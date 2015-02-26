What Buhari failed to tell UK audience – Fani Kayode

Muhammadu Buhari speaking at Chatham House
Muhammadu Buhari speaking at Chatham House

The spokesperson of President Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign organisation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stated that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammadu Buhari, has failed to inform his audience in the United Kingdom how he loves the extremist group, Boko Haram.

Mr. Buhari spoke at Chatham House in London Thursday where he stated that if elected, he would restore Nigeria’s lost glory.

In his reaction via a press statement, Mr. Fani- Kayode said it was‎ amazing that Mr. Buhari refused to participate in a debate in his own country but was ready to go to a foreign country to sell his message in a desperate attempt to curry favour with the people of that country.

“We wonder whether General Buhari told his foreign audience whilst he was in London how much he loves Boko Haram,” he said.

Boko Haram has been terrorising the people of Nigeria, with reports saying the terrorist group has killed over 13,000 Nigerians since 2009.

‎Mr. Fani-Kayode also said he wondered whether the former head of state told his audience that he once said that he believed that ”an attack on Boko Haram is an attack on the north” and that the Boko Haram terrorists should be appeased, pampered, resettled and paid allowances.

“We wonder if he told them that he was once nominated by Boko Haram to be their spokesman and representative during proposed negotiations with the Federal Government,” he said.

The PDP presidential campaign spokesperson said he was surprised Mr. Buhari did not tell his audience that he was the one who ordered and organised the “violent injecting, crating and disgraceful kidnapping of a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the name of Alhaji Umaru Dikko from the streets of London 31 years ago when he was in power”.

He said the president’s campaign would express its views about Mr. Buhari’s “stage-managed show of shame at Chatham House at a later date” and, that at that time, more details would be provided.

“For now, all we can say is that it is truly pitiful that a former Head of State of the Federal Republic of Nigeria believes that it is more important to win the hearts and minds of the British than it is to win the hearts and minds of the Nigerian people.

“General Buhari can run to any foreign country in the world to say anything that he likes but at the end of the day the decision as to who will lead Nigeria as from May 29th this year will be determined by no one else but the Nigerian people. The game is on here and not in London,” he said

