Female suicide bombers killed by own explosives in Borno

Boko HaramAnother machine gun recovered from the terrorists
Boko HaramAnother machine gun recovered from the terrorists

Two women apparently on a suicide bombing mission got killed by the bombs they were carrying under their gowns after failing to get a vehicle to take them to Damaturu, Yobe state capital, eyewitnesses said.

The incident, which happened at Ngamdu village, also killed two travellers standing close to the suspected bombers as they waited for a bus to convey them to Damaturu, some 35km away.

Witnesses said the two women who showed up in Ngamdu village both looked strange.

“The women almost convinced one bus driver to convey them to Damaturu but the driver later became suspicious and lied that he was not getting to Damaturu,” one witness said.

The explosions went off minutes after the bus had left.

Ngamdu is about 100km from Maiduguri, Borno state capital and about 35km away from Damaturu.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    These are products of promiscuity which Islam encourages. When the North boasts of its huge population for political gains, it includes reptiles like this.

    • Kadiri

      Ha ha ha …abeg nor kill me with laugh.

  • richkid

    Apc is killing there voters just to make the GOVT ungovernable for JONA, the blood of this innocent people your killing hmm there is God ooo

    • bib

      THE SAME PRESIDENT. THE SAME
      GOVERNMENT THE SAME PARTY (PDP) THE SAME NIGERIAN MILITARY THE SAME BOKO
      HARAM THE SAME SAMBISA FOREST
      They are winning the same
      battle now within 2 weeks now that MR PRESIDENT AND PDP
      NEED OUR VOTES AT ALL COST. This is the same battle they
      were unable to win since 4 years ago when they didn’t need anything from us. Over 100,000 people have been killed. Billion of dollars properties destroyed. Several million people were rendered homeless. Women were raped. Female students were kidnapped. WE ARE NOT FOOLS God will save us from THE THESE LOOTERS. PLEASE SHARE AND LET VOTE JONATHAN OUT.
      GOD BLESS NIGERIA.

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Let the idiots continue to come from the ground like ants to die, until their ant hill is utterly destroyed

  • Total

    The fear of anyone wearing hijab is the beginning of wisdom. I pity all those who enter vehicles with hijab wearing men/women. Those who move close to easiest agent of death should be pitied. It is easy to carry bomb with hijab on.

  • Otile

    The young ladies died for nothing. At least the men kill or die to inherit juicy tender ladies in aljinat. What is in it for the dead girls?

    • real

      I guess 27 men in return.bedding them at a time before alah

  • Area

    “…Two women apparently on a suicide bombing mission got killed by the bombs they were carrying under their gowns…”

    PT should learn to call it by its real name. That thing is not called ‘gown’. It is called ‘Hijab’. The term Muslim regalia would also suffice. Our over sensitivity to issues as demonstrated by PT’s refusal to refer to the garment by its real name, however subtle breeds confusion and has its way of encouraging these evil behaviors. You want to protect the religion but idiooots are using the religion as a tool to kill others ever other day. Who is fooling who?

    Since France banned public wearing of such regalia, have you heard of a single case of any attacks by such methods? But if Jona bans public wearing of these Hijabs …I am sure Duncee will run naked with his spear calling for the blood of his Dogs & Baboons.

  • fosi

    Articles, write ups, talk shops, symposia, etc won’t save Nigeria at this point in time. The country is finished, and only total disintegration can offer another opportunity to start afresh and get it right. But as things stand now, we’re too far gone for any homily or exhortation to save. I see a situation where the military will intervene in government, or something more reforming like a revolution happening to get us to start doing things correctly again. How do u explain a system where gov’t officials use up about 90% of the revenue generated by the state?