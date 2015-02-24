I betrayed Kwankwaso, Amaechi, others – Gov. Lamido

G7

The Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, on Tuesday admitted that he betrayed his fellow Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors who later decamped to the All Progressives Congress in November 2013.

Mr. Lamido said this after holding a closed-door meeting with the PDP National Chairman, Adamu Muazu, at the party’s secretariat, Abuja‎.

The five governors, called G-5, who decamped consist of Rivers State Governor, Roti‎mi Ameachi; Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; Sokoto State Governor, Aliyu Wammako; Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwanso; and the impeached Governor of Adamawa State, Murtala Nyako.

Originally G-7, consisting of the aforementioned and then ‎Mr. Lamido and Niger State Governor, Aliyu Babangida, the governors staged a walk-out from an August 2013 Special National Convention of PDP, alongside other party stalwarts, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former party Secretary, Sam Jaja and former Kwara Governor, Bukola Saraki.

The group formed the “new PDP” immediately. But the five Governors, Messrs Ameachi, Wammako, Ahmed, Nyako and Kwankwanso defected to opposition APC while Messrs Lamido and Babangida, surprisingly, chose to remain in the PDP.

This caused bad blood leading the Kano State Governor, Mr. Kwankwanso, to accuse Messrs Lamido and Babangida of betraying the other five governors.

He said all seven governors had an agreement to leave PDP, following a disagreement they had with the party hierarchy.

“Everyone knows ‎Governor Lamido was part of us, he was the leader of the group. He took us to a certain height before choosing otherwise and we were all surprised by his final decision.

Mr. Lamido corroborated Mr. Kwakwanso’s submission saying, “Yes, I betrayed them. I am a betrayer. Confirmed.”]

When asked why he betrayed the group, he simply responded, “I align myself with what he (Kwankwanso) said.”
‎The Jigawa State governor said his recent meeting with Mr. Amaechi had nothing to do with party politics. He said the Rivers Governor remains his friend and colleague and above all fellow compatriot with whom he meets occasionally to review issues.

Mr. Lamido said he would not join the APC.

“How would I join APC? If wishes were horses, there won’t be APC,” he said.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods are Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Shahokaya

    Pls forgive Lamido, Jonathan is holding his balls. His two children were arresting for stealing over 10 billion from the poorest state , Jigawa.

    • kelebook

      Yes oh!

      • Maiwada Kabir

        Sule Lamido and Babangida Aliyu, are affraid to go to prison that is why they could not leave pdp. but now the water have dry leaving corocodile to swim in the sands. The lightening has showed you were you are hiding in the darkness. FROM this moments Sule Lamido and the like will continue to deminish gradually like ashes in the air a reward for hypocrite.

  • Lamido will not join the APC because he and his son have skeletons in their cupboard, which Jonathan will publicize if they do. Billions of money that they misappropriated?

  • bernarddoro

    So PT doesn’t understand sarcasm anymore! The content doesn’t match the headline. Shame.

    • TRUTH MASTER

      This is not sarcasm. Far from it. He is a betrayer. Period

      • bernarddoro

        Cracky! So anyone who does not decamp to APC is a betrayer?

        • TRUTH MASTER

          Lamido’s words, not mine!

    • tundemash

      I guess this is also sarcasm.

      • bernarddoro

        Hmmm don’t know about that one as PT can’t be trusted anymore on its reportage of non-APC politicians. Unfortunately objective journalism is thrown out of the window in this country. Shame.

        • tundemash

          No one expected less from you. PT isn’t trusted anymore and u are dutifully here daily ?
          Why don’t you decrease PT’s readership by one by choosing to stay away?

          • bernarddoro

            See how myopic? I visit to engage not necessarily to swallow hook, line and sinker! Great minds read opposing views. Perhaps a lesson.

          • tundemash

            Keep deluding yourself. You couldn’t bear to believe that story of the self-confessed PDP rogue and u call yourself a great mind ? Go check the definition of a great mind cl0wn !

          • bernarddoro

            See how low you descend? Grow up, don’t be rude. Focus on issues – bitterness does no good to anyone. In any case, I read and understand the report differently. How about that?

          • tundemash

            oh certainly creek rat! sebi stealing is no corruption. Keep cool in your cocooned world !

          • bernarddoro

            Shame!

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            Yes you’ll understand the report differently…shows your level of erudition. Go back to school!

      • Omotolaaraujo

        Thank you. It’s quite amazing that Zwingina is the dumbest human being alive today.

    • Maria

      Are you literate at all? Here I reproduce what he said … hope you can read! “Mr. Lamido corroborated Mr. Kwakwanso’s submission saying, “Yes, I betrayed them. I am a betrayer. Confirmed.”

      • Jumper

        When asked why he betrayed the group, he simply responded, “I align myself with what he (Kwankwanso) said.”

      • bernarddoro

        The name calling again! Can’t issues be discussed without element of rudeness? Do I come across as someone who’s not literate” okay read the part you omitted “Mr. Lamido corroborated Mr. Kwakwanso’s submission saying, “Yes, I betrayed them. I am a betrayer. Confirmed.”]
        When asked why he betrayed the group, he simply responded, “I align myself with what he (Kwankwanso) said.”
        ‎The man said he ‘aligned’ himself with what Kwankwanso said. You judge who is the literate one.

        • Maria

          What did Kwankwanso say that he said he aligns himself with? Here I reproduce it…

          …”This caused bad blood leading the Kano State Governor, Mr. Kwankwanso, to accuse Messrs Lamido and Babangida of betraying the other five governors.

          He said all seven governors had an agreement to leave PDP, following a disagreement they had with the party hierarchy.

          “Everyone knows ‎Governor Lamido was part of us, he was the leader of the group. He took us to a certain height before choosing otherwise and we were all surprised by his final decision.”…

          So, if you understood simple comprehension, you would know that he only admitted to the accusation of betrayal leveled against him by Kwakwanso.

          • bernarddoro

            So what do you mean?

          • Dan maikoko

            Both of you are literate. The difference is in the mindset of each of you. Maria went with the mindset of understanding what was written, but bernaddoro went with mindset of catching PT with a misrepresented headline. Both of you are right in your own way.

          • bernarddoro

            Lol! According to Dan maikoko Maria is a literalist while bernarddoro is teleological. Be the judge.

          • Maria

            You just confirmed my submission above, thank you.

          • Tunji Olarewaju

            You are just too much!

          • cyberpal

            And so what’s your argument here?

    • King Carlos

      Sarcasm from a governor? You think Lamido is Julius Agwu abi?

  • Aminulahi Aminu

    APC doesn’t need u lamido, go & save u children from efcc.

  • burning spear

    U are better off in APC than ———-PDP–CAUSE U ARE A MOLE FOR APC ————–PDP

  • Wetin Naija

    At least Lamido admits that he is not to be trusted and knows that he will face EFCC if he leaves PDP, but for Mr. Jonathan, he will deny and deny about corruption. Jonathan is like child with hand full of soup, he is still denying that he has not dipped his hand in the pot of soup.

    • Tunji Olarewaju

      Do you know the most annoying part?These goats call the Yoruba:’berebe’,meaning double faced.I wish GEJ has allowed IMPUNITY to creep into his administration, who would have cared about these animals!

      • Ahmad

        Lanre, pls try to find out the true meaning of “Bayarbe” from Hausa people or those who understand the language very well instead of exposing your ignorance. It is people like you that propagate falsehood about other ethnic groups. Olodo!

  • edith

    Good evening people, I wish to share to all this certain investment company located in Kano Nigeria, a company i have been benefiting from called INVEST AND ENLARGE (WEALTHZONE) where u invest and get a monthly interest according to the amount u invest, I read about it sometime last year at Nairaland and i contacted them and invested, i just got my 4th payment and i can assure anyone its real. I live in Abuja but all i did was sent email across and that was how i became an investor with them and now i’m enjoying my interest monthly, u also get a referral bonus interest the more people u refer which is why i decided to share this with u people, if u are interested TEXT ur EMAIL address to their customer care line 08021341784 and they would get back to u with details. Please do tell them Mrs Halima Azeez referred u, remain blessed.q

  • Yusuf

    sharrin dan kauye kenan

  • Bunduma Mohammed

    Lamido as an illiterate does not understand the meaning of betrayal. Nigerians should expect not much from somebody who did not finish secondary school. Nigerians including Kwankwaso should know the real reason why the political scavenger could not leave PDP because he abuse of office.

    Lamido’s decision to betray his people by amending Jigawa procurement law where he appointed himself commander for awarding contracts without due process was the root of his problem. He abuse his office by awarding Bugus contracts to his children.

    Knowing full well lamido lawfully stole from Jigawa, since the law protected him. GEJ started picking his children whom he used to syphone money through Bugus contracts. But since under the law he used to legalize his stealing the children would go free, GEJ charged them for money loundry.

    In short lamido unlike Kwankwanso who is smart was blackmailed into submission. No one should listen to the political jobbers Sule Lamido. He runs his mouth any how but we know inside that cloth he wears every day is a “weak woman”

  • Maria

    Lamido( dont know what that name means) and the toad-eyed man in Niger cannot leave PDP. If they did when other governors did, by now they would be wallowing in jail. These guys are crooks.

  • John, The Truth liberates

    Look at this Lamido who is Jonathan coordinator in the north east. Jonathan is already betrayed. Anyways, PDP cant even win the presidency. For those day dreaming, 85% of the 3 regions in the NORTH will vote for Buhari, it’s even worse for Jona in the south west as no one like him not because of his person but his performance seems to be nothieng to write home about and APC will also have 95% the vote cast there.the only 2 zones out of 6 zones (SS and SE) might produce 50% – 65% for Jona but sorry this will not be up to 25 % of votes so Jona will be out. Really it’s just not possible for this party to remain in power. The game is up and nigerians are wiser

  • Umar Abdullahi

    Purchase your Dangote Cement at a factory price of NGN1200 Per bag and have it delivered to you anywhere in Nigeria.Contact us today for bookings and enquiries on +2348068610114.

  • Mr. Abdin

    The formation of the new pdp was a welcome development though it was engineered by Atiku Abubakar and Lamido refused to join the track. God save Nigeria from the following challenges.

  • obanda

    premium times sorry.you edited his interview.He sadi he betrayed them because of National Interest. Now I know where falsehood breeds.like party like followers.

  • otomololu

    it is so sad that journalist could not differentiate between satire and direct statement. Go and read the interview again, interpret his response and make meaning out of it. Jounalism has contriubted immenseley to the dearth of indepth analysis and understanding of the political environemt. So sad indeed!

  • daniel

    Simply, our regulators have been settled.