Fani-Kayode suffering from “substance abuse” — APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said contrary to the information being peddled by the spokesman of the Jonathan Campaign Organization, Femi Fani-Kayode, the party does not wish him any ill health, even though it is seriously concerned about his mental state.

“No, we have never and will never wish anyone any ill health. However, we are seriously concerned that Mr. Fani-Kayode may have unhinged, perhaps as a result of a relapse into an unhealthy lifestyle of substance abuse,” the party said in a statement issued in Dubai on Monday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed.

“Our concern stems from the series of incoherent statements, outlandish claims and inconsistent behaviours exhibited by Mr. Fani-Kayode in recent times, which call into question his state of mental health.

“We wish Mr. Fani-Kayode well and call on him to tell Nigerians that he remains clean, despite the massive pressure of work, and that he will not do anything that will see him needing a prolonged reformation in a foreign land,” it said.

APC said it is only an unstable mind and someone who is teetering on the brink that will conjure up the kind of improbable scenarios that have been put out there in quick succession by Mr. Fani-Kayode, and still believe strongly that he is doing the right thing.

The party said the APC does not harbour the kind of disturbed personalities who abound in the PDP, and who will not hesitate to publicly wish fellow Nigerians ill or dead, as long as they believe such ill-will would endear them to their masters and guarantee their political survival.