Boko Haram attacks Adamawa villages, kills over 40

Related News

Rampaging Boko Haram insurgents attacked three villages in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State between Thursday and Friday, killing at least 40, residents and security officials said.

Locals said the insurgents had earlier killed 30 indigenes of Gaya –fa community, and later proceeded to another village, Zang. Both communities are located near the Sambisa Forest.

“They ransacked our villages for almost two days, they first attacked Gaya-fa in a killing spree, over 30 people were shot,” one resident told RPEMIUM TIMES. “We were able to repel them on Thursday, but they later mobilized and re-launched attack at Zang, as I am talking to you they are there killing over 10 people.”

“We are set to repel them now,” said the resident, Baba Jibrin, who is the chief hunter of the area.

Other residents said the insurgents also set fire on several buildings in the communities, looting home utensils and food stuff, including mattresses.

Another fleeing resident who identified himself as Mr. James, said, “They killed over 30 people and burned down several buildings in the community.

“I believe that those who attacked the community were dislodged from the Sambisa Forest by the ongoing raid being carried out by the Air Force and the ground soldiers.

“The military is now in control of a large part of the Sambisa Forest and the insurgents are moving in bands and launching attacks on the communities that are far from where the soldiers checkpoints are.”

The attack came shortly after the military liberated 11 communities from the insurgents. On Tuesday, the military said it killed over 300 of the insurgents and seized several calibre of arms and ammunition.

Defence spokesperson, Chris Olukolade, said Thursday that coordinated aerial attacks had resulted in the death of many insurgents in Sambisa Forest and parts of Gwoza.

In the meantime, residents of the affected communities are fleeing in their hundreds to the neighbouring Hong town, where there exist military base.