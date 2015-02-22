Nigerian troops uncover heaps of arms abandoned by fleeing Boko Haram terrorists in Baga

Related News

Nigerian troops engaged in cordon and search in Baga continue to discover more arms of various background and shapes abandoned in some houses and surrounding communities by fleeing terrorists, the Nigerian defence headquarters has said.

The spokesperson for the Defence Headquarters, Chris Olukolade, a Major General, said heaps of weapons, most of which were strange looking or destroyed, were still being gathered.

Many abandoned or destroyed motorcycles have also been discovered, Mr. Olukolade said.

He said a soldier was stabbed while another was shot during a close quarter battle which ensued as troops involved in cordon and search caught up with some of the fleeing terrorists Saturday evening.

Mr. Olukolade added, “A number of individuals who claimed to be residents are also being interrogated in order to ascertain their identity and motive. The group consisting mostly women continued to hail and cheer the troops as they conduct thorough search in the area.

“Wanting to be sure the group was not working for the terrorists despite the excitement, they had to be placed under watch.

“The cordon and search as well as patrol of the localities continue while the offensive on terrorists is progressing in other areas of the theatre of the counter terrorist campaign.”

Nigerian troops had on Saturday reclaimed Baga and other surrounding communities after days of fierce fighting.