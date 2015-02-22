Nigerian troops uncover heaps of arms abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Baga

Scene of Nigerian Ground Troops that Recapture Baga (3)

Nigerian troops engaged in cordon and search in Baga continue to discover more arms of various background and shapes abandoned in some houses and surrounding communities by fleeing terrorists, the Nigerian defence headquarters has said.

The spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Chris Olukolade, a Major General, said heaps of weapons, most of which were strange looking or destroyed, were still being gathered.

Many abandoned or destroyed motorcycles have also been discovered, Mr. Olukolade said.

He said a soldier was stabbed while another was shot during a close quarter battle which ensued as troops involved in cordon and search caught up with some of the fleeing terrorists Saturday evening.

Mr. Olukolade added, “A number of individuals who claimed to be residents are also being interrogated in order to ascertain their identity and motive. The group consisting mostly women continued to hail and cheer the troops as they conduct thorough search in the area.

“Wanting to be sure the group was not working for the terrorists despite the excitement, they had to be placed under watch.

“The cordon and search as well as patrol of the localities continue while the offensive on terrorists is progressing in other areas of the theatre of the counter terrorist campaign.”

Nigerian troops had on Saturday reclaimed Baga and other surrounding communities after days of fierce fighting.

  • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

    Nice job.
    Watch them wella as we do not want any surprises.
    Meanwhile make sure their human rights are at the same time upheld. That’s very important too.
    More power to your elbow.

    • Jo Guy

      Anyone trying to kill you cannot have any human right. Isolate the innocent and destroy the rest!

  • Johnny McDexy

    This is the real Nigerian soldiers I know oo…kudos and bravo!!!…

    • Strong System

      The pressure on the military and government is finally paying off

    • PATROTIC NIGERIAN WOMAN

      We hail you brother Johnny, that is the true Nigerian spirit. May the good Lord grant our Soldiers and the joint task force more boldness and victory over the evil beasts from the Northern desert called Boko haram. Their time is up and they will surely eat their flesh and drink their blood whether as dog or baboon, we don’t care. God bless Nigeria.

  • Reality

    Weldone for recovering back the ammunitions you run an leave to Boko haram.Pressure within an outside the country make the military to do this work, if not the foreign army from Chad, Niger and Cameroon would take the credit of bringing an end to BH insurgency in naija. Weldone Job

  • warry

    Well done Nigerian Military. Shame to those who are playing politics with it to the extent of accusing the Government and security forces of Genocide. Even going to lie overseas which has prolonged the war.

  • Guguru

    Wow, after 13,000 deaths. What kept the Nigerian military from acting about a year ago so that they could save lives?

    • Trust

      Eh yah it must been a sad news to you. Sorry o but that is the truth your boys are the ones running now. Shame on you.

  • Ahmad

    i fervently pray that what Mr. Kolade says is true. I still find it difficult to believe him since the infamous claim of rescuing the Chibok girls which turned out to be a shameless lies.

  • favourtalk

    We can’t continue like this, when our military has become a puppet to the executive and look after money alone. This alone cost many lives in the country because they couldn’t do the necessary. We need a change in Leadership in nigeria to make a better nation come true before GEJ divided us

  • Me

    Where is the picture?

    • Truth

      Sorry loosers. We can understand your frustration and anger. Your boys are now running while you are mourning. Gallant soldiers lets go and get this done with.

      • philip

        Tanx my bros. Let all those losers jump into hell for all we care. Our gallant military ride on. We are right we you, n our father God almighty in heaven is solidly with you. All d secrecy of evil boko haram n their sponsors including apc ‘s hypocritical big wits WILL fail for ever! Amen!!!

        • BitterTruth

          Some just asked a very simple question and you pounced on him, can’t there be any photo evidence for the military self acclaimed victory?? Where is the pictures?

    • Philip

      You faithless, doubting “Thomas’ who wants to c d hole of d nail n thrust ur finger in it b4 believing our gallant military, I think u are an accursed! What have u n ur so-called perpetually failed opposition have to offer dis country except baseless criticism n wicked destruction of lives n props of innocent patriotic Nigerian citizens?

  • PATROTIC NIGERIAN WOMAN

    Haba! fellow Nigerians, we must not allow greedy politicians to tear us apsrt and turn us against one another. Let us for once have faith in our selves and learn to trust one another again!. Army all over the world is known for discipline and integrity, we must not allow deceptive politicians to reduce our military to nothing and make us disregard them. Opposition will always remain opposition any time any day. It is not any thing government that is bad. Give honour to who honour is due. Tomorrow some of us may find yourselves in leadership positions and we may not tolerate the kind of baseless criticism and propaganda we are selling against the sitting government. 5 yrs is still too short a time to expect the impossible that never happened over 40 years ago. Let us be reasonable for once. A rolling stone gathers no moose , what we need is a sacrificial long and steady change and sometimes it could be painful. A child of 5yrs can not be said to be an adult no matter what. We should stop provoking the military. If the military says they have made progress, then we should believe them and encourage them instead of doubting and booing them. Honesty, I believe we really need is a change of mentality. Nigerians wake up and do not allow yourselves to be manipulated by few evil politicians who can not offer anything better. Nigerians, Remember what happened in Rwanda, the hatred between the Tutsis and Hutus . God will never allowed Nigeria to degenerate to that level. God forbid it in Jesus name amen! God bless Nigeria!!!

  • Benedicta

    Well said Pius!

  • Lanre

    You just gave one more reason why Nigeria is a huge joke.

  • fosi

    Big men don’t even think there are very poor people in Nigeria. That’s where the first issue lies.

  • akinwumi komolafe

    The ‘beautyful’ ones are not yet born

  • Naija-go-free

    I wonder if the President has ever bothered to contemplate what percentage of the.Nigerian population can afford the type of modern and efficient medical attention he received in London. What steps has he taken to ensure that Nigerians can easily consult qualified medical personnel and get the correct prescriptions when they fall sick like he did. Oh!, I almost forgot, some Nigerians are more equal than others.