N6 Billion Gift: Pastor Adeboye wants accused pastors to return money

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Enoch Adeboye, has asked pastors who ‎received the alleged N6 billion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to discredit the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, to return the money.

The Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, had on Tuesday made the allegation against the PDP.

He said, ““Some pastors collected N6bn and they are circulating document and telling you not to vote for an Hausa man; not to vote for a Muslim; that they want to Islamise Nigeria. Tell them to return our N6bn.

“They gave them N6bn; they should return it to the Federal Government coffers. They will tell you that Buhari wants to Islamise Nigeria; tell them we are too educated.

“I am a Catholic, but no Catholic priest has told me that story right now in the Catholic Church because I will ask him how? If any pastor tells you that, tell him to return the money.

“Nobody can Islamise Nigeria; they have commercialised Jesus Christ. They should stop commercialising Jesus Christ. He is our Lord and Saviour. You know what Jesus Christ did in the temple; he chased them away.

“We shall chase away those pastors who have collected money from PDP to tell us lies. We shall chase them away on behalf of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The PDP has since denied making such a payment to pastors, describing the allegation as a sin against God.

“This attack is capable of bringing Christians and Muslims into a major disagreement and major dispute,” Olisa Metuh, spokesperson for the PDP had said in a statement. “If truly the person who issued this statement is a Catholic as he said, we are asking him to go for confession and seek God’s forgiveness.”

But in a note on his Facebook page, Pastor Adeboye wrote: “I read in the newspaper this morning that one of the serving sovernors in Nigeria said that some pastor(s) in Nigeria collected 6 billion naira from politicians for the purpose of influencing their members to vote a certain candidate in the coming Elections.

“May I humbly request that if there be any pastor(s) who collected such money, they should please return such as quickly as possible before the fire of the almighty consumes you.”