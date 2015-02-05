N6 Billion Gift: Pastor Adeboye wants accused pastors to return money

Pastor E.A. Adeboye
Pastor E.A. Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Enoch Adeboye, has asked pastors who ‎received the alleged N6 billion from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to discredit the All Progressives Congress’ candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, to return the money.

The Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, had on Tuesday made the allegation against the PDP.

He said, ““Some pastors collected N6bn and they are circulating document and telling you not to vote for an Hausa man; not to vote for a Muslim; that they want to Islamise Nigeria. Tell them to return our N6bn.

“They gave them N6bn; they should return it to the Federal Government coffers. They will tell you that Buhari wants to Islamise Nigeria; tell them we are too educated.

“I am a Catholic, but no Catholic priest has told me that story right now in the Catholic Church because I will ask him how? If any pastor tells you that, tell him to return the money.

“Nobody can Islamise Nigeria; they have commercialised Jesus Christ. They should stop commercialising Jesus Christ. He is our Lord and Saviour. You know what Jesus Christ did in the temple; he chased them away.

“We shall chase away those pastors who have collected money from PDP to tell us lies. We shall chase them away on behalf of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

The PDP has since denied making such a payment to pastors, describing the allegation as a sin against God.

“This attack is capable of bringing Christians and Muslims into a major disagreement and major dispute,” Olisa Metuh, spokesperson for the PDP had said in a statement. “If truly the person who issued this statement is a Catholic as he said, we are asking him to go for confession and seek God’s forgiveness.”

But in a note on his Facebook page, Pastor Adeboye wrote: “I read in the newspaper this morning that one of the serving sovernors in Nigeria said that some pastor(s) in Nigeria collected 6 billion naira from politicians for the purpose of influencing their members to vote a certain candidate in the coming Elections.

“May I humbly request that if there be any pastor(s) who collected such money, they should please return such as quickly as possible before the fire of the almighty consumes you.”

  • Okey

    God has reveaved to him that what Amaechi said was true ? And God has told him that even if a pastor collects money to mobilise voters for a candidate, he, Adegboye, should sit in judgment ?

    If he, Adegboye, cannot sit in judgment over two senior members of his church – Osinbanjo, running mate to, and Ben Akubueze who is a chief funds mobilizer for Buhari – then it is absolutely insulting to human intelligence to place curse on other pastors who are not his members. And these two men still retain their active pastorship in the church where they preach “corruption in government at the centre” and “none in Lagos State Government” where, instructively, both pastors served for 8 years as Commissioners.

    Please, to me, religion is not an opium. I should discern when my pastor is playing undercover political support for any political party or candidate.

    • OLOJEDE ANTHONY

      You must be equating yourself to God to know when a pastor is playing undercover. Pilate contended with the Truth. It is a trial for the pastors and the ones who are spirit filled understand the message better. No name was mentioned, there should be no offence, right. Governor Amechi’s message that we are too educated should exclude those who could mischievously interpret Daddy Adeboye’s simple instruction.

      • Okey

        You have forgotten your premise. And you feel it is holy-spirit led for a man of God to just listen to a politician on a sole a mission to win votes and start issuing out a curse against other pastors? That’s the height of indiscretion, if not politics at its bizarre.

        • Emmanuel Adeleke

          pls dont turn nigeria to sodom and gomorra country, why are people always fighting for money!!!!.
          there is nothing any one brought to the world there is nothing you willl take back. the bible even says that any one who do what he/she suppose not to do to the man of GOD shall see the anger of GOD. REMENBER THAT THERE IS LIFE AFTER DEATH. THAT EVERY SOUL WILL ANNOUNCE HOW YOU SPENT YOUR WHOLE LIFE.

          • Okey

            Today, virtually all those “pastors” are spokesmen for earthly power. The most gratifying thing you posted here is “There is Life after death” and I add, “Everyone must account for his/her role/stewardship here on earth.” And this ‘account’ must be to an impartial God who does not play to the gallery, is not subjective and whose judgment is not coloured by self-righteousness.

  • Frank Bassey

    Pa Adeboye must be careful; he is sitting on an explosive platform. He should have asked the man who made the accusation to disclose the beneficiaries to save the image of the church. Adeboye must be careful about Amaechi and Osibanjo.

    • Maitama Tambari.

      As usual, PDP paid agent. The Pastor was right, God acts in mysterious way. CHANGE! YE WE CAN.

    • objective

      I think there is nothing to be careful about here, and it has nothing to do with Osinbajo. The old man being a Pastor does not preclude him from expressing himself as a Nigerian. If others decide to keep quiet in the face of the allegation. I find wisdom in what the old man has said “May I humbly request that if there be any pastor(s) who collected such money, they should please return such as quickly as possible before the fire of the almighty consumes you.”

      If nobody collected any money, then there is no problem; but I don’t think there is any need for the old man to go asking or investigating anything. But if anyone collected money as alleged, he sounded a warning as an Oracle of God “please return such as quickly as possible before the fire of the almighty consumes you.” it is as simple as that. Any other interpretations of his innocent statement, is dishonest.

  • Olusola

    They must face camera with each of them holding the amount he collected. We will take a roll call!

  • endingNaija

    Pastor Adeboye said ““May I humbly request that if there be any pastor(s) who collected such
    money, they should please return such as quickly as possible before the
    fire of the almighty consumes you.”Is that difficult for anyone to understand? Did the Pastor accuse anyone? Why will these PDP people begin to shake again? The Pastor said if you collect, return. And if you do not collect, then you do not have a problem. So, why is this simple prophetic message causing the PDP and Goodluck Jonathan online campaigners sleepless night again? I tire for Naija oooo You do not even want to hear simple truthful prophetic statement from a true man of God?

    • Ette

      Because Adeboye has placed a curse on them since it is true they bribed some pastors. See why they are furious with the man? Shame on them.

    • chuck

      Man of God my foot.Why not ask Amechi to name the ones who recieved 6bn.That is the wise thing to say. There is nothing Prophetic in his idotic messasge.

  • REDEEMED CHURCH OF SATAN4ISLAM

    Enoch Adeboye is doomed and consigned to perdition even as his hypocrisy has been exposed.

    The right think this devil who deceptively parades himself as Pastor should do is to DEFEND the Church until Amaechi proves his untrue allegation or he should challenge Amaechi to prove his allegation not to imagine and act on an untrue statement.

    I have always known Enoch Adeboye as an agent of the devil and at best the enemy within in the Church of Christ.

    • chuck

      He Adeboye is not very intelligent.By his utterances ,he has concluded that what Amechi said is true.An intelligent glergy will ask Amechi to show proof but I think Adeboye may have benefitted from Amechi’s benevolence with thr Rivers State Treasury.These rouges that call themselves men of God. He is one of the ones Christ will tell” I never knew you.”

  • Gaskiya

    12 DAYS TO PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS!!!
    PLEASE CONSIDER THESE FACTORS BEFORE VOTING
    1. The Chibok Girls
    2. NNPC Scam
    3. Police pension fund
    4. Missing 20Billion
    5. $9million Arms deal
    6. Bomb Blasts
    7. Immigration job scam
    8. Petroleum pump price
    9. Devaluation of Naira
    10. Oil theft
    11. Perpetual Power outage
    12. Selling of NEPA to cronies and no results.
    13. Selling of Refineries
    14. Skyrocketed NEPA Bills
    15. ASUU & Poly Strike
    16. Doctors Strike
    17. National Assembly tragedy
    19. Stella Oduah Aviation Scam
    20. Kerosene subsidy
    21. Insurgency.
    22. Pardon granted to treasury looters
    22. Asked to declare assets… Response ..’I dont give a damn’!
    23. Asked questions on Economy.. Response.. ‘I am not in charge’
    24. Refusal to meet Chibok girls parents until a small girl forced him
    25. Foreign reserve depleted to zero
    26. Nigeria debt paid by Obasanjo. Now Nigeria is back into debt!
    27. Not a single criminal in govt has been apprehended or prosecuted
    28. Quote of the year: Stealing is not Corruption! (That from a PhD holder!)
    29. Commander in Chief of Armed Force who couldn’t visit Borno, Yobe and Adamawa to commiserate wt d people but plans to go there to campaign!
    PLEASE VOTE WISELY! A good lover of NIGERIA will never keep this message but spread.

    • ilesanmi

      Yes, all above well considered In favour of Goodluck Jonathan.

  • Okafor

    So all of you believed Amaechi? Let him name the pastors and amount they collected.In politics people can anything to make believe them. Beware of Amaechi who has not paid his civil servants last Dec salaries. He even cured Ebola in Rivers State with two billion naira.

  • Ayodele

    I have a problem with Pst Adeboye on this one. I had expected him to conclude that “..but if the allegation turns out to be false, the fire of Almghty God shall consume Amechi…”

    • Ralia Ahmad

      He’s sure of what he said and I believe he knows the pastors that was why he made that comment.

      • kudirat

        That is not Pastor Adeboye commenting, this is APC sponsored write up and God will destroy you all for using the name of an anointed man of God. They will not see the end of this elections.

  • tyson

    APC Will Chase Away Pastors Adeboye, Oritsejafor and Oyedepo when we win the Presidential election – Gov Amaechi Na waaaoh

    • kudirat

      May God consume you, your household and your sponsors for trying to spoil the name of anointed men of God.

      • obsy

        Why are we always praying to God to consume and consume and destroy and destroy. God is NOT man. He is Not wicked no matter what you are falsely taught by religion.

        • kudirat

          The way he is merciful is thesame way he is also a consuming fire! You wouldn’t say because he is merciful that then gives you the privilege to touch his anointed ones, may God have mercy on us and deliver us from his judgement. Nigeria shall surely be delivered, amen.

  • Lemmuel Odjay

    Oliseh, oh Oliseh. Have you forgotten the days of the “janjaweed”? So soon? Remember the janjaweed phrase brought a “major disagreement and dispute” to relations between Christians and Muslims? It was by God’s mercy that we managed to pass through that season without bloodshed. There is nothing Amaechi did or say that you have not done or said in double measure. Are you making genuine sacrifices for your children? Are you a statesman or a politician? We would know on what side of history you stand in the coming months.

    • Sunshine

      You can call Olisah 500 times. Amechi us a catalyst. Why would he not mention the names of the pastors.

  • Isang

    There are many facebook accounts masqurading as Pastor Adeboye. One of such is probably run by Rotimi Amaechi and Premiun Times Newspaper. No investigation was done to confirm that Pastor Adeboye said this rubbish. Pastor Adeboye is not a megaphone of Rotimi Amaechi, this is junk journalism and it is a shame that your press have degenerated this low.

  • sherif A

    LET THEM PAY 600 BILLION ALLAH will decide the ruller…… May Allah give us the best because he knows the best…but for the pastors who may collect such …remember dere is still life after death…..btr listen to one of your elders and do the right thing….let ur church members decide between the right and the wrong ,,,,d gud nd d bad…for the sake of ur gud and d interest of all d souls in dis country…..

  • TrueNja

    Pastor Adeboye, if you too have collected money in the past from Jonathan, Obasanjo, present and past governors, may Almighty God fire consume you and your household IJN.

    • kudirat

      May God Almighty forgive you for making such statement and addressing a man of God in that manner. Don’t you have the fear of God? How will you make such pronouncement on a Man of God, please God have mercy on us all cos we have all sinned against you.

    • Emmanu

      My sibling, you don’t know the weight of your statement against the Lord’s anointed. Pray for forgiveness immediately

    • Jegs

      I wonder what this generation is turning into! Don’t you have the fear of God and you are even using IJN to curse the anointed of God? hmmmmmm…you are playing with fire ooooo

  • MACKENS

    I will be glad if the pastor gentleman in the person of Adeboye highly respected Man of God should ask Amaechi to name the pastors instead of talking without verifying this serious accusations.
    Could it be that because the Vice Presidential candidate of APC is a member of his church?
    Does Adeboye know that as a pastor, this is a dirty slap on his face?
    Pastors are involved whether with him or not are pastors.

  • Sunshine

    Pastors are getting involved with civilian matters cheapening themselves. You owe both sinners and the righteous your prayers. Why get involved and stop judging one another.

  • Voice of the People

    “I am 100% With General Buhari”, Says Pastor Tunde Bakare.

    If Amaechi is claiming that some pastors collected N6bn to campaign for Jonathan, is he then saying that he and his ilk gave Pastor Tunde Bakare N6bn to campaign for Buhari? Also, Amaechi should tell us how much was given to Mbaka to campaigned for Buhari. It is amusing to observe that, on the one hand, it is okay for some pastors to have preference for Buhari, while, on the other hand, it wrong for some others to have preference for Jonathan.

  • BlackieUmukoro

    Amaechi made a very reckless and uNsubstantiated statement. Very soon the satanic amaechi will say that oga joathan bribed God, I woder what will be Adeboye’s response then. He was too quick to codemn

  • eduetok

    I doubt if the real Pastor Adeboye has any personal Facebook page! Let this not be like the case of the guy who disputed the report of Muna Obiekwe’s death on twitter few weeks ago. The real Pastor Adeboye wouldn’t condescend so low to respond to such a frivolous allegation.

  • Deji

    Can you see what GEJ has done to every system of government? Even the faith that Nigerians hold dearly to is now in dispute.

  • PeaceBeUponYou

    Jazakallahu khairan

