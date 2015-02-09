Missing $20billion: Reps to summon PriceWaterhouseCooper

Related News

The Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Public Accounts, Solomon Adeola, has said that the committee would summon ‎PriceWaterhouseCooper on the missing NNPC $20billion audit report submitted to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr. Adeola, who is currently a Senatorial candidate for Lagos West under the All Progressive Congress, APC, said the auditor general of the federation was not in a position to comment on the forensic audit report as he was not the one that appointed the firm of the PriceWaterhouseCooper in the first place and would not have been privy to the terms of reference and rules of engagement given to the auditing firm.

Mr. Adeola said the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives was going to summon the auditing firm on the details of its report when the House resumes after the elections.

“The Auditor General did not appoint the auditing firm that submitted the report. What he gave the public in his press conference is a summarized version of the report and not the full report. We in the House Committee will be requesting (for) the full report. The firm was appointed by the Ministry of Finance and not the Auditor General,” he stated in a media statement signed by his media, ‎Kayode Odunaro.

Mr. Adeola said as far as the House was concerned the report raised more questions than answers to the missing Nigerian money.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said the House needed to know the details of how out of $20billion NNPC was only indicted for $1.48billion. He said Nigerians would want to know the details of what happened to the balance of $18.52billion in clear terms.

“One is not surprised that the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Deiziani Alison-Madueke, has quickly ordered payment of the acknowledged missing $1.48billion as this looks an easy way to bury the issue but Nigeria demands full accountability on this vexed issue,” he said.