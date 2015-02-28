Female suicide bombers killed by own explosives in Borno

Related News

Two women apparently on a suicide bombing mission got killed by the bombs they were carrying under their gowns after failing to get a vehicle to take them to Damaturu, Yobe state capital, eyewitnesses said.

The incident, which happened at Ngamdu village, also killed two travellers standing close to the suspected bombers as they waited for a bus to convey them to Damaturu, some 35km away.

Witnesses said the two women who showed up in Ngamdu village both looked strange.

“The women almost convinced one bus driver to convey them to Damaturu but the driver later became suspicious and lied that he was not getting to Damaturu,” one witness said.

The explosions went off minutes after the bus had left.

Ngamdu is about 100km from Maiduguri, Borno state capital and about 35km away from Damaturu.