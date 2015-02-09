Missing $20billion: Reps to summon PriceWaterhouseCooper

Inside the chambers of the House of Representatives
Inside the chambers of the House of Representatives

The Chairman of the House of Representative Committee on Public Accounts, Solomon Adeola, has said that the committee would summon ‎PriceWaterhouseCooper on the missing NNPC $20billion audit report submitted to President Goodluck Jonathan.

Mr. Adeola, who is currently a Senatorial candidate for Lagos West under the All Progressive Congress, APC, said the auditor general of the federation was not in a position to comment on the forensic audit report as he was not the one that appointed the firm of the PriceWaterhouseCooper in the first place and would not have been privy to the terms of reference and rules of engagement given to the auditing firm.

Mr. Adeola said the Public Accounts Committee of the House of Representatives was going to summon the auditing firm on the details of its report when the House resumes after the elections.

“The Auditor General did not appoint the auditing firm that submitted the report. What he gave the public in his press conference is a summarized version of the report and not the full report. We in the House Committee will be requesting (for) the full report. The firm was appointed by the Ministry of Finance and not the Auditor General,” he stated in a media statement signed by his media, ‎Kayode Odunaro.

Mr. Adeola said as far as the House was concerned the report raised more questions than answers to the missing Nigerian money.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee said the House needed to know the details of how out of $20billion NNPC was only indicted for $1.48billion. He said Nigerians would want to know the details of what happened to the balance of $18.52billion in clear terms.

“One is not surprised that the Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Deiziani Alison-Madueke, has quickly ordered payment of the acknowledged missing $1.48billion as this looks an easy way to bury the issue but Nigeria demands full accountability on this vexed issue,” he said.

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Fools on the prowl again. If the house is disatisfied with the Audit report they are free to coduct their own probe. You do not need to question price waterhouse. If you guys had exhibited this latest misplaced audacity in passing the PIB, this allegations and counter allegations wouldn’t have arisen in the first place. Let the house be focussed for the remaining 4 moths

    • tundemash

      What has PIB got to do with corruption ? You use terms like an illiterate ……. i won’t be surprised if you claim non passage of PIB is responsible for your stup1dity?

      And by the way, PDP had the majority in the parliament, so does it mean the PDP members also don’t beleive in the all-solution PIB ?

  • Frank Bassey

    Please Note: The “missing” $1.48 billion the Petroleum Minister ordered NNPC to pay is an accumulation of taxes, royalties and levies that were suspended when the missing $20 billion controversy started. It was suspended to ensure confusion and mix up. Most of the comments we make are borne out of IGNORANCE.

  • Ette

    The house should ask for the report submitted in November 2014 and not the window dressing one made in the public to GEJ. House should also get a copy of the AU report and ask NNPC to account for all the missing funds which wicked GEJ and PDP are now throwing around anyone ready to do their wicked billings of spurious endorsements and election rigging. May the anger of God Almighty rekindle against them and consume them out of Nigerian power equation. Amen.

  • igbe

    This headline is mischievous and false. No $20b was found missing by auditors!

  • Kanoute

    The whole ‘$20B’ thing was just a figment of the imagination of a guy desperate to become emir in kano. The easiest way to become popular amongst the ignorant in Naija Is to abuse and accuse GEJ of everything under the sun.
    The turn out of APC henchmen at the coronation in kano goes to prove pundits right that the then CBN guvnr had become political!
    How come the mischievous house members settled for $20b out of the figures bandied about by that pretender??
    $49b…then $12b..then $10b…and next $20b. I can swear if the mallam was still around, we wuldv been entertained to several other different figures!
    WHO IN HIS RIGHT SENSES WILL RETAIN AN ACCOUNTING OFFICER WHO GIVES HIM FOUR TOTALLY DIFFERENT STATEMENTS OF ACCOUNT FOR THE SAME ACCOUNT? WHO???
    This noise by the law(noise)Makers will only amount to a FUTILE FLIGHT OF FANCY!

    • Salako

      Thats why you cal yourself kanoute ,because you need some noute to tighten your brain mumu.

      • emeka momegha

        hahahahah
        you killed me there..

    • Usman

      Mumu, they will soon explain exactly where it is plus the 30 trillion of Soludo

      • emmanuel

        N30 trillion? That amount is more than Nigeria budget in 5 years, against the 4 years Soludo mentioned.

        It is clear that Soludo has the intent to jump into the APC in case they win the presidency so that his CBN fraud case can be swept under. Afterall, Sanusi used the same template and succeeded with a emirship.

        Anyway, it is only mumu’s that quote such ridiculous non-existent figure.

        Wake up, mumu wake up!

      • Joe

        Because most Nigerians are frustrated, they have lost sense of discerning. N30 trillion Missing?,. I believe if soludo will come up tomorrow and rise the figure to N300 trillion, the likes of unman and APC will believe. Ngozi is more focused than soludo and he knows.

    • emmanuel

      Sanusi is a demented man who was forced on Nigeria by a then inordinately ambitious Saraki – who never graduated as a party Presidential candidate from an aspirant.

      There is no where in the world CBN Governor would allege fraud without clear facts.
      Will a commercial Bank accuse a staff of fraud without its own Internal Auditors or It staff double checking? How come CBN the custodian of Federation account went to town with several unsure figures?

      Politics aside, should our generation not be proud to leave legacy of deligence to the future generations? What will they say when they hear of this Sanusi and Soludo scandals? By which time names like Jonathan, Buhari, Sanusi, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala and Soludo would have long been gone? Shame!

  • ajwales

    Audit done while deziani is still minister….rubbish.

  • Mr. Abdin

    Auditing what? just a gimmicks.

  • Dazmillion

    NOI is a very smart woman. She held on to the report till election period knowing that the house of rep will be too busy with elections to look into the report. by the time the election is over nobody will remember this report.

  • fosi

    People like Odinakalu will criticise the on going anti corruption war, but will never propose a better and more effective solution around the problem. Leave PMB and his administration to use its method in the absence of any1from u. Thank u.

    • Nandi

      People like you who equate Mr. Buhari with government & think he is Mr. Perfect are part of the problem not part of the solution. If Buhari wants to succeed, he should listen carefully to people like Odinkalu. They wish Nigeria well. Read the article again or may be it is too sophisticated for you to understand?