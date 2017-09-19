Gunmen kill expatriate, police orderly, driver

Related News

The Kogi Police Command said it had launched a manhunt for the killers of an expatriate,his police orderly, and driver on Lokoja-Ajaokuta road on September 16.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya, who confirmed this to journalists on Monday in Lokoja said that the expatriate was traveling with the other victims when they ran into a roadblock mounted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

He said that the police orderly resisted the attempt to kidnap the white man and this led to a gun duel between him and the kidnappers.

According to Mr. Aya, the gunmen were able to kill the policeman, the white man and his driver on the spot before the arrival of a nearby police patrol team.

“The gunmen on sighting the police patrol team also opened fire on them and in the process inflicted serious gun injuries on some policemen,” he said.

Mr. Aya said that the perpetrators of the dastardly act will be fished out and be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The police, however, did not give the nationality of the expatriate.

