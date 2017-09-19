Man pleads guilty to stealing N8 million truck 

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 36-year-old unemployed man, Samuel Ajayi, in Ikoyi prison after he pleaded guilty to stealing a truck ‎valued at N8 million.

Mr. Ajayi, who resides at Eleko in Akodo area of Ajah, Lagos, was arraigned before the court on a charge of theft.

The police prosecutor, Francis Igbinosa, said Mr. Ajayi committed the offence on September 5 at 4.00 a.m. at Lekki Free Zone, Akodo, Ajah.

He said the accused stole a white Mack truck with registration no. LSR 680 XG, property of  Abiodun Salmon.

“The truck was parked in front of Hayat Kimya Company, Agbara in Ogun,  when the accused broke the door glass to enter before stealing it.”

The offence contravened Section ‎287 (5), (b), (f), (10) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused risks being jailed for seven years, according to the Criminal Law.

Mr. Ajayi pleaded guilty to the charge and Magistrate Martin Owunmi fixed September 27 for facts and sentence.

