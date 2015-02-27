APC lawmakers oppose Obanikoro’s ministerial screening

FILE PHOTO: Musiliu Obanikoro at the Lagos PDP governorship primaries rally
Eighteen senators of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on Thursday opposed the nomination of Musiliu Obanikoro by President Goodluck Jonathan for a ministerial position.

The lawmakers cited Mr. Obanikoro’s alleged involvement in the rigging of the Ekiti elections as a reason for their decision.

The APC senators led by minority leader, George Akume, alongside Sani Saleh representing Kaduna central; Ojudu Babafemi representing Ekiti central senatorial district and Danjuma Goje representing Gombe central, disclosed their stand to journalists on Thursday.

“Obanikoro is not qualified to hold public office based on his antecedent,” Mr. Babafemi said. “It is our position that such a person is not qualified to hold public office and we are going to oppose that.

“Three senators from Lagos have written to the President of the Senate David Mark opposing that.”

He added that the case would be coming up on March 6 and the Senate President, David Mark, would ensure the matter was cleared in court and not the senate.

The nominations of seven others were also deferred: Fidelis Nwankwo from Ebonyi state, Augustine Okwudiri Akobundu from Abia state, Joel Danlami Ikenya from Taraba state, Nicholas Akis Ada from Benue state, Patricia Akawashiki from Nasarawa state, Hauwa’u Lawan from Jigawa state and Kenneth Kobani from Rivers state.

The senate did not officially disclose reasons for its decision.

A 37-minute audio tape was released in February implicating Mr. Obanikoro in the rigging of the 2014 Ekiti gubernatorial election.

Others accused are the Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, Minister of Police Affairs, Jelili Adesiyan, former deputy governor of Osun state, Iyiola Omisore and an honourable member of the House of Representatives, Honourable Abdukareem.

The tape was leaked by a Captain in the 32nd Artillery Brigade stationed in Ekiti State, Sagir Koli, and was recorded on June 20, 2014.

He recorded the politicians when he was asked to attend a meeting with his Commanding Officer, Aliyu Momoh, a Brigadier General, at Spotless Hotel.

  • aro charles

    Yoruba will always sabotage themselves, then turn around to blame others.

    • Ay Pointblank

      What is the difference between Yorubas not having a representative at all and having one that will be a disgrace to the race? Obanikoro is far less intelligent than so many other Yorubas from Lagos State. If GEJ cannot see a far better persons, then he’s blind!!!

      • aro charles

        Ay how things? long time, hope you coping with your studies?

        • Ay Pointblank

          Yes oooo! I am coping with my studies … just as I believe you are coping with your medication!

      • Agbon

        Musiliu obanikoro is a disgrace to Lagos,there are other lagosians that are more better than obanikoro,our president should use is brain now,obanikoro just want to thief our money

    • Funso Ogunsanya

      oh shut the hell up! We do not support impunity. That is the difference. Get it!!!

    • sam

      Hello! This is not yoruba affair.l know u’re one of those that is practising corruption,inpunity.

    • Sangbafo

      Shut up!

    • tundemash

      Ethnic bigot .. remove your ethnic glasses and go back to that Aro mental hospital you escaped from.. If Obanikoro could use soldiers to rig election in Ekiti state, what stop him from doing same at your creek sometimes in the future!

  • Moses Musa

    Perhaps he should be allowed and given the Ministerial position of Scientific election rigging

    • Jika

      Lol!!!!!

  • Spoken word

    nomination of Obanikoro as a minister shows the lawlessness, impunity, recklessness and arrogance of this PDP government.

  • Eze1

    He must never be cleared. The case is already in court therefore GEJ should withdraw Koro’s nomination with immediate effect.

  • sammyctu ode

    If obanikoro is even heard talkless of approving his nomination by david mark senate, it means that we have the most useless senate on earth. This is one occasion the so called pdp senators should stand up, put politics and so called allegiance to jonathan aside and for once be on the side of the truth, democracy, good governance and their values. Even in Usa, democrats or republicans will not support their own if any of their senators commit the kind of crime obanikoro committed in Ekiti State. However knowing that david mark and pdp senators have no moral values, will find away to confirm him which is a big shame to them, their families, children grand and great grand children.

    • kenneth Moses

      Good talk

  • real

    so what will they even do in 3 months or so.Banana republic indeed.

  • kenneth Moses

    It shows the kind of person our president is. Anyway shame on his supporters

  • bonifacejoe

    The few lawmakers are taking over the duties of the Judiciary in a democracy that spells out the separation of Powers.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    18 Senators out of 109? These APC criminals are a bad joke. On Wednesday March 4, Obanikoro will “bow and go” to his Ministerial appointment.

    • eddy

      What kind of human being r u? U make me sick to my stomach with such useless and hopeless comments. Shame on u!

  • Total

    Has he been pronounced guilty by any court of law? Abdullahi Adamu, Bukola Saraki, Dariye are sitting sinnator with cases in court against them by EFCC. How did they get nominated, contested, won and now presiding over the affairs of Nigeria? They are assumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

  • Ajayi Ifayemi

    Any Senator that argues for the confirmation of Obanikoro will be confirming to Nigerians that they are birds of the same feather. Anyone with a modicum of integrity will stay very far from this one. Obanikoro may have been damaged beyond repairs. Well, that is what will happen in a sane society. I know in Nigeria anything still goes.

  • MonamiAK47

    Obanikoro should quietly leave the public glare and live in peace, time for people like him is up, we deserve better as Nigerians.

  • It is a matter of time. Caucasian aquarian alchemical order will soon be gone with the wind.