put on the neck of the future
      Lagos state government: a debt equivalent to a forfeit of three and half
      years of future Lagos state revenues from Nigeria’s federal allocation.

      • Spoken word

        You no be objective.you be fool.fool for continuing to support a failed party.i hope NNPC brings direct petrol delivery to your house.

  • Es3

    Yes, a junior ‘substance abuse’ and less than the one that Tinubu is suffering from?!

  • onyekaokorie

    Thank God that the same trained attack dog of APC is now a threat to them. When they used him to insult president Jonathan and his govt, he was been clapped and jeered on.

    Why are they complaining now?

    • TRUTH MASTER

      I bet you didn’t like it when the same mad man said he was dating Ojukwu’s wife!

  • Victor Gee

    FFK I carry on. APC is evil, fire them more and expose them. Weldone

  • Frank Bassey

    Substance Abuse is better than abuse of privilege which allows a presidential candidate to forge WASC exam certificate.

    • Question n’ Answer

      THAT IS ANOTHER WAY OF ASKING THIS MOST INTELLIGENT QUESTION
      OF ALL; WHICH BOLA TINUBU AND LAI MOHAMMED ARE DODGING; VIZ:

    • TRUTH MASTER

      Abuse of privilege? That is GEJ and his aides who leverage their high office to grab land in Abuja!!!

    • larry

      IF fani kayode is taking coke ,then what is tinubu the budillion taking ? Crack?

  • No Comment

    “We are not surprised by the denials of the APC in this matter.
    They are and will always be a party that is built on lies and headed
    by liars. This is graphically reflected by the first name of their party
    spokesman who is known as LIE Mohammed.

    APC is a party that is used to sordid, bizarre, byzantine and subterranean
    back-room deals where people take blood-chilling and cultic oaths and in which
    people are asked to sign perjurious and illegal letters of resignation even
    before they are elected into office.

    If anyone doubts that they should ask Pastor Tunde Bakare who was asked to sign
    a letter of resignation by both Tinubu and Buhari in 2011 even when he had not been
    elected to the exalted position of Vice President.”

    …………Femi Fani-Kayode

    PDP presidential campaign director, South-West

    (March 1st, 2015)

    • sammy ogbos

      Ffk,Yoù have not given me a reason to dòubt lai mohd on your state of mind as every word coming out of you sound so incoherent distorted and misguided and out of tube with 21st campaign scenerios. You even sound so irresponsible most of the time….check yourself out please

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Lying Mohammed released a Press Statement in London on Saturday. Today he is releasing a Press Statement from Dubai. Tomorrow, he will perhaps release a Press Statement from Paris. Why are these APC criminals globetrotting? Where is the funding coming from? Or, is APC is still peddling narcotic drugs?

    • Funso

      Ọmọ àlè.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      The last time I checked, the Nigerian constitution guarantees freedom of movement!

    • Stan

      No petrol for my car! No electricity at home and workshop!! No petrol for my petrol engine generator!!!

      • DanielOsazuwa

        That is Dumbo JONATHAN transformation for you.

    • TrueNja

      Fugitive drug baron Buruji Kashamu should able to provide answer to your narcotic drugs question.

  • Ade

    FFK is a waste of space despite his sound economic and education background. He is a complete disgrace to Nigerians in general and the Yoruba nation in particular. He had lost his self-esteem and had traded his credibility to amala politics.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      He is under a generational curse!

  • mao

    Lol!!! This post just made my day. This explains a lot. Thank you Sir.

  • Jeremy

    I see a barage of PDP supporters on this forum now. I’m sure you’ve been employed by your masters to massively respond to threads on PT. Hahahahahahahahahahahaha….. it still won’t make GEJ win on the 28th, But Hey, u guys should earn every kobo, you deserve it. E No easy

    • TRUTH MASTER

      You are right joor. They are only collecting ‘reparations’ from GEJ for the suffering his Administration has subjected them to in the past six years. Lol!!!!

  • bobjk

    Which Lai mohammed is talking? Is it the one that sent the photograph taken in Nigeria as an interview granted in London? APC means ASIWAJU PERSONAL COMPANY.

    • NTT

      Mumu

  • tundemash

    Lai , Lai, Lai .. why are you speakig the truth so loudly ???????

  • trippi

    “It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Bola Tinubu that slurs when he speaks. It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Bola Tinubu that has to take 20 pills before he can go out. It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but Bola Tinubu that his hands shake when he tries to lift his fork and knife and eat.
    It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather the spokesman of the APC, Lai Mohammed, that is rotting from inside and that has the chronically bad breath of a rabid poll cat. Lai’s breath is so bad that it is enough to knock out a polar bear from across the street.
    It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Lai Mohammed who is suffering from loose bowel movements and who defecates every other minute to the point that he often has to wear pampers when he goes on long journeys.

    So, if anybody wants to talk about ill health. They should talk about themselves and not about me. I repeat my name is Femi Fani-Kayode, and nobody can kill me before my time. Nobody can cut me short.

    I harbor no fear of violence but I do not take threats lightly. Neither do I fear for my life. Because I have never shed innocent blood and because I do not believe in violence or worship the devil, the Angel of the Lord will strike dead any person or any group of persons that seek to take my life or the life of any of my loved ones.

    This I decree in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the God whose I am and the God whom I serve”-Chief Femi Fani-Kayode…

  • blueeyedkitten

    buahahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa!

  • JibrilMusagroup

    APC’s Change means Critical Harm Awaits Nigeria’s Growing Economy,we say no to 18th century change.On march 28th we will March into the future with President Goodluck Jonathan our fellow youth and our fresh air. President Goodluck Jonathan is the best president in the history of Nigeria. #goodluck4president

    • Question n’ Answer

      LAI MOHAMMED,

      WITHOUT SHAME YOU HAVE TOLD ENOUGH LIES TO DESTROY A WHOLE REPUBLIC.
      YOU HAD PASSED A PHOTO TAKEN IN NIGERIA OFF AS A PHOTO OF BUHARI ABROAD.
      NOW, CAN YOU JUST TELL THE TRUTH FOR ONCE ON THIS OTHER PENDING LIE:

      • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

        JONOTHING.

      • Objective view

        Question n’ Answer:

        Lai Mohammed is not the worst of the APC execrable lot. Alhaji Raji Fashola is himself a disgrace to educated Nigerians for making official personnel decisions based on Islam. Even if he was failing and repeating in school, as he’d said, he still fell below the intelligence quotient of an average man without much education,
        but who’s merely possessed of clarity of thought on right and wrong.

        For mismanaging Lagos schools into producing 80% school certificate failure rate since the year he resumed office in Lagos, Raji Fashola’s incompetence has by now almost destroyed the immediate future of Lagos state, besides the un-precedented debt of 3.7 billion dollars Raji Fashola has incurred as at today and put
        on the neck of the future Lagos state government: a debt equivalent to forfeiting the next three and half
        years of Lagos state revenues from federal allocation.

    • NTT

      U re a GOAT That doesn’t know his right from left.

  • Jaspa Matanga

    Rubbish. What substance is Governor Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers state abusing? And what substance is abusing Lai Mohammed for his verbal hemorrhage mouth dysentary?

    • NTT

      JONA is busy prostituting from one church to another bribing pastors thinking that will save him from 28 March embarrassment…sai buhari

      • NoMoreKindergartenPresident!

        God neither take nor receive bribe

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    JONATHAN

    • Sholoko

      Oh, think i know why he is laughing. He knows what Nigerians don’t.
      That APC is a criminal organization – full of Alhajis – signifying nothing.

      • Maria

        PDP has more alhajis than APC. Alhaji Sambo recently said PDP is an islamic party with a figurehead Olumba olumba fellow as its presidential candidate.

      • NTT

        Then pdpig is what? Hw can you b a slave in ur country, mumu.

  • Agbedina Omokehinde

    “I do not believe in violence. I do not threaten people neither do any of my boys or any of those behind me. Tinubu should not start this. I am not Funso Williams. I cannot be killed like a chicken. I cannot be destroyed. I cannot be taken before my time. And before anybody begins to even contemplate such an action, I speak it into the realms, the Angel of the Lord will strike them and all that is dear to them dead in Jesus name.

    It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Bola Tinubu that slurs when he speaks. It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Bola Tinubu that has to take 20 pills before he can go out. It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but Bola Tinubu that his hands shake when he tries to lift his fork and knife and eat.

    It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather the spokesman of the APC, Lai Mohammed, that is rotting from inside and that has the chronically bad breath of a rabid poll cat . Lai’s breath is so bad that it is enough to knock out a polar bear from across the street.

    It is not Femi Fani-Kayode but rather Lai Mohammed who is suffering from loose bowel movements and who defecates every other minute to the point that he often has to wear pampers when he goes on long journeys.

    So, if anybody wants to talk about ill health they should talk about themselves and not about me. I repeat my name is Femi Fani-Kayode, and nobody can kill me before my time. Nobody can cut me short.

    I harbor no fear of violence but I do not take threats lightly. Neither do I fear for my life. Because I have never shed innocent blood and because I do not believe in violence or worship the devil, the Angel of the Lord will strike dead any person or any group of persons that seek to take my life or the life of any of my loved ones.

    This I decree in the name of Our Lord Jesus Christ, the God whose I am and the God whom I serve”-Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

    • Funso

      Amugbo ọmọ àlè.

    • Ade#

      No sane person will write this.
      FFK should seek help.
      We all know FFK is a loose cannon, his press releases of recent are so absurd,one as to question his mental state.
      Partisanship aside I think FFK is going craze again.

    • Richard

      Whao!!! so Fani Kayode knows God. This is unbelievable. Anyone who would decree in the name of Jesus must be morally upright. He must not be telling and spreading falsehood. He must not kill or wish anyone death.To me this guy lacks every quality of a christian. So we need to ask him which God is he serving.

      • Are you a Christian?

        • Richard

          Yes I am and I serve my God with every fiber in me . My service to Him is not lip service.

    • SAM .A

      Show me your friend , and I will tell the type of person you are. Another Amugbo /cocaine on the loose.

    • Ette

      Sure FFK is a psychiatric càse. For profaning the name of Jesus, he is facing the wrath of God.

  • Sho

    APC is a criminal organization – full of Alhajis – signifying nothing.

  • Maria

    Fani Kayode is a heavy cocaine sniffer… he is not denying that. He wont be in short supply because he is working closely with a cocaine baron, Alhaji Buruji Kashamu.

    • NTT

      Yeah!

    • Joe

      Yeah, I agree with you, but FFK gets supply from Lai Mohammed’s boss. The only way out is to tell Tinubu to stop supply to FFK.

  • MC

    Oga sah, abeg go siddon jor. You are concerned about his mental health!!?? lol. How nice of you. You, a ‘seer’ that told Nigerians that Asari Dokubo was in a jet with dollars in South Africa, you that your name is a siamese of smear campaign should have since been an in-patient at the famous Aro Psychiatric Home. Charlatan, Prophet(of doom) and (faux)Psychiatrist!!!

  • Concerned Citizen

    SEE HOW BOLA TINUBU AND RAJI FASHOLA RUINED THE FUTURE OF LAGOS,
    NOT ONLY WITH 80% ANNUAL WAEC FAILURE IN LAGOS SCHOOLS, BUT SEE
    THEIR MUCH-VAUNTED BRT PROJECT AS IT COLLAPSES IN JUST 3 YEARS:

    • Orji

      We can call this one BRTP, i.e: Bus Riding The People.
      Hahahahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg una, i still dey come!

  • evi

    The only people known for substance abuse are in apc, tinubu, one time drug baron and now drug addict, Fashola, Aregbesola and I even suspect Liar mohammed has joined them in sniffing because more than half the time, his utterances against pdp has been based on hallucinations. When Liar mohammed and the rest of Apc clowns were abusing Jonathan, it was fine, now that the tables are turned, they are whining and throwing tantrums like a child. They can dish it out but they can’t take it.

    • C3kwe

      Don’t mind them. They are all cry babies. Ffk yesterday told the press conference that Liar Mohammed has a smelly breath. This could be as a result of his drug taking.

  • excel

    Give fani kayode money and food, he will keep singing your praise like a drunkard.

    • Odogwu

      So said the man who brought him back from asylum in Ghana- Obasanjo!

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    GOODLOCK

  • taiwo

    if you watch the way Liar Mohammed fidgets and rubs his hands while speaking you will see the tell tale signs of a chronic hard drug abuser.Amaechi too is always high on costly drugs bought with rivers state money while their Lord Tinubu was a distributor of hard drugs before he was caught.Buhari needs cocaine injections to over chronic prostrate cancer pains,Conclusion the APC is a party of druggists and that is why they are always high on cloud nine induced beleives of grandeur

  • Charlotte

    Femi carry go. Poster boy for wayward privileged children. You will reap what you sow.

    • Magenta

      Tunubu Is on marijuana while Fani kayode is on crack cocain. May God save us all.

  • burning spear

    THE HYPOCRITES IN APC ARE BACK-FROM LONDON———-WITH THEIR SMELLY-YELLOWISH-VOMITS–AND MOUTH ORDOUR FROM TINUBU–When the Ekiti state Governor—Fayose enjoined the folks in APC–to take care of the medical conditions of Buhari———–they almost TORE HIM APART—BY LAUNCHING THEIR USUAL BLISTERING ATTACKS ON HIM——NOW WE KNOW BETTER—CAUSE BUHARI IS STILL BEING INJECTED WITH STERIODS IN LONDON–AS WE WRITE——-

    NOT BEFORE–THEY -Hired lawyers like Falana–Soyinka mong others such as Sagay to insult foyose—ati JONATHAN—-Now look at the same APC calling FFK a drug adddict—————-Well the only person that we know who was convicted in the US for dealing in drugs———is the leader of APC–ALHAJI Tinubu———————-Again the allegations APC is levelling against–FFK does not make sense one little bit——Obama admitted doing drugs while in HAVARD ——–but never sold the stuff like tinubu did—in d US——–today some are not even ashamed that we have a political leader in APC———-who is a well known drug addict————-ati dealer———-AT HIS AGE–OVER 70——still sniffing coke——-sadly for Nigerians and similar to–the certificate isssue of buhari—ati his worsing medical situation—APC is doing all in their power to hide————–the conviction of tinubu–in the US-Again -what do u expect in a society where—————BUHARI who executed–drug offenders——is now friends with drug addicts like Tinubu————-such can only happen in Nigeria—————–of APC——————-only in APC do we have certificate forgers———and those who own two three jets————–at the expense of the masses they hope to mislead——-again——–in the souh west—-biko—-come what may–we will march buhari-down on d-28th-or march-CHEEEEEEEEEEEERS

    • NoMoreKindergartenPresident!

      Ijaw dead brain, GEJ mental illness is worst than Buhari’s purported physical sickness!! The question you should ask yourself is that, if at 57yr old, GEJ has lost 75% of his brain, how will he function or look like at 72? God, man and the devil has rejected GEJ for being too lazy, corrupt, incompetent and ungrateful for wasting all the goodwill Nigerians gave to him.

      • blackdove

        Lol! So the president has lost 75% of his brain! Lol!

    • Concerned

      What a load of garbage – coming from a man who chooses the name Burning Spear a musician well known for his drug use

      Probably a case of the pot calling the kettle black

  • robo

    I beg to disagree that Femi abuses substance. If you doubt his behavior You look to his tV interview years ago when he said he ran a bishop in Ghana for something like issue of the head. The bishop might have been ineffective.

  • warry

    So what substance have they been giving Amaechi and Tinibu?

  • chi boss

    Mr Fani Kayode is mentally okay, he is just speaking the truth because he has seen the achievements and great works of his Oga.. and APC harbors mental people and crooks #NO2BUHARI #GEJ4NAIJA

  • Concerned

    It’s unfortunate that APC have sunk to the same level as FFK by mudslinging

    I supposed its inevitable when you are dealing with such low life’s you have to communicate with them in a language they understand !

    • emmanuel

      Like killing Funso Williams? Or the Ogun state Dosumu?

      • Concerned

        If you or any body else has evidence to prove that and you have not bought it before the courts then you are just as guilty

  • korona melvin

    FANI KAYODE IS VERY STABLE AND MENTALLY SANE, SPEAKING TRUTH DOES NOT MAKE HIM OTHERWISE , SO APC SHOULD TAKE A CHILL PILL OR DO THE NEEDFUL BY JOINING THE GEJ CAMPAIGN TEAM.. #GEJ2015 #GEJ4NAIJA

  • Ibrahim

    the chief looter dey sha Ogogoro the chairman dey sniff substance and kayode the foul mouth dey sniff substance too? i dey laugh

  • blackdove

    Lai Mohammed is an extremely intelligent and eloquent publicity secretary, compared to that street urchin that is heavily induced by controlled substance.

    • Ade

      Fani Kayode should sue APC and Lai Mohammed for 10 billion dollars for defaming his character. Lia Mohammed and APC should produced a video of substance abuse or any other evidence they might have. So, if Tinubu sues, Fani should do also. Chikena!

      • blackdove

        Seems you don’t understand that Jonathan never keeps a promise and Obj never forgives. Fani Kayode has no future in the Nigerian political arena after may 29th. Buhari, Tinubu, Obj, Jonathan, will make up one way or the other after president Buhari is sworn in.

        • ade

          If you are from the South, will Buhari free you from slavery that the North has kept the South for too long? There are certain issues that were agree upon during National Conference that will free South from bondage of slavery under Hausa/Fulani slave masters. Lets vote Jonathan so as to implement the issues agreed upon during the National Conference. Then, 2109, who cares – APC or PDP as long as I, and our people of Southern zone are free and free at last.

        • emmanuel

          Swear Buhari in for where?

          Awolowo would have ruled Nigeria three times over, if elections where won by propaganda!

  • blackdove

    When 2 more people are having a fruitful discussion, premium times or discuss should stay out of it. I cannot imagine the new York post or new york daily news behaving like this. Leave people to vent so they can feel some sense of relief.

  • emmanuel

    Liar Mohammed where is Buhari? Is he still presenting the paper in the UK? Is he at Tinubu’s house or doing shopping?

    I love Fayose – the only man who who can call Obasanjo the father of Bastards. Same man who begged Northern elders to let Tinubu leave Buhari to attend to his health.

    • Dominic Price

      What? Are afraid that BUHARI was officially invited by CHATAM HOUSE, UK saw what is comming like how GEJ saw it too. I were you just seat back because in few day GEJ & FKK will be lock down in KIRIKIRI

  • Dominic Price

    Never mind FFK because his a #PIG like #GEJ, What do you expect from them???

  • Dominic Price

    Lai forget FFK of course, he was metally ill since from when PREGNATED #Bianca OJUKWU!

