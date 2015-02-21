Boko Haram: Mass Hostage Release Sparks Chibok Girls Plea

UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown
UN Special Envoy for Global Education, Gordon Brown

Former British Prime Minister and UN envoy, Gordon Brown, has issued a fresh plea to the kidnappers of 220 Nigerian schoolgirls to release them immediately.

The former British Prime Minister urged Boko Haram militants to free the girls who were taken from the town of Chibok last April.

Mr Brown, the United Nations Special Envoy for Global Education, was speaking after the same terrorist group yesterday released 158 women and children taken during a separate raid on Katarko, in December. They were held captive for more than a month before finally being freed and reunited with their families.

The circumstances of their release are still unclear but it raised hopes that the Chibok girls can finally be returned home.

Mr. Brown said families had suffered 10 months of “cruelty and anguish” not knowing the girls’ fate. Despite a worldwide campaign, Bring Back our Girls, their whereabouts remain unknown.

The last clue to where they might be was a heart-breaking but chilling picture of the girls huddled together on scrubland, all wearing black and grey hijabs. It was taken just weeks after the kidnapping and sent to news agencies by Boko Haram.

Mr. Brown promised that there would be no let-up in the campaign to find them and free them.

He said: “I am making a humanitarian plea after the terrorists released a separate group of women and girls following a kidnapping that took place in December. Now they have released some hostages, they should release them all.

“Boko Haram are piling cruelty upon cruelty by failing to free the girls. They have now been away from their families for 10 months.

“We will keep up pressure until they are released and if they are still prisoners we will mark the one year of captivity with a vigil planned at the United Nations in New York on April 14.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Discover!!New Solution Helps Men Get Bigger Penis size!!To 7inch without Side Effect and Last 25minutes in bed During Sex Click Here To Read...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • amazing2012

    PDP will release them soon for election deception !

    • alhaji

      CRAZY

      • amazing2012

        Just as your boss ! Jonathan !!

    • Awarawa

      You mean to type APC (All Progressive Confidence)?!

      • amazing2012

        If APC is involve by now you guys will have expose them but when Gen. Azazi point at Jonathan on Boko boys he got sacked and killed. Time will expose your evil plan and cast curse on all of you including your supporters.

      • godswill Ibe

        No, he meant Peoples Doomed Party (PDP)

    • Otile

      You mean deception as in taqiyya?

      • amazing2012

        Yes same taqiyya which Judas/CAN sold their master for few coins/billions of Naira bribe.

        • Otile

          Prove it.

  • TrueNja

    Jonathan govt is the worst government Nigeria has ever had. These kids could have been released to their parents since we have responsible and caring president. A day or 2 days after they were kidnapped, our outgoing president Goodluck Eblele Jonathan went to Kano and dancing nicked in public. This same useless president now want our votes, God for bid. He is heartless!

    • better_naija

      If you call yourself a Christian, have you ever prayed for Jonathan and administration for wisdom to government well? if you have not, then you are not a Christian. The Bible commands us to pray for our leaders because even the bad leaders are placed there by God for his purpose. It is a command in the Bible, and not a suggestion. Truly Jonah’s government has performed poorly, and Buhari may win. But guess what? Four years from now you will be writing again that Buhari’s is the worst government Nigeria has ever had. Remember, Buhari was one of the group of soldiers that killed Ironsi and Fajuyi, then governor of Western Region. The group included murtala, danjuma, joe akahan, babangida. joe akahan who a fighter pilot was shot down when he came for a bombing raid in port harcout. murtala was killed in dimka’s coup. But what you should have noticed from the above list is that the surviving members of that team that murdered Ironsi and Fajuyi are still the ones trying to control Nigerian politics and economy, and they are never at peace unless they are in control. If you think Buhari is such a better guy than Jonah, have you ever wondered why he never openly condemned Boko Haram? You think he will fight Boko Haram? Let me tell you what he will do: grant amnesty to Boko Haram. So Abubakar Shekau who has commanded all the atrocities in the north-east will work a free man again.

      • amazing2012

        Then list those who kill other prominent people from other regions. For instance Sardauna, tafawa balewa and the thousands of Nigeria army murdered after the failed civil war. While Nigeria released all the prisoners of war from Biafran army, the igbos killed all the thousands Nigeria army they captured during the war. Igbos are cursed and will continue to fail for the rest of their lives.

        • better_naija

          I totally agree with you that the way some immature Igbo army officers handled the 1966 coup was totally wrong, as that is primarily what has led to the present mistrust among the various ethnic groups that make up Nigeria. If you were old enough at the time, you may recall that Ironsi had Nzeogwo jailed for quite a while for killing the Sardauna without authorization from a higher authority. If Nzeogwu were alive today I would never support his participation in any public office at all. However, it is quite disappointing that you think a specific ethnic group are cursed forever. We can never have a true nation building with that line of thinking. Remember the lyrics in Bob Marley’s song, War: “Until the philosophy which holds one race superior and another inferior is finally and permanently, discredited, and abandoned, everywhere is war.” If you think there will ever be patriotism with some ethnic groups aspiring to lord it over others, well let’s take stock 10 years from now. Personally, I pray for the good old days when Nigerians living in other parts of the country far away from their ethnic group were appreciated. We must learn to appreciate our diversity of culture, strengths, and vulnerabilities.

          • amazing2012

            I respect your submission and uphold your quality of reasoning but read your statement ” Nzeogu was jailed for killing Sardauna” is that punishment enough for killing a premier of a country ? And what is the logic behind jail term than death which treason attract ?

      • amazing2012

        There was never a place in the bible that was said to pray for bad leaders to continue to lead but to pray for their change. Jesus never pray for the leaders of his time, a prayer to continue with killing and cheating their subjects.
        Matthew 15:14 “Let them alone:they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind,both shall fall into the ditch”.
        Isaiah 9:16 “For the leaders of this people cause them to err; and they that are led of them are destroyed”
        To cont;

        • better_naija

          Hello amazing2012. Thanks a lot for your constructive approach. Please consider this verse:

          “I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty” (1 Timothy 2:1-2, KJV).

    • amazing2012

      But some blind people can not see that!

  • taiwo

    APC wants to order their militant arm to release them after the elections as buhari’s achievement but their plans have failed woefully

  • BTT

    It may be hard for BH to release those girls. I believe those girls are still alive. They would have been forcefully married to terrorists and sexually assaulted. As this new battle against BH takes a full swing, there is hope that those girls would be rescued at last.

  • Dee Chuks

    Jonah is my hero for dealing with the North in the way none southern leader ever achieved.

    • amazing2012

      Ant christ and pagan !

  • ayorinde

    well Mr Albert your right up is no more than the truth that should be said, varying from what happened then and what is happening now. the similarity is too close that every man should be begin to wonder is there any incorruptible man ever that will stand and negotiate our liberation in this country just like Abraham in the bible.
    nevertheless the contest at which either you or the premium times used this phrases or clause is not totally well arranged.
    if the whole article is not properly read, the earlier statement in your article makes one wanting to disregard your article because of it improper use because it shows you are negating what the bible said.
    but sincerely Nigeria is at his peak of sin and we better begin to cry out for help, mercy and forgiveness so that the wrought of God will not visit us soon

  • Tex Oryan

    Yes – a story about greed, with a message Christians don’t want to hear, so they grab a by-lines subtext and run with it and really hammer it, screaming ‘nothing to see here!’ About the real message.