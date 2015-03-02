Angry Tinubu attacks Fani-Kayode, says his “hallucinations now uncontrollable”

Bola Tinubu
Bola Tinubu

A National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, has described Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister, as a peddler of falsehood hired for a smear campaign against the party, its leader, and presidential candidates.

“Fani-Kayode is not as smart as he thinks. If you read between the lines of his hysteria you see another extreme sentiment: that of surging desperation,” Mr. Tinubu said in a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Sunday Dare.

“His statement indicates that even he now realizes that his pay master has lost to Buhari/Osinbajo. The game is over. The whistle has blown. What the fantasy man seeks to do is change the game. He seeks to run against Tinubu in hopes the outcome will be better. Fani now grasps at straw in the night wind.”

Last Friday, Mr. Fani-Kayode, the Director of Media and Publicity of the PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, alleged that Yemi Osinbajo, the APC vice presidential candidate, had sworn an oath to vacate his seat should the party win the forthcoming election.

According to Mr. Fani-Kayode, Mr. Tinubu nominated the vice presidential candidate as part of “plans to come to power through the back door”.

“Tinubu, according to our information, has compelled Osinbajo to swear to an oath that after six months in office, he would resign as the vice president, in the unlikely event that their party wins,” said Mr. Fani-Kayode.

“The wicked plot, as laid out by them, is to force Osinbajo to resign for Tinubu to be nominated by Buhari as his replacement.”

Mr. Tinubu said that the former minister “is on a futile journey to shield the populace from seeing the failures of his paymasters”.

“His statement taken in context indicates that his paymasters will lose the election. They are now worried about what will happen thereafter,” he said.

“The majority of Nigerians have concluded that they have done enough damage to our politics, economy and security; and cannot be tolerated any longer. Rather, they should be voted out by the people. Their journey of lies and deception is at its terminal point.

“It lied to Nigerians and the international community that elections had to be shifted first because of the PVC issue and later it became a security ambush to change the date thus aborting Nigeria’s date with destiny at the polls.

“That FFK(Femi Fani-Kayode) is the best a ruling party can do as a spokesman speaks volumes about the PDP. They are bereft of talent and character. They are filled with lies and chicanery. FFK is simply the worst and most outspoken of a bad lot.”

Mr. Tinubu, however, said that he welcomed Mr. Fani-Kayode’s interventions because they are of such low quality and base character and his utterances frighten people.

“Instead of scaring the people away from the APC, his work scares people that someone so unfit is so close to the seat of power, someone so unhinged is given free rein to spit bile and call that public discourse. One must wonder who is unbalanced, the misfit or he who hires him. Keep at it FFK. Continue,” Mr. Tinubu said.

“Most Nigerians are fed up with this government and desire change. They await eagerly that opportunity at the polls. They cannot tolerate four more years of a Fani Kayode, of his paymasters and his utterances. That is your agony Fani Kayode and of course that of the PDP and its gang of destroyers. You will not be able to persuade majority of Nigerians who are prepared to use their vote for a positive change. And if only to shield the populace from your peculiar brand of abuse of power both you and your boss must go.”

The APC leader said that the ruling party’s smear campaign failed to make a headway against the APC’s presidential and vice presidential candidates, and is now resorting to run against him.

“This plot will not work. Tinubu is not scheming to become president through the back door. He, just like any qualified Nigerian has the right to walk in through the front door if he so desires. But he is not on the ticket,” he said.

“For the job he is hired to do, it is expected that a Fani Kayode will be blinded to the positive nature of the Buhari/Osinbajo ticket. If he has failed to read and do some research on the character of an Osinbajo, let me help him.

“Yemi Osinbajo is fiercely independent. A brilliant mind of great character and a consummate reformer and legal crusader. You will not dare speak of him in this manner. The APC ticket is of people of great resolve. But because among your own crowd you have people who will willingly destroy not only our institutions and country you think so of others.

“APC is a party with people of impeccable character. Courageous and patriotic leaders who are out to rescue our nation. And you, Fani Kayode are on record to have said so in several interviews.”

Mr. Tinubu said that he would not dignify Mr. Fani-Kayode’s “outrageous lies” with any reply, adding that Nigerians know him as a peddler of falsehood.

“Femi Fani Kayode cannot just leave Tinubu alone because they see him as their political nemesis. But Tinubu will not be their dart board . If they want to see the culprit behind their flagging misfortune, they do not need to glare at Tinubu. They should go home and peer into the nearest mirror. Therein their trouble lies.

“Now that FFK has revealed why his party, the PDP has consistently persecuted Bola Tinubu through phony Code of Conduct Tribunal, massive unjustified attacks against his character and integrity, intimidation and harassment.

“They all have failed. In what is a classic case of abuse of power, the government you now work for have accused Tinubu in the past of baseless and unproven allegations whereas in your party, including yourself, there are wolves feasting on the commonwealth of the people.

“For a leadership that cannot define corruption and theft, we are left with a gang of plunderers. You have openly and secretly stolen and plundered the wealth of the nation without the slightest concern about morality and the suffering masses.”

  • Dan Arewa

    Well said Mr. Tinubu.

    • Olubayo

      The is always pay day!

  • favourtalk

    We all know that FFK is a hired paid talker of lies for PDP, he just talk without thinking it through and that is why he is into the mess state of the word credited to his personality when. He was in APC ALSO attacking GEJ. He ran away from APC BECAUE he couldn’t get money to feed his family and all propaganda of failed GEJ. Nigeria deserve change

  • absam777

    It is about time that Fani-Kayode’s medical paper are brought out for the public to see. The guy has simply put his brain and mouth on auto-pilot of gabage

  • d don

    Ffk is a hungry attack dog which his stomach is never satiated., he always want to feed his family with looted money meant for d masses.

    • emmanuel

      A match for Liar Mohammed?

      • Messi Baba

        Exactly my point..

  • Messi Baba

    Truth is, Fani Kayode was/is the BEST ANTIDOTE to the insults and propaganda the APC have heaped on Jonathan over the years! The media had been full of insults daily which Lai(lie?) Moh’d had been pouring on Jona. It was all fun and ‘Desert’ for Tinubu and his online brigade then!
    The irony is, it’s the same FFK that was pouring the same bile on Jona just a few months back and was the toast and darling of the APC choir..singing Hosanna in the Highest! He wasn’t considered a junkie then?
    And by the way, off the records, from the picture above, can anyone tell me what a hallucinating person will look like? Just asking..

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Look in the mirror, Messi.

      Therein will your answer be revealed.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    If APC can take a pic of Buhari at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and distribute same to the media as having been taken in London, I won’t put anything past the Islamic Party. I believe FFK. Meanwhile, Buhari will soon be disqualified. Therefore, any talk of him winning an election he will not participate in is not only illusory but also delusional. APC is evil.

    • Dan Arewa

      Dreaming int he middle of the day. I remember it is called ‘DAY DREAMING’.

    • Kabiru

      Lol!!
      Help me ask them who was hallucinating when ‘someone’ asked Bakare to do a similar thing??
      MtcheuW!

    • Funso

      Ọmọ àlè.

      • Etomi

        If you can’t make sense of the argument of @Omooba Orafidiya, then you are rather the condemned omo ale!

  • emmanuel

    #whereisBuhari

    • Okey

      He’s trying to get his transcript from Cambridge plus the “WASC.” I am told by a most reliable source that upon arrival from London via Cambridge, a press media briefing will be made at the airport where Lai Mohammed will flaunt the “WASC.” Please, be patient, bear with him for this short absence..

  • Usman Suleiman

    I wonder how Apc intends to win the coming election with pdp plan to remove jega put a stooge that will do away with pvcs .card readers .which will enhance their chances of rigging .APC leaders. what are your plans towards this .because pdp knows they have lost out and are working hard to rig but all we keep hearing from APC is noise .and no action ..despite your part y’s opposition. election was still shifted with pdp plan election will be manuipulated against the wishes of the masses Apc in-action will sent u people on exile A pc leaders keep . hoping against hope that Apc will ;; win

  • Mama Ejiro

    DOES BOLA KNOW THE MEANING OF ‘PLUNDERING’

    Somebody should tell Bola to close his mouth. He can get angry but MUST remember that every other Nigerian has the same right to anger. We have tolerated the political thieves for too long…and they just become irritatingly arrogant by the day. Is this not Tinubu who as governor of Lagos state has some of his kids in UK universities? Is this not Tinubu who after yrs in office could not find an Hospital in Lagos that could fix his aging knee cap? ….

    So our over 125 Universities in Nigeria are not suitable for your own kids…and our Hospitals not suitable for you. Then what the hell were you doing there? ….If you had any sense left in your brain, you should have known that it is morally wrong to do that. But Nigeria is a zoo where anything goes.

    But those days of rampaging by scallywaaaag politicians are gone….that time is coming when your kids who studied ostensibly with state funds will not feel safe to walk 5-10 meters on our streets…a time when you will be afraid to point to your investments and property wherever they exist…a time for justice and payback….

    But we also know why you are safe for now…bcos the resources of the Niger Delta is there to steal. But the equation is set to change. It will not always be as before. If you think those who own the resources will continue to watch touts determine their destiny after looting their resources & polluting their lands, then you must see a psychiatrist without delay. We want a Nigeria where leaders or public officers will be accountable. Where they will be tied to the sticks and shot dead if they steal. The only way we can achieve this is to break up into different countries that we really are. That time is now or 4 yrs time. Your ranting will not preclude it. Nonsense!

    …does he who cornered intimidating pension & allowances to himself know the true meaning of the word- ‘plundering’?…Truly, like someone said on this forum, Nigeria has become a huge psychiatric hospital where the critically ill prescribe drugs for self and other patients..and it is not surprising that no one is getting better.

    • MEKUS

      .Spot on! Nothing more to add.

  • sammyctu ode

    fani kayode is a mad man and we should all run away from him. I pity pdp because in no time, fani kayode will be exposing jonathan and pdp to the whole world again. Anybody who trust fani kayode is playing with his life. femi has not told Nigerians about pdp policies for the country, the only thing he has been doing is attacking people and coming up with outreageous topics that are not allowed in a democracy. femi’s father betrayed Late Chief Awolowo and the Yoruba people during the old Western Region, his father was a weed smoker, a super thug who burnt down hundreds of people’s houses so what do we expect from femi? – A continuation of his father’s evil legacy.
    WHETHER WE LIKE TINUBU OR NOT, WE SHOULD RESPECT HIM BECAUSE WITHOUT HIS WISDOM & STRATEGY, THERE WILL NEVER BE AN APC, A ROBUST ELECTION AND WE WILL NOT HAVE HOPE FOR CHANGE. GMB & APC COME MARACH 28TH.

  • Okey

    It is not difficult to know the real person who is on a hallucinatory gambit here. Given that Pastor Tunde Bakare told the whole wide world how, in 2011, Tinubu wanted to place similar condition on him as the only condition to support the Buhari/Bakare ticket; that he Bakare bluntly refused it; given that up till this honour Tinubu never disputed Pastor Bakare’s claim; now given that Osinbanjo worked for Tinubu for over 8 years and given that Pastor Bakare is “more man of God” than Osinbajo, I have no difficulty appreciating who is hallucinating with the truth in this matter.

    • Marquis_di_Gorgonzola

      Bros, u deserve an award..GASKIYA!

      • Okey

        Bros be serious, look at the fact of matter, you will definitely rebel against our elites in both PDP and APC. That’s the gaskia.

        • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

          You?

          Rebel against PDP?

          You are having a laugh, Okey!

    • blueeyedkitten

      nice tackling of tinubu. what about fani-kayode? do you have words on his character?

      • Okey

        If you mean that both typify the Nigerian elite that keeps us in this state of affairs, I agree with you. In that regard, none of them will receive my approval.

        • blueeyedkitten

          balanced.

    • Naija man

      THE ISSUE OF THE POST DATED RESIGNATION LETTER WAS AGREED BY THE EXCOS AND LEADERS OF CPC, ACN (TINUBU INCLUDED) AND BUHARI and not between Tinubu and Bakare as being falsely peddled by PDP, FoodForKayode (FFK) and their uninformed followers. It is not true that Bola Tinubu demanded that Tunde Bakare sign a post dater letter.
      Ahead of the Presidential election in 2011, Buhari, CPC and ACN leaders came up with the idea of an alliance that will see both parties join forces to contest against GEJ and PDP. The meeting had CPC chairman, Tony Momoh, ACN chairman, Bisi Akande, ACN presidential candidate Nuhu Ribadu, CPC presidential candidate Buhari and his running mate Tunde Bakare, Bola Tinubu and other excos/ leaders of BOTH parties and their loyalists. Despite ACN controlling 6 states (Lagos/Oyo/Osun/Ogun/Ekiti in SW and Edo in SS) and CPC in charge of only 1 state (Nassarawa), Buhari insisted on running on the platform of his party- CPC. Some conditions for the alliance were:
      (1) Ribadu would step down for Buhari since Buhari had a bigger supporters’ base ;
      (2) Buhari would run as the candidate of CPC-ACN alliance against GEJ & PDP;
      (3) Buhari would give ACN the VP ticket as compensation and reward for the SW votes;
      (4) Tunde Bakare would step down in case the alliance worked and they succeeded in defeating GEJ in the presidential election;
      (5) the preferred ACN candidate to replace Bakare would be a Christian from the SW (like Bakare)

      Since the presidential election was barely 2 weeks away and according to the electoral laws, Buhari couldn’t replace his running mate, it was agreed that Bakare should sign the post-dated resignation letter ONLY to accommodate the nomination of an ACN member as VP to Buhari in order to fulfill the agreements of the planned alliance.
      Bakare sensed that a lifetime opportunity of being the VP was to be taken away from him by his party (CPC) and ACN so he declined to sign the supposed postdated resignation letter. This led to the collapse of the alliance negotiations, CPC and Buhari went into the election with Bakare as his running mate while ACN and Ribadu continued their own presidential campaign with Fola Adeola as his running mate. As a result of the collapse and with 3- 4 days to the presidential election, GEJ reached out to Tinubu and ACN for SW support and votes which led to GEJ winning in all ACN-controlled SW states except Osun and coasted home to victory.

      • Churchill Roosevelt

        FACT and well researched.

      • TrueNja

        @ Naija Man – pls stop peddling lies on internets. Your above statement is full of distortions. PDP was controlling Oyo and Ogun states respectively before 2011 election. APC did not have any state before 2011 election. Nasarawa state was won by CPC in 2011 election. From the above, Pastor Bakare and FFK were right..

        • Naija man

          Please note that ACN ruled Lagos, Osun, Ekiti and Edo before any election was held in 2011. The governorship and house of assembly elections were held before the presidential election and ACN dislodged PDP from Oyo and Ogun states, which effectively gave ACN 6 states- both executive and legislative arms. Lastly, please take note of the fact that I referred to ACN and not APC as you erroneously posted because APC came into existence in 2013. Cleary, FoodForKayode is 100% wrong and Bakare is being truthful by half as he didn’t disclose the full details of the alliance meetings they had with ACN & Tinubu when they courted them for support. Learn and grow so you don’t continue to wallow in ignorance and spread stupidity like wild plague

      • Debo

        The point is signing a post dated letter as VP is wrong and criminal, that is why Bakare refused.

        • Naija man

          There was nothing wrong and criminal in the purported post dated resignation letter. The letter would not have been necessary if Bakare (like every Nigerian) was trustworthy enough to step down for a candidate from ACN if they had won the election. It was clearly a necessity precipitated by the obvious understanding that it would take a formidable combination of political forces to dislodge PDP at the federal level. So if he was interested in the alliance to GET support from ACN, Tinubu and SW, he ought to have been ready to GIVE something in return. How would CPC have taken the President and VP (if the alliance worked and they won) without giving anything to ACN that had 6 states. The emergence of APC today is a realization of the dream of 2011 which Bakare’s refusal aborted and thwarted. Without him today, the alliance has been consummated and emerged not just as a political party but as a MOVEMENT which has gotten GEJ and PDP to get serious, roll up their sleeves and work more in the last 2 weeks than they have ever done in the 16 years they have ruled this nation.

          • Debo

            I see, this is the unfortunate mentality of an average Nigerian these days. Signing a leter as a VP before becoming a VP is now ok simply because it serves your purpose. I wonder how we are going to expunge corruption from the system, it is now dwelling inherently in the pshyche.

          • Naija man

            Well you have a right to your view and others have theirs- postulating that your mindset is above that of the average Nigerian clearly highlights your righteous and idealistic mindset. Some things in politics do not follow such moral inclinations that you posit- e.g. someone insisting GEJ cannot run for 2nd term because he promised them he wouldn’t, even if he signed any document as Niger Gov alleged, it cannot fly or hold water. If Bakare went into alliance talks despite knowing that the electoral laws made candidate substitution impossible with 2 weeks to the elections, he ought to have known what he dabbled into or was he expecting to use and dump ACN afterwards? Clearly necessity and reality far outweighs legality. The more idealistic you are, the further you are from reality.

  • vica

    Ffk is an attention seeker just like fayose… Irrelevant entities looking for attention. As tinubu said, his hallucination is now uncontrollable. March on buhari!

  • Etomi

    “Angry Tinubu” indeed!
    I recall during the Obasanjo days when Ribadu held sway as the anti-corruption czar!
    Over and over again Ribadu would singled out Tinubu for acidic excoriation, terming him the exemplary thief for pillaging Lagos to its knees, who thus must be caught, tied to the stake and shot as Buhari was wont to do during his reign as maximum ruler!
    Where Ribadu called Tinubu “common criminal,” he didn’t fail to alert everybody to the effect that he was only being charitable or euphemistic with words otherwise the man more appropriately belong to the ken of such infamous robbers as Oyewusi or Anini/Osunbor, etc, of the days of yore!
    Hardly had Lagos known a lecherously bad governor until Tinubu came on board!
    He should thank his stars that BRF came along to wipe his stinking arse with a semblance of positive governance!
    Well, the same Tinubu, alongside Amaechi, Saraki, etc now constitute the “integrity team,” with whom Buhari would stamp out corruption from Nigeria!
    What an insult!
    The same Tinubu, who would be bribed to betray Ribadu’s 2011 presidential ambition, went to town with the barefaced lie that GEJ had dispatched a detachment of soldiers to his “home”; a baloney that was quickly exposed for what it is even by co-residents and users of Bourdillon Road, Ikoyi!
    Dirty swine like Tinubu, who is notorious for his maniacal capacity for underhand dealings is now coming out to deny what apparently is a plausibility, given his debauched antecedents!

    • Alheri

      Come to think of it, does Tinubu have immunity against prosecution? Just wondering why he is not on trial for such magnitude of malfeasance and grand larceny

  • TRUTH MASTER

    In a decent society, FFK will either be in jail for looting the public treasury or in rehab for his apparently worsening mental state, triggered by a return to bad habits. For him to be a presidential spokesman speaks more about the man who appointed him that he himself. Not to worry, these days too shall pass!

    • Etomi

      First come, first serve!
      Tinubu first!

    • light

      thanks

  • taiwo

    story for the gods,we all know that Tinubu’s desperation for power has blinded him into spending almost all his ill gotten wealth on Buhari’s campaign,just hope he won’t collapse and die after their ultimate defeat and rejection at the polls both in presidential and lagos state guber

    • Etomi

      Yes!
      This is judgment day for Tinubu!
      His ill-gotten war-chest is set to evaporate with this misadventure with Buhari!
      Yes!
      It is judgment day!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • light

      story

  • evi

    You guys have met your match in Fano Kayode and Fayose. Apc is running from pillar to post because of just two individuals ,when the whole of apc was insulting the president, they didn’t see anything wrong. Tinubu should be busy strategising on what to do when agbaje wins lagos election because all the collective wealth of lagos he has been stealing will disappear into thin air and he will go to jail.

    • Etomi

      Ape Apc!!

    • blueeyedkitten

      apc has found its match in fani-kayode? another kettle of lies! i wonder who hatched this new lie, so that people have started toeing that line. what about that janjaweed fella(metuh), and the other attack dogs of the PDP(okupe and abati)? that psychopath(fani-kayode) you’re so proud of now, just joined the fray recently.
      by the way, you dont need to be a genius for you to know who among the spokespersons(APC and PDP) is making sense in their various pronouncements.

      • evi

        Metuh,okupe and abati were playing nice.Fani Kayode and Fayose that had been close to apc and their members know them very well and know that the only way to fight these apc rogues is to fight dirty, no holds barred. Fani Kayode and Fayose have their facts as well so comparing them with Liar mohammed is just deceiving yourself. The only words that come out of Liar mohammed’s mouth is propaganda, falsehood and half truths

        • Etomi

          Spot-on!

        • blueeyedkitten

          you have just played nice also. thank you. lol!

      • guess

        buhari, tinubu & apc ain’t the change Nig. Needs

        Tell apc 2 move Der headquarters bac 2 Nigeria frm dubai abi na London ih dey nw.

        • blueeyedkitten

          rubbish!

  • Taye

    I think it is better if nobody reacts at the fagend and ridiculous hysteria of the PDP man whom I refuse to dignify by mentioning by name because of the exuperations he has been making. I neither belong to PDP nor APC, but all right thinking should advise his to get himself busy with his party manisfesto’s. Who cares if APC wants to change its leadership, we are only interested as electorates on who will improve the fortunes of Nigeria, regardless whether one is a muslim, christian or pagan.

  • ROHCNAWN

    REACTING TO THIS MAKES YOU TO BE LIKE FKK. NO NEED REACTING

  • Ola Majekodunmi

    BOLA TINUBU: WHERE IS LAGOS STATE’S $40BILLION DOLLARS?

    Between May 1999 and now, Lagos state government has earned $40 billion dollars
    as revenues but the money – less salary and running expenses – was partly shared
    between Bola Tinubu, and Raji Fashola under corporate guise in the worst scam ever
    in modern Yoruba history.

    In 2012, Lagos state floated a loan bond of ₦87.5 billion loan in November to borrow
    at 14.5% interest rate and got public investors to subscribe for repayment with interest
    but once the bond was fully subscribed, Raji Fashola took 40% of that money –
    about 35 billion Naira or so – and handed it over in cash to Bola Tinubu,
    via bogus corporate fronts, namely: (a) Lekki Concession Company, (b) ARM company,
    and, (c) Hitech company; in a bogus “buy-back deal” of a supposed concession right
    on the 15-kilometre Lekki Expressway.

    • Ola Majekodunmi

      ……(2) BOLA TINUBU: WHERE IS LAGOS STATE’S $40BILLION DOLLARS?

      This patently corrupt deal was ostensibly to buy back Lagos state ‘concession rights’
      on the Lekki tolled Expressway, according to Raji Fashola, but what the corrupt and
      clever by half Raji Fashola did not say is that the land at issue belongs to Lagos state
      and was never sold to Bola Tinubu’s company in the first place.

      Or did Bola Tinubu’s companies invest 35 billion Naira developing the road.

      In other words, by sheer fraud, Raji Fashola paid Bola Tinubu 25 years profit upfront;
      without any work, A lien was then imposed on Lagos state allocation of federal revenue
      for the next 3 years to pay for this 80 billion Naira bond debt by all Lagos residents,
      on top of another $3.7 billion dollars of debt Raji Fashola has so far incurred,
      without any sustainable project to show for it; a debt equal to gross future income
      of Lagos state from Nigeria’s federal allocation in the next 3½ years.

      • I go die O!

        SEE WHAT ALHAJI BOLA TINUBU AND ALHAJI RAJI FASHOLA DID
        TO CAPTURED LAGOSIANS THE DUO GAVE BROOMS TO WAVE

        • solar…..

          This is pure lie, well dressed gentlemen like this won’t push BRT, they DONT even use it either…..look for other lies, which of the PDP states can you compare to what Fashola did and he is still doing in Lagos?, even the so called Akpabio was just fluke if u may ask me, bcos A/Ibom is a village compared to Lagos in size and population and look at his budget and lagos budget u will be shocked…..

      • Dauda

        Ola ọmọ àlè.

    • Funso

      Ọmọ àlè.

    • Churchill Roosevelt

      Bogus allegations…….Substantiate your facts.Where was the money lodged?Show evidence.Its appalling how young men of my generation say things without facts.What’s the trouble with the black man?

    • Solar…..

      Fine if he has done this, but he invested it back in Nigeria, where are all other people of his likes, they took the money abroad to enslave Nigerians the more, they are countless if you ask me. So let’s thank Bola Tinubu for investing in Nigeria if you know any of his business that is outside the country mention it. For him to be bold enough to invest in Nigeria then it means he can defend how he made his money. Haba you people should fear Gid before you condem.

    • Akanji92

      Provide needed information for GEJ and others to nail him. Bad belle. If GEJ and PDP have anything against Tinbu they could have used it to nail him.

  • Republican in VI

    They should have used a different picture, this makes him look like he is responding in anger. At a time like this a calm and collected response is what is needed.

  • @Amuwospeaks

    Fani kayode is just an animal in human’s skin . his doing all this just of the crumbs he receives from the president. Obasanjo has given a perfect description about him; give me food and stipends and his yours

    • Etomi

      OBJ has since come out with a disclaimer to the effect that he never made such statement, as he does not operate any social media account…
      You must recall that the said statement was a tweet from an impostor!
      And of course, FFK has the sort of pedigree, which only a few Nigerians can boast of!
      He is from a family tree of distinguished Nigerian patriots!
      A nouveau riche, as in kleptocrat, like Tinubu doesn’t even come near!

      • Akanji92

        Pedigree of his father being a betrayal of the Yoruba race in the 60’s. He used the police to harass opponents and rigged the election og 1964. His father’s action and that of the father’s mentor led to do he collapse of the first republic. At the end of the day he betrayed Akintola his mentor through his provision of information to the coup plotters who killed the man. His father was a super thug in the 60″s.

  • I go die O!

    BOLA TINUBU, YOU LACK THE MENTAL MAGNITUDE TO PRESIDE OVER
    ANYONE OR EVEN A UNIT AS SMALL AS AN EXTENDED FAMILY UNIT.
    OTHERWISE YOU WOULD KNOW BY NOW THAT THE PICTURE BELOW –
    OF YOUR RAMSHACKLE BRT IN LAGOS WHICH COLLAPSED IN JUST
    THREE (3) YEARS IS NOT THE CHANGE ANYONE CAN BELIEVE IN:

    • Chief Badejo

      I think once education is missing nothing else can remain but obscenity, perjury, stealing, and, a life of plunder to
      overcompensate for lack of knowledge. That is what Chief Obafemi Awolowo warned the Yoruba against in voting.

    • Churchill Roosevelt

      You might not like Tinubu just as lots of non Yorubas never liked Awolowo but he remains a leader most Yorubas will follow.He carries the ideas and vision of Pa Awolowo on his shoulders.He might not be able to completely fit into his shoes and he has pretended to but he remains trusted in the mindset of the average Yoruba man..Not one allegation has been proved against him.They are baseless,unproven and simply politically jejune.Whether you believe it or Not,at every point in the history of the Yoruba,there would always be compass to look at and follow and i dare say,that compass is Tinubu.Wonder why the govt of the day is scared of him and saying all sorts against him though unproven and yet they can’t arrest him.
      You can’t march Tinubu’s capacity with the Lords in Abuja.Like Awolowo,his magnitude surpasses theirs.His ideas and leadership qualities is unmarchable.His human resources qualities is par excellence.Talk about the generation of IGR in states today,employment generation,Traffic regulations,BRT,development of new cities,mega schools…..these were novel ideas generated and begun by Tinubu.
      This is the fact and to let you know:i don’t know him nor have i ever met him.

    • Orji

      We can call this one BRTP, i.e: Bus Riding The People.
      Hahahaha! I never go; Lagosians, i beg una, i still dey come!

    • Akanji92

      You Go Die, sorry o. The man ruled Lagos for eight years, so it is asinine to say he can not preside over anyone. Hate him or love him, he has the highest number of supporters in the Southwest than any other politician in the Southwest. Jagaban on your mandate we shall stand, your direction the southwest will follow.

  • MC

    I’m loving this! Just the other day, you guys at APC were using Fani Kayode to bark at people, now the same dog is not only barking but is almost biting you.

    • Hah!

      …but the bite of a toothless dog has no effect.

      • MC

        His bite at APC surely hurts like that of a sabre tooth tiger. In the kind of politics practised in Nigeria, the better you are at propaganda, the better off you’ll be. FFK is a mercenary propagandist who have recently worked effectively for the APC.

        • Hah!

          .. I see!

    • Etomi

      Praise the Lord, somebody!

    • Churchill Roosevelt

      Check your facts.APC never used him rather they distanced themselves from FFK.

      • Marthina

        Which facts? That nobody threatened blood on the streets if he does not win? That Jonathan’s candidacy would amount to an affront against the North?

        Look my friend. Enough is Enough. This is what we call ‘E don do’…

        Orchestrate any propaganda you desire, if you like sef you can even wake up awolowo. Na wetin concern the Fisherman. He will contest and he has won. Threats or no threats. Bombs or no bombs. Period. Pure & Simple.

        • Churchill Roosevelt

          Martina,kindly give me the evidence either thru youtube or thru any other means where FFK was used by APC.I just need us to always project the facts whether its for or against our preferred candidates.You may be partisan but sieve the facts from rumors or personal opinion

          • Richard

            Corruption is not only when you steal or embezzle public funds. Lies and rumor mongering which can be classified as forms of moral decadence , are other examples of corruption. FFK is standing trial for embezzlement, he is a liar,he is also a rumour monger. As a matter of fact lying runs in the blood of his family. History would not forget his father as someone who always twisting facts and a specialist in destroying people’s characters. Jonathan being a corrupt person is very much comfortable working with someone of FFK character. Both are morally decadent.

          • Churchill Roosevelt

            The Yorubas haven’t forgotten Remi Fani Kayode,FFK’s Father.Remember his famous statement “Béfé bé ko DEMO lawo le” meaning whether you like it or not,whether you vote their party,or not,they will still win”.This was RFK’s statement during the Western Nigeria election year.
            Of Course Action Group won or the coalition then but it was not allowed necessitating the wild wild West problem culminating into the civil war.May we never in our history go that way again.The Yorubas are known to detest injustice and if you dare them,’May the Lord help us’

      • MC

        Please refer us to where APC distanced self from him while he was still in their camp. He will continue to shoot down every stage-managed or real scored goal of APC. Mind you too, there are moles in the hierarchy APC that reveals secrets. He’s both a headache, plague, curse and nemesis to you APC folks.

        • Churchill Roosevelt

          MC,have you heard the saying “He who alleges MUST proof”.Put partisanship aside.Please proof.The social media is a forum for feeding the right info and NOT for peddling untruth.

          • MC

            Prove what? This is just the beginning of the fall, like pack of cards, of APC. Imagine Tinubu pointing fingers at people. The only person in that APC that has little integrity is Buhari though he has blood on his hands. We don’t yet know anything about Osinbanjo for he hasn’t been in corridors of power, but he obviously reeks of one bereft of ideas and looks crafty. Is it Atiku? Abi na Fashola, the ethnic jingoist? Make them go rule animals in the jungle.

      • Julius

        He wont admit that, because they dont like facts. APC threw him out of the party..facts. Oh he will tell you he resigned but, you be the judge

        • Kemi

          I agree 100%

    • Julius

      hahahahaha and you believe what Fani is saying ? That shows your character. You deserve his service, Good luck to you

    • NwaIgbo

      Remember your Fani used to be in APC where he anointed himself to rain vituperation on PDP. Now Fani is singing another tune. In normal climes, Fani should now be warming his seat in jail of 50 years term.

  • JibrilMusagroup

    Nigeria politics is really a bad game. So all these old politicians have united to form APC as political party. All these men are above 70yrs, they have united against a youthful President. They do not want to retire, they want power returned to an old man so that we will remain analogue. we say NO.President Goodluck is the best president in history of Nigeria. #goodluck4president

    • Julius

      The beauty of Democracy is you are allowed to vote for a failure like your Jonathan. I will vote for progress , Buhari..Failure to me and my children is not an option

      • JibrilMusagroup

        In the same vein, the APC Presidential candidate cannot boast of any investment in agriculture. Today, with the unique interventions by President Jonathan, Nigeria’s food import has declined by USD 5.3 billion between 2013 and 2014 even with our increasing population. Our nation now ranks as one of the biggest food producers in Africa with our food production expanding by an additional 21 million metric tons between 2011 and 2014, a record exceeding the nation’s set target of 20 million metric tons set for 2015.

    • Odogwu

      Onyeiberibe!

    • NwaIgbo

      Lie, Lie Lie. Age has got nothing to do with it but leadership skills, boldness and moral rectitude which unfortunately no one on the “People Destruction Party” can attest to. You and you masters are the nightmares that sound minded Nigerians cannot handle no more. Sorry, your time is up!!!

  • trippi

    FFK don drive these APC people mental… I dry laugh oo..

  • Saji Oloye

    FFK or MFK, I am not so surprise with all this vituperations of an imbecile, any right thinking Nigerians would and should not pay this imbecile any attention. Within 60days this Ife man went so ballistics, this was a man paying glowing tribute to APC , after Governors Forum Election, he was even calling former President Obasanjo his boss, this man has abuse every right thinking APC leaders, I think Oni of Ife better call him to other before he becomes senile…

  • Like Father Like son, Fani kayode Junior like his Father justice Fani Power was a traitor that caused the death of Ladoke Akintola of blessed memory. Why are Fani Kayode’s are enemy within and outside Yoruba race, Beware of yourself FFK. Both Tinubu and Lai Muhammed are old enough to be your uncle.

  • davrt

    Please read

    JONATHAN’S GOVERNMENT IS CORRUPT -THEY WANT CHANGE

    1. Obasanjo’s government spent $16bn for power, and only achieved to change the name of NEPA to PHCN, yet some people and Obasanjo says Jonathan’s Government is corrupt.

    2. Obasanjo’s government, Olusegun Obasanjo and Atiku Abubakar were involved in a $180m Halliburton bribery scam that made world news, Yet Obasanjo says Jonathan’s Government is corrupt.

    3. Obasanjo’s government, Obasanjo and Atiku spent about N1tn with Siemens for the production of National ID Card, with a N34bn bribery scam. I am yet to get mine, Yet Obasanjo says Jonathan is corrupt.

    4. Bola Ahmed Tinubu used Babatunde Fashola to build 1 kilometer of road for N1.2bn, while Akpabio builds same for N120m. Yet Tinubu and Fashola says Jonathan is corrupt.

    5. Bola Tinubu and Fashola spent $460 million (N55 billion at 2009 exchange rate of N118/$1) of tax payer’s money in the name of Lekki-Epe Concession Company (LCC) to build a toll gate, and yet taxed Lagosians even after claiming to buy back the concession, for using the road with no records, Yet Tinubu, Fashola and Obasanjo says Jonathan is corrupt.

    6. Buhari delegated all powers to Afri-Project Consortium (APC), a consulting firm owned by his Wife’s brother, which allowed his Inlaw’s firm to Initiate all projects for the PTF, Approve all projects for the PTF and Execute all projects for the PTF. APC was able to make away with N25,758,532,444 (Twenty-five billion, seven hundred and fifty-eight million, five hundred and thirty-two thousand, four hundred and fourty-four Naira). Buhari says he did not know.. Yet Buhari, Tinubu claims Jonathan is corrupt.

    7. Rotimi Ameachi spent N50bn to build a 2kilometer monorail that is yet to be completed. And Ameachi, Tinubu, Buhari says Jonathan is corrupt.

    8. 56,000 ghost workers were discovered and terminated, So former President called President Jonathan to leave the 56,000 ghost workers to remain in status quo, When President Jonathan ignored, Obasanjo claimed that Jonathan is corrupt. Nigeria was rated the 2nd must corrupt Nation in the world as at 1999 – 2007 when Obasanjo was
    president, then rated 3rd from 2007 till 2011. In 2014, Nigeria is rated 37th in the world, with a four months review that will
    place Nigeria at 46th. Yet Obasanjo says Jonathan is corrupt…even the PDP refugees that are now APC are saying Jonathan is corrupt…

  • davrt

    NIGERIANS judge for yourselves!!!!!! PLEASE READ AND SHARE

  • Nomolyz

    Oga Pius, I disagree oooo. Nigeria is the only country that will allow Mukaila paint madams house in Maitama in the morning, bring human head for Oga in the evening, and become Local government chairman by weekend. By the following week, he becomes Oga Pius’s neighbor in Ottawa. Talk about a putative possibility of movement.