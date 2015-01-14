Buhari pledges to explore non-oil sector to revamp economy

Related News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Muhammad Buhari, said he would explore the non-oil sector to create wealth for the nation if elected.

Mr. Buhari made the promise at APC presidential campaign/rally held in Abeokuta, Ogun.

The former military Head of State said over concentration on the oil sector and the failure to manage the resource from it by successive governments plunged the country into economic woes.

“Our leaders have over-relied on oil money to the detriment of other sectors.

“Now that the price of oil has crashed, we are now facing serious economic challenges.

“Our concern is the vicious cycle of insecurity, corruption and unemployment confronting Nigeria now’’, he said.

Mr. Buhari promised to address the challenges headlong if voted into power.

“We will engage in commercial agriculture and mining as well as resuscitate the abandoned agro-allied industries so as to generate employment and create wealth for Nigerians’’, ​Mr. ​Buhari said.

He contended that education standard had fallen and gave assurance that the APC government would create an enabling environment for learning.

Mr. Buhari said this would ensure that certificates from Nigerian Universities were accorded respect globally.

Earlier, John Oyegun, the National Chairman of the party, commended the people of Ogun for their support for the APC-led government in the state.

He also handed the party’s flag to Governor Ibikunle Amosun and presented him to the people for re-election.

(NAN)