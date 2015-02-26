Jonathan visits Nigerian territories recovered from Boko Haram

Related News

President Goodluck Jonathan on Thursday visited Mubi in Adamawa State, a town recently recovered from the Boko Haram insurgents.

The president, who arrived the Yola International Airport at about 10:45 a.m. met with the Emir of Mubi, Isa Ahmadu, and some residents who have returned to the town.

The president was accompanied on the visit by all the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police.

At the palace of the emir, Mr. Jonathan reportedly had a closed door meeting with Mr. Ahmadu and the security chiefs. He also visited Vintim Village, the home town of the Chief of Defence Staff, which had earlier been recovered from the insurgents.

Mr. Jonathan is expected to leave Adamawa for Borno later on Thursday where he is expected to visit Baga, another town recently recovered from the Boko Haram.

The president’s Baga visit comes a day after the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Kenneth Minima, visited troops in Baga where he promised that all the soldiers who partook in the Baga battle would be promoted.

A top security chief in Borno State, confirmed the president’s expected visit to Baga.

“Of course the President will be going to Baga today but the trip is not being handled by us here,” the source, who sought anonymity as he was not cleared to talk to the media, said.

“I believe it is not something big but just a confidence building visit for the troops,” he added