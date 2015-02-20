Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages, kills over 40

Nigeria Army Sambissa Op 14-01-15 (4)

Rampaging Boko Haram insurgents attacked three villages in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State between Thursday and Friday, killing at least 40, residents and security officials said.

Locals said the insurgents had earlier killed 30 indigenes of Gaya –fa community, and later proceeded to another village, Zang. Both communities are located near the Sambisa Forest.

“They ransacked our villages for almost two days, they first attacked Gaya-fa in a killing spree, over 30 people were shot,” one resident told RPEMIUM TIMES. “We were able to repel them on Thursday, but they later mobilized and re-launched attack at Zang, as I am talking to you they are there killing over 10 people.”

“We are set to repel them now,” said the resident, Baba Jibrin, who is the chief hunter of the area.

Other residents said the insurgents also set fire on several buildings in the communities, looting home utensils and food stuff, including mattresses.

Another fleeing resident who identified himself as Mr. James, said, “They killed over 30 people and burned down several buildings in the community.

“I believe that those who attacked the community were dislodged from the Sambisa Forest by the ongoing raid being carried out by the Air Force and the ground soldiers.

“The military is now in control of a large part of the Sambisa Forest and the insurgents are moving in bands and launching attacks on the communities that are far from where the soldiers checkpoints are.”

The attack came shortly after the military liberated 11 communities from the insurgents. On Tuesday, the military said it killed over 300 of the insurgents and seized several calibre of arms and ammunition.

Defence spokesperson, Chris Olukolade, said Thursday that coordinated aerial attacks had resulted in the death of many insurgents in Sambisa Forest and parts of Gwoza.

In the meantime, residents of the affected communities are fleeing in their hundreds to the neighbouring Hong town, where there exist military base.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:To place a text-based ad here call Willie (08098788999)...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Otile

    It is good to know that Imam Abu Shekau is not tribalist in his struggle. Imam is not killing people based on their ethnic groups. While Danjuma, Gowon, Adekunle and Awolowo were out to exterminate Igbo people, Imam Shekau is carrying out his own struggle in accordance with Koranic precepts.

    Imam Shekau, Allah ya gafatta mallam.

  • Bunduma Mohammed

    It was CAN President Jet smuggling arms in South Africa and now the CAN is the one distributing bribe? what sort of religious leader is this?

    • warry

      Liars have work because there are fools to believe them. Some people believe in everything. No wonder, the Ideology of APC is lies,propaganda,deception,manipulations,and more lies.

  • August January

    The people running into the military base for safety are not sensible. The fact that two military bases were taken away from the army last year should make them think twice before running into a military base, because before you know what’s happening, the soldiers in that base may take to their heels if Boko Haram fighters suddenly appear there. It will take time before I can trust Nigerian army

  • favourtalk

    It is going to two weeks now, we just pray that the delay in the election worth the promises that Nigeria military gave despite the facts that nigerians knows about the plans that GEJ had with them for him to have more grace in convincing many other leaders in the nation which everyone knows that it won’t still work. People are angry with the system, pepper are tired, we need change

  • danladi

    You mean you are a convicted felon! (in Nigerian parlance). Cause to see the inner walls of any prison simply means Guilty as charged!