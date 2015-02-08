Election Postponement: NSA, DSS and military chiefs commit treason, coup plotting – Falana

Femi Falana
Femi Falana

By causing the postponement of the general elections, the National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, and the military chiefs have plotted a coup against the Nigerian constitution, radical lawyer, Femi Falana, has said.

Mr. Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, stated this in his response to the postponement of the general elections as announced by the electoral agency, INEC, through its chairman, Attahiru Jega.

Mr. Jega on Saturday night said the elections, initially scheduled for February 14 and 28 will now hold on March 28 and April 11. He explained that the postponement was necessitated by the statements of the NSA and military chiefs that they could not provide security in February as the military would be busy with tackling the Boko Haram insurgency.

Mr. Falana, citing constitutional provisions, however, argued that both the military chiefs acted wrongly by making such assertions.

“In a desperate bid to blackmail the INEC to postpone the election the NSA wrote a letter to the INEC to the effect that the armed forces could not provide security for the election because of the operations in the north east region.

“By writing directly to the INEC on the security situation in the north east region the NSA usurped the functions of the National Security Council.”

Mr. Falana added that “by causing the election to be postponed, the NSA and the security chiefs have staged a coup against the Constitution. They are liable to be prosecuted for the grave offence of treason at the appropriate time.”

Read his full statement below:

At a public lecture delivered at the Chartham House in London last month, the National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki disclosed that he had “advised” the Independent National Electoral Commission to postpone the election. The reason adduced then for the unsolicited advice was that the INEC needed time to distribute permanent voters’ cards to all registered voters. As an adviser to the President on national security the NSA has no powers whatsoever to give directives or advice to the INEC. Indeed, there is no statutory nexus between the INEC and the NSA to warrant the purported demand for the postponement of the General Election. To that extent, the NSA acted illegally. The INEC rightly rejected the unwarranted interference from the NSA.

But as soon as the INEC announced that all arrangements had been put in place for the distribution of the remaining permanent voters cards in readiness for the February 14 election the NSA began to sing a different tune. At that juncture, President Goodluck Jonathan convened a meeting of the Council of State. The NSA and the security chiefs were curiously invited to the meeting with a view to convincing the Council members to endorse the postponement of the election. To their utter dismay, they failed to achieve the illegal objective as the Council declined to support the postponement of the election. The Presidency had wanted the advisory body to usurp the constitutional duty of INEC by taking a “decision” on the postponement of the election.

In a desperate bid to blackmail the INEC to postpone the election the NSA wrote a letter to the INEC to the effect that the armed forces could not provide security for the election because of the operations in the north east region. By writing directly to the INEC on the security situation in the north east region the NSA usurped the functions of the National Security Council. That is the only body that has the constitutional duty to “advise the President on matters relating to public security including matters relating to any organization or agency established by law for ensuring the security of the Federation.” The Council which is established under section 153 of the Constitution is comprised of the President, Vice-President, the a Defence Minister, Chief of defence staff, minister of interior, minister of foreign affairs, inspector-General of police and national security adviser.

It is pertinent to point out that the security chiefs are not members of the National Security Council. Neither are they members of the Nigeria Police Council. Therefore, they lack the constitutional power to make any authoritative pronouncement on the security of the nation. Even though the NSA is a member of the National Security Council he cannot usurp the constitutional responsibilities of the body with the connivance of the service chiefs. Since the NSA and the service chiefs acted illegally and mala fide the INEC ought to have rejected their politically motivated request for the postponement of the Election. The reliance on section 25 of the Electoral Act by Professor Attahiru Jega, the INEC chairman is totally misleading. The provision does not support the postponement of a general election in the entire country but “in the area or areas” where there is violence or actual threat of a breakdown of law and order.

Since the reason for the postponement of any election must be “cogent and verifiable” it is crystal clear from the press conference addressed by Professor Jega last night that the INEC did not verify the bogus claim of the NSA and the security chiefs as required by the law. By saying that they would not provide security in aid of civil authorities pursuant to section 217 of the Constitution the security chiefs have committed the offence of mutiny contrary to section 52 of the armed Forces Act.  Contrary to the mistaken belief of the INEC leadership the armed forces have no role to play in the electoral process.
Since it is the exclusive constitutional responsibility of the Nigeria Police Force to maintain law and order during elections the INEC should have called off the bluff of the security chiefs. More so, that the Inspector-General of Police had confirmed the readiness of the Police to provide security for the election. Just last week, the federal high court sitting in Sokoto declared illegal and unconstitutional the involvement of soldiers in election duties. That judgment is binding on all authorities and persons in Nigeria.

It is pertinent to point out that the postponement of a General Election throughout the country is provided for under section 135(3) of the Constitution where it is stated that “If the Federation is at war in which the territory of Nigeria is physically involved and the President considers that it is not practicable to hold elections, the National Assembly may by resolution extend the period of four years mentioned in subsection (2) of this section from time to time, but no such extension shall exceed a period of six months at any one time.” Since the President could not persuade the National Assembly to pass a resolution for tenure elongation on spurious grounds the service chiefs allowed themselves to be manipulated to subvert the democratic process. Thus, by causing the election to be postponed, the NSA and the security chiefs have staged a coup against the Constitution. They are liable to be prosecuted for the grave offence of treason at the appropriate time.

If the satanic Boko Haram sect is not defeated by the armed forces of the republics of Chad, Cameroon and Niger in the next six weeks, the security chiefs are likely to ask for another postponement of the General Election on the ground that the operations in the north east region have not been successfully concluded. As such extension cannot be accommodated under the Electoral Act and the Constitution, the democratic process may be terminated by the security chiefs to pave way for the much touted INTERIM NATIONAL GOVERNMENT. Since some of the Colonels who played a dominant role in the criminal annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election have taken over the security of the country, the democratic forces in Nigeria should be prepared for a long drawn out battle for the restoration of civil rule. In the circumstance, I am compelled to urge Nigerians to beware of the “Ides of March”.

Femi Falana SAN

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Spoken word

    Karma will catch up with these bloody suckers very soon

    • Odogwu

      Sure!

  • Nduka The Great

    They would be tried for treason soon, ugly pot-bellied pigs!

  • the truth

    So falana doesnt see beyond his paid masters.a situation where 34 percent of the electorates are still without their pvcs and u want inec to go ahead with the election.if this is not deceit then tell me what is?

    • larry

      Falana blows so much hot air.

    • Wähala

      Don’t mind Falana omoReno… NSA can advise anybody even civil servants on matters bordering on national security.

      • Otile

        Omo ale, I am ready to match you insult for insult. You do not have monopoly of vulgarity?
        Vous êtes un fou. Vous êtes un salaud. May Shango your Yoruba deity fire your iya’s stinking ass, yeye. Aṣiwèrè, Schämen

        • King Carlos

          Really? It’s like you planned for this…take it easy my brother. We’re all doing this bcos of our love for Nigeria. No fight abeg

          • Otile

            You are right, my brother. There should be no reason for us to be insulting ourselves because of our corrupt politicians. They don’t even care whether we are hurting or not.

            But some individuals delight in demeaning others, calling people names as if they themselves have monopoly of insults. Even when you ignore them, they provoke you by impersonating your name to post their nasty comments. How do we end these obscenities and discuss issues decently again?

      • Maitama Tambari

        You are really WAHALA since you do not know the role of NSA. he is not IG nor DG SSS or CAS. He does not advise them and theY are not bound to listen to his adviser, not to talk of a civil servant. He is the Adviser of Mr. President, period simple. What Falana is saying, the structure put in place by the Constitution has been broken by the NSA and the Service Chiefs when they took political decision outside the structure of National Security Council, which NSA is the only member and the Service Chiefs represented by their political heads, the Ministers. CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

    • tundemash

      shut up Mr. Career Liar …. is it about PVC or security situation ? Did you bother to read the INEC press conference at all ?

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    The year was 1817.

    If Jonothing was a more astute student of history, he would have learnt about the saga of Alaafin Aole and Aare Ona Kakanfo Afonja.

    The people of the Oyo Kingdom had a good reason for insisting that there war generals should never be allowed to reside in the capital, but in the outposts.

    He has let the genie OBJ bottled in 1999, out of the kettle and the Generals now do as they wish. Let Jonothing be not deceived; he is on the throne, but he is not in power.

    • King Carlos

      Hmmmmn…. true o. Obasanjo contained them.

    • Hassan Lawal

      I agree with you in totality,the president is technically in bondage,he’s truly not in power,but only in government.Its obvious that he’s the cause of his misfortune,his greed and inability to be man enough and be in-charge is taking a toll on him.I wish him best of luck,but someone should remind him he’s following the path of former president Gbagbo of Cote’de voire and should tell him what became of Gbagbo.

    • DecodeDaRiddle

      When you fly too close to the sun, you get burns. His reliance is that his in law will not betray him….the rope designed for GEJ is gradually around his neck while standing on a stool. The kick will follow soon.

  • Anonymous

    Well said Mr Falana!

    It is also important that Nigerians and in particular all democratic forces in the country should remember and never forget that General Ibrahim Babangida who master-minded and enacted the criminal annulment of June 12 elections is the mentor and godfather of Colonel Sambo Dasuki. Infact, Dasuki served as Babangida’s ADC. It comes as no surprise, therefore, that the protege, Sambo Dasuki, has learned well from his mentor, Ibrahim Babangida, the way to subvert democratic and popular will through annulments. What we are witnessing now is a reenactment ofJune 12 under the regime of Goodluck Jonathan who visited Babangida in Minna and proclaimed to the world that Babangida is his godfather.

    • PROF

      Which Planet are you from?

    • arewethishopeless

      So called Professor with no understanding of the implications of what has done.

      JEG and his commissioners must also be added to the list of criminals to be tried for treason when we get our country back. Criminals cannot blackmail and hold this country to ransom. JEGA, you are a satanic criminal ….

  • Lanre

    Mr.Femi Falana. In fact, I commend you for your persistence. I hope it yields fruit. Otherwise, this is nothing but long jargon. You are referring to law in a country where most of those in senior government positions have flouted and disobeyed the law. Several times. How is it that Dasuki is NSA? Why is Gusau Minister of Defence? Dasuki, Babangida’s former ADC never said a word all these years until two weeks ago. Why? I remember Tanko Ayuba in 1985 talking about how disinformation is used when the coup plotting section of the Nigerian Army wants to start work.
    Femi Falana. I have stated and will continue to maintain that Nigerians are enslaved. This is wishing you all the best in your attempt to free them.

  • mart tins

    femi falana you hv said a lot but havnt made a single meaningful point..4d fact that ure a seasoned lawyer and 1 of the best @wat u do doesn’t gv u d right to say things without prove..you don’t accuse pipu unjustly,u of all people should know this..#GEJ4Naija

  • Benny

    With the continous disparaging and utter disrespect for the Nigerian Armed Forces by the APC and their e-rats like Oby Ezekwesili, Kayode Ogundamisi, hot air blowing Falana, definitely Buhari will never rule Nigeria. Without stability in the military, no civilian government can thrive. Ask the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood Party. APC be careful how you are going about this your desperation for power.

    • historee

      “I want to assure all Nigerians that this decision to postpone the election by six weeks,
      until March 28th, is entirely that of the Independent National Electoral Commission,
      and to inform Nigerians that there was no coercion on INEC to postpone the election.

      If the security of personnel, voters, election observers and election material cannot
      be guaranteed, the lives of innocent young men and women and the prospect of free,
      fair and credible elections will be greatly jeopardised”

      ……………Professor Attahiru Jega
      (Chairman INEC)

      (February 7th, 2015)

    • Baba

      Blame your brother the failed commander in chief for destroying the army and reducing it a paper tiger. That Nigerian Army barracks are being overrun by boko haram says a lot about GEJ weak leadership that affects all sectors.

      • ogologomaha

        And you, who is your brother? The tyrant GMB or OBJ the one who effectively turned the Nigerian Army into boy scout. So he could rule with impunity.

      • Benny

        Your advice is pretty late as the Nigerian Armed Forces have found out that your principal Buhari is an impostor and the camaraderie bestowed upon by him being a retired “general” has been nullified with his fake certificate. Buhari is now a bloody civilian and a rookie politician that he has been destined to be a serial failure

    • Jay

      Are you a living being or a robot programmed to reason with the anus?

      • ogologomaha

        The truth sounds like gunshots to ears of loosers. Wake up insults will definitely not win you elections

        • Jay

          Standing truth on it’s head do not deserve decent responses. Never in the history of Nigeria have a ruling party be this jittery. GEJ and the gang have brought Nigeria to it’s knees and a laughing stock in the comity of nations. Good thing is defeat stares them in the face and a million Asari and Tompolo coupled with the military cannot save them from the shame that lies ahead. The more postponement the more you guys get more undecided folks on the side of the general. Incompetence is a deadly disease worse than AIDS. It surfaces in every aspect of your life and Nigerians have resolved not to reward this one. Hope you have watched the video of how Okupe was disgraced by reporters in his own press conference? You know that feeling when a girl you have continuously wooed with all you have rejecting you as if you are plagued with an incurable disease. You guys are doomed!

      • Benny

        What a pin-head! Definitely, you are one of the goons that the APC have bewitched with their directionless propaganda. The Achilles heel of all these vituperations by sewage rats like you is hollow and belongs to the dust-bin. Get an elementary book on quantitative method application, it could help a lot to stimulate your stagnant brain.

        • tundemash

          you are just making noise ! You just passed some simple exam and you read so much you are ere misapplying whatever u have read … cl0wn !

          • Benny

            Oh, you’ve been left off by the Jaguda of Bourdillon to source for more powdery stuff! Just nick a little of the cheap stuff and get back to your hallucinating mode. Silly APC savage miscreant!

          • tundemash

            Obviously u ran out of anything sensible to say !
            Drop the bottle and be coherent for once !

        • Jay

          I do not need any quantitative applications to know how disparaged and deluded you guys are at the moment. We have just few days to totally unpack you lots of criminal heritage away from governance in Nigeria. What is coming your way will make Katrina a child’s play. A wise man knows when the game is up and no matter any amount of intelligent garbage that comes out from your demented skull will change that. Nigeria is too large and sophisticated for a tiny clan of clueless, unintelligent clowns backed by some rag tag militants to hold to ransom. They time is up boy, wake up from your slumber and be prepared for this massive sweep.

    • tundemash

      d@ft head …… i know you struggle to read ….. what do u mean by the stability of the military … are the military not contracted to fight wars or is it when they sit at the barracks and eat pepper soup all day long that you consider stability ?
      Was the Nigerian boys scout military stable when Ekiti and Osun elections were conducted ?
      United States military has been at war since September 2011 … how many elections has been conducted in the United States since then ?
      Must the military be involved in the process of election ?????

      No wonder you are not respected outside that Nigerian jungle; u reason with your anus !

      • Benny

        See me see trouble ooo. This street urchin that has lost his ability to reason un-aided is here spewing gibberish. What has been the position of your principal -Bokohari about those Islamic lunatics? If you are just getting off that stuff, your Bokohari has been crying endlessly for the protection of these animals called Boko Haram. He has been crowing like a weasler all over the place that Boko Haram are his people and the government should give them amnesty. Bokohari and his blind followers like you surely needs some education.

        • progress

          You have Gej’s poo in ur brain, mumu!

        • tundemash

          Amnesty camp miscreant, you sound like a broken record repeating same old gist. Boko Haram is Buhari people, how come Dumbo and your boys scout Generals are to weak to arrest him ? And i guess Boko Haram also wanted to kill Buhari in Kaduna because they are his people. Is theer anyone you people have not linked to Boko Haram; US, South Africa, Fr Mbaka, Thabo Mbeki; anyone who opposes Dumbo is sponsoring Boko Haram in your warped mind !

  • uche j

    I did not know that many Nigerians are as dumb as their president, Jonathan!!! The whole episode of postponement is DIVERSIONARY.

    Just when a tsunamic revelation of election rigging involving the President, his PDP thugs and the security forces are sending shock waves across the World, they came up with this POSTPONEMENT red hering which has now taken over the center stage of our outrage. Exactly what Jonathan and his evil gang actually want!

    A country where a known thug and a serial election rigger in the name of Chris Uba was in Command of Commissioned Army Officers all the way from Enugu to Ekiti, openly ordering an Army General so disdainfully, is worst than election date extension!!!

    Nigeria will be a history in the hands of this man you people call goodluck Jonathan.

    • MrFesh+Ifebuche+Paschal

      Thank God you are not a Nigerian.
      Now mind your country will you?

  • Guguru

    Mr Falana, this is your best work yet. The international community should begin to prepare a set of sanctions to be imposed on Nigeria in the next 6 weeks.

  • Sunny D

    If it’s any of the political parties tha is behind the shift of the much awaited February 14th election, may the party and their presidential candidate loose woefully in the election whenever it’s conducted. All living souls say a big AMEN.

  • Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya

    Falana is a disgrace to himself, his family, the Nigerian Bar, Nigeria and humanity at large. Where has this bushman been all this while that Buhari’s forgery and perjury cases have been the subject of national discourse? Falana, your APC paymasters have failed, yet again. Shame on you for supporting criminals.

    • Papashango77

      For Accusing GMB of certificate forgery even when the courts has not pronounced such, I consider you a nonentity infact you are suppose to come into this world as a sanitary pad. How can you call falana a bushman and GMB a criminal. Have a rethink and bury your face in shame!

      • Niakita Kresbin

        Actually @Omooba Adekunle Orafidiya is the product of a burst condom. His parents never intended him to happen. So don’t blame him.

        • tundemash

          he’s omo ole orafidofo !

    • C chi

      You and your family a disgrace

    • tundemash

      Omo Ole Orafidiya,

      Your family has always been known to side with injustice and only think with their a*s ! Onni of Ife did same during June 12 for a few millions from IBB … what has he done with the money now ?
      What Buhari perjury case ? Illiterate, did u bother to check the meaning of perjury or u are just chorussing the tune of your PDP masters ?
      Perjury the willful giving of false testimony under oath or affirmation, before a competent tribunal, upon a point material to a legal inquiry. Mr. Omo Ole, so tell me which tribunal or law court said Buhari committed perjury ?

      Keep soiling your family name fo a few quid !!

    • Layo

      You speak through your anus and you are brain dead. PDPigs need enough time to print ballot paper and sack Jega. You are so dumb.

    • Tunsj

      You’re insane.

    • Azx

      Orafidiya -are you not an Omisore supporter from Ife or Lagere ?

  • yemi

    The events that led to June 12 is playing right before our eyes. Again through backdoor manipulation the will of the majority is about to be suppressed. However, what is more disturbing is the support of my fellow Nigerians towards this cause. When service chiefs blackmails a democratic institution I would have expected 170 million people to stand against such oppression. But rather, some are celebrating. My fellow Nigerians, in the guise of supporting GEJ, do not hand over your rights and hope for a better Nigeria for the cause and ambition of 1 man GEJ. GEJ will go 1day, but the damage he has done to the democratic institution we will all live with forever.

    The script has already been written. 6 weeks is not enough to recover politically for GEJ. We await the next step is this manipulation (most likely removal of jega). And thereafter cancellation of elections for whatever reasons. It is becoming obvious GEJ has no intention to conduct election. For his loss is imminent.

    • ogologomaha

      Yemi your will and not mine,is been suppressed
      , speak for your household . As for me three nations must emerge from this geographical mistake called Nigeria.

      • yemi

        Do you honestly believe in this rubbish you have written?

  • Robbie

    WHO WILL BENEFIT FROM ELECTION POSTPONEMENT?

    Surely, APC will benefit more from this postponement of elections by six weeks.
    Now, the APC can put its house in order rather than rush into sudden death.
    Without an election postponement, Buhari’s ELIGIBILITY court proceeding
    could otherwise be mooted on 14th February if le loses the election but leave
    him pelted with the same question in the public domain for the rest of his life.

    But now, Buhari’s court trial will run its full course to final verdict in six (6) weeks.
    Since 1961, Buhari has never once been interrogated on his WASC certificate.
    Buhari is summoned to court to show conclusive proof of his WASC, if any.

    This will be a high hurdle for Buhari to cross – compliant with law of Evidence,
    for according to Doyin Okupe (presidential spokesman) WAEC has said
    it has no records of Muhammadu Buhari sitting for WASC exam in 1961.

    • Bayshy

      NO PERSON CAN BE PUT ON THE BALLOT PAPER FOR AN ELECTION
      IN NIGERIA UNLESS THE PERSON IS SHOWN TO QUALIFY TO CONTEST.

      • Omooodua

        “Professor Jega of INEC is only trying to shift responsibility by saying people
        opposed to Buhari’s qualification for the polls should go to court. I heard the
        APC saying Buhari has been contesting election for the past 12 years,
        and that nobody said anything about it, so, why now? And my answer,
        in form of question is, if someone has been committing robbery and
        getting away with it, the day he is caught, you are now asking,
        why has he not been caught all this while? Buhari is NOT eligible.
        That is the law.”

        …………….Chief Ayo Adebanjo

        (Afenifere Chieftain)

        (January 25th, 2015)

  • Sword of Damocles

    There will be NO elections next month. the step this usurper government took yesterday is a BIG ONE, all other steps now pale in comparison to that first big one. Mr Falana has legal fallacies encumbered in yesterday’s move. It doesnt look good, these people must now know that they must win or face prosecution. The Nass is the only national institution that can help in removing the false veneer of democratic rule of law that this usurper government likes to wrap itself in. They must remove GEJ from office and dare the Military & Security Services to disobey the decision of the Legislature. So that it becomes CRYSTAL CLEAR to the whole world that a successful COUP D’ETAT did occur in Nigeria on February 7th, 2015. God save the Federal Republic of Nigeria from OBVIOUS TRAITORS.

    • Ashibogu

      The seed that was sown by Buhari and co. on 31 December 1983 was harvested yesterday. There is nothing new under the Sun. That which has been is that which shall be. Nothing is new under the Sun.

  • tyson

    Some of these Yoruba elites are real hard-core hypocrites———Its only when it concerns Jonathan that u hear them rear their ugly heads in Public—-When the issue of Buharis certificate scandal broke out–Falana and Soyinka took their usual SABBATICAL leave and refused to comment on the matter–Suddenly Falana who has been quiet since Nigerians started talking about their disenfranchisement by INEC–SUDDENLY COMES OUT TO BACK THE JANJAWEEDS IN APC –who have perfected plans to rig the elections——–for sabinkate less Buhari—–separation is the only answer—-Not another boko haramic elections–

    • Ukpaka

      mutha—————fuc—-ker shut up.

    • Naso

      “It is inconceivable that allegations as weighty as forgery and perjury
      will be made against the person of a retired General and a former Head
      of State without him deeming it necessary to conclusively debunk such
      allegations but would rather pass the buck to other persons or organisations.
      We consider this as an un-statesmanlike assault on the intelligence of Nigerians
      and it represents the greatest challenge between General Buhari and the office
      he seeks to occupy. The West African Examinations Council recently declared
      that it did not have any records of Buhari’s secondary school certificate,
      just as the military authorities did.”

      ……….Doyin Okupe

      (Senior Special Adviser to President Jonathan)
      February 1st, 2015

  • SAM .A

    With the Ides of March warning comes consequence for violating , raping , & betray of Nigeria Constitution.
    That will amount to Treason& coup against Nigeria , as our learned SAN ( Femi Falana ) has said above .
    For all those who participate , aide and abet such ugly monster , I should remind them all that the price is
    Death.
    Beware of the Ides of March Nigerians, Mr Femi Falana is reminding us all. Patriotism is the Antidote against all evil and their planners.

  • IS.JESUS.CHRIST.A.CHRISTIAN

    WARNING TO GOODLOCK JONOTHING!!!

  • Wise Head

    Mr. Falana, so you can talk? People have been calling on you to speak on the Buhari certificate scandal but you kept mute, the same way you took sides with Tinubu (against Gani Fawehinmi) when his own certificate scandal broke. Na waa for these radical lawyers

  • Baka Broke

    The Nigerian security Army,Navy,Airforce, the NSA,Jega,Inec, Jonathan and his advisers have committed MUTINY against the Nigerian people,now who will court marshal them?

    • chat4zeal

      Lol

    • destiny

      What do you mean by mutiny?

    • Ashibogu

      Even Buhari committed the same offence on 31 December 1983. That which has been is that which shall be. There is nothing new under the sun.

    • malami

      @Baka Broke if you don’t know what to say keep your dumb ass mouth shut.

  • Comfortkay

    Postponement of Election: Does it means PDP has a skeletons hidden somewhere?
    The Nigeria Newspaper and journalist has become partisan in favour of PDP, they need to be independence and Neutral.

    • malami

      Postponing the election has nothing to do with PDP. It is the right of all Nigerians to have their PVC’s so that they can vote and also in an environment that is safe and secured.

      • Comfortkay

        INEC and the government that put Prof Gega there has enough time to plan and makes things work. Jonathan security adviser wants the postponement long ago stop kidding me.

  • evi

    Buhari was also a coup plotter and you guys want to reward his atrocities with the highest position in the land, so the NSA ,DSS and the rest you are accusing of coup plotting should be in your good books.

  • Omooodua

    “Professor Jega of INEC is only trying to shift responsibility by saying people
    opposed to Buhari’s qualification for the polls should go to court. I heard the
    APC saying Buhari has been contesting election for the past 12 years,
    and that nobody said anything about it, so, why now? And my answer,
    in form of question is, if someone has been committing robbery and
    getting away with it, the day he is caught, you are now asking,
    why has he not been caught all this while? Buhari is NOT eligible.
    That is the law.”

    …………….Chief Ayo Adebanjo

    (Afenifere Chieftain)
    (January 25th, 2015)

    • Figaro

      Na wa O! Buhari’s DISQUALIFICATION trial will start tomorrow at Abuja High Court.
      I can’t wait for tomorrow to come. Perjury is 14 years imprisonment in criminal law.
      By the way, what is Buhari going to tell the court tomorrow? What can he say now?
      WAEC has already said that Muhammadu Buhari’s name is not on any WAEC data.

      • onenigerian2014

        FEBUHARI is NOW FERJURY for Buhari eh? Na wao!!

  • fresh15

    Falana should go and sit one side.Postponement does not favour any candidate but instead gives equal opportunity.Who will win will win.Jonathan will still beat Buhari.

    • The Nigerian quagmire

      Still living in denial. If Dumbo thinks he was going to win, do you really think for a second that the election would have been postponed?. If realty hit you in the face, you will still say otherwise.

    • Bayshy

      NO PERSON CAN BE PUT ON THE BALLOT PAPER FOR AN ELECTION
      IN NIGERIA UNLESS THE PERSON IS SHOWN TO QUALIFY TO CONTEST.

  • Scalywag

    As clearly stated by Femi Falana the insidious unsolicited advice to INEC from Dasuki and his service chiefs is treasonous as they have been giving variously incogent reasons for their act. If their troops have been running from Boko Haram, what gave them confidence that they will defeat Boko Haram in 6 weeks? In any case can they boast of providing security to nigerians? Like water, electricity and other essentials of life, nigerians have been providing their security for themselves. That is why Vintim was overrun by Boko Haram. Ordinary nigerians are now being pushed to the wall. We are not even allowed to elect our leaders because a bandit elite has seized our country?

    • tyson

      ASK FALANA TO TELL US WHERE BUHARIS CERTIFICATE–IS—WHY SHOULD THE SHIFTING OF THE DATE FOR AN ELECTION BE HIS MAIN WORRY——

  • Ike

    Scalywag: I beg, don’t worry yourself, Femi Falana is on a frolic of his own.
    He wants to conjure up treason by a government against itself for doing exactly
    what the 1999 Constitution says should be done. That’s pure nonsense!!

    • historee

      “I want to assure all Nigerians that this decision to postpone the election by six weeks,
      until March 28th, is entirely that of the Independent National Electoral Commission,
      and to inform Nigerians that there was no coercion on INEC to postpone the election.

      If the security of personnel, voters, election observers and election material cannot
      be guaranteed, the lives of innocent young men and women and the prospect of free,
      fair and credible elections will be greatly jeopardised”

      ……………Professor Attahiru Jega
      (Chairman INEC)

      (February 7th, 2015)

  • taewo

    What happened to those who committed treason in the past? Is Ibrahim Babangida not a member of the council of state?

  • Thepeople

    The military, the DSS, and the security services has once again failed the people of Nigeria. They are not able to and have failed to discharge their duties to the nation. If Nigeria was a Plc, what should a competent CEO do ? They service chiefs would and should have been sacked for inability to discharge their duties. Is the president able to that?.No We even have more reasons for change of leadership. CHANGE MUST COME TO NIGERIA.

  • The Nigerian quagmire

    This is exactly what I thought when I woke up this morning. This is nothing but a “tactical Coup”.

    These criminals headed by Dumbo himself should be arrested, tried and made to face the firing squad.

    They are only trying the stop the movement but they can’t, sooner or later GMB will rule this country.

    March4Buhari.

    • tyson

      March4Jonathan——–is this the first time such is happening in Nigeria–‘ Falana is running away from Buharis certificate scandal to dabble into something that concerns the disenfranchisement of more than 46m Nigerians VOTERS—What a shame-even Balarabe Musa a hardcore Fulani SAID NO to INEC–SADLY THE LOUD MOUTHS AS USUAL ARE COMING FROM THE SOUTH AGAIN

      • Kasarawa

        You can postpone a funeral because of your emotion for the deceased,but you can’t restore life back to the corpse. PDP is dead!!

        • progress

          Brilliant response.

  • tyson

    INEC Manipulating PVCs to Favour Buhari, – Balarabe Musa.

    A political interest organization, Credible Alternative Alliance (CAA) led by former Kaduna state Governor, Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is tilting the distribution of Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to favour areas believed to be strongholds of All Progressives Congress’ candidate, General Muhammed Buhari.

    The group presented a statistical analysis of the distribution of PVCs which showed the number of registered voters yet to collect their PVCs in various zones.

    According to CAA, South-East has (3,287, 530) , South West (7,411,205), South-South (3,844,370) , North-East (2,429,763), North West (4,835,556), North Central (3,907,849) and FCT(421,559).

    On the distribution of PVCs, CAA said it has observed “a criminal gross disparity of voter spread designed to tilt the election to a pre-determined outcome.

    The group insists that all the 68.8 million registered voters must be given unfettered access to freely collect their PVCs and cast their vote as provided for in the constitution, adding that it would be forced to take INEC to court if that condition was not met.

    “Let us call a spade, a spade. There are two main contenders for the Presidency in this election. The analyzed data above depicts a worrying trend. Voters in the zones that tend to support President Goodluck Jonathan are massively disenfranchised by the application of the so-called PVCs debacle, 40% to 50% of voters in the these regions who are lawfully and duly registered to vote will be denied their right to vote by INEC.
    “That is nearly half of the support base of the President, simply nullified by administrative (failure) prior to the election. By comparison, the zones that tend to support Buhari are handed a massive voter advantage, nearly 80% of his support base will be allowed to cast their votes by INEC.

    • tyson

      In an election, which many say will be won or lost by a slim margin, to now disenfranchise 26million voters through a questionable and unlawful rule by INEC is not acceptable by any measure.

      ” CAA condemns in its entirety. This attempt by INEC to undermine our nescient democracy through this criminal enterprise to determine the outcome of this electioneer before the ballot is cast.

      While speaking on the controversy raging over the coming election, Balarabe Musa said there is no way INEC can be able to distribute the outstanding PVCs within the remaining two weeks.

      “INEC cannot meet up with the issuance voters card to all registered voters, even the PVCs is not being realistic because of the past failures in the past. For example, INEC is talking about distributing permanent voters cards. Let us assume that sufficient PVCs have been produced the commission, how is the PVC is still being distributed.

      ” We have credible information that in some places in the rural areas, INEC staff take the PVCs for distribution and because of the disappointments of the past refuse to come out for collection of PVC. The commission staff then leave the PVCs to community leaders to distribute. I believe that should not be the responsibility of the village heads to do that but INEC.

      “Again, how can we realistically expect INEC to make PVCs available to every registered voter within two weeks, something they failed to do in many years.

  • Tufiakwa

    Thank you President Goodluck Jonathan. Falana and all Nigerians now have freedom of expression. No Decree 2 and Decree 4 the wicked Bokohari’s junta was known for, or assassinations of Obasanjo’s wasted 8 yers.

  • ilesanmi

    People should do a proper thinking and not open mouths and blame the shift in election date on anybody, political party or the security chiefs. There was no way INEC wouldn’t have shifted the date because of its state of unpreparedness. As at 7th Feb. (6 days before the election day), the sate of INEC preparedness was as shown below:
    1) PVCs collection – 60% completed
    2) Deployment of Card Reader – level Not available
    3) Training of electoral officers – 0% completed
    4) Recruitment of 700,000 ad hoc electoral workers – 0% completed
    5) Printing of ballot papers – 0% completed
    6) Training of 700,000 ad hoc workers – 0%
    In spite of a clear state of INEC unpreparedness Jega constantly told the nation that the commission was 100% ready.
    This was exactly what Jega did in 2011 and ended up shifting election date thrice.

  • Warri Boy

    I have always know Idowu to be a good wife. My advise to her is that she should make sure Femi doesn’t skip his drug routine again, so that Nigerians can be spared spastic comments such as this.

  • Change for the Worse

    The same Applico Pauperised Conmen (APC) would have gone to court to contest Jonathan’s victory on the grounds that too many voters did not get their voters’ cards. When contesting (dinning) with devilish APC, you go to the table with a long sword (spoon). The “clueless one” is winning this battle of wits.

  • SAM .A

    NSA , DSS, and Military Chiefs are tinkering with election with the hope that at the end ,things will be in their favor ,no body will ask them to Account for massive funds invested on NE/ BH anti terrorism battle.with consequent gigantic failure & loss of Territory. They want to wish it away by manipulating events. It is their constitutional role to provide security as they claimed in National council meeting last week.

  • onenigerian2014

    Falana, if your presence can’t add value to our life, your absence will make no difference either. As we don’t appreciate
    your presence, make us appreciate your absence since. Your absence been has so long that your presence doesn’t matter anymore.

    • Progress

      What an incoherent rant!

      • concernednigerian

        But we have understood the message being put across.

  • opoluyigi Ekun

    The matter is very simple. If the Nigerian Security Chiefs and Police can not guarantee democratic voting. The Nigerian people, the House of Representative and the Senate should invite the United Nations and the African Union Forces to conduct the election on March 28. Period.

  • Lenton Isokariari

    Is Mr. Falana calling for the prosecution of the service chiefs ? Please they shouldn’t be discouraged by the ingratitude of few Nigerians. I believe that if not for the eternal vigilance of our security operatives, Boko Haram would have over ran this country . And then people like Mr Falana who are talking arrogantly will probably relocate to practice and quote the Nigerian Costitution in exile.
    I think people should be mindful of their utterances.We mustn’t in anyway distract the chiefs so that they can prosecute this asymetric war to its logical conclusion.

    • Encore

      “I want to assure all Nigerians that this decision to postpone the election by six weeks,
      until March 28th, is entirely that of the Independent National Electoral Commission,
      and to inform Nigerians that there was no coercion on INEC to postpone the election.

      If the security of personnel, voters, election observers and election material cannot
      be guaranteed, the lives of innocent young men and women and the prospect of free,
      fair and credible elections will be greatly jeopardised”

      ……………Professor Attahiru Jega
      (Chairman INEC)

      (February 7th, 2015)

      • Robbie

        @ Encore,

        Surely, APC party will benefit more from this postponement of elections by six weeks.
        Now, the APC can put its house in order rather than rush into sudden death on the 14th.
        Without election postponement, Buhari’s ELIGIBILITY court proceeding could otherwise

        be mooted on 14th February if Buhari loses the election but leave him pelted with the

        same question in the public domain for the rest of his life.

        Now, Buhari’s court trial can run its full course to final verdict in six (6) weeks.
        Since 1961, Buhari has never once been interrogated on his WASC certificate.
        Buhari is summoned to court to show conclusive proof of his WASC, if any.
        This will be a high hurdle for Buhari to cross – compliant with law of Evidence,
        Because according to Doyin Okupe (presidential spokesman) WAEC has

        said it has no records of any Muhammadu Buhari sitting for WASC exam in 1961.

      • Reuben

        @ Encore,

        Surely, APC party will benefit more from this postponement of elections by six weeks.
        Now, the APC can put its house in order rather than rush into sudden death on the 14th.
        Without election postponement, Buhari’s ELIGIBILITY court proceeding could otherwise
        be mooted on 14th February if Buhari loses the election but leave him pelted with the
        same question in the public domain for the rest of his life.

        Now, Buhari’s court trial can run its full course to final verdict in six (6) weeks.
        Since 1961, Buhari has never once been interrogated on his WASC certificate.
        Buhari is summoned to court to show conclusive proof of his WASC, if any.
        This will be a high hurdle for Buhari to cross – compliant with law of Evidence,
        Because according to Doyin Okupe (presidential spokesman) WAEC has
        said it has no records of any Muhammadu Buhari sitting for WASC exam in 1961.

        • Uzoma

          ‘Where Igboland Stands on Buhari Candidacy’

          “Muhamadu Buhari had clearly and unequivocally stated in public that he was committed
          to implementing Sharia law all over the country (Nigeria). Buhari’s background as a former
          member of the military, reared in the regimented tradition of giving of orders and unquestioning
          obedience of such orders as well as his antecedent as former head of the military government
          inclines and acclimatizes him to absolutism and autocracy with the danger it poses
          to the emergence of a constitutional dictatorship if elected. We are fully aware
          that Jonathan’s Administration has not seriously addressed the core promises
          and commitments made to Ndigbo during the 2011 election campaign.
          Inspite of this, it’s in the best interest of our people that he be re-elected.”

          …………Igbo Leaders of Thought

          (Statement issued by its Secretary, Prof. Elo Amucheazi)

          (30th January, 2015)

          • Bayshy

            No person can be lawfully put on the ballot paper for an election in Nigeria,
            unless the person to be put on the ballot is first shown to qualify to contest.

  • Figaro

    Editor Premium Times,

    Buhari’s DISQUALIFICATION trial will start tomorrow at the Abuja High Court, F.C.T.
    I can’t wait for tomorrow to come. Perjury is 14 years imprisonment in criminal law.
    By the way, what is Buhari going to tell the court tomorrow? What can he say now?
    WAEC has already said that Muhammadu Buhari’s name is not on any WAEC data.

    • Naso

      “It is inconceivable that allegations as weighty as forgery and perjury
      will be made against the person of a retired General and a former Head
      of State without him deeming it necessary to conclusively debunk such
      allegations but would rather pass the buck to other persons or organisations.
      We consider this as an un-statesmanlike assault on the intelligence of Nigerians
      and it represents the greatest challenge between General Buhari and the office
      he seeks to occupy. The West African Examinations Council recently declared
      that it did not have any records of Buhari’s secondary school certificate,
      just as the military authorities did.”

      ……….Doyin Okupe

      (Senior Special Adviser to President Jonathan)
      February 1st, 2015

      • progress

        You are mumu just like your dumbo.mtcheeeeewwww

      • Wizard

        And, who is Doyin Okupe by the way?

        • Brandon Landry

          Okupe is a fat bastahrd with a corrupt rotten stomach

          • Joe

            The day APC supporters will make comment without cursing and abusing people will be the day Nigeria will be free from mediocres. Can’t you guys make comments without insulting people you have contrary views.

          • Abdul

            Dont you think those subverting our will deserve even more insult? our curses and abuse is mild, we are supposed to hang them if possible. PDP has created pain and misery to millions of Nigerians.

          • paul preston

            by exctension they deserve your dagger abi ? violent people will not rule this country APC=Bokko haram =ISIS,we reject wicked men

          • Wizard

            Yes, they deserve the dagger! If they were to be in such serious countries like China, they would since have been hanged. But because Nigeria is now a Banana Republic.

        • Abdul

          Okupe is that dull and obsessed SSA to dumbo the coward.

        • egoigwe

          Don’t worry about who the messenger is, concentrate on the message aboru.

          • Wizard

            I hear you. But i’m not one of those gullible Nigerians who out of either ethnic, religious or regional sentiments do accept any balderdash that comes from those who have been deceiving them. I asked my question not because I don’t know who DOYIN OKUPE is but because he is one of such Nigerians whom we call AGIP- ANY GOVERNMENT IN POWER.

    • progress

      You are a mumu just like father dumbo.

      • sam

        First cross check your own size of the mumu.

    • sam

      This explain why they wanted the election sharp sharp. Since they have succeeded in deceiving many Nigerians with their noise on CHANGE effect.

  • kenny

    Nonsense

  • Kunle

    Welcome to reason Mr Falana. I hope the rest of the sleeping Nigerians will come to the realization that it is a coup by the Jonathanian security forces. These security forces are not Nigerian security forces at all. They are impostors and they committed treason against the Nigerian state.

    • sam

      MR MAN RETURN APC MONEY. NIGERIANS are not FOOLS

  • Progress

    The Supreme Court which is the de facto Constitutional Court must help hapless Nigerians. Jega is not competent in the firts place to head INEC. The intricacies of the office favor a legally educated person, not necessarily a lawyer but someone with advance legal knowledge. Treasonable charge must be brought against the NSA and Jega. It is clear no service chief wrote to him.

    • sam

      You are a maga

  • Jack

    IT IS TIME TO RISE AND CHALLENGE THE CORRUPT RULERS LIKE MOSES DID TO PHARAOH. GEJ WANT WAR IN NIGERIA IF VOTED OUT.THESE PEOPLE HAVE THEIR CHILDREN ABROAD AND HELL BENT ON DESTROYING AVERAGE NIGERIANS. A PROTEST LETTER WILL BE CONVEYED TO PRESIDENT OBAMA AND THE EUROPEAN LEADERS REGARDING THE EVIL MACHINATION OF THIS GOVT AND SOME OF ITS OUTSPOKEN BACKERS LIKE CHIEF CLARK. IF WAR STARTS IN NIGERIA,THE INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY SHOULD NOT HESITATE TO ARREST GEJ AND HIS CABAL. THIS IS 2015, WHATEVER GEJ WANTS, HE WILL GET,THOSE WHO LIVE BY THE SWORD SHALL SURELY PERISH BY THE SWORD. ENOUGH OF DECEPTION,ENOUGH OF ELECTION RIGGING BY THE NIGERIAN ARMY WITH GEJ IN SUPPORT. ENOUGH OF SAMBO DASUKI,ENOUGH OF PDP,ENOUGH OF MASSIVE WASTAGE OF THE COUNTRY RESOURCES BY THESE FILTY RICH PEOPLE WHO HAS NO INTEREST OF NIGERIA AT HEART. GEJ AND HIS CABALS WILL DEFINITELY TRY TO REMOVE JEGA, THAT WILL BE THE FIRST UNDOING OF THIS GOVT,GEJ WILL USE A CORRUPT JUDGE TO DISQUALIFY BUHARI, THAT WILL BE THE SECOND UNDOING,THERE ARE PEOPLE QUIETLY WAITING TO SEE THESE ACTIONS COME TO PASS BEFORE THEY REACT. AS A SOUTH WESTERNER,I AM PREPARED TO FIGHT TO SAVE MY COUNTRY FROM PDP DESTRUCTION AND THE DESTRUCTION OF GENERATION UNBORN. LETS ALL RISE AND CHALLENGE THESE FEW CABALS, LETS CHALLENGE THE HIGHLY CORRUPT SERVICE CHIEFS, THE DSS IS AN ARM OF THE PDP,THE CONSTITUTIONAL ROLE OF THE POLICE HAS BEEN DECIMATED BY THIS GOVT AND GEJ HAS TO BE TOLD THAT NO ONE HAS MONOPOLY OF VIOLENCE. FAYOSE THE EKITI STATE GOVERNOR AND THE MILITARY RIGGED THE ELECTION AS NOW DISCOVERED,NOBODY IN THE GOVT HAS SAID ANYTHING TO THAT REGARD,IT SHOWS THE SAD STATE OF LEVEL OF IMPUNITY IN THIS GOVT. TIME TO RISE AND LET PROTECT OUR COUNTRY FROM THESE SELFISH ANTI NIGERIANS!!!

    • onenigerian2014

      Do not let your negative behaviors and bad habits ruin your life! When we pray we admit defeat.

    • sam

      How come you have not said this same advice to Nigerians for the like of buhari , el-rufai, ameachi and Co of their own statements. Of which they started first. My friend stop been bias and be real to even yourself.

    • Adewale marthins

      Why are you blaming him for your misfortune, if he talks wahala, if not palava,nawaooooo, nobody can please this country

      • Adewale marthins

        Where are all of you when he was going in and out of jail, now bcos he didn’t talk about buhari’certificate, he has become a hypocrite, do u how cases the chambers handle free of charge, that is why this country is still stagnant, bcos some people that cannot see beyond their nose criticize and nail people on the cross for their narcissistic behavior.

  • onenigerian2014

    GEJ, whatever you do, good or bad, people will always have something negative to say!! Where was Falana when we were taking of the prosecution of Buhari perjury? Falana Before we look and say negative thoughts to others, look first at ourselves and ask yourself, am I being good to others? A critic is a man who judges what he cannot achieve. The greatest test of courage on earth is to bear defeat without losing heart. Life is very similar to a boxing ring. Defeat is not final when one falls down…It is final when one refuses to get up and fight back! Falana, The most important thing you can do for yourself is to avoid having negative behaviors and harmful habits.

    • Investigator

      This whole thing is so suspicious to the rest of the world that since 1962,
      Buhari has only used affidavits which NEVER explain his WAEC certificate’s
      whereabouts. It is however a disqualifying offence under the law to present
      a false declaration to INEC for an election; and, also a serious criminal offence
      punishable by 14 years’ imprisonment to make a false declaration by affidavit.

      • onenigerian2014

        I think we should start pleading for clemency for Buhari, if the likes of Falana can help in appealing to Nigerians for mercy, is he a first offender? You will earn the right to enjoy a better life, if you have plenty of good habits. You will be forced to experience a lousy life, if you are ruled by bad habits.

      • tyson

        In an election, which many say will be won or lost by a slim margin, to now disenfranchise 26million voters through a questionable and unlawful rule by INEC is not acceptable by any measure.

        ” CAA condemns in its entirety. This attempt by INEC to undermine our nescient democracy through this criminal enterprise to determine the outcome of this electioneer before the ballot is cast.

        While speaking on the controversy raging over the coming election, Balarabe Musa said there is no way INEC can be able to distribute the outstanding PVCs within the remaining two weeks.

        “INEC cannot meet up with the issuance voters card to all registered voters, even the PVCs is not being realistic because of the past failures in the past. For example, INEC is talking about distributing permanent voters cards. Let us assume that sufficient PVCs have been produced the commission, how is the PVC is still being distributed.

        ” We have credible information that in some places in the rural areas, INEC staff take the PVCs for distribution and because of the disappointments of the past refuse to come out for collection of PVC. The commission staff then leave the PVCs to community leaders to distribute. I believe that should not be the responsibility of the village heads to do that but INEC.

        “Again, how can we realistically expect INEC to make PVCs available to every registered voter within two weeks, something they failed to do in many years.

    • tyson

      Thanks for your thought-provoking comments–he Falana went into hiding as soon as the certificate issue of Buhari came up–now he is sober enough to talk–about the very democracy that he thinks is meant for only his people most of whom they have ben sacrificing–since 1960-to achieve their own selfish goals-Simply because it now concerns———Jonathan————-Akintola was used by the Buharis to fight Awo-he was later killed by them—people from the Fulani North——-That is what the history books tell us—As if that was not enough they pushed Abiola and his wife Kudirat forward—had them assassinated by the same people Falana is singing for–today in Nigeria–Now they turn to Tinubu a drug convict–to sell their old rags for them–I do not understand why the shifting of an election date for some few weeks–would turn out to be a nightmare to the custodians of our lives in d creeks– were they planning something sinister–against their adopted Nation again or what–that we are no aware of? Pls Falana share it with us biko–

  • tyson

    In an election, which many say will be won or lost by a slim margin, to now disenfranchise 26million voters through a questionable and unlawful rule by INEC is not acceptable by any measure.

    ” CAA condemns in its entirety. This attempt by INEC to undermine our nescient democracy through this criminal enterprise to determine the outcome of this electioneer before the ballot is cast.

    While speaking on the controversy raging over the coming election, Balarabe Musa said there is no way INEC can be able to distribute the outstanding PVCs within the remaining two weeks.

    “INEC cannot meet up with the issuance voters card to all registered voters, even the PVCs is not being realistic because of the past failures in the past. For example, INEC is talking about distributing permanent voters cards. Let us assume that sufficient PVCs have been produced the commission, how is the PVC is still being distributed.

    ” We have credible information that in some places in the rural areas, INEC staff take the PVCs for distribution and because of the disappointments of the past refuse to come out for collection of PVC. The commission staff then leave the PVCs to community leaders to distribute. I believe that should not be the responsibility of the village heads to do that but INEC.

    “Again, how can we realistically expect INEC to make PVCs available to every registered voter within two weeks, something they failed to do in many years. What a shame

  • Brandon Landry

    WHY NIGERIA MUST NOT BREAK!!! WHY NIGERIA MUST BOIL NOW!!!
    Nigerians! Nigerians!! Nigerians!!! The time for war is finally here. The elites have fired the first shots of war. The long suffering long oppressed Nigerian electorate must fire back, viciously! This is not a war to be fought with violence because the elites have calculated their options and are prepared to waste precious Nigerian lives to sustain their grip on the jugular of Nigeria. When AIG Mbu and other military commanders were redeployed recently, it was to prepare the ground for the unleashing of governmental instruments of violence on unarmed Nigerian masses. The elites have already calculated and prepared for these unfolding events. So Nigerians, this is a war that must be fought by slow, protracted and sustained strangulation of the elites by overwhelming massive indefinite sit at home strikes by govt workers, internal insurrection within the security agencies by patriotic soldiers, policemen and security agents, coordinated massive demonstrations at ALL Nigeria’s embassies abroad, unrelenting mass media excoriation and condemnation of the elites and so forth. Nigerians hear me well: Free and Fair elections will not hold in 6 weeks as postponed. It is a pipe dream and an egregious lie. The elites will never allow free and fair elections that will end their reign of plunder and expose them to prison terms by an incoming administration. Postponing the elections is merely a prelude to a far more sinister and far reaching plot by a corrupt few to hijack and supplant the will of the entire nation. So Nigerians gear up for and begin this non violent war now. Nigerians hear me and hear me well: The problem of Nigeria is not ethnic separatism, religious or regional separatism. The problem of Nigeria is CORRUPT ELITES!!! The problem of Nigeria is the problem of class war being waged by corrupt elite class against the Nigerian masses using Boko Haram, ethnic, religious, lying propaganda, blackmail, bribery and violence weapons. The political, economic, religious and military elites in the North, South, East and West of Nigeria are only interested in the perpetuation of the class status quo that oppresses and plunders the common man in the North, South, East and West of Nigeria and they are deploying lies, smear campaigns, Boko Haram, regionalism and ethnic fears to divide and confuse the masses. Nigerians must resist the temptation to clamor for breaking up Nigeria into splinter units. It is not the panacea. For example, let us look at states creation. State government structures are a microcosm of regionalism. In short, state government structures are regional governments on a smaller scale. States creation represents Nigeria’s recurrent attempt at catering to ethnic self determination within the federal complex. But this has not solved Nigeria’s problems. Rather it has only exacerbated it by creating new classes of plundering, looting oppressive elites in those created states. Same failures obtains in carved out local governments. The institution of local govts is supposed to bring national resources and government even closer to the grassroots to cater to the common man’s social development needs. But what has emerged in the Nigerian case is that new elites have merely emerged within all those localized government structures to plunder and oppress the common man even the more. This shows that breaking up Nigeria into South-South, South-East and so forth will not address the fundamental question plaguing the Nigerian entity. The fundamental problem tormenting the Nigerian nation is the allocation of resources between the competing needs and interests of the elites vis a vis the interests and needs of the masses. The common man wants the wealth of Nigeria to be evenly distributed among all Nigerians. The elites of Nigeria want the wealth of Nigeria to be exclusively shared only among the elites. The solution? Get rid of the corrupt elites. Stamp out corruption and misappropriation of public resources. Then deploy the wealth of Nigeria towards the betterment of the ordinary Nigerian. Nigeria’s problem will be solved! Nigerians every where in the North, South, East and West are loving, peaceful, hardworking people. Solve their common problems of poverty, unemployment, infrastructure development, power and water supply, good roads, housing, healthcare, security, education and civil rights and there will no longer be need to resort to regional or ethnic agitations. The United States govt knew what the evil Nigerian elites were up to all along. That was why President Obama dispatched Secretary Kerry on short notice to Nigeria a few weeks ago. That was why America my Fatherland refused to sell arms to Nigeria my Motherland. The weapons will only be used to massacre and suppress the suffering Nigerian masses. The United States itself is the world’s largest and most diverse federal system democracy. Yet the federal structure functions so well it has made the US the world’s strongest and wealthiest nation in the world because the tenets of transparency, accountability, rule of law, fairness and equity are rigorously upheld! These tenets are what Nigeria is sorely lacking. Sectarian sentiments arise when corruption, inequality and lopsidedness at the central level characterize the allocation of resources, rights and opportunities among the nation’s component units and peoples. Once equity is deployed in solving the common problems common to all Nigerians in all regions, Nigeria’s problem is solved. Nigeria will thrive. Nigeria’s collective strength is better than her fractured strength. Nigeria is better together and stronger together as a unified entity, properly led and dynamically ruled by an altruistic minded champion of the common man. Not misled and mis-ruled by a clueless, corrupt, treacherous and callous simpleton who does not give a damn about the common Nigerian masses and had the temerity to bluntly tell them so to their faces! What an insult! Goodluck Johnathan is an insanely evil, devious, dangerous and ruthless snake. Nigerians better wake up and realize they are dealing with a smiling despot, dubious devil, calculating criminal and bloodthirsty bahstard!

    Thus this should be the collective message of ordinary Nigerians to the ruling cabal……”Listen up you parasitic elites, you constitute only 1% of the total population. But you have held us 169 million Nigerians in bondage and squalor for too long. Your time is up. You can no longer succeed in manipulating, confusing and dividing us masses with your lies, divisiveness and distractions of inane, inconsequential and irrelevant issues of paper qualification, religious sentiments and ethnic divisiveness. Be wise while you have the chance to peacefully exit the corridors of power to go enjoy the stupendous wealth you have stolen from us the oppressed common Nigerians. Nigeria and we Nigerians can and will heal from the horrific wounds you have inflicted on us if you exit and a champion of the common Nigerian takes office. He will stamp out corruption. The elections must not be postponed, aborted nor cancelled. The elections must hold and the will of the common Nigerian must prevail. But you elites must exit or be consumed by the wrath of the masses.
    A word is enough for the wise”

  • oracle of God

    This is a dangerous precedent that is been orchestrated in Nigeria. what this translate to is that similar thing can be used to postpone elections in the future. It is instructive that the police whose constitutional responsibility is to protect the internal security of Nigeria is left out. Are they saying that the police will also go and fight book haram and in all sincerity how many soldiers will be deployed to fight book haram. what about the men of the navy and Airforce, can they not be deployed for the election. Honestly with the revelation of how they rig the ekiti election, I cannot trust this government. Indeed it is a wicked and evil government. Nigerians think, think, think. Lord restore truth into our nation and flush out the wicked

    • egoigwe

      What dangerous precedent? Civil unrest, mayhem, violence and insurgency are the kind of grounds anticipated by our constitution that can lead up to the postponement of elections. The so-called Northern elite insist that the imposition of a state of emergency will be tantamount to a declaration of war on the North. They maintain the same view for elections not being conducted in any part of the North. What is the man, Jonathan, supposed to do? Are the people of the N/E not entitled to exercise their civic duties like everyone else?

      • Elijah

        But Why u guys are talking blind am sure u r not a Nigerian so bcus of boko haram people should be delay or denied of their civic right. U uself knows d truth dat ur Gej is not deploring military to N/E bcus he like them but bcus he want to use it 4 his political achievement

  • warry

    Falana, Soyinka, Oby Okweseleze. ,etc are all. Political contractors.. They are using our heads for their economic. Interests. Were was he when Buhari said he was not coming for debates and his certificate scandal? Just heard in Cameron people are protesting against Boko Haram, but here they protest against president Jonathan, even after knowing fully well that he is trying everything possible to stop it.

    • Joe

      God bless you. Jordanians went to the street to protest against ISIL, but in Nigeria we protest against the government. How wicked Nigerian elites are. Oby was busy demonstrating against government, which indirectly mean they are supporting boko haram. Now, Cameron citizens are demonstrating and condemning boko haram, which is good, giving inspiration to their troops, but here we condemn our soldiers. Selfishness have corrupted our sense of reasoning.

  • egoigwe

    Falana and his noise. Since when did it become treason for the NSA to issue an advisory on matters of national concern? That is the man’s job! Jega already makes clear that the postponement of elections were purely an INEC decision and nobody’s else. We all know Falana is beholden to APC but to mouth off like this is really beyond pale. What appropriate time is Falana waiting for? When good men see something wrong, they do something about it and not sit on their palms waiting for ‘the appropriate time’. If Falana had a legal point to make he would have been off to court ages ago, if for nothing else to advert his law firm and make some hay. Falana is the one trying to incite gullible Nigerians. If there is any treasonable conduct to be had, it is Falana’s.

  • gymer

    God have mercy on these political contractors. It’s like Soludo telling Nigerians that N30 trillion has been stolen under the GEJ administration in 5years. Do they think that the rest of us have no brains?

    • Al-Amin

      Are you an economist? If you aren’t you have no justification or in a place to make such a statement.

  • paul preston

    Femi Falana is one of the hypocrites we have oh how I miss Gani,after Gani demise we thuoght Falana will continue in Gani’s footsteps but no the man is now collecfting money from Tinubu to support a coup plotter who wants to rule Nigeria but will not debate about Nigeria,will not show his WAEC,a violent illiterate wiull not enter Aso Rock

    • dd

      He is from Ekiti, Ekiti people are the most corrupt Yariba. Blood is thicker to water.

  • Remigius Ihe

    Democracy is not easy, I personally do not like Buhari at this time of age to be the president of Nigeria because of his health and his questionable academic credentials. That been said I’m a true son of democracy this election should not have been prosponded regardless of who the victor will be. As long as the majority pick that person then so be it. Democracy is like a child you must nurture him or her to become responsible abiding citizen and respecter of the law. I like PDP
    , but I do not agree with them on this.

    • concernednigerian

      And what about the non-distribution of PVCs especially in the Southern States? What would the people vote with or would you advocate depriving them of their voting rights?

      • Remigius Ihe

        3 days national holiday could have solved the problem if that was actually the real issue here.

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Gani Fawhehimi the great will not engage I frivolous grandstanding and pandering to the drumbeats of bad players as Falana is doing now. The great Gani will go to court to cotest the legality of the act. Talking of treason and coup plotting, those who planned and executed coups and enjoyed the benefits thereof are walking free and even desiring to come back and misrule again. So don’t tag the service chiefs and the NSA as wanting to stage a coup or ideed stage a coup, they are the ones on the frotline I the nE and not one security council or whatwver

  • Alawiye

    Let take them to court for plotting the said coup. If they like let election be postponed for what ever period they like. It will not matter what the out come will be. It’s people that make the military and not military making the people. When they carry their luck too far

  • Colonel Mariama(rtd)

    Stick to your legal profession and stop this nonsense coup talk. Coup? You will know when you see one. You are just a filthy Buhari supporter who will be humbled after the fact. How can anybody in their right mind hold a half-ass election in the midst of a war and expect people to accept the outcome. Stop smoking that crap which is destroying your brain cells. I listened to your silly defence of those cowardly mutinous soldiers and frankly , it was such a disappointment. Stick to matters and issues strictly bloody civilian. You idle civilians are so annoying at times. You may never understand what I mean by this and I see no point even trying to explain something so out-of-this-world to a bunch of frozen-in-place adolescents like you. Never mind any way.

    • Kings

      Are we really in war? Why must it be now that Johnathan wants to derail our democracy. Boko has been there and he has been partying. Now that election is near and it now dawned on him that he has failed woefully to provide the much needed security to the governed. If he cannot tackle boko in five years, I don’t see how he will tackle it in six weeks

      • olooto

        Boko haram has been there and carrying out their evil acts before GEJ’s daughters weddings. In fact he Jonathan was seen partying and dancing while the people he’s meant to be protecting were killed like chickens. He never thought if postponing those weddings as a result of insurgency, so y now?

        • Segun

          What about you? Did you miss your food that day to sympathize with the victims? After all, they are your neighbours, fellow Nigerians, friends and human being like you!

          • obinna

            Dont mind them, Jonathan will have to hand over power to them at all cost to justify that he is fighting the menace they created

  • Okey

    Falana, this is a veritable window of opportunity for you to advise Buhari to request UNCLES to make his records with them pubic to the Nigerian people. Advise him to consider the incalculable agony he would be placing on decent Nigerians who will be forced to assume that a highly indecent man is about to be their leader and that it does not, after all, worth it to live honestly or that dishonesty pays handsomely. This may not be the true position with Buhar but has a duty to prove it is not the true position by making this request to UNCLES.

  • Tijani Abu

    A constitutional and legal perspective. However, the kegal loop-hole, and technicalities rest on the premise that one cannot suspend elections in some parts of the country, while elections are going on in the other parts. It is either all or none. If the constitution provides an extension due to internal and multinational engagement, this falls under permissible aggregates that does not undermine the provisions of the constitution. The communication channels between the various organs of government is open ended, and it facilitates efficient decision making process. The dissemination of public information between INEC and NSA does not constitute an over- reach or an attempt to ignore the provision of the constitution, ans the applicable sections. No such nexus applies in this instance. The writters of the constitution anticipated a situation similar to this. The democatic process has been upheld by getting all stake holders involved in the decission making process. The provisions of the constitution has been upheld, efforts were made to reduce the magnitude of disenfranchisement, and to prosecute the war. If exension are made within the guidelines of the constitution, this is considered acceptable. Of course the provisions and theory of the wild card still exist, as it is built into the uncertainty as you have rightly written.

  • Ogom

    Jonathan is a COWARD

  • Chris1408

    Our military and security forces are waste of money.

  • dd

    Falana think he can say anything. Just rush and talk without reasoning is not SAN but insanity.

  • Ibrahim

    it will be a waste of opportunity to impeach clueless. the nigerian people should be allowed the opportunity to vote out useless to strea=ntghen democracy – any govt. will then not take the people for granted

  • dd

    Falana that was rejected by is family house is talking. He could not win election in his family house. Only wife and kids voted him. Stick to your chamber and leave Nigeria alone.

  • Gaskiya

    EXPOSED!!!

    Ekiti poll fixing scandal involving the President, Ayo Fayose, Musiliu Obanikoro, Chris Uba, Iyiola Omisore

    It is believed that in days ahead, this scandal will dominate political space with more pressure on Fayose with Jonathan having difficulty to defend himself over his alleged involvement in Ekiti scandal.

    According to sources, international media may take Ekiti matter beyond what the President may have ever contemplated. In fact, sources said Jonathan would meet the most embarrassing moment of his life as events unfold on Ekiti issue.

    Facts had earlier revealed in a secretly recorded meeting of Jonathan’s men held at Fayose’s Spotless Hotel which confirmed that President Jonathan was the chief author of the scandal. That much Obanikoro explained in his speech while telling the army officer to get serious in his assignment.

    Obanikoro had said in the tape: “I am not here for a tea party. I am here to carry out the assignment by Mr President.”

    Details of how Fayose and his gang got INEC computers and soft copy of election materials were revealed by Fayose and Chris Uba during discussion and this was secretly recorded in the meeting..

    The Army officer, Captain Sage Koli, who secretly recorded the meeting, has since resigned his commission from the Nigerian Army and fled to exile. In the tape, Fayose was heard fuming, giving details of his plan that involved the President, Chief of Army Staff, Brigadier General Momah of the 32 Artillery Brigade based in Akure. Fayose was also heard talking about how he collected soft copies of sensitive materials from INEC, including its computers. Details of the scandal are on the nets being read around the world.

    Now that Jonathan will find it difficult to connive with bad elements in INEC to have access to its computers and soft copies of the election materials for illegal printing of ballot papers to fix March 23 and April 11 polls, the option left is to get rid of Buhari and blackmail Jega to force his resignation. The plan is already concluded, but whistle-blowers are at work to save Nigerians from the callous anti-democratic behaviour of the President who is fast building a reputation for himself as the most dangerous President Nigeria has ever produced.

    PRESIDENT JONATHAN HAS DRAWN A LINE BETWEEN HIS AMBITION AND NIGERIANS’ DESIRE TO ELECT THE PRESIDENT OF THEIR CHOICE.

    How the president hopes to win the battle is left to conjecture.

    BUT IT IS NOT IN DOUBT THAT CORRUPT JUDGES, IN SPITE OF THEIR OATH OF OFFICE, HAVE CONSTITUTED THEMSELVES AS A BIG CHALLENGE TO THE GROWTH OF DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA. BUT SOURCES SAID JONATHAN AND THE JUDGE AND THEIR COLLABORATORS WILL BE SHOCKED OUT OF THEIR WITS BY THE TIME THE WHISTLE-BLOWERS MONITORING THEIR PLANS RELEASE THE MORE DETAILS OF THEIR PERFIDY TO THE WORLD LEADERS WHO ABHOR CORRUPTION AND ELECTION MANIPULATIONS.

    The Monitors is on their trail too. Details of their next move will be released as they come.

    • John West

      if apc win it is free and fair,but if pdp win is rigging. no body is taking you primary school pupils serious any longer

  • Gaskiya

    HOT NEWS!! – GET READY FOR WAR, AND THIS IS FROM THE SPY FILES!!

    A very highly respectable Nigerian sent me an alarming message this morning (08/02/2015). The message reads like this:

    “I got this information from a source within the security. One of Ali Modu Sheriff’s close confidants is now on the run in Guinea Conakry. He contacted the Nigerian Embassy in Guinea that he would like to speak with a Nigerian security personnel but not the military or SSS as he doesn’t trust them, because they are part and parcel of the Boko Haram crisis. He said SAS is one of the real financiers of Boko Haram, and currently he has a lot of army and SSS officers on his payroll. He informed that three containers are arriving in Nigeria through Port Harcourt with weapons destined for Boko Haram. A man called Hon. Chuma Nzeribe is going to clear them with the assistance of the SSS and the military, who will escort the contents to Boko Haram territory. He said the containers were registered as building materials, but in actual sense weapons are concealed inside them. He gave the containers numbers and the contents in each container. The government is trying to cover up. He also supplied the names and account numbers of all military and SSS officers on the payroll of SAS. I was able to trace who that Chuma Nzeribe is. He is a former Reps member from Anambra State and he has a lot record of criminal activities against his name.”

    My take on this leaked message: Nigerians and the rest of the world witnessed a shocking treasonable event yesterday night. INEC called it shifting of the elections date by 6 weeks, but in reality it was a military coup organised by Jonathan, PDP, Sambo Dasuki, and the service chiefs. Professor Jega was under immense duress to sabotage the elections. After so much comings and goings, he had no choice but to succumb.

    MARK MY WORDS!!!!

    THERE WILL NEVER BE ELECTIONS OF ANY KIND THAT WILL BE HELD IN NIGERIA UNDER JONATHAN’S RULE.

    THIS IS BECAUSE HE AND HIS CABAL KNOW ALL TOO WELL THAT THEY WILL NEVER WIN ANY FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. FURTHERMORE, HOLDING ELECTIONS MEANS SURRENDERING POWER VOLUNTARILY TO NIGERIANS. THIS, JONATHAN AND HIS CABAL ARE NOT WILLING TO DO UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCE. REMEMBER NOT LONG AGO, DAVID MARK HAD THIS TO SAY: “THERE IS NO QUESTIONS OF ELECTIONS, IT IS NOT EVEN ON THE TABLE NOW. WE ARE IN A STATE OF WAR.” NOT LONG AFTER THAT, THE SELF PROCLAIMED BASTARD DOYIN OKUPE, SAID THIS: “WE RATHER HAND OVER POWER TO THE MILITARY BY ENGINEERING A COUP THAN HAND IT TO MUHAMMADU BUHARI.” ON 22/01/2015, THE SO CALLED NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER, SAMBO DASUKI, CAME ALL THE WAY TO LONDON AND ANNOUNCED AT CHATAM HOUSE THAT IT WAS BETTER TO CANCEL THE FORTHCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS BECAUSE OF SECURITY CONCERNS.

    In view of the above leaked memo from the spy files, and the reasons given for the cancellation of the general elections, I advise Nigerians to be prepared for the worst.

    MAKE NO MISTAKE ABOUT IT!!

    THE NEXT 6 WEEKS IS NOT GOING TO BE PERIOD OF SECURITY ENHANCEMENT FOR NIGERIANS. WE WILL INSTEAD WITNESS UNPRECEDENTED KILLINGS, BOMBINGS, DESTRUCTION OF INFRASTRUCTURE, AND PROPERTY BY THE MARAUDING BOKO HARAM TERROR BARBARIANS WITH THEIR PARTNERS IN CRIME MEND, AND MASSOB. THIS WILL THEN BE USED AS ANOTHER EXCUSE TO PERMANENTLY POSTPONE ELECTIONS, AND ALLOW THE MILITARY TO TAKE OVER IN THE GUISE OF AN INTERIM GOVERNMENT.

    My honest, urgent, and well informed advise to all Nigerians is to remain calm and focussed. Instead of causing violence through senseless demonstrations, which will achieve nothing but serve our enemies agenda, we must use this six weeks for mass mobilisation, to defend ourselves and ancestral land from total destruction. The Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) concept works. Let every community, village, town, and city mobilise its able bodied men over 18 to join their local CJTF. Let our people use already established local institutions like Masjids, Churches, Social Clubs, etc as rallying points.

    • Segun

      @Gaskiya, you will be the first casualty!

  • brightdestiny

    No forces to guide d election bt dere are enough dat guides dem to campaign Jonathan I hv one word for you failure is what awaits you after d 28 day of march if you like postpone till d fat lady dances you must surely loose woefully cause you are a BIG FAILURE! Nothing good to write home about you ore!

  • CONSCIENCE

    My problem with Nigerians is that we speak big big grammar, talk the talk, proving points but no action. Now, what happened pre and post Yaradua’s death is beginning to repeat itself, where some cabals hijacked Aso Rock and held Nigerians to ransom. Thanks to Tunde Bakare and Soyinka’s SNG that bailed us out.

    We have seen amazing impunities and gross violation of protocol and procedures. The National Assembly has been a lame duck. Nobody is speaking for Nigerians. And Nigerians are so gullible that they play along with dirty politicians who are dividing them along religion and regional lines.

    Jonathan can play his antics as long as he likes, for certainty, history is already against. He has trapped himself. International opinions are against him. His continued stay in office will only continue to divide the country. He has done enough damage..

  • excel

    Jonathan/pdp has derail Nigeria security operative and he has successively politise the military turning them to mouth piece. CHANGE can’t be intimidated, CHANGE a MUST. March4GMB

    • Remigius Ihe

      Do you mean Buhari I guess right.

    • Remigius Ihe

      Buhari is one of the founding fathers of boko haram. Did you forget or you just like to play politics.

  • Okey

    Falana is coming closer to the point. What is left now is the courage to own to appreciable level of honesty. Which is to demand, without delay, that any person or persons that has/have been involved in the high treason of overthrowing or attempting to overthrow a democratic process or order be brought to justice IMMEDIATELY. Falana’s client and party stalwart, Mohammed Buhari, having violently truncated a democratic order in 1983 by violently overthrowing the democratically elected President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, be prosecuted without delay. Then and only then should the current NSA and Service Chiefs be made to face trial for treason treason.

    Unless Femi Falana is an unmitigated fraud, a notoriously shameless lawyer of no mean dubiety and mischief, he has no other option and reason than to commence action according and immediately.

  • emmanuel

    Whovspoke Falana? The man is worst than Obasanjo today.

    We thought long ago that Falana was a Civil rights activost until he begged Gani Fawehinmi to drop certifocate forgery case against the Tinubu he now works for. The was when the world knew him as a shameless hurstler.

    I will not be surprised if Tinubu has introduced him to cracks.

    Falana Biko interpret Nigeria electoral act the way it is today in line with the constitution and tell the world about the treason.

  • davids

    whatever you do in this world God has has made that one must leave willy-nily one day. Why do people deceive themselves by playing God thinking they are playing people?

  • efada acha

    very intelligent write ups