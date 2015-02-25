Ekiti rigging tape: APC restates call for investigation

Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described as untenable and an after-thought the statement credited to President Goodluck Jonathan as the reason why the Ekiti rigging audio tape has not been investigated, saying the President’s waffling on the issue shows he may have something to hide.

In a statement issued in London on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Lai Mohammed, the party said the President was wrong to have said the rigging audio tape had not been investigated because the army captain who leaked it had not come forward to authenticate it.

It wondered whether the President would have toed the same line if the tape had revealed that the APC colluded with the military to rig the Ekiti election in favour of the APC candidate.

APC said the security agencies need no prodding or even a presidential directive to launch an investigation into a weighty issue that amounts to a subversion of democracy.

”Some people were found to be undermining democracy using a powerful national institution like the military, and all the President could say is that there will be no investigation until the officer who secretly recorded the tape has come forward to authenticate it. What a disingenuous argument!

“Is the President not aware that Capt. Sagir Koli, who recorded the tape, went into hiding because his life was in danger?

“Is the President not aware of the fate that befell Capt. Koli’s 15-year-old younger brother who was arrested and tortured at a military facility in Ibadan over the issue?

“Does the President not appreciate the patriotism which the officer exhibited by exposing those who criminally subverted democracy?” the party queried.

It wondered on what basis the President declared the audio tape a fabrication when he has now confessed that he has not even listened to it, and when almost all those who were at the rigging meeting, including Musiliu Obanikoro, Ayodele Fayose, Jelili Adesiyan and Iyiola Omisore, have now owned up to attending the meeting.

”Unless President Jonathan is afraid of what an investigation into the tape may reveal, he should be in the forefront of those calling for an investigation. This is because, according to the major players in the rigging tape, the Ekiti rigging assignment was done expressly in the name of the President.

”Obanikoro invoked the President’s name, saying he sent him to clinch victory for the PDP in the Ekiti governorship election. Unless the statement made by Obanikoro is true, the President has no business seeking to delay, even for one day, the investigation into the very serious allegations contained in the tape. The presence of Capt. Koli is not a necessary pre-condition for an investigation into the rigging allegation.

”We are therefore repeating our call for an urgent investigation of the Ekiti rigging audio and at the same time demanding that all those who are found to have wilfully subverted democracy be tried for treason. For the avoidance of doubt, no matter how long it takes, we will ensure that all those involved in the Ekiti show of shame are brought to justice,” APC said.

The party advised President Jonathan to immediately summon his aides to play the audio tape of the meeting and the video tape of the subsequent interview with Capt. Koli for him, so that he will be able to make an informed judgement on it, instead of making incoherent and confounding statements on the issue.

  • Sword of Damocles

    Simple Questions:
    What did the President know?
    And when did he know it?
    I can now see that the President and his minions now see where we(Nigerian long suffering Masses) dey. Na straight treason we dey talk. And people must go to prison for dis, MAYBE to include the President of the Republic, & the Army Chief of Staff to start from the top, but that is the proverbial putting the “horse before the cart”. Only time will tell. The President of the Republic believes he can sweep this under the rug, that na “ogogoro thought” right there. Come to think of it much of what the President said on this matter is INCOHERENT(No surprise there, remember “Yam & goat”). This whole exercise is a simple one, the aim is to establish that NO ONE, not even the President can put his “shoes” on Nigeria’s neck. You see for any one to be able to do this (stepping over Nigeria) & get away with it, would only mean that Nigeria has no Honor, and all the Patriots who gave their lives for this obodo land in our history, died in vain. Now do you see why President “PHD” must insist that we get to the bottom of this matter?

  • Eze1

    GEJ just Investigate, what will it cost you to investigate?

    • progress

      He won’t because he is guilty.

      • Etomi

        Hopeless APC tambolo!
        I see why you would vote an invalid as your president even if he tenders NEPA bill as his certificate!
        I see why you would vote for a geriatric vegetable as your president, even if it is his corpse that is presented to challenge the presidential candidates of over 19 political parties!
        I see why: IRREMEDIABLE IDIOCY!!!!

        • progress

          Etomi on tan ara e, am proud to support Buhari and what he stands for. A man of integrity even his arch enemies cannot but agree. Well I don’t blame you, you are only doing your job.

          • Etomi

            Onye iberibe!
            Je guo oria gi!

  • Etomi

    The inverted morality of APC is what most discerning Nigerians fear that a Buhari presidency would inflict them with!
    For APC, Buhari remains Mr. Integrity despite his FORGERY and PERJURY!
    And his lawyers are doing a yeoman’s job in manipulating the judicial process to ensure that despite their principal’s foul moral vacuity, the man still contests in the election!
    For APC what is good for the goose is not good for the gander!
    It is always selective justice; selective call for probe; selective criticism; selective media bashing, etc!!!!
    They could harp unremittingly for the conduct of investigation into the so-called Ekiti rigging tape; but would never speak of the need for the authorities to conduct investigation into Buhari’s desperate act of PATENT FORGERY!!!!!
    May our nation never descend to the APC nadir!!!!!!!!!!

    • progress

      You are full of nonsense.

      • Etomi

        And what are you full of?
        DEMENTIA!

        • progress

          Am full of knowledge ,I know the difference between a thief and security guard. One is Gej and other is Buhari.

          • Etomi

            Full of garbage knowledge, you mean to belch!
            I’m also sure you are aware to your excitement that “Buhari is perpetually unelectable…he is the only senior military officer that failed all the senior military exams in the history of the Nigeria army”—El Rufai…
            How much it excites you that your Mr. Wuruwuru-to-general is still plying his stock-in-trade!!!!
            Hapless goon!

          • Gz

            You can write your garbage from now till tomorrow, but statistically we already know our next president and this man is going to be around for a while. You jonathanians need to come to terms with this, as the same Nigerians who voted for this guy are saying no to him not because he’s from a minority region or seeking second term in office, but because he has failed woefully.

          • Etomi

            Benighted dreamer!

          • austine007

            APC is is broke… No more 20K per week for twitter and facebook? Well, this postponement really threw you guys off balance. Now, PDP has gone to hire their own American Consultants as APC did last year by hiring Obama’s Campaign team leader. Wait ooo! APC where would you guys recoup the monies spent if you lose the Presidential Elections? I hope it is not the multiple taxation you guys have been using in Lagos would you want to introduce across APC states oooo? Well, as for those who funded your campaign on the promise that they will get Oil-Blocs as compensation I think they should start asking for their refund now… Because I see that those whose license would be expiring by March 2015 are going to retract their steps and back PDP if NOT… Wahala dey…

  • SAM .A

    First response stated it is a fabrication, 2nd , I haven’t listen to it, Now DSS investigation stalled because Captain Sagir will not come forward. Why are you investigating fabricated tape?
    Why did President not find out circumstances for the Military to have tortured a Child ,Adamu for 5 months until he developed stomach Ulcer,likely from starvation .? Is he just the brother of Sagir?
    Lies can travel 100years Truth will catch it up in one day, everything done in darkness or secrecy will come to light, a natural phenomenon , this will not be exception.

  • Sabo Inuwa

    I think the APC thru its megaphone has thus spoken on the need for a full, unhindered investigation on EKITIGATE, subsequent upon which the felons be punished according to our laws on treason, which I think is a life term or death by firing squad. Whosoever it is that subverts popular will deserves no mercy. When will the few bad eggs amongst us stop embarrassing our motherland?

  • austine007

  • musa aliyu

    This is rather pyrrhic. Why single out north? Which elites are serious about education. And who told you examination is the best and only way to test knowledge or intelligence? After all, have you checked the proportionate number of those that sat for the exams? If Abia had 50,000 candidates and kano had 230,000 how fare you conclude that abia is better? Can you tell us the proportion of number of candidates that passed in each of the two states? Please go to sleep with your academic analysis.