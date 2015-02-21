Boko Haram: Mass Hostage Release Sparks Chibok Girls Plea

Related News

Former British Prime Minister and UN envoy, Gordon Brown, has issued a fresh plea to the kidnappers of 220 Nigerian schoolgirls to release them immediately.

The former British Prime Minister urged Boko Haram militants to free the girls who were taken from the town of Chibok last April.

Mr Brown, the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, was speaking after the same terrorist group yesterday released 158 women and children taken during a separate raid on Katarko, in December. They were held captive for more than a month before finally being freed and reunited with their families.

The circumstances of their release are still unclear but it raised hopes that the Chibok girls can finally be returned home.

Mr. Brown said families had suffered 10 months of “cruelty and anguish” not knowing the girls’ fate. Despite a worldwide campaign, Bring Back our Girls, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The last clue to where they might be was a heart-breaking but chilling picture of the girls huddled together on scrubland, all wearing black and grey hijabs. It was taken just weeks after the kidnapping and sent to news agencies by Boko Haram.

Mr. Brown promised that there would be no let-up in the campaign to find them and free them.

He said: “I am making a humanitarian plea after the terrorists released a separate group of women and girls following a kidnapping that took place in December. Now they have released some hostages, they should release them all.

“Boko Haram are piling cruelty upon cruelty by failing to free the girls. They have now been away from their families for 10 months.

“We will keep up pressure until they are released and if they are still prisoners we will mark the one year of captivity with a vigil planned at the United Nations in New York on April 14.”