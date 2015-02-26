Jonathan visits Nigerian territories recovered from Boko Haram

and
Jonathan and military chiefs

President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited Mubi in Adamawa State, a town recently recovered from the Boko Haram insurgents.

The president, who arrived the Yola International Airport at about 10:45 a.m. met with the Emir of Mubi, Isa Ahmadu, and some residents who have returned to the town.

The president was accompanied on the visit by all the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

At the palace of the emir, Mr. Jonathan reportedly had a closed door meeting with Mr. Ahmadu and the security chiefs. He also visited Vintim Village, the home town of the Chief of Defence Staff, which had earlier been recovered from the insurgents.

Mr. Jonathan is expected to leave Adamawa for Borno later on Thursday where he is expected to visit Baga, another town recently recovered from the Boko Haram.

The president’s Baga visit comes a day after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Kenneth Minima, visited troops in Baga where he promised that all the soldiers who partook in the Baga battle would be promoted.

A top security chief in Borno State, confirmed the president’s expected visit to Baga.

“Of course the President will be going to Baga today but the trip is not being handled by us here,” the source, who sought anonymity as he was not cleared to talk to the media, said.

“I believe it is not something big but just a confidence building visit for the troops,” he added

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Spoken word

    I thought this government was in denial before.treating the governing of Nigeria like a game.

    • Sammy Charles

      Must you post rubbish. Can’t you see the president is a lion. He fights like a lion while buhari is drinking tea in london

      • Spoken word

        Lol.maybe Jonathan is a lion in the bedroom when trying to impress madam peace.

        • Sammy Charles

          Whether in the bedroom or sambisa forest fighting boko haram he is still better than that vermin called buhari who is partying in london

          • Spoken word

            I guess Jonathan has his priorities right,uses up all his energy on women and ogogoro rather than focus on the difficult task of governance and nation building.

          • August January

            Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain??…

  • sanetalk

    So the C in C has finally woken up to do the needful now, great! But the question remains why leave things to deteriorate to this level before taking action, could it be giving vent to the theory that it has to do with the elections. We are happy that the Army is restoring its pride and Nigeria shall overcome the insurgency but we are not fooled by the shenanigans that has prolonged the insurgency and led to the avoidable deaths of thousands of innocent people.

    • Sammy Charles

      You are talking rubbish

  • tundemash

    Thanks to the opposition, Dumbo now seems to be waking him up to his responsibilities at the dying minutes of his regime !

    • malik shaibu

      the opposition is the problem with Nigeria

      • tundemash

        cl0wn …. no democracy without a vibrant oposition! If Dumbo hadn’t been criticised, he would stil be sitting idling around in Aso Rock there. One day, it might be you that terrororist will visit and you would expect some form of compassionate gesture from your President !

        • malik shaibu

          can you do without insulting people?frustrated APC

          • tundemash

            Can you do without collecting crumbs to come here and copy&paste ? Frustrated goat beign fed with yams stolen by PDp !

          • malik shaibu

            keep telling us what you are all about.but know that no amount of intimidation can change our mind.Sai Jonathan

          • tundemash

            cl0wn .. you can wallow in your stup1dity for all we care. After May 29th, amnesty “awoof” stop and u are back to unknown .

          • malik shaibu

            i wonder how much APC is paying you to come here and insult people

          • tundemash

            How much is the amnesty “awoof” ?

          • tundemash

            How much is the amnesty “awoof” you are paid from ?

          • malik shaibu

            #whereisbuhari

          • tundemash

            He’s dodging the Dumbo/PDP assasin’s bullet …… do u have a problem with that ?

          • malik shaibu

            Heard that he is campaigning for the post of mayor of london since he has seen the handwriting on the wall in Nigeria

          • tundemash

            Give us the link to the news here . What you are told in your amnesty camp isn;t the gospel truth .

  • malik shaibu

    kudos to Jonathan let the americans who want to divide us continue to work with the opposition while we the majority of genuine Nigerians will continue to support you,you are indeed a nationalist

    • Gaskiya

      If your brother or father or mother was killed by rat tag insurgents called Boko Haram, you will not come here and open your stinky mouth and say your statements. I pray you will lose your most loved daughter to Boko Haram and then we will hear your praise to Jonathan. You are kidding.
      As we write the parents of over 200 Chibok girls are still having the nightmares of living without their loved daughters while Jonathan continue to bribe Nigerians for re-elections.

      • malik shaibu

        you are indeed a haramite and will soon be crushed,we in the war zones already knows where our problems are coming from and we know also that Jonathan is working hard to save us from the evil marrauders so keep your lies and fraud to the people who are not here that you deceive

  • Es3

    Good one from Jonathan…suddenly, APC’s Boko Haram hope plank has been shattered irredeemably!

    • Sammy Charles

      Jonathan is a lion . Jonathan will rule Nigeria forever . APC must die!!

      • August January

        He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him.. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity?

        • Ceejay

          Why did America prevent 9/11. They underestimate the capability of Al Qaeda and President was not insulted as you empty heads are insulting President Jonathan.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            The American Presidents did not come to Nigeria then to beg us to come and fix America like Jonothing did, did they?

            Jonothing is the one with a large empty space between his ears!!

          • Maverick

            You’re stupld and a perpetual loss. The best approach by any reasonable man when faced with problems is to gather information and assistance from people who have had such experience in the past. USA has been in such situations home and abroad and stands a better chance to help Nigeria. Around 2010 there was protest and vandalism in UK as a result of hike in tuition fees. Students went on rampage and started looting supermarkets, shops and homes on the process of protest. Didn’t they hire USA riot police for assistance or you have forgotten so soon?

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Id!ot, the students did not loot during the tuition fee hike demonstrations.

            They damaged mainly Tory and Lib-Dem offices and no supermarkets were broken into.

            But why am I not surprised at the classical buffoonery of a GEJitoe whose main source of news is either NTA or Ikebe Super Magazine!

          • Maverick

            Blind bat! Be patient to read this: http://en.m.wikipedia(.)org/wiki/2010_United_Kingdom_student_protests

            Go to the Background section then go to Millbank occupation subsection.
            Part of it reads: several thousand surrounded 30 Millbank in Westminster, campaign headquarters of the Conservative Party, despite attempts by NUS organisers to stop them. Forcing their way past the limited police presence,[23] approximately 200 people broke in and occupied the building, whilst a thousand more cheered and supported them from outside. These protesters lit placards on fire, and smashed windows before occupying and vandalising the reception area… Around 100 protesters proceeded to the roof of the building, chanting slogans including “Greece! France! Now here too”… Alongside the occupation of Millbank, a smaller number of protesters had travelled to the headquarters of the Liberal Democrats in Cowley Street, where a car window was smashed.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Just so that you can illuminate your ignorance, please Google 30 Millbank.

            It does not contain any shop or supermarket.

            It is a political head office.

          • Maverick

            Is millbank not surrounded by buildings? Ignoramus

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            The closest shops are either on Horseferry Road, Victoria Street or by the Station.

            Stop compounding your ignorance with your obduracy, Ode.

            Olori kunkun!

          • Maverick

            Boy! I watched live when the loot es taking place. A man was charged for stealing television. As animal you couldn’t understand that the protest wasn’t limited to an area of UK. It was a nationwide protest. I wasn’t told, I watched it as it happened. Stop misinforming people. Moreover you are commenting from safe Haven while inciting violence in Nigeria. Stop it. That’s not patriotism.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            You are either inebriated, retarded, an imbecile or an id!ot, you know?

            You did not watch anything live or your Made in China, “I better pass my neighbour” generator was being epileptic as usual. Or else you are just a big and confused liar.

            The other recent Riots – which was nationwide – that involved looting and burning were to do with the Mark Duggan Shooting in Tottenham and was in a totally different year from the Student Uprising.

            But you wouldn’t know that would you? Get your mug out of the Boob Tube, it kills the brain slowly, albeit, yours appear to be in coma already.

          • Maverick

            I won’t dignify you by telling you where I live. You would have known better. At least I know you.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Don’t bother with what you don’t have, @maverick.

            We all know that “dignity” is a very scarce commodity around Aso Rock, the PDP and its minions.

            Go on, imbibe more Ogogoro and wipe out the memories of this verbal, online tongue-lashing and free lecture you just got from me.

            Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

            BTW, I know rats live in holes.

          • Maverick

            Moreover the argument wasn’t on vandalism if you remember how it started. It was about asking for helping hand to deal with these mohammedans in the northeast. I know you well. See your picture.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            The MetPol didn’t go to the US for help in dealing with the riots either, as you wrongly claimed!

            That I chose not to dignify that aspect of your contentious fallacy does not lend it credence either.

            They successfully used “herding” and “water cannons” to deal with the disturbances. There are different opinions on whether these should have been used as the subsequent Parliamentary Enquiries revealed, but it worked and there were no American personnel involved in quelling them.

            Listen, I think I am done with giving you free lectures on what is common and public information.

            If you want to argue inanely on a subject, the least you can do is become familiar with the topic first instead of heckling and shouting as if you are the beer parlour or Owode Onirin Market.

            BTW, why have you got your silly picture up there? To scare us?

          • Maverick

            Blind bat! Be patient to read this: http://en(.)m(.)wikipedia(.)org/wiki/2010_United_Kingdom_student_protests
            Go to the Background section then go to Millbank occupation subsection.
            Part of it reads: several thousand surrounded 30 Millbank in Westminster, campaign headquarters of the Conservative Party, despite attempts by NUS organisers to stop them. Forcing their way past the limited police presence, approximately 200 people broke in and occupied the building, whilst a thousand more cheered and supported them from outside. These protesters lit placards on fire, and smashed windows before occupying and vandalising the reception area… Around 100 protesters proceeded to the roof of the building, chanting slogans including “Greece! France! Now here too”… Alongside the occupation of Millbank, a smaller number of protesters had travelled to the headquarters of the Liberal Democrats in Cowley Street, where a car window was smashed.

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            You are the one whose sense of reasoning is beclouded by Ogogoro.

            Did you not write that they started burning and looting supermarkets before I corrected you that the buildings attacked were Tory and Lib-Dem Offices.

            Where in your silly cut and paste did you see anything to support your initial flight of fancy?

            You only confirmed I had the information to my finger tips whilst you had to go searching around for same.

            Just so that you know where I am coming from, every time, and I repeat, EVERY TIME, it snows in London or the South East England, every time there is a civil disturbance in London, I make money from it. So it is my business to be abreast of these things. Stop digging your hole any further.

          • Maverick

            Again, does David Cameron depend on Premium Times and Sahara Reporters as his sources of news or on BBC?

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Is the BBC an appendage to Number 10 as the NTA is to Aso Rock?

            Your basis for comparison is pedestrian, @maverick, I am afraid.

          • Maverick

            Don’t mind empty brains in APC.

        • Gaskiya

          No, these Apes have been sponsored by Jonathan to come and write these rubbish. They are playing with Northerners feelings on lost loved ones caused by Boko Haram who were supervised by Jonathan to unleashed their terror on us. We will never forgive nor forget. We will make sure Jonathan is not re-elected.

    • August January

      He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity?????

      • Es3

        If one can be so open and straight with Nigerians on the truth and
        commencement of insurgency (which has since changed) while some still prefer planned and executed lies and deception like what APC is doling out to them?!

        If Jonathan underrated Boko Haram, would it by his self estimation or based on information processed by various agencies and given to him to work with??? Despite bad reports leading to erroneous assumption that influenced early action, if Jonathan came out to admit same as being his (not blaming others), when such openness with humility to admit fault (when there is one) is compared the litany of lies from Buhari and APC – from form purchase to old interviews in Abuja passed for a new supposed UK one by a supposed based company/woman (who actually is US-based) and
        no where near UK at that time, etc, etc.Can you compare the two???!

        Even at that, is it not far better than Buhari that openly blamed Jonathan for fighting and killing his brothers Boko Haram members in the present insurgancy war???! Did he not request for amnesty for Boko Haram when he openly queried why Boko Haram was being killed when Yar’adua granted amnesty to Niger Delta militants??? Now at Chatham, he is signing another broken song hoping to be believed!!!

    • Gaskiya

      Jonathan is the fake leader who allowed over 20,000 innocent Northerners to be killed under his instructions and now he foolishly wants people’s votes so decided to allow the military to put up some fight. He is an international criminal who must be tried at the Huge. Surely Jonathan much be tried for crimes against humanity.

      As for the Northerners who lost many of their loved ones, don’t think we are fools. We will never ever forget or forgive Jonathan. Forget about our votes!

    • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

      Ol’boy, you need a brain update double quick!

      Luckily, a donkey just died giving birth at Otuoke Zoo. I will call and ask the surgeons to preserve its brain in Ogogoro so that you can have a swap asap!!

      Boko haram is only the physical manifestation of the rot occasioned by the corruption Jonothing is championing. Even the dead donkey knew that!!!

      • Es3

        Really???

        I was informed (not quite long ago) by a source I consider to be an authority on your issues, that you recently had one (brain transplant) and that the exchange was between you and Tilapia fish, the ornamental type that remain same in size (and in other key features) for its limited lifetime?!!!

        I do not envy you on that but would strongly advise that you attempt putting your newly acquired “asset” to use next time by tracing the true origin and history of Boko Haram in Nigeria before 2011 elections, Buhari’s words on the elections if he loses, events that followed his lose and the today’s form Boko Haram’s take-off point?!!!

        I wish you well in your quest…as Buhari gets ready to lose yet again!!!

        • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

          Lol

          Could your source be the failed, fake “Dr” of Zoology from Otuoke?

          Have no fear, as with all things about him and his supporters, your source is unreliable.

          I will think of you in Aro or Yaba as I eat Tilapia fish pepper soup to celebrate the ouster of Jonothing from powerin March.

          Who knows, I may even get one of the crocodiles he’s breeding in Abuja to shed a tear for you.

          • Es3

            No!!! Not at all!!! Ha, Ha, Ha!!!

            Rather my source is a “never-use-your-brain-for-good retired General without the minimum entry certificate requirement for military officer cadre, as such I have no fear because it is reliable for negatives with his party?!!! Obviously now and as things has been with him and his supporters, only lies, repeated lies and well orchestrated (purposeful) deception of Nigerians happens to be about to only straw left for them to claw at?!!!

            Indeed I will remember your “donkeys” for beast of burden/manual labour of pulling-out the brain-degenerated General??? back to Daura when he loses again (the way he always does) come March 28th this year to where he will spend the rest of his life trying to remember some of your members names (at least) since he could not remember that of his Pastor vice, INEC or that of his party – on whose platform he daily runs campaigns on and speak about???!

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Bruv, what a confusing rigmarole of a response do you call the above claptrap?

            Never mind an answer. That gibberish of a response is worthy of a clever donkey indeed!

            Better a GMB who couldn’t pronounce people’s names correctly than a Jonothing who couldn’t even remember where he was a day before or needs to take off his shoes and count his toes to remember when GMB was overthrown from power!!

          • Es3

            One-on-one,GMB can never come close in intellect!

            Have that as a take home, chew and regurgitate many times over -as many times as the fish brain can attempt to take, for that reminder will come in useful your way soon!

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Really?

            I did not truly appreciate how low the Nigerian Academic standard sunk until I read this comment of yours.

            Thanks for the sad reminder of how difficult a task it would be for the APC Team to start rebuilding our country come May 29, 2015..

            A hard road lies ahead indeed.

          • Es3

            Yes, it has really sunk overtime so much that supposed educated Nigerians completely lost their eyes, ears, brain,noses and ability for strategic thinking on the proper way forward in any situation?! I hope you are referring academic standards in Nigeria, especially APC states – as Lagos keeps recordngs the highest failure in WAEC exams?!

            Many educated Nigerians , in their desperation, lose all to ‘schemers’ that lead them by their noses in spite of their supposed critical, analytical, educated minds, so badly that they can no longer ‘see beyond their noses’?!!! Buried in that poisoned chalice is the lies, deceptions and dummies they blindly bought (with their eyes wide open) that “any way is way” out of a situation and conveniently forgetting that is patently a lie of all ages?!

            Of course, it’s very obvious by now that I do not believe in jumping from “a stream” into a “troubled ocean” on any issue because my standard of educational (and other) training would rebel (against me ) if I become blind while searching for solutions to any issue!!! But the reverse is very obviously the normal with some others?!

            My stand and believe anchors on the need to remain focused and work hard on avenues and pathways that will take me out of issues once and for all, not “anyway is way” that has blinded so many, especially on this coming elections!!!

            The only difficult task that lies ahead is the inglorious and permanent return to Daura after March 28th elections!!!

          • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

            Es3,

            You mean after that long waffling tirade, the words below are what you concluded with?

            “The only difficult task that lies ahead is the inglorious and permanent return to Daura after March 28th elections!!!” – Es3

            Why are you indulging in self-flagellation on a public forum?

          • Es3

            Kay,

            It would definitely be a tirade to some, like here and obviously so, but a deep message to others with deep meaning embedded with the ability to jolt a propaganda subsumed mind back to truth and reality?!!! Definitely, it would pose a huge challenge to “the sunk”!!!

            Try and reflect again on the lines of your previous post for assistance so as to understand the my last lines?!

            On Flagellation? Well, I prefer to leave that illusion with you to keep, nurture and treasure till (after) March 28 when the reality would have sank in on your way to Daura on a permanent retreat!!!

    • August January

      Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain? …

      • Es3

        Yes, it is true that some Nigerians are not just brainless, but headless as well!

        If one can be so open and straight with Nigerians on the truth and commencement of insurgency (which has since changed) while some still prefer planned and executed lies and deception like what APC is doling out to them?! It becomes a case of hopeless ‘headless’ situation!!!

        If Jonathan underrated Boko Haram, would it by his self estimation or based on information processed by various agencies and given to him to work with??? Despite bad reports leading to erroneous assumption that influenced early action, if Jonathan came out to admit same as being his (not blaming others), when such openness with humility to admit fault (when there is one) is compared the litany of lies from Buhari and APC – from form purchase to old interviews in Abuja passed for a new supposed UK one by a supposed based company/woman (who actually is US-based) and no where near UK at that time, etc, etc.Can you compare the two???!

        Even at that, is it not far better than Buhari that openly blamed Jonathan for fighting and killing his brothers Boko Haram members in the present insurgancy war???! Did he not request for amnesty for Boko Haram when he openly queried why Boko Haram was being killed when Yar’adua granted amnesty to Niger Delta militants??? Now at Chatham, he is signing another broken song hoping to be believed by truly headless Nigerians!!!

  • Sammy Charles

    Jonathan the lion. May your days be long. May you rule Nigeria for ever and ever. The president that fights like a lion. The president is working and buhari is drinking tea in london

    • Gaskiya

      You are a scanvenging pig.

  • Isa Aliyu

    while real leaders are in their country fighting terrorism, fake ones are in foreign countries campaigning on how they will tackle the same terrorism at their own backyard.

    • Gaskiya

      Jonathan is the fake leader who allowed over 20,000 innocent Northerners to be killed under his instructions and now he foolishly wants people’s votes so decided to allow the military to put up some fight. He is an international criminal who must be tried at the Huge. Surely Jonathan much be tried for crimes against humanity.
      As for the Northerners who lost many of their loved ones, don’t think we are fools. We will never ever forget or forgive Jonathan. Forget about our votes.

    • August January

      Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain?..

  • Sammy Charles

    APC is now sad that Nigeria is wining the battle against boko haram. They have all travelled to London to re strategise

  • Sammy Charles

    Jonathan the lion, you are working while Buhari and his vermin are in london partying

    • Gaskiya

      Ok. Just vote for Jonathan the Lion and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you, your entire family and community. You must be a bastard who has no future to protect.

      • Sammy Charles

        If you future is in the hands of a 73 year old illiterate who is at the departure lounge waiting for his boarding pass, them you must be sick

        • Gaskiya

          I will prefer a 100-year-old honest person than a killer president who can not defend me and my family.

        • August January

          Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain?.

  • Sammy Charles

    Buhari the vermin is in London partying while Jonathan is working day and night to keep Nigeria safe

    • August January

      He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity? ????

    • Gaskiya

      Ok. Just vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire!

  • Sammy Charles

    APC vermin are in London partying and Jonathan working day and night to keep Nigeria safe. Jonathan May God continue to bless you

    • Gaskiya

      Ok! Just vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire.

    • Denda

      The way some Nigerians think with thier head upside down is amazing. Jonathan is the president of nigeria! It is his responsibility to keep Nigerians safe. Olodo!

  • True

    Simply the reason the rating of PT is soaring. Balance, objective, unbiased umpire setting pace and agenda for all. Everyone is given fair hearing and right of expression reasonably. Check the number coming to this site daily. Unlike our friends who are purely boko haram and APC mouth piece and will promptly delete any perceived anti APC post. Kudos to you guys. That why others come here to copy and paste. You all know them.

    • August January

      He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity????

  • charles peters

    Hahahaha, God I thank u, Buhari dey London dey fight insurgence, Jonathan dey for Bags dey clear boko haram. Who is brave?

    • Gaskiya

      Ok. Just vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire..

    • Gaskiya

      I pray for you to be treated by God the way Jonathan treated the Chibok girls and Northeast in general.

      • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

        Better.

  • charles peters

    No more story, Jonathan will be massively voted for on March. The Failbuhari is over.

    • August January

      He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity? ?

    • Gaskiya

      I pray to God to punish you by falling under the trap of Boko Haram or even the trap of Jonathan himself so that he will kill you.

    • August January

      Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain? ???

      • Emmy Cl

        condemn bokoharam at least for once if you want anybody to think you actually care about what happens to the north! We all know that the same objective you are looking for is why bokoharam was formed in the first place that is why you are not talking about the success that are being recorded by GEJ

  • August January

    He underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram, so Jonathan said few days ago, after allowing almost 15,000 lives to be lost to the insurgency, not to talk of the Chibok girls, and you are here hailing him. I really pity Nigeria, because the nation is full of many individuals without adequate reasoning faculty. Now that he realised he could lose his reelection, he has realised Boko Haram capacity. What of if one of those first killed by the Boko Haramists after Jonathan became president was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated their capacity? ??

    • Emmy Cl

      He simply thought that nigeria soldiers could handle or manage the bokoharam alone like the soldiers have done in the past but on realising that they the bokoharam have learned to hide across the board when being chased by the soldiers and for a fact that bokoharam have stolen huge arms from the military and the military is facing sabotage within and outside the formation, he GEJ move into action to form a formidable coalition with our neighbours making it impossible for bokoharam to regroup across the border and thus keeping our boarders safe. That what I call intelligent! !!

      • August January

        You didn’t answer my question. Put in another, if one the earliest victims was your brother or sister (God forbid), would you have accepted Jonathan excuse that he initially underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram? Would you be singing his praise now? Just be sincere for once. Jonathan failed in his first responsibility: security of life and property of the citizens.

        • Emmy Cl

          State of emergency were declared, Soldiers ordered to go full scale war we were blocked from procurement of modern weapons GEJ intelligently formed a formidable coalition with our neighbours which will guarantee more security along our boarders, thank GOD, GEJ could secure modern sophisticated weapons after much effort, what is left of GEJ maybe take gun by himself. Blame bokoharam they are all nigerians common enemy be it APC or PDP.

          • August January

            You are full of insincerity! Why couldn’t you answer the question I put forward? Since none of his family members was among the victims of Boko Haram in the very first year of his presidency, he could afford to underestimate the capacity of the group. A thinking and reasonable person should know that there was no way Jonathan could have underestimated BH if just one of the earliest victims was his son or daughter, or close relative. Jonathan has failed. A ferry ship sunk in South Korea last year, the Prime Minister resigned the following day because the agency that should have come to the rescue of the victims delayed. The PM said it was a shame as the head of the government and resigned immediately. And you are here hailing someone who allowed BH to kill more than 15,000 Nigerians before realising that the threat was real. Nonsense!

          • Emmy Cl

            You didn’t say all this nonsense to the previous government so why GEJ , I didn’t hear you directing your anger on bokoharam who happens to be your brothers and are doing the killings, let me put it clear so that you stop worrying. There is no way nigerians will choose a primary school drop out to a degree holder or a grand father at 72 to a vibrant young man like GEJ and those who got reelected before did not perform even half of GEJ performance yet they got reelected and we simply saying no to conspiracy, propaganda, tribalism etc. We can’t alow the few to decide just because they can manipulate the press, so my dear you better take a bow. Finally GOD will not allow your brothers to kidnap GEJ family and stop dragging nigeria back wards from 1983 till now this is the first time we are having a functioning president that has no connection with the military.

          • August January

            “A functioning president”? You mean Jonathan? I really pity your sense of judgement

          • Emmy Cl

            I don’t expect you to celebrate me like we all know that truth is very painful! !!

        • Emmy Cl

          It wasn’t an excuse he thought nigeria could do it alone and he didn’t waste any time in getting our neighbours involved in the fight . The right thing is to be angry at bokoharam not the president that is fighting them !!! Ok.

      • Olu Ade

        You just confirmed that Jona is the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces who lead from the back. He was asleep or on ogogoro and AWOL while 3 states were on fire. So, now that elections is here, “GEJ move into action to form a formidable coalition…”

        Unfortunately, it is too late…lot of lives already wasted under his watch…there is no trial and error in governance…back to Otuoke on May 29, 2015.

        • Emmy Cl

          Could you remember how long ago GEJ declared state of emergency in those three state and ordered the military to go full scale war but operations were being hampered by the facts I mentioned earlier. So I advise you to read the news and stop giving me a good chance of offloading my uppercut on you!

        • Emmy Cl

          I really don’t want to reply you because you are just being olu ade ! You mean i should choose a primary school drop out to a university degree holder an X dictator to a democrat an old grand father at 72 to a man who is young and vibrant! Come on! Olu, you know what the answer will be, GEJ!!!!! is the answer for all except Olu!

          • Olu Ade

            You really don’t deserve a reply but let me give you this to ponder over if only to confirm your psychological state:

            A man was called a terrorist and jailed for 27years, eventually released, became President as an old man (older than Buhari) and the World continued to adore him even after his death in his nineties.

  • Samaila Garba

    So the guy knows what to do afterall

  • Kola Adekola

    In the meantime, APC’s Buhari who claimed that “any attack on boko haram is an attack on the North” is in England, campaigning to his masters, instead of talking to Nigerians.

    • bib

      Are members of Boko Haram no longer GEJ’s brothers? Or is he betraying them now that he wants to win second term?

    • Gaskiya

      Ok. Just vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire.

      • Ceejay

        So you are voting for Gen. Buhari because you are afraid that BH will be angry if you vote for President Jonathan?

    • August January

      Ori e o pe! Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain?

  • Kitunde

    Conservatively over 15,000 Nigerians killed whilst we were busy ‘underestimating their capabilities’, calling the murderers ‘our siblings’ agreeing to Phantom ceasefire, the list goes on. we forget how many Barracks were actually destroyed, swathes of our land mass taken over by psychopaths, still they kept quibling, no children kidnapped oh yes…..People begged on their knees, ‘please visit North east to boost morale of troops for 4 years’…Deaf ears! Now few days to elections you are now doing the reasonable things….All these nosense, all contrived…..May the souls of the poor pawns who died in this needless charade rest in peace.

    • Ceejay

      Now that the BH informants are in London, the President has to seize the opportunity to visit the troop and the people

      • Gaskiya

        Ok. Just vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire and you end in bad shape. Remember the Chibok girls and their parents. Some of their parents are reading what you are writing here.

        • Ceejay

          Canvassing for votes by intimidation. We cannot be intimidated.

      • August January

        Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain??

  • Gaskiya

    JONATHAN is bastard for conniving with Boko Haram to kill 20,000 Northerners. We will never forgive or forget this animalistic behaviour. NOTHERNERS WILL NOT VOTE FOR JONATHAN AND PDP. WHY ARE YOU SERIOUS NOW????????? IS IT BECAUSE YOU ARE LOOSING ELECTION???? YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. THE PRESIDENT WITH FISH BRAIN.. YOU CAUSED SO MUCH HARDSHIP TO THE LIVES OF NORTHERNERS SIMPLY BECAUSE YOU HATE THEM.
    NOBODY FROM THE NORTH SHOULD VOTE FOR JONATHAN. IF YOU DO, YOU DO AT YOUR OWN PERIL BECAUSE THE NEXT GRADE OF BOKO HARAM JONATHAN AND PDP WILL CREATE WILL KILL YOU, YOUR PARENTS AND YOUR COMMUNITY. IT IS AS SIMPLE AS THAT.

    • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

      NOT ONLY NORTH THAT MUST NOT VOTE GEJ BUT ALL PARTS OF NIGERIA.

  • Gaskiya

    Vote for Jonathan and next grade Boko Haram he will sponsor will kill you and your entire family. You are playing with fire.

    • Don_C

      Keep quiet. Was it not Buhari that said he should not bomb them?
      In his press conference where he turned down helping the government speak with Boko Haram, was he not against bombing Boko bastards? When he offered them amnesty did they accept? What non sense and why blame GEJ and NOT people like Buhari that said he should not bomb them?

      • Oweja

        But why was Jonathan always taking instructions from Buhari?

  • LindaO

    While GEJ is visiting the land he freed from bloodthirsty fundamentalists, GMB is fleeing to London. There is no way his lies about the miliary campaign can convince anyone now.

  • Hadiza Okafor

    Just when we were losing hope. It seems the man is quite capable after all. Thanks to his action the North-East will be entitled to vote. The irony is that rather than voting for their liberator, they will probably vastly vote for the hate-mongering GMB. Knowing this, GEJ still undertook action to chasse BH away. He proves to be a great man, despite the appearances.

    • August January

      Some Nigerians are really brainless! Jonathan confessed publicly that he underestimated Boko Haram, and here you are praising him. For what? If one of those killed by Boko Haram in the very year of Jonathan’s presidency was his son or daughter, would he have underestimated the group’s capacity? Someone waited till more than 15,000 Nigerians were killed and more than 1 million displaced before realising Boko Haram capacity, just to now win votes on 28 March, and you’re here praising him. What’s wrong with your brain?

      • Don_C

        The whole issue was that the US refused to sell weapons to Nigeria, The underestimate part was based on the belief that our military had enough weapons to combat them. Remember also there was confusion from the likes of Buhari who said he should not kill them? Remember also that they were contained by Ihejrika and the Northern elders agitated for his removal. We must look at issues as a whole and not choose any area that fits our myopic desire for anything but Jonathan.

        • August January

          Continue with your modification of what “underestimation” means, since you have a dictionary different from everyone else’s

      • Yahaya

        The man who estimated BH most inaccurately is the man that said ‘an attack on BH is an attack against the north’. GEJ’s estimate is still more accurate.

  • ken phillips

    GEJ waited for five good years and after the death of thousands of Nigeria, now he is fighting BH because he wants re-election?? what a shame?? And gullible Nigerians are happy?? If you relative was involved in one of the killings due to negligence by GEJ, will be be happy this time?? Nigerians should wake up.. This is pretence

    • Don_C

      You forgot the American refused to sell weapons to Nigeria?

      • August January

        My friend, this is not about weapons. Jonathan said he underestimated Boko Haram. If any of those killed in the very first year of his presidency about 6 years ago were to be his son or daughter, or close family member, would Jonathan have underestimated the capacity of Boko Haram? Honestly, I feel like weeping for Nigeria because the nation sometimes appears to be full of people who don’t think, because if many use their brains to think, I don’t see how a single person should be hailing him now. Hailing him for what? For allowing close to 20,000 Nigerians to be killed before he realised the capacity of Boko Haram? Or for the poor Chibok girls, whose abduction Jonathan did not not address on national TV until almost after 2 weeks? If a single American is kidnapped, no American president would wait till the following day before talking about it on the TV. But because Jonathan knew many Nigerians don’t ask question, he could afford to keep mute over the abduction of over 200 young girls. He knew many would still hail him at the end of the day. Awon mumu! Fools!

  • lucky

    Dis buhari supporters r always negative. Pls b hapi 4 nigeria

  • Ekwekwe

    Jonathan is in North East meeting and singing the praises of soldiers fighting enemies of Nigeria, the Boko Haram terrorists. The political leaders of the terrorist group are in London yapping like dying dogs, where no one, not even across the street from where Bokohari was speaking in Fululde English, paid attention.

  • Gaskiya

    I Would Disown My Son If He Votes Jonathan
    A couple of days ago, I announced that I was going to unfriend – on Facebook – any friend who’s a supporter of President Jonathan. Some friends found fault with my action. They implied that what I purposed was extreme – it’s only politics, they said. But they’re mistaken.
    BY DR. IBRAHEEM DOOBAFEB 25, 2015
    360
    48
    152
    The forthcoming presidential election is not politics. The gubernatorial contest in Lagos State between Agbaje and Ambode is politics, since it’s a choice between two credible candidates. Obama v Romney was politics. The gubernatorial contest in Jigawa is politics, since people have a choice to elect a candidate from a party (PDP) which has done well for them at state level or a candidate from a party (APC) that promises to revolutionize their lives positively.

    Dr. Ibraheem Dooba
    I stand united with Sonala Olumhense, who said that the presidential election this year is a struggle for the soul of Nigeria. “Make no mistake: this struggle is for the soul of Nigeria, and you are either in the race for that soul, or assisting someone who is. Anyone who is neither running nor contributing productively works against Nigeria.”

    So, it’s not politics! And it shouldn’t be construed as such. In this struggle, you can’t be on the fence, because there is no fence.

    To give you one premise out of many, I read last week in Leadership newspaper that 13 of the Chibok girls’ parents have died. Among many deaths that GEJ caused with his actions and inactions, I attribute these deaths to him. The parents, the newspaper wrote, died due to stress related illnesses on account of the kidnapping of their children. If that was the case, the deaths were quite avoidable. Some measures could have been taken by the president to reduce the feeling of hopelessness for parents in such a traumatic situation; such as showing concern, empathy, giving them hope, visiting the community and showering them with kind words.

    Now imagine you were a Chibok parent, and listened to these presidential statements:

    I’ve not gone to Chibok because it’s not a small place, it’s a whole local gov’t – President Jonathan.

    Going to Chibok will not bring back the girls – President Jonathan

    When I looked at the list, 90% of the girls are Christians – President Jonathan

    We don’t know where the Chibok girls are – President Jonathan

    On the Chibok girls, I don’t want to be quoted – President Jonathan

    We’ve rescued the girls [a lie] – Defense HQ

    Nobody is missing – Patience Jonathan, the first lady

    These are words from the leaders who are supposed to provide comfort. Indeed, it took the intervention of a teenage girl, Malala, from a foreign country, Pakistan, before our president agreed to see the parents of the girls. And as if to rub it in, it was reported that someone in the president’s circle (where stealing is not corruption) attempted to steal the little money the parents were given.

    And now you tell me that voting someone who enacted this nonsense is politics? This is just one case from many cases of the deaths that GEJ’s government has caused. As recent as last year, 2014, GEJ and his people believed that the criminally insane idiots in Boko Haram camp are fighting political war on behalf of “northerners” to make Nigeria ungovernable for him!

    To prove that, Dr. (first name, Bastard) Okupe, the presidential spokesperson, suggested, on a Channels TV interview which I watched, that local government elections in Yobe State were conducted hitch free. Proving his case that BH don’t attack their northern political leaders. Like ex-president Obasanjo said, if Jonathan and his aides had not wasted time believing that BH is a creation of his enemies armed to campaign against his government, these insufferable idiots would have long been defeated.

    Yet, you want me to tolerate people who support this gang? Someone suggested some of my followers are my students and I should seek to convince them instead of killing our friendship. My response to that is, I’m not proud of a student with such a flawed logic as to support a government which has brought nothing to us in Nigeria save destruction. And I think the time to convince people is long gone, if you’ve not made up your mind that this is the worst government we’ve ever had in Nigeria, whatever your age, you’re beyond redemption. You’re unteachable.

    Maybe I didn’t write plainly enough, earlier. I’ll do so now:

    If I had a child old enough to vote and he told me that he’s going to vote Jonathan, I would disown him. Friends, if l lost, I would make new ones, but there’s no guarantee I can spawn a new child. This is how seriously I take this.

    For the same reason, if an employee comes to me and says he’s voting for GEJ, I would thank him for his candour and fire him on the spot. I can’t risk contaminating my organization by such wicked thinking.

    If I had a tenant who promises me to vote GEJ, I would hand him a quit notice without hesitation. I hope you get the point? Not yet? OK, here’s the final one: if I were having an open heart surgery, and the lead surgeon informs me that he’s voting for GEJ, I’ll ask him to drop his scalpel and let me die!

    I’m sure you now get my point. Anybody but Jonathan. And like I wrote earlier, this resolve is open to no question. That is, you’re not free to challenge me with (what you think are) valid points – no matter how reasonable they are.

    If you do, I’ll unfriend you too, because by your action, you’ve demonstrated that I don’t need your friendship, neither do I have the energy to tolerate you. By the way, I genuinely like my friends. So if our relationship has reached a point where I’ve to tolerate you, I can’t not, in good conscience, continue with it…

    • IAMAFRICAN

      Go and join ISIS and leave GEJ alone. You should know where you belong.

    • Maverick

      Your comment is multiple times longer than the article.

  • Dare West

    Damned if he does. Damned if he doesn’t. Everyone complained about Jonathan not acting. Now he finally acts–decisively too–and suddenly, everyone has a problem with that as well. Una wan kill am?

  • Sanmi Falae

    Thank you ever so much Seember for the invaluable multi-purpose potential of this material. I particularly enjoy your subtle, self -education and socialization into intelligent patriotism, citizenship; and now, a reliable public educator. Always a pleasure to read your work.